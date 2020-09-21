101 Best Gifts for Grandma: Your Ultimate List

Pearls never go out of style, and if you’re looking to find your grandma a special jewelry gift, these pearl drop earrings will be a favorite of hers forever. Beautifully cast in 14k yellow or white gold, these earrings feature a lustrous white freshwater cultured pearl dangling beneath a sparkly prong set diamond. With a substantial gold presence, these earrings have a super comfortable snap back on a hinged ear wire. We think she’s gonna love these classics in a big way, and if you plan to splurge, you can size up the pearls from 7.0-7.5mm all the way up to 10.0-10.5mm.

Does your grandma prefer stud earrings versus dangling earrings? These pearl and diamond studs are sparkly and make for a stunning gift she’s likely to hand down through the family. Should you want to add a pop of color to your pearl earring choice, these pearl and diamond studs add a rose red ruby drop to the mix. They’re gorgeous.

While these earrings might be a bit on the extravagant side, isn’t your grandma worth the splurge? In case they’re too spendy for your budget, if your grandpa has passed, perhaps your grandma would appreciate a pretty piece of cremation jewelry that lets her carry a tiny vial of his ashes close to her heart.