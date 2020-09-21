101 Best Gifts for Grandma: Your Ultimate List

Whether she’s new to the grandma game, or she’s been the matriarch of your family for decades, she’ll likely love any gift you choose. Just in case time or distance prevent you from spending special times together, these awesome gifts for grandma will warm her heart. And if you’re shopping for a younger grandma, these gifts for women over 50 are terrific options too.
Pearls never go out of style, and if you’re looking to find your grandma a special jewelry gift, these pearl drop earrings will be a favorite of hers forever. Beautifully cast in 14k yellow or white gold, these earrings feature a lustrous white freshwater cultured pearl dangling beneath a sparkly prong set diamond. With a substantial gold presence, these earrings have a super comfortable snap back on a hinged ear wire. We think she’s gonna love these classics in a big way, and if you plan to splurge, you can size up the pearls from 7.0-7.5mm all the way up to 10.0-10.5mm.
Does your grandma prefer stud earrings versus dangling earrings? These pearl and diamond studs are sparkly and make for a stunning gift she’s likely to hand down through the family. Should you want to add a pop of color to your pearl earring choice, these pearl and diamond studs add a rose red ruby drop to the mix. They’re gorgeous.
While these earrings might be a bit on the extravagant side, isn’t your grandma worth the splurge? In case they’re too spendy for your budget, if your grandpa has passed, perhaps your grandma would appreciate a pretty piece of cremation jewelry that lets her carry a tiny vial of his ashes close to her heart.
Find a special photo of you and your gram, and blow it up to present in the pretty picture frame. She’ll love having that memory displayed on her wall or a table to share with her friends. Handmade of natural wood, and carefully etched, it comes with a back stand and hooks for wall hanging attached.
The I Love You Grandma photo frame is another pretty option that comes in several sizes and in both vertical and horizontal formats. These are among the best gifts for grandma, and you can make them even more special by changing the pictures periodically to give her more variety.
This deep burgundy red shawl is an elegant gift to keep your grandma both cozy and fashionable. Perfect to throw around her shoulders in a chilly restaurant or theatre, this wrap is made with a blend of cashmere and lamb’s wool that’s warm, thick, and classically stylish, complete with long fringe. She can wear it wrapped around the neck of her jacket, or tucked inside an overcoat for extra warmth. It comes in more than a dozen luscious colors, so be sure to pick her favorite.
If you’re looking to give a gift that will make your grandma feel and look more beautiful, this powerful anti-aging duo from InstaNatural is a favorite of women young and old. All wrapped up in a three-pack, this set includes retinol serum which helps to increase cell turnover and regenerate healthier and clearer skin.
Collagen night cream hydrates and renews skin with powerful peptides combined with vitamin C, niacinamide and natural oils. It firms and hydrates so grandma will wake up to younger-looking skin that is tighter, more toned and radiant.
Your grandma will appreciate knowing she’s using organic products that will keep her skin looking younger than her years.
- The glycolic cleanser exfoliates, and deep cleans to deliver a brighter and more refreshed looking complexion that’s healthier and more vibrant.
Why not get whimsical with your gift for grandma this year? This pretty beechwood serving set features an oversized spoon and fork that feature carefree birds, leaves and branches etched into the handles and bowls. These kitchen tools have a natural oil finish and they won’t mar the finish on her cookware or dishes.
These and other Talisman Design beechwood kitchen utensils come in patterns from sweet honeybees to playful woodland creatures. We think your grandma would love any of them.
A warm cup of tea will warm your grandma’s heart, and this pretty ceramic teapot just for her will be a reminder of you each and every time she uses it. With a 15 ounce ceramic teapot top and an eight ounce teacup bottom, this clever combo is microwave safe and boxed for gift giving. It features a pretty pattern of flowers and butterflies. Find her the perfect tea gift basket to go with it right here.
These cute slippers from Sorel are the perfect kick arounds to wear in the house or even out to the mailbox. The natural suede upper is complemented by a fuzzy wool cuff, and a wool and acrylic blended lining. That means your granny’s feet will be cozy as can be. We also like the non-skid rubber sole that helps reduce her chance of slipping or falling.
If your grandma suffers from Plantar Faciitis or fallen arches, the Orthofeet Charlotte suede and shearling slippers feature an anatomical arch support and cushioning heel pad that conforms to the contours of her foot as she walks, helping to eliminate foot pain and giving her cozy comfort.
A recliner makes a great gift for people of all ages, but since you’re shopping for the best gifts for grandma, why not give her one that makes her life super comfy as well as easy? This power lift recliner has all the assets an aging person needs to enjoy relaxing. Because getting up from a sitting position is often difficult for older folks, putting pressure on arthritic hips and knees, this recliner helps them get to a standing position with a simple push of a button.
It also reclines with push button control too. The arms feature cup holders to keep her water or coffee secure while she’s sitting, and if she’s tech savvy, it even has a USB charging port. But what we think she’ll really enjoy, especially on those days when the weather’s cold or she’s feeling achy, is that this recliner has built in heat and massage functions as well. If she’s an avid reader, a great reading chair like this is an absolute essential.
If anyone knows how to watch their budget, we’ll bet it’s your grandma. Whether or not she’s on a fixed income, this single serve coffee maker is a much more affordable option than K-cup coffee makers. The lightweight size makes it simple to move around and clean. It comes with an internal basket for grandma’s favorite grind, and it slips out easily for emptying and washing.
This little coffee maker also comes with a big 15 ounce stainless steel travel mug, so she can brew her coffee directly into the mug and enjoy it without her coffee getting cold. We love the fact that it comes in lots of fun colors, so you can coordinate with her kitchen decor.
A little greenery, combined with sweet sentiments, could be just the bright boost your grandma needs right now. These miniature white ceramic succulent pots deliver their happy messages, inspiring both your grammy and everyone who visits her.
They’re perfect for planting live succulents, which are drought resistant and need little water to thrive. They’ll make the perfect centerpiece for her table, or add a pretty touch to her kitchen window. If you want an even simpler solution for your grandma, these plant containers would also be perfect for air plants, which only need a tiny splash of water once a week to stay healthy, plus they thrive in minimal light.
If plant care is altogether too much work for her, these Artificial Succulent Plants in Mini Modern White Ceramic Planter Pots are perfect gifts for grandma, and they look unbelievably realistic.
If your grandma is still doing a lot of cooking, she’s probably not preparing huge family meals anymore. That’s when having lightweight dishes can be a lifesaver. Loading heavy stoneware or china from the sink and dishwasher into her cupboards isn’t optimal, but since she’d probably still like to have pretty dishware, this melamine set is a perfect option for her.
With service for four, each place setting includes a dinner plate, salad plate and bowl. It’s dishwasher safe, as well as unbreakable, so you don’t have to worry about shards of glass in case she drops it. This set also comes in a dark blue option or a multicolor design that’s fresh and fun and includes five piece place settings.
Is your grandma a reader? Holding up heavy books can make her hands cramp up. That’s when this nifty book rest is going to come in handy. It’s made of faux suede, and padded to be comfortable on her lap. It features a clear lucite panel on the bookshelf that effectively keeps her book open to the pages she’s reading. This clever book rest will mod itself to sit at any angle on nearly any surface.
If you’ve noted that your grandma’s house has mostly table lamps, overhead lighting can really increase her joy of reading, making each page more visible. The narrow profile LED Floor Lamp can sit next to her chair, couch or bed, allowing her to see with clarity and comfort.
Your grandma is filled with years of memories, family stories and keepsakes you don’t want to get lost with time. This beautiful memory journal is a way to encourage your grandma to write down those stories and save little treasures so they’ll stay alive even after she’s gone. With pages of fill-in blanks, she can record a family history to be treasured for a lifetime.
The best thing you can do, if your grandma is quite a bit older, is to share the gift with her and then schedule time to jointly fill out this journal. That will deliver a gift that’s two-fold – because time with you is probably her most requested gift of all. Conversely, you could give her What I Love About Grandma, a journal that you fill in first with your favorite memories of her.
Sure we keep talking about gifts that relieve grandma’s aches and pains, but as she gets older, they’re constantly on her mind. This comforting shiatsu massage cushion can slide right into her favorite chair and deliver a relaxing massage to ease tension and muscle pain. The back massager features a soft rolling massage along the spine and across the whole back, and the width of the two massage heads is adjustable to custom fit her body.
With a wide variety of massage techniques, she can have 2D or 3D deep kneading, rolling, spot and vibration massages. It features a warming function to work in conjunction with the massage function and even delivers massaging action to her bum. If her feet are the issue, a shiatsu foot massager is also a great gift.
Paraffin wax baths are excellent gifts for anyone who’s older and suffers from arthritic hands and feet. The soothing wax eases pain and also helps with dry cracked skin. This wax bath from LCL Beauty is among the most affordable choices, with ample room to dip hands, feet and elbows.
Its clear lid makes it easy to see when the was has melted, and it has a variable temperature control with a digital readout display, allowing for precise control and fast wax meltdown. While it comes with two pounds of wax, be sure to get your grandma some additional paraffin specific for this use, and to be safe, help her use it the first time so she doesn’t feel intimidated.
There are many larger units as well, so if you’d like to explore all of the options, look here.
As folks get older, sleep becomes more elusive. If you ask your grandma it might surprise you that she’s awake long before the sun comes up. To give her the best night’s sleep possible, a weighted blanket can make a huge difference in both the duration and quality of her sleep. This blanket is suitable for anyone from 90-150 pounds, and its extra long shape means your grandma can pull it up as high as she needs.
The principle behind the weighted blanket is that it feels almost like being hugged while you sleep. That’s especially helpful if your grandma is a widow who now sleeps alone. The cotton cover on this blanket wicks sweat away, and it’s filled with hypo-allergenic, non-toxic, odorless premium glass beads.
One thing we consistently hear from older women, especially those who live on their own, is they’d like to make meal prep easier. This little egg cooker is a simple step to get breakfast, lunch or any other egg based meal on the table fast, fast, fast.
With this nifty kitchen gadget she can make hard, medium, and soft boiled eggs, individual omelettes, poached eggs and scrambled eggs, offering tons of flexibility. Another plus – all the non-electric parts are dishwasher safe, which makes clean up a breeze. It comes in four different colors, and has a recipe book included.
Another kitchen gadget your granny might love is the Hamilton Beach Personal Single Serve Blender. Again, it’s just her size, plus she can use the blender cup, and it’s snap on go lid, to pack her protein shake along on the golf cart. Super cool.
Since some of the best gifts for grandma help her make healthy meals fast, an induction cooktop is another great idea that keeps her fingers away from hot burners, yet cooks her food to perfection.
When was the last time you checked out your grandma’s luggage collection? If you’re hoping she’ll come for a visit anytime soon, you might want to make sure she’s got some decent spinner luggage to bring along. These bags have wheels that spin 360 degrees, so whether she’s pushing, or pulling, they’re super simple to maneuver through busy airports. No back strain or twisted wrists with these babies.
This cute spinner luggage from Nicole Miller features fun graphics, making it a lot simpler to find her suitcase at baggage claim, and its hard side exterior means all the contents stay safely tucked inside. Just extend an invitation for your grandma to come visit, and offer to buy her a plane ticket, while you’re at it.
It takes more than winter weather to make hands cracked and dry. That dry skin issue is an even bigger problem for your grandma because as skin ages, it’s less likely to have all the natural oils needed to keep it smooth and supple. Since you love to hold your grandma’s hand, why not make sure that hand is as soft and sweet as your memories of her?
This lovely gift features three luxurious French hand creams that are all natural, with no nasty chemicals or additives. They come in three sumptuous scents, cinnamon orange, gardenia and rose. Plus they come in a beautiful, reusable tin, that we know your granny will put to good use.
They also have a second set in a gift tin that features coconut milk, shea, and cranberry lychee scents. Sounds like dessert. These grandma gifts are ultra-moisturizing, in addition to smelling heavenly, and their smaller size tubes are purse and pocket friendly, which makes them easy to keep close at hand.
If you don’t think your grandma can get hot under the collar, you probably should speak to your mom or dad about it. But the truth is, many older women have internal heaters that don’t work as efficiently as they once did. That means lots of grandmas get cold during the day, and often get hot at night.
That nightly heat up can be a huge impediment to a good night’s sleep, keeping your grandma from feeling well rested in the short term, and impacting her overall health in the long term. This cold pillow is like a waterbed for grandma’s head, carefully cradling her cranium for a comfy night’s sleep.
It can reduce neck and back pain, and with an internal bladder that she can fill to her own custom comfort level, and it stays cool. In the realm of awesome grandma gifts, wouldn’t you want her to sleep like a baby? We bet you would.
If you’ve got a grandma who still loves to putter in her garden, this nifty rolling gardening stool is going to become her indispensable ally. Digging weeds, and pruning plants can put lots of pressure on her knees, but this clever stool alleviates that issue. The fat seven inch wheels make it easy to scoot on the grass, to get around the yard to all her plants.
With an easy carry handle that’s built right into the seat, this little stool offer stow space for all her tools, garden gloves and more. It even has a built in beverage holder for grandma’s martini – er, we mean water, so she’ll stay hydrated while she works.
Some updated garden tools would also be great gifts for grandma, and this nine piece tool set from Vremi is a stand out. If your grandma raises lots of leafy veggies and has tons of flowers to dead head, the Fiskars Softouch Micro-Tip Pruning Snip is a must have tool to tackle tons of fine pruning jobs that would get botched with standard size pruners.
Families don’t always live in the same town as their parents and grandparents, which means sometimes, grandma misses out on seeing her grandkids grow up. You can give her an infusion of love (and kid pictures) with the NIX digital photo frame, that comes in screen sizes from eight inches to 15 inches.
This nifty photo frame can display photos as well as videos, all in the same slide show. It’s equipped with a smart sensor that turns on when she enters the room, and back off when she leaves. Genius. Now all you have to do is send her an SD card, or USB loaded with photos of all your family forays.
She can enjoy the fun from the comfort of home, and we know she’s going to think this photo frame is one of her best grandma gifts ever. She can set the times she wants her photos to display, or she can simply turn it on and off with the included remote control.
There’s no question about it. Ask anyone who’s been lucky enough to have a grandma in their life, and they’ll tell you she’s got some kind of magic juju, unique to her alone. Whether it’s grandma’s spectacular hugs, her unique ability to listen, or just her way of helping you see life through a different lens, she has some pretty special super powers.
This cute grandma mug is an homage to the amazing woman she is, and always has been for you. We hope you’ll tuck a special note inside to tell her what super powers you think she has. And while you’re at it, don’t forget to get her some yummy coffee or a special tea assortment to go with.
Because of it’s comfy bigger handle and 12 ounce capacity, we think this mug will become her daily companion. If you’ve got a sassy grammy, one of our fave grandma gifts for her is the Best Effin’ Grandma Ever coffee mug. Hey, even I’d use one of those.
Grandmas love cute kitchen and home décor that celebrates their role as the matriarch of the family. This rustic wood box sign is designed to stand freely on a table top or bookshelf, or it can hang on a wall. It lets you proudly proclaim your role as grandma’s favorite person, and why not?
It’s surely the truth. We also think she’ll get a chuckle over the “Grandma Never Says No” painted canvas. And she’ll be especially proud to post the Grandma’s Kitchen “Tasters Welcome” Wood Sign. With its clever curled wire hanger and rustic look, we think it’s an awesome grandma gift. And never fear, there’s a Nana’s Kitchen sign too.
The beauty of being a grandma is the linking of generations, and this lovely sterling silver necklace makes that connection. With three interlocking infinity circles, it connects grandma to her daughter, and you, in a unique and elegant design. It comes perfectly packaged for gift giving, with a lovely card inside the box that beautifully expresses your feelings for her.
If you’re a grandson looking for a similar jewelry piece, the gender neutral Generations Necklace is the perfect choice. The Three Generations Heart Necklace is another pretty option that’s a sweet choice, whether you’re a grandson or granddaughter.
Because dexterity can wane as we age, make this one of the best gifts for grandma by adding a Magnetic Clasp Converter, so her beautiful necklace is easy for her to put on and take off.
A beautiful piece of jewelry is always a coveted gift for any woman, including your grandma. This gorgeous sparker features an organic branch design studded with oval Swiss blue topaz stones and tiny diamonds. In fact, it has more than two dozen stones.
The topaz weighs in at a whopping 4.63 carats, with another 0.13 carats of diamonds, yet it’s still a gift under $100. The vine design is a standout from more common tennis bracelets, as is the brilliant color of the stones.
If you think she’d prefer a deeper blue stone, these London blue topaz earrings would be a great gift to add for another special occasion, holiday or birthday. These hoops have three oval stones apiece, and if she’s more likely to wear a dangle earring, these beauties feature 3.60 carats of oval stones for less than $60.
When we first heard about this vacuum, it made this grandma want it for one simple reason – it features Zero-M technology that actively fights against and removes hair wrap from the brush roll, so you don’t have to. In any house with pets, and people, a brush clogged with hair is a constant issue, and let’s be honest, it’s a huge pain to resolve.
This cool vacuum has so many more features going for it that will make your grandma (or grandpa, for that matter) swoon. It has a dual brush roll system that deep cleans carpets and makes hard floors like tile and wood literally shine. And the lift-away canister makes it easy to clean under tables and in tight spots as well as stairs.
Dust and allergens get trapped inside thanks to Shark’s patented Anti-Allergen Complete Seal along with a HEPA filter. We can feel your grandma breathing easier already. If she’s been really wanting a robotic vacuum instead, the new Shark Robot Cleaning System includes the vacuum and a powerful hand vac for tight spaces, and it’s Alexa enabled, which is super cool.
Does your grandma live alone in a place where she can’t have pets? This sweet little orange tabby might be the perfect companion to make her place feel a little less lonely. This robotic kitty doesn’t stand up or walk around, but it does purr and make realistic facial expressions when petted. It licks it’s paw, meows and even rolls over for a belly rub! And it does let you know if you’re not giving it quite enough attention.
We vetted a sample and thought it was really clever, but when we tested it with older folks, this cat was the hit of the day. Get it in three colors or if she’s a dog person, get grandma a robotic golden retriever pup. Best thing yet? No shedding or pet poo to clean up.
By the time a woman has become a grandma, there’s a pretty good chance she’s going to wear glasses. That makes wearing sunglasses a lot more difficult, but she still needs to shade her eyes from the sun – perhaps now, more than ever. Medical experts agree that long term sun exposure can lead to macular degeneration and vision loss. That’s why we think she’ll love this adorable straw sun visor that has a feminine shape and clever style, and you’ll feel great knowing you’re protecting her eyesight. This cutie comes in 30 different color combos, so pick the one that fits her style best.
Even when you’re young and flexible, getting a back zipper on a dress pulled up can be a hassle. It’s especially hard as we age. This cool contraption makes getting dressed a lot simpler, because grandma can just attach the Zipuller to her zipper and with its extra long pull ribbon, she’ll whip up that zipper without any difficulty or straining.
Another awesome idea for grandma gifts is to get her a new age appropriate dress. Lots of ladies who are older have pretty specific thoughts on what they like, but we’ve got some great feedback and a lovely selection of good ideas.
If you’re really wanting to splurge, and perhaps this is actually a gift for your mom who’s a grandma to your kids, this sound bar can transform her experience of watching her favorite TV shows and movies at home. As we age, our hearing often diminishes, making sounds blend together and that’s especially impactful when watching TV.
The ZVOX soundbar actually helps separate and amplify dialogue over special effects and music (which can make for a muddy mix) allowing her to hear things more clearly. The AccuVoice feature actually uses hearing aid technology to deliver super clear dialogue. Another benefit for her, and everyone else if she lives in an apartment or senior living community, this technology means she won’t have to crank up the volume so loud anymore.
If the big ZVOX is a bit above your budget, this smaller model is a great buy and you can get her a 30 day home trial to see if it really makes her television experience better.
If you’re shopping for a grandma gift and you’re thinking of shoes for a lady with a few foot issues, you’ll want to find a pair of kicks that are comfy, fashionable, and yet keep her on her feet without slipping. Perhaps she has bunions and needs special shoes. These sweet Ryka sandals are the best of both functionality and cute style.
With three levels of adjustability, two over the balls of the feet as well as one at the ankle, these sandals have easy velcro closures that let her customize the fit. With a narrower heel, roomier forefoot and a more secure footbed, these sandals are super comfy for all day wear with no pinch points or hot spots to irritate her tootsies.
If your grandma gets around well, but tires when you take her shopping or out for longer stints than she’s normally accustomed to, she probably could use a little assistance to stay on her feet. This clever three wheeled rollator walker from Drive Medical is the perfect solution to those situations when grandma needs some added stability.
It offers a cute Burberry inspired bag for her to stow her purse and necessities. Plus, it’s so lightweight at just 15 pounds, if she’s in even moderately good shape and still driving she can easily fold it to put in her car. (My mom is 88 and does this almost daily.) If grandma needs a more sturdy walker for daily use, she’ll love the Drive Medical Nitro for its big wheels and great amenities.
Perhaps your granny is already a health nut, or it could be that you’d like her to focus more on fresh foods. Whichever is the case, if your grandma is adept in the kitchen and loves to experiment with new ideas, the Ninja personal blender is a really cool gift idea. It can double as a milkshake maker if that’s what she’s into, but it can also blend up protein shakes, veggie or fruit smoothies, and even small batches of batter and sauces.
It can crush ice and make some wicked margaritas for her gal pals, as well as doing all kinds of other neat kitchen tricks. This blender comes with two 16 ounce Nutra Ninja cups, plus lids, which are dishwasher safe, along with a small recipe book to get her started.
If you’ve ever had the experience of walking your grandma to her door and waiting while she searched through her purse for her keys, you’ll automatically know why this purse organizer would be a perfect gift for her. This clever felt insert can keep all her necessities close at hand, and when you’re not there standing at her side, knowing she can quickly find her door or car keys is a huge relief.
This cool purse pouch comes in four different sizes and more than a dozen colors, so take a peek at her purse the next time you see her. Plus, this organizer comes with a removable narrow wallet she can use for a quick grab and go without taking her whole purse.
One thing that happens to all of us as we get a little older is that our skin loses moisture. That can make for uncomfortably dry eyes and sinuses as well as dry hands and feet. A cool mist humidifier can come to the rescue. This humidifier is an effortless way to add more moisture into your grandma’s surroundings without the worry about heated steam.
With nearly a half gallon water capacity, this humidifier will operate continuously for hour, but your grandma will barely notice it’s there because it is whisper quiet. And, a nice added safety feature is that this has an auto shutoff when the water runs out, so you’ll never have to worry about it overheating. It puts out an ultrasonic mist of the finest water particles, so it won’t cause water damage to her furnishings either.
While this humidifier is a convenient size for a small room, if you’re looking for one that can add moisture to a larger space, we’d recommend the Everlasting Comfort Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier which can hold up to 1.6 gallons of water at a time.
We’re betting your grandma sleeps in pajamas, but you can bet they’re ones she’s been wearing forever. Maybe it’s time you got your grandma a gift that will deliver cool comfort all night long and feel so soft and stretchy she’ll feel like she’s wearing a second skin. This set of bamboo viscose and organic cotton pajamas will have granny sleeping like a baby, plus they’re as pretty as can be in pale pink, although they come in lots of other colors too.
With a touch of spandex, these PJs move and flex, so she’ll never feel twisted up in the night. The naturally moisture-wicking fabric blend will keep her cool in the summer and cozy in the cooler seasons of the year. With a pretty pleat front top and drawstring waist pajama pants, you’ll be good to go even if you only guess at her size. Get them in sizes from X-Small to X-Large.
If you need something more mod for a younger grandma, there are bamboo pajamas in all different styles from sleep shorts to nighties.
Getting out of the shower can be a chilly experience. Wouldn’t you want something better for your grandma? With the Towel Warmer Bucket, grandma can wrap up in a cozy warm towel after he bath or shower, because this nifty device can hold two oversized bath towels or her towel and bathrobe. She simply sets the timer from 16 to 60 minutes, and once she’s done with bathing, her linens and the like will be ready to cuddle her in warmth.
As long as you’re adding comfort to her bathroom, why not add some safety too? The Gorilla Grip Original Luxury Chenille Bathroom Rug can help to keep her from falling, a major cause of injury in nearly one in four older adults according to the CDC.
It’s just a fact of life. As we get older, our skin gets drier and more easily chapped. One way to make slathering on lotion more pleasant is to make sure your grandma has this heated lotion dispenser that lets her smooth on soothingly warm lotion every time. This will work with any of her favorite body lotions and it heats up in just two minutes.
Warm lotions penetrate skin more deeply, so that means this dispenser isn’t just comforting, it increases how effectively those lotions works for your grandma. Consider getting her some extra-special hand lotions to use, making the experience more luxurious than she’s used to.
Does your grandma love to cook? It could be, if she’s like many grandmas, that she’s still using the same old kitchen tools that she’s had for 30 (or more) years. This stainless steel garlic press makes working with her favorite sticky bulb a breeze. It comes with a silicone garlic peeler, which, if you’ve never used one, makes fast work of those annoying papery skins. She can peel several cloves at once and mince them perfectly with the garlic press.
Unlike those old fashioned presses, this one is so simple to clean, thanks to the flip out garlic chamber. Just run under warm water, swish in soapy water for a final clean and rinse again. The silicone peeler is also easy to clean with a quick rinse under the faucet. This is a perfect small gift idea for grandma.
Does she already have a good garlic press? Why not consider giving her some cool kitchen tools she doesn’t have like the Deiss PRO Citrus Zester & Cheese Grater that can also be used to grate nutmeg, chocolate and lots of other yummy things. If you want to bundle a few nice tools together, this lovely set includes a garlic press, microplane grater, and citrus press all for a terrific price.
Looking to give grandma something that will make her feel special every single day? This stunning S bar birthstone ring is the perfect way to keep her thinking of her grandchildren. With four metal options from sterling silver to 10k white, yellow and rose gold, this ring features up to four lab created flawless round cut birthstones. If she has fewer grandchildren, there are lots of other birthstone ring options from Central Diamond Center.
There’s nothing quite as elegant on a lapel or dress shoulder as a beautiful brooch, and this crystal studded gold bow knot would be a perfect gift pick for grandma that she’ll wear time and time again. It can dress up any outfit, and will look lovely pinning a scarf into place around her neck. Brooches are becoming popular again as pretty jewelry options for women who didn’t come from the generation of pierced ears, making earrings a gift more difficult to procure.
If your grandma loves lots of color, the Kemstone Colorful Cubic Zirconia Brooch in rose gold is an awesome option. Another fun gift idea for grandma is a pretty sweater clip that can enhance her cardigan as well as keep it in place.
As we age, it gets tougher and tougher to get a good night’s sleep. If you could help grandma drown out grandpa’s snoring, neighborhood noise and other nighttime disturbances she’s less likely to suffer from but just fatigue, but memory loss, increased falls and other health issues. According to medical experts at VeryWellHealth, a white noise machine can be a huge help. This clever unit from LectroFan features ten different fan sounds, white noises, and also two kinds of ocean sounds to soothe grandma to sleep and keep her sleeping soundly until morning.
With a simple control panel on top, your grammy will be sleeping like a baby, and be healthier and happier because of it.
If your grandma has an aversion to bugs in the house or on her patio, but she doesn’t have grandpa or anyone else around to capture them, this awesome bug catcher keeps her at arm’s length from spiders, beetles, bees and other bugs while she captures and releases (or stomps) them outside. This catcher uses specially designed bristles that humanely sweep up and hold bugs until they can be relocated to a more appropriate place outside the house.
Plus, she’ll get a good laugh out of this functional toy that does serious work. She’ll also enjoy showing her grandkids the bugs she captures so they can all learn from the experience. If you think she’d be more comfortable vacuuming up those creepy crawlers, the Bugzooka Bug Catcher Vacuum also keeps her at arm’s length and avoids bug squish and splatter.
Lots of people swear by the healing powers of magnetic therapy, as well as wearing copper for health and wellness too. That’s why magnetic therapy bracelets, belts, necklaces and such have skyrocketed in popularity. This beautiful piece from Sergio Lub features a mixed metal design that looks far more fashionable than most. A wave of gold and silver weaves its way around a copper center and the rounded gold edges add an elegant design feature.
This bracelet features two permanent, north-pole, rare-earth magnets, approximately 2,000 gauss each. Said to help increase circulation and healing. The bracelet is not suitable for grandma if she has a pacemaker or electrical implants of any kind. If you love the thought behind magnetic therapy jewelry, Sergio Lub has so many beautiful pieces that are worth the little extra you pay for his intricate designs. The American Quilt bracelet and the Sage Bundle bracelet are among our faves.
Have you ever noticed that your grandma has all her old pots, pans and lots of kitchen stuff that no longer suits her needs? Perhaps she’s cooking only for herself of just her and your granddad. If it’s time for her to downsize her kitchen tools, a great place to start with by dumping her huge slow cooker and opting for a small one that’s just big enough for two.
This 1.5 quart slow cooker from NESCO is sized right, and even though it’s small it delivers all the amenities of many larger cookers, including a removable crock and glass lid that are both dishwasher safe. The crock can also handle oven cooking if she wants to do that. Plus it’s red, so seriously, so cute. With high, low and warm settings it will give her the flexibility to do lots of her favorite dishes in smaller portions.
It takes time to adjust to cooking in small portions, so if she’s indeed cooking solo, you might also want to get her Cooking for One, with more than 100 right sized recipes for her to try out.
Is your grandma a bit of a fashionista? If so, you might want to skip that little old lady watch and give her instead this great watch and bracelet set from Anne Klein. It features a bangle style watch with a comfortable, non-pinching link back and three bracelets – a gold chain, a gold and black enamel bangle and a crystal studded circle bangle. They come in a beautiful gift box that makes this present look a lot more expensive than it really is.
If you think she’d prefer something in rose gold tone, you can get the same set in rose gold and ivory enamel. Both sets feature jewelry clasp closures and come with extra links to size them up. Looking for a little more bling? The Anne Klein Women’s Swarovski Crystal Accented Watch and Bracelet Set delivers a lot of sparkle and shine to go with good timekeeping.
You know how it is. You’ve chopped a bunch of veggies, but when you go to pour them in your stockpot they roll around all over the stovetop, or right off the board and onto the floor. That’s what makes these foldable cutting boards such a genius idea for both you and your grandma. This set of three plastic cutting boards is dishwasher safe, and they feature durable cutting surfaces as well as a convenient handle.
In three different sizes, they’ll make grandma’s chopping and serving so much simpler. She can just squeeze the handle and the sides of the board automatically fold up like a magic trick. With easy grip handles and non-skid feet, this set is legit and comes with large, small and mini cutting boards. They’re also extremely lightweight, so if grams suffers from arthritis, she won’t have a tough time managing one with a single hand.
We love those silly notepads and wisecracking office pads from the folks at Knock Knock, but they’ve struck a seriously sweet chord with this fill in the love book for grandma. This is the perfect thing to help your kids with, because when she sees their feelings and impressions of her, she’s going to be deeply touched.
If grandma lives far away, you could always give her the Why I Miss You or the Why You Make Me Smile fill in the love books. Any of them will likely lead her to tears, so be sure to gift wrap a box of Kleenex before you hand over these sweet, sweet gifts for grandma.
When it comes to overall good health, dental and oral health have a huge impact on the rest of the body. That’s why you want to encourage your grandma to keep her mouth in tip top shape. If she’s not one to use regular floss, she’ll find this cordless water flosser an easy option for keeping her teeth and gums clean and healthy and her teeth white and decay free.
This water flosser features multiple modes from soft to normal to pulsing. Perfect for cleaning around difficult dental work like bridges and implants, it cleans below the gumline, getting rid of harmful bacteria, plaque and debris that’s almost impossible to reach with a traditional toothbrush and floss. It comes with multiple jet tips, a tongue scraper, USB charging cord and adaptor, as well as a convenient travel bag.
This water flosser can be an excellent alternative for those who have difficulty using regular floss – especially if they have arthritis or other issues with their hands.
There are times when grandma might like to send you a note, but she doesn’t want to have to send (or fill) a normal sized greeting card. This beautiful box of 100 postcards features images from the New York Botanical Garden to delight her imagination. These brilliantly colored prints of flowers, fruits, and more give her the opportunity to learn more about the blooms and drop you a quick note at the same time. To make it really perfect, you could include a few sheets of forever stamps so she’ll never have to delay mailing when she gets the urge to write.
If your granny is a bird fanatic, you might want to consider the Sibley Backyard Birding Postcards instead, with 100 different images of her feathered friends to choose from.
There’s plenty of evidence out there to verify that as we age, our eyesight tends to diminish. While it impacts reading, there are so many other activities where close up vision is a must, and one of those is putting on makeup. If your grandma doesn’t have a lighted magnifying mirror in her bathroom, she’s going to love you for giving her this one. The 8.5 inch double sided mirror features an LED light surround, with regular magnification on one side and 10x magnification on the other.
It’s wall mounted with a convenient swing arm that allows her to pull it close for applying eye makeup or brow plucking. It also ensures that she’s got enough light to apply the rest of her beauty regimen properly. If you’re a real dear, you’ll also install it for her so she can enjoy using it right away. If the chrome finished mount isn’t quite right, you can get a similar mirror in brushed nickel for just a bit higher price.
If there’s one gift that can give warmth and comfort to your favorite grandma, a soothing cup of tea has got to be that thing. If she’s a tea lover, this pretty wooden tea keeper is more than a showy piece for her sideboard or counter. It contains 80 bags of delicious green and black Ahmad teas, along with herb teas and fruit teas.
This gift box is also refillable, so you can keep grandma stocked with delicious teas to drink hot or cold, for years to come. If she’s got a bit of arthritis, make sure to get her some Tumeric Ginger Tea which can help to reduce inflammation. The Vadham Square Tea Infuser is a clever gadget to scoop loose tea leaves and steep them in her cup.
Keeping feet soft and callus free gets harder as we get older. Less natural moisture, and more years of wearing poorly fitted shoes can make things even worse. Give your grandma the gift of softer, smoother feet with these exfoliating foot masks. They can help to peel away rough dead skin so in a matter of weeks her feet will be transformed.
Lavender scented, these foot masks are packed with natural extracts and botanicals that gently yet safely penetrate into the dead skin cells to break down and remove the outer layers over a period of days, without any scrubbing, filing or pain. Aloe vera, papaya, milk, and castor oil combine to moisturize and soften, while fruit acids and lactic acid eliminate annoying dead skin.
To keep her feet soft and smooth once exfoliated, get her these NatraCure 5-Toe Gel Moisturizing Socks that slowly release botanical oils, aloe vera, and vitamins while she relaxes or sleeps. Also, she can keep calluses at bay with regular use of the Amope Pedi Perfect Electronic Dry Foot File.
If your grandma has a special occasion coming up, whether it’s her birthday, anniversary, Christmas or another gift worthy day, this pretty 14k gold locket is like giving her two gifts in one. First, the locket itself is a beauty – embellished with engraved flowers it hangs from a sparkly 18 inch gold filled chain. Surprise your grandma by filling the two tiny picture frames with photos of you and her, or perhaps pictures of your kids for her to enjoy every time she wears it.
If your grandma isn’t into heart-shaped jewelry, (and many women aren’t,) she might love the 14K Gold Filled Rose Oval Locket that you can have custom engraved with a sweet sentiment. There are so many beautiful gold lockets available, you can find them at all price points and styles to fit her tastes.
By the time a woman becomes a grandma, she’s likely amassed a reasonable collection of jewelry, so storage and organization is key. This beautiful walnut finish standing jewelry armoire has plenty of space to let her protect her sparkly stuff and keep it organized at the same time. It features a jewelry box on top that opens to feature a beveled edge mirror, so she can see how her jewelry choices complement her outfit. The box has a ring holder, as well as divided areas for smaller items like earrings and bracelets.
Side doors swing wide open to give space for hanging necklaces and each features trays at the bottom to stow sunglasses, earrings, watches or whatever. A series of drawers cascade down the front, some with dividers for small items and some without. At more than 42 inches tall, this jewelry armoire is designed like a quality piece of furniture. It’s a lovely gift she’ll cherish for the rest of her life.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For any woman who loves to test and try the latest makeup and beauty releases, a monthly gift box of samples is a wonderful surprise. The Allure beauty box subscription comes every month with the editors’ choices for cool new products from makeup and creams, to cleansers, perfume samples and more. At such a bargain, it’s truly the gift that keeps giving, every single month.
For more monthly gift box ideas, we’ve got lots of suggestions.
Does your grandma love to save cards, pictures, and keepsakes? Rather than letting them pile up in a drawer or closet, why not give her a beautiful laser cut wooden keepsake box instead? This pretty handmade piece features a lovely quote by E. E. Cummings which reads “I carry your heart. (I carry it in my heart.)”
Embellished with engraved flowers and leaves, the box is made of walnut, and finished to maximize the beauty of the wood as well as the design. She might also like the “Love Never Ends” Wooden Keepsake Box, or if your grandma is less showy about her sentimentality, the Ginko Leaves Keepsake Box is a real beauty.
Wrinkle cream might seem a little cheeky or rude to give as a gift, but if you need gifts for grandma, an ultra-luxe cream like StriVectin-SD is much appreciated. If you want to pamper a woman who is on a tight post-retirement budget, this is something she’ll enjoy.
Older women will appreciate this gift for its power to tackle tough wrinkles and older stretch marks. Tests showed that this formula improves the appearance of wrinkles and stretch marks in as little as two weeks.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve ever tried to prepare a meal with an old, dull blade, you know how frustrating it can be to work with poor quality knives. This set of six knives from Shun is perfect for a woman who loves cooking, as well as any woman who desperately needs an upgrade for her kitchen knives.
Shun knives are very high quality. They are made in Japan by master craftsmen, with mirror-polished Japanese 420J stainless steel blades on all the knives in the set. This block set includes the following items: a paring, knife, a utility knife, an eight-inch chef knife, a honing steel, and some useful herb shears. The block has 13 slots altogether, so there is room for her to store her existing knives, or her future Shun purchases. A really cool feature of all the knives in this collection is the handle.
All the handles have a unique texture that actually makes the knives easier to hold with wet or damp hands. This makes these knives great for cutting through wet, messy ingredients, and prevents slippage or accidents in the kitchen. If this Shun knife set is a little expensive for your budget, consider getting her just a basic eight inch chef’s knife, which is a good size and shape for most average kitchen tasks.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For women who love to hunt, this Mossy Oak camo bag offers ample storage for all her gear, ammo, and essentials. The bag is water-resistant, making it as rugged as it is cute. Who says hunting gear can’t be feminine? This will be useful for hunting trips, as well as airport travel (the unique print makes this bag really easy to spot at baggage claim).
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve got a seamstress on your hands, you know how there’s never enough storage spaces for spools of thread, needles and sewing sundries. That’s what makes this big storage case a perfect gift. It features compartments for small sewing essentials as well as a larger storage area for scissors and bigger items. With a lock top and smooth carry handle, it can take her sewing stuff to wherever she’s working.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does she love to cook? This cute little non-stick pan is perfect for making heart-shaped eggs, pancakes, or any other items she loves.
This pan is backed by a limited lifetime warranty and is PFOA-free. Also, the heart shaped pancake pan will make her want some fluffy buttermilk pancakes for breakfast a little more often.
Shopping for a knitter? This adorable book of knitting patterns is a great gift for anyone with a quirky sense of fashion. There are 20 patterns in this book, all of which are designed to be relatively fast “quick knit” projects for an experienced knitter.
Whimsical projects in this book include instructions for a Deer Hat, Butterfly Mitts, and a super cute Fawn Poncho. This is a great gift for any gal who loves nature, crafting, “kawaii” design, or a knitter who is bored with traditional patterns. Throw in a couple of balls of soft alpaca yarn, and you’re good to go.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Water is boring. It’s good for you, but it’s boring. So, so boring. This BPA-free bottle lets her flavor ordinary tap water or sparkling water with fruit, herbs, or botanicals. This is a great gift for any woman who is trying to eat a balanced diet. It’s also a stellar option for women who are regular runners, triathletes, or yoga practitioners.
If she wants to quit a soda habit and only drink water, this thoughtful gift will improve her help and may also aid in reaching her weight loss goals. Want to make this gift more refreshing? Help her hydrate responsibly by adding some CogniTea mental clarity tea to her gift.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Speaking of things that are French and fabulous, we’re also big fans of this macaron cookbook. Petits Macarons: Colorful French Confections to Make at Home by Kathryn Gordon and Ann E. McBride is the perfect gift for a woman with an educated palate and a serious sweet tooth. Consider pairing this French cookbook with a silicone macaron baking mat, which helps to take the stress and guesswork out of baking macarons at home.
Does your grandma love a nice glass of wine, free of sulfites and sediments? This Üllo wine purifier is an ideal gift for the lady who likes her wine clean and delicious. This clever device can aerate even less expensive wines, making them taste better, but you can also shut off the aeration option with the touch of a button.
This Üllo comes with a beautiful hand blown glass decanter, so if gram likes to invite her girlfriends over to share a bottle, they’ll be impressed by the elegance as well as the taste of her wine. This set comes with six single bottle filters and a travel bag. While this squatty decanter is in short supply, you can also get the Üllo with a different shaped hand blown glass decanter, which is in abundant supply.
The flicker of candlelight is so appealing, and it never diminishes, despite one’s age. That’s why you might like to give your grandma the gift of a candle set that never needs blowing out. These LED flameless candles flicker like the real thing, without the danger of catching fire. This set of six pillars are made with real wax exteriors that have realistic melted edges on top. They range in size from two inches to nine inches tall and would make a lovely centerpiece on her dining table or buffet. Get them in rustic silver or rustic gold. She can simply set the five hour timer and enjoy.
If she loves scented candles, the Di Maggio Flickering LED Flameless Candle features a delicious lavender and vanilla scent. And if your grandma lives in a more lodge style home or apartment, you can even get her these rustic looking flameless candles that should fit perfectly with her decor.
Want to give your grandma the kind of gift that’s going to improve her teeth, gums and dental checkups for the long haul? The Philips Sonicare system is the most gentle yet effective way to remove damaging plaque and massage gums for a super healthy mouth. This smart toothbrush can even tell granny when she’s brushing too hard – a common error of Sonicare users.
This rechargeable toothbrush delivers 62,000 brush movements per minute – far more than she could accomplish with a manual brush. With three intensity settings your gran can customize to her liking, and how can she not love the fact that it is pink? BrushSync technology tracks how long she’s been using her brush head for, and when it’s time to replace it as she’ll see an alert on the handle.
This awesome gift for grandma comes with a handy travel case and charger, although it will run up to two weeks on a single charge, which is pretty amazing.
For the lady who loves waffles, but no longer has a big family to cook for, a mini waffle maker is just the ticket to toasty golden brown waffles when she’s cooking for herself, or perhaps your grandpa as well. This little dandy makes the perfect eight inch waffle in just minutes, and clean up is a breeze, thanks to the non-stick waffle plates.
But this little waffle maker isn’t just for breakfast use. She can make paninis, hash browns, or even biscuit pizzas in this appliance. Any wet batter will “waffle” into four share size portions. If she’s by herself, you might even consider the DASH Mini Maker with a four inch waffle griddle inside. And because waffles are such a versatile thing to build into main meals, consider getting grandma a cool cookbook to change her context about waffles. We’d recommend Will It Waffle?: 53 Irresistible and Unexpected Recipes to Make in a Waffle Iron.
Does your grandma have a green thumb? If she loves to surround herself with plants, but it’s becoming too big a chore to keep them all watered well, then these beautiful hand blown glass watering globes are an ideal gift for her. Because they’re handcrafted, each globe is a unique art piece as well as an asset in the house or garden.
All she needs to do is fill the globe with water, flip it over and stick it in the dirt. It will slowly water each plant for up to two weeks at a time. As the plant dries out, it will pull water from the globe to keep it evenly hydrated. This set of four will add color and efficiency to her indoor or outdoor growing efforts. Another advantage? These watering globes are about 20 percent larger than most others, which means they’ll take less of her time.
One thing’s for certain, our feet tend to hurt as we age. With your grandma, it could just be the years of being on her feet, or her foot pain could be exacerbated by poor shoe choices, or arthritis, bunions or calluses. One way you’ll guaranty her relief is to get her a wonderful foot spa that massages the bottoms of her feet with rollers that also help exfoliate away calluses and dry skin.
This foot spa heats up fast, and the digital control panel is so intuitive, she won’t have any problems figuring out how to use it. She can easily set her most desirable temperature, program the timer for how long she wants to massage her tootsies and program it to remember her favorite settings thanks to a convenient remote control.
To make her foot soak and massage even more relaxing and effective, you might want to get her some Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak With Epsom Salt to help refresh her feet and toenails while soughing off old cracked skin.
Whether she uses it to store her favorite tiny treasures, or she simply enjoys listening to the tune, this sweet little music box will always make a grandmother think of the person who gave her this precious gift. Tucked inside a clear top, a message that reminds her of just how precious she is can be changed at any time, thanks to the picture frame back inside the lid. When she opens up the box, she can actually see the musical movement which has been placed under glass to keep it safe. This music box plays the tune “Amazing Grace.”
She might also love this teal wood music box that comes embellished with a pretty and functional heart shaped locket which can hold photos of her grandchildren. It plays the song “Wind Beneath My Wings.” As with the first music box, you can completely customize the top with your own sentiment and photo, although she’ll love it the way it is as well.
Whether you’re shopping for a grandma who is religious or one that’s simply spiritual, she’ll be touched by the beauty of this special gift.The handmade pink glass cross is swirled with deep red and white, a reminder that she brings color to your life. It’s accompanied by a beautiful sentiment card that will move her to tears with the loving thoughts it’s printed with.
There’s a pretty good chance your grandma grew up in a house that used placemats and napkins, a sweet tradition that seems to have gone somewhat by the wayside these days. If your grandma loves traditions like this, she’ll be thrilled with these hardboard placemats featuring pretty pink old fashioned roses.
At 15.5 inches x 11.25 inches, they’ll protect the top of her wood dining table, or living room table if she happens to eat in there. They’re heat resistant up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit, and she’ll love how easily they wipe off and store, plus the cork back ensures they don’t skitter across the table. Another fun idea is this set of cork placemats printed with bright yellow lemons. They’ll give her eating area a bright and cheery look. Don’t forget to get a set of cloth napkins to match!
Perhaps you’re not shopping for your own grandma, but instead for your mom who’s about to become a grandma. If 2020 is the year you’re going to make it happen, plan ahead for a holiday surprise for your mom with this Christmas ornament that says “Grandma Established 2020”. The white porcelain disk features a pretty floral design and hangs from a pretty red ribbon, so she can hang it from a window or wall once Christmas has passed.
If you want to have a more personalized approached, this cute Christmas Snowman ornament can be customized with both the grandma’s and grandchild’s name.
Looking for the perfect dress to give your grandma this year? Her tastes are likely pretty particular, especially because older women have certain things they’re set on like having at least a little sleeve, longer length, and definitely not too revealing a neckline. This cute sheath dress ticks off everything on their wish list in an elegant and affordable way.
The sheath style is universally flattering for most body types, and the fabric is soft but with body. The poly/spandex blend is machine washable, which every woman can appreciate. This cutie has 3/4 sleeves and a modest boat neck. While the hem hits just above the knee in the photo, keep in mind, the model is about 5 inches taller than the average woman.
Get this dress in seven solid colors and prints, and in women’s sizes from 6 to 18. If she’s uncomfortable about the close fit of a sheath dress, the Rekucci Women’s Flippy Fit N’ Flare Dress features a swing style skirt and slimming draping at the waist. Made of the same easy care fabric, this dress comes in 15 colors and prints and the same range of sizes.
Lots of grandmas embrace their role with panache, and this adorable floral tee shirt is a great gift for the grandma who loves casual wear with a message. The design, a takeoff on Twitter, features the hashtag #grandmalife, that will make all other grandmas smile in agreement. This 100 percent cotton tee is cut for women, with a round neck and lightweight feel. Get it in five color options and women’s sizes from Small to 3X-Large.
Another cute floral option is this sweet tee that features a jar of flowers and says “happiness is being a grandma.” For the grandma who prefers a more subtle declaration, this Thread Tank Grandma Tee features a relaxed but feminine fit.
Know for their classic tan plaid, BURBERRY is equally popular for their signature scent, BURBERRY Eau de Parfum. If you’re looking to help your grandma ditch her old school perfume and want to give her the gift of a new signature fragrance, this perfume is a beautiful start. According to Fragrantica.com, BURBERRY features a fresh burst of peach, apricot, pear and black currant along with woody florals like jasmine as well as notes of sandalwood and cedar.
This spray bottle is fairly large, so if you’d rather let grandma experiment with the scent for a bit, you might opt for the smaller one ounce bottle.
While we’ve always know Vremi for making great garden tools, it’s only logical that they would make high quality kitchen tools as well. This colorful 15 piece cookware set is a great way to brighten up grandma’s cooking excursions while you encourage her to get rid of old, hard to clean pots and pans. It has four cooking pots with clear glass lids, from one quart to 4.2 quarts. Two sizes of sautee and sauce pans plus five utensils complete this set that features enameled exteriors and non-stick interiors.
For even more color in the kitchen, Vremi also has a terrific and colorful kitchen set that includes mixing bowls, measuring cups, colanders and measuring spoons. It would be an awesome gift for another occasion.
If there’s one thing everyone loves, it’s got to be a few stems of fresh blooming flowers. This pretty set of bud vases can be grouped or spread throughout your grandma’s abode to bring a spark of color and scent to her space. With seven unique shapes and four colors plus three clear, these little vases (and the occasional fresh flower delivery) will create happiness whenever she has the chance to use them. In fact, they’re even pretty grouped without flowers in them.
If your grandma is one who loves to welcome company into her home, she’d be over the moon about this elegant and functional front doormat that can be customized with her first and last name, her last name only, her initials, or even a funny greeting. Your imagination is the only limit. Natural coir fibers catch mud and dirt, keeping it out of your gram’s house, and the scrolled rubber edging keeps it securely in place. You can also tell grandma you were thinking about her when you bought from a certified woman-owned company.
If the first doormat seems a bit over the top, you could always get her this customizable doormat that is made with 100 percent natural coconut coir fibers.
Some of the most meaningful gifts for grandma are those that evoke a memory, especially the one of the first time she lifted her grandbaby up in the air to take a look at them from arm’s distance. This sweetly sentimental figurine is a beautiful hand sculpted piece that evokes that moment with simplicity and elegance. Made from hand painted resin, it stands just five inches tall – the perfect size to keep on her mantle, bookshelf or bedside table.
If grandma has a special bond with an older child, this sculpted figurine might be more appropriate for her. The sculpted grandmother trinket box is another pretty idea that’s useful for storing her rings or other small keepsakes. It features a grandmother and baby image quite similar to the first figurine.
For most older women, showers become the norm because bathing is no longer a luxury they can manage due to the difficulty of getting in and out of the tub. If you want to give your grandma a gift that will minimize her danger of slipping and falling in the shower, this beautiful Asian teak shower bench is a wonderful idea. Teak is naturally mildew resistant, which is important in the damp environment of the shower. No wonder ship decks were made of teak throughout maritime history.
This bench features all stainless steel, non-corroding hardware and rubber feet that grip the shower floor for added stability. And the design is impressive for such a functional gift. If she needs a little mobility aid to get her up and down from the bench, you could also consider this AquaTeak bench that has handles on each side to assist her with that, or this bench that also offers a storage shelf beneath the seat so she can her shampoo and other shower necessities close at hand.
Often when you’re searching for gifts for your granny, you want to find something practical and pretty that improves the quality of her daily life, and this little sofa side table is just such a gift idea. It can act as either a pretty end table, or she can tuck it under her low profile couch and keep her ice water, magazines, and TV remote handy.
With a cherry wood-look top, burnished metal sides and intricate leaf metalwork, this little table stands 20 inches tall and is lightweight enough for your grandma to move to the most convenient position without needing help. If her furniture has a bit more of a craftsman style, this sofa side table is a good option as well.
If she really needs a larger table top on which to set her lunch or a crossword, this industrial look sofa side table is 25 inches high and has a 10 x 18 inch tabletop. It would fit better if she has a standard size versus low profile couch.
If you’ve already given your grandma an Echo Show or Echo Spot for one of her special occasions, this Ring Stick Up outdoor security camera is the perfect way to keep her safe from prowlers. This handy camera is simple to install (you will probably want to do this if your grandma is quite elderly) and features two-way talk as well as night vision to keep strangers on notice.
The motion sensor detects movement and instantly sends a notification to granny’s Alexa enabled device to give her a heads up that something is happening, and if she’s visiting you, she can still check on her home via her smartphone, tablet or laptop. To even further dissuade prowlers, the Ring Spotlight Cam also features LED light strips and a siren which will scare most ne’er-do-wells away.
Have you been noticing that your normally perfectly coifed grandma isn’t quite getting her hair done as well as she once did? It could be that she just can’t manage a traditional curling iron anymore, but she’s too embarrassed to tell you that. If you’ve noticed tiny brown burn marks on her ears, neck or forehead, that’ll be your clue to buy her this hot curling brush. It features anti-scald nylon bristles, a long cooling tip and a ceramic barrel that protects her hair from heat damage and frizz. This particular model also offers dual voltage, so if grandma’s a bit of a traveler, she can take this easy to use curling brush along with her.
On the other hand, if your grandma has somewhat frizzy hair and she simply can’t blow dry it straight anymore, you might want to get her a hair straightening brush like this one from TYMO. With multiple heat settings, and unique tooth shape and layout, this brush does a beautiful job of taking even the tightest curls and giving grandma shiny smooth hair in return.
Weather impacts everyone, but if you’re an older person, it can have all sorts of ramifications that limit your ability to get outdoors, or worse yet, ramp up your arthritis pain according to the Arthritis Foundation. You always thought your grandparents were kidding about that, didn’t you?
This weather station is a perfect gift for someone who loves to keep tabs on what’s happening outside, as well as indoors. It also predicts the weather to come, so they can prepare if they’re headed out of the house. The big color digital display is easy to read and a big plus, especially for those with aging eyes. We also think they’ll love the atomic clock function which means they’ll never need to worry about changing the time from daylight savings to standard time, and it also shows the day and date as well as humidity. It also features alerts for extreme heat and cold weather.
If grandma is a serious weather junkie (like this grandma) the AcuRite WiFi Weather station features a big outdoor sensor that also measures rainfall and wind speed and if she’s computer savvy she can even become an official weather reporter for Weather Underground.
Does your grandma spend lots of time reading? If she does, having adequate light is key to her enjoyment of reading books and the newspaper. Because our ability to see in dim light gets worse as we age, a great reading lamp can make a world of difference in not only clarity but color. This LED floor lamp is a wonderful gift idea because it’s so versatile. First, the 2000 lumen light head adjusts to her preferred angle thanks to a gooseneck design.
This lamp also has four different color settings, as well as five bright/dimness settings, so she can dim it while she’s watching television or turn it to bright when she’s reading, paying bills or playing solitaire. And, while it’s a floor lamp, it can even be adjusted to be a desk lamp too. If she’s using this lamp to read in bed, it even features a 60 minute automatic shutoff in case she falls asleep without turning it out. Genius.
Does your grandma seem to have absolutely everything? That can leave you stumped for what to get her for her next special day, but you can always count on a box of fancy chocolates to please her discerning tastes. This beautiful box of Godiva gourmet chocolates features 36 sweet treats she can indulge herself with, including some filled with decadent chocolate hazelnut praline, refreshing mint, deep dark ganache and so many of Godiva’s most desired and well-known favorites.
If your grandma is a chocoholic, there are lots of fun gifts for her that you can share as a family too.
If your grandma has downsized recently and perhaps moved into a senior living apartment or community, it’s likely that she has more stuff than places to put it. This cute storage ottoman is an ideal gift she can use at the foot of her bed for extra linens and blankets, or in her living room to store games and books, while it doubles as a cheery and convenient coffee table. If she’s like most grandma’s she’ll worry about spills and stability if she’s using it as a coffee table, so be sure to get her a nice serving tray as a topper and set it up with a few cute plants to show her how that works.
If you’re like most of us, you have fond memories from childhood of the good smells coming out of your grandmother’s kitchen. If you want to remind her of those same memories, or you’re looking for a gift for your kids to give to their grandma, this cute red apron is a sweet little gift she’ll appreciate. This lightweight apron is made from super soft cotton, and features two big pockets in the front to hold spices, a timer or whatever grandma needs. It’s printed with “Everything is better in grandma’s kitchen.”
The neck is adjustable to fit almost any size woman, and this apron comes in four colors, so pick her favorite and she’ll be delighted. She might also like this apron that says “Grandma’s Kitchen – Food From the Heart”. And, since you’re on a roll with the kitchen theme, grab her these adorable kitchen towels that are guaranteed to warm her heart and make her smile.
Depending on her age, your grandma may or may not be sewing these days. But what may have become frustrating for her is that she still occasionally needs to mend a seam reliably, and hand stitching never looks as cleans as a seam sewn by machine. That’s when this mini sewing machine can be the ideal solution for her needs.
Despite its tiny size, it has a foot pedal control, removable extension table, automatic bobbin rewind, and more. It’s a terrific option for the grandma who is limited by space, but still wants to be independent and mend her own things. The lamp gives her extra light while she’s working and she’ll appreciate the automatic thread cutter as well.
If she’s a serious seamstress and needs a more modern machine that’s lightweight and easy to use, we’d definitely recommend this Brother Lightweight Sewing Machine that has 27 stitches, and 63 stitch functions. At less than $100 it’s a total deal.
If your grandma is over 70, did you know that even a short fall could be deadly? University studies have confirmed that scary fact, but you can help to minimize the worry by helping your elderly grandma learn how not to fall. This practical primer is an important read for any older person who can learn ways to minimize the dangers and practice them before an accident happens.
Filled with simple safety tips and fun to do balance exercises, with practice, they can look forward to many independent years ahead with increased energy and vitality.
There’s nothing quite as satisfying as a warm biscuit or English muffin with butter and honey, but lots of people avoid that sticky jar because frankly, it’s just too messy. Well, you can give grandma this clever honey dispenser that lets her dollop as much as she’d like, with nary a spill or sticky fingers. This cute honey dispenser features a screw off top so it’s easy to fill. The internal plunger blocks the bottom and keeps it from leaking, but just in case, the dispenser nests in a small glass bottom stand to be safe.
Decorated with a honeycomb pattern, this dispenser is equally great for syrup, sugar and other sauces too. And if you’re really looking out for Grandma’s good health, you’ll encourage her to add some Manuka honey to her diet as it’s a natural way to improve her tummy health.
Are you shopping for someone who loves to spend hours on their patio or porch just enjoying the birds, blooming flowers and passers-by? This beautiful wind chime is an ideal companion, delicately tinkling out strains of Amazing Grace as it gently blows in the breeze. The chime is composed of eight different length aluminum tubes that won’t discolor or rust in the weather. At 32 inches in length, it comes ready to hang with a sturdy hook. If grandma has a large house and big porch, you might want to order her the 45 inch wind chime instead.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While some people might joke about “giving grandma a sweater,” this luxurious cashmere twin set is no laughing matter. Not only is this sweater set cozy for your grandma, but it’s also stylish, soft and seriously indulgent. While it looks lightweight, cashmere is far warmer than wool so she’ll stay comfortable without the bulk.
The inner sweater has a round neck with short sleeves, while the outer cardigan features button down styling with long sleeves. She can wear them separately or together, for different looks. Get his pretty two piece set in ten different colors and sizes from Small to X-Large.
If you like the notion of luxury, but cashmere is a budget buster for you, consider an elegant silk blend twin set like this one from August Silk. It comes in nearly 20 colors and the same range of sizes, but it’s far more affordable.
Does your grandma need a bit of help with her mobility? This quad cane from NOVA Medical Products will definitely put a spring in her step, thanks to the fun Hawaiian floral print and the stable four point cane tip. It helps to provide stability, traction and makes it easy for her to pivot on both flat and uneven ground. The handle is also ergonomically designed to be super comfortable.
This mobility aid is a welcome essential for lots of seniors who often are embarrassed to use a cane, even though it can lead to their increased independence. This cane weighs in at just over one pound, so it will be easy for her to manage, and the fact that it’s so stinkin’ cute will make her a lot more inclined to proudly use it.
Since finding the best cane for your grandma can be a bit of a process, we’ve put together a list of them with lots of different options, sizes and weight capacities.
Staying fit is a constant struggle for older people, and many exercises are just too taxing for them to complete. That’s the beauty of this set of resistance bands. These allow them to increase flexibility and strength, even if they just do simple stretches from either a sitting or standing position. Great for rehabbing after surgery or just maintaining their overall fitness, these bands are professional grade and can be used literally anywhere.
Make their workout foolproof with Simply Seated, a DVD for chair exercises with resistance bands that will boost their overall strength, energy, mobility, and confidence.
There’s hardly anything quite as entertaining as watching birds splash around in a bird bath. If your grandma is a lover of birds, she’ll be thrilled to have this pretty mosaic bird bath in her backyard where feathered friends can fly in on a whim for a drink or a splash. The bath itself is made of glass in a beautifully colorful mosaic that looks almost reminiscent of a peacock feather. It sits atop a black metal stand that can be easily folded up so that it and the bath can be stowed away for the winter months.
A bird feeder is another superb gift idea for grandma. Get her one that attaches right to the window for close up viewing, or one that hangs from a tree if her eyesight is still great. Any of these gifts will have more birds flying into her outdoor spaces and that’s just good for both her mind and her soul. If she doesn’t mind the speed and intensity of hummingbirds, a pretty blown glass hummingbird feeder makes a lovely gift as well.
If you’re looking to give your grandma a totally indulgent sort of gift, these thick and cushy bamboo bath towels would certainly fit the bill. This set of four towels is made with 35 percent bamboo fiber and 65 percent Turkish cotton, world-renowned for its softness and absorbency. In fact, Turkish cotton gets softer every single time it’s laundered, so you know grandma won’t have to worry about these being scratchy on her delicate skin.
Bamboo fiber is naturally mildew resistant as well as antifungal and odor resistant, so these are perfect in the bathroom environment. Plus, they look seriously plush and pretty. You can get this set of four in eight different colors to match her decor.