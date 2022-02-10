40 Best Panda Gifts: The Ultimate List

Panda bears are so cute, cuddly looking, and unique with their black and white coloring. It’s no surprise they’re many people’s favorite animals. Panda bears are also symbolic of prosperity and abundance, making panda gifts a great gift for many.
There are tons of great gifts for panda lovers, including apparel, jewelry, home decor items and more. We’ve rounded them all up here for you to shop and give to your panda loving friends and family.
Little ones will get a kick out of rolling this amazing bag during their next trip. They have a hard exterior (necessary when you have kids in the driver’s seat) and a soft inside for all of their precious belongings. The set includes one larger piece and one smaller piece perfect for two kids to share.
Most panda gifts are pretty cutesie, it’s just part of their nature, but this gift has a bit of grit to it. The panda is designed in a geometrical shape, placed perfectly on this flat brim trucker hat. It’s a fun accessory for those who love hats, in the very trendy trucker style.
Unfortunately, these don’t come in adult sizes, but they’re a great gift for anyone with a little one at home. The soft fleece booties have a hook and loop closure to keep them in place and grippy bottoms for little ones who are on the move. They’re available in sizing from newborn all the way up until two years old.
These dainty panda earrings are a great option for a panda loving gal. They’re small and subtle so they don’t take away from an outfit or other accessories but still give you a little pop of panda. They’re made with sterling silver and are handcrafted from an artisan silversmith.
Have a panda loving friend with a green thumb? This is a great gift where they can plant a succulent and add some greenery and decor to their home or office without too much maintenance. The planter is made of nice ceramic, and is a small unassuming size, measuring about 4 x 4 inches.
This inexpensive gift is a perfect option for a girl on the go. It’s a great place to keep cosmetics, but also could work for toiletries, chargers, jewelry and more. It has a great panda design while remaining fairly neutral.
If you’re looking for a cute gift for a panda lover, these adorable pajamas are a gift they’ll love changing into each night. The set comes with boxer shorts with a comfy elastic waist and a coordinating t-shirt with the most adorable panda face.
This cozy gift is something that can be used on the daily, the perfect warm article for post-shower hanging out. It has some awesome panda-like feature in addition to being made of a plush, soft fleece than can be worn in winter, especially with the addition of a hood.
This works just as well for kids who need a sippy cup for milk or water as it does for adults who want to drink a beer or wine. The tumbler features an adorable little panda and is great at keeping cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot.
Could there be a cozier place to lay and rest? We think not. Whether you need a place to prop yourself for some laptop work, watch tv, or simply hand out with friends, this panda rest will do the trick.
Do you know someone who would love to fall asleep cuddling a panda? Well, you can make that dream a reality with this full panda body pillow, measuring a full 48 inches. It’s comforting, cozy, and an awesome gift.
We are all about this panda chair for a kid’s room, play area, or even a panda or jungle themed nursery. The panda bear is an awesome character with the perfect facial expression. The chair itself is roomy and comfortable for a child, great for reading, homework, watching tv, and more.
It’s hard to make a toilet brush holder cute, but this panda holder does just that. It’s the perfect resting place for your toilet cleaning brush between uses, made of ceramic and featuring a whimsical panda design. This holder comes with the brush included, with a nice chrome metal handle.
Take your love for pandas on the go with this awesome lunchbox tote. It’s insulated to keep your food cooler for longer and has an easy to clean canvas exterior. The size is great for carrying a lot without being too big or bulky as well. Grab a matching panda backpack, perfect for back to school here.
Shopping for a child? Any kid who loves pandas would go crazy to have this bedding on their bed. With pandas all over this is an awesome panda pattern that’s easy to sleep clean and super cozy. You can order the set in either twin or full/queen sizing and it includes the cover plus two pillow cases.
This gorgeous crystal figurine set is a collector’s item, made with the finest Swarovski crystal. It’s definitely a special piece for a mother or daughter and while pricey, has really great reviews. This special gift could be perfect for Mother’s Day or a special birthday.
Bakers will love this adorable kitchen accessory hand-painted to look like an adorable panda bear. It’s made with high quality ceramic and if you want to take this gift to the next level you can even buy a panda bear cookie cutter to go with it.
Get cozy and stay warm this winter with this adorable hat, glove and scarf accessories, providing three accessories in one. The panda hat can be worn on the head, around the neck, and on your hands, shielding you from the elements and keeping you looking cute.
This hooded towel is the perfect adorable gift for a little one. It’s eco-friendly, made of thick bamboo fibers making it a great safe, hypoallergenic option for babies soft sensitive skin.
It’s hard to find a gift for guys when it comes to panda related gifts but these cufflinks definitely hit the mark. They’re really nice quality, made from high-end sterling silver. They’re also a great panda-themed gift that’s a bit understated, perfect to wear to an event or charity dinner with a suit or tuxedo.
There’s no better way to give back to the environment than by helping one of the most endangered species directly with an adoption. The kit comes with an adoption letter, a species cards with interesting information about pandas, a plush stuffed panda bear and a color photo of your animal.
This panda bear bank goes beyond a ceramic jar with a slot. It plays music every time a bill is entered, really encouraging you to save. It also locks and can be opened with a passcode, a great way to make kids feel like their savings are secure. Kids can save up to buy something fun or even adopt a panda.
These Japanese cookies are a fan favorite and make a delicious snack. Each bite-size cookie has a fun illustration of a panda bear on it and is filled with delicious chocolate cream. You can purchase other flavors or stick with the basic chocolate. Either way, this gift is sure to be a win.
This might look like your average jigsaw puzzle at first glance but it’s so much more. It has 16 panda bears hidden throughout the picture – a fun challenge to find them all. Plus, it also glows in the dark for an added element of entertainment. A great gift for a child or teen to keep them occupied for hours.
If you know a girl who loves panda bears then she probably needs this in her room. Set it up for her as a fun surprise or do it together as a DIY activity to make her room extra special. The decal is easy to install and remove without any permanent damage.
Snow globes are an awesome collector’s item, and for a panda lover, this adorable one is perfect. It showcases a mom and baby panda bear, measuring about 4×4 inches total. It’s great for an office or somewhere in the home as a cute and fun piece of decor.
This children’s book is a play off of a classic and a perfect gift for a tiny panda lover. It has rhyme and repetition, which are great for learning and can be ordered in both paperback and hardcover. Check out these other board book options which are all panda bear themed.
This decorative print looks like it belongs in an art gallery and would make a stunning addition to a panda lover’s home. The neutral colors make it easy to incorporate anywhere in the home. The canvas can be ordered in two various sizes and comes framed and ready to hang.
This little prayer scroll is a wonderful and thoughtful gift for a bar or bat mitzvah, newborn baby, or any child. It’s hung on the doorframe for protection and is one of the most prominent Jewish symbols.
There are pretty much the most fun sneakers we’ve ever seen, made with a bright teal background and fun panda bear design. They’re available in all women’s sizes from 5-12 at a really affordable price.
This gift is as beautiful as it is functional, with a handpainted surface featuring three beautiful panda bears amongst green trees. The hinged teapot can also be used with its hinged lid and clasp. The teapot has the artist’s signature on the bottom and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity so you know it’s the real deal.
Need a spot to proudly display a nice bottle of wine? This silly panda does the trick, individually hand-crafted from cold cast resin and painted to look the part. It’s a great whimsical gift for a wine lover or panda lover that’s sure to earn a few laughs as well.
With a super cool vintage and retro design, this is an awesome gift for any guy or gal who loves panda bears. It comes in a variety of colors and has a very trendy cut, perfect for wearing with casual outfits like jeans and shorts.
These adorable panda bear bookends are an awesome gift for kids, adding a fun element to their boring bookshelves, especially in a panda or jungle themed room. The set comes with two with black pads already placed on the bottom to avoid scratch marks.
I can’t think of one little girl who wouldn’t be obsessed toting around this awesome glittery panda backpack, especially to and from school. The two-way sequins as well as tons of pockets for organization. It measures 16″ x 12″ x 4.5″ and makes an awesome gift.
This kid’s toy is all about the panda bear, specifically a DJ-ing panda bear that plays music. It’s great for kids 6 months and older, with 2 light-up turntable drum, busy beads on the headphones, two changing sliders, and two volume settings.
Switch up the bare and basic dresser knobs in your kid’s room with these panda bear dresser knobs for a super fun decor element. They’ll love this as a surprise gift, making the act of getting dressed or putting away their clothing just a little bit more fun.
This gorgeous necklace is a special gift for a panda lover, made with both black and white diamonds throughout. It can be ordered in either white gold or yellow gold, depending on the gift recipient’s preference.
Have fun in the pool this summer with this amazing panda bear float, large enough to comfortably seat two adults for rest and relaxation on the water. It’s easy to inflate and deflate, made with heavy-duty materials that won’t pop. It also has built-in cup holders, great for toting around your beverage of choice.
This kid-friendly essential oil diffuser / night light is awesome for any kid’s room, proving soothing scents and a bit of comforting light. The diffuser has a few awesome features including four different light settings as well as auto shut off features, great for safety.