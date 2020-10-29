51 Best Strange & Unusual Gifts for Men

What if I told you that you could get a full-on flamethrower shipped by Amazon? Well, you can and they make a great gift for anyone who loves lighting things on fire a little too much. But to be clear, this is not a weapon of war and I don’t condone anyone using it as such. Flamethrowers are actually fairly useful tools that can be used to remove weeds, thaw frozen pipes, melt ice, and even remove paint. I also get the feeling this would go over really well at burning man.