51 Best Strange & Unusual Gifts for Men

We all have one or two lovable weirdos in our lives. They are a delight to spend time with but they are typically challenging find a gift for. Instead of copping out with a wallet or some whiskey rocks, check out the best strange and unusual gifts for men, chosen by a real-life weirdo.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Segways and hoverboards have been slowly approaching convergence these last few years, and now we finally have it. The Ninebot S-Plus is the high-end version of Segway’s self-balancing scooter devices. It can travel up to 12.5 MPH and can cover about 22 miles on one charge. Its low profile gives it the convenience and portability of the hoverboard, while its stabilizer frame gives it the performance of a full-size Segway. If you are shopping for someone who’s not afraid to add some variety to their commute, the Segway Segway Ninebot S-Plus will be a huge hit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Know a foodie with mushroom madness? You can take the hunt out of finding delicious organic mushrooms and help them grow their own. This Mushroom Farm kit from Back to the Roots is a self-contained oyster mushroom growing environment, and is incredibly easy to get started. Simply open it, water it, and watch it grow. This is a great pick for any mushroom lover. Unless maybe they like a different kind of mushrooms. I’m not supposed to show you where to buy those.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Even the most adept cook might not realize how fun and easy it can be to make your own bread. All you really need is an oven and a ceramic cloche. This Emile Henry cloche is large enough for bread recipes made with three cups of flour. The lid traps steam to give the bread a crunchy and chewy crust like a commercial bread oven. This cloche comes with a recipe book to show you how to get started as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Don’t worry. No animals were harmed in the making of this 18-inch polyresin Corsican Ram Skull Sculpture from Design Toscano. It is, however, anatomically accurate, which makes this replica skull both a fascinating piece of decor and a learning aid for the aspiring taxidermist.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Some love them, some hate them. There is no shoe more contentious than the Crocs Classic Clog. And while I personally don’t see the appeal, these shoes clearly have a strong draw for weirdos. If you know a weirdo who hasn’t already developed an affinity for these hideous shoes, then take their eccentric personality to the next level with a new pair of Crocs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wood carving is one of the simple joys in life, and an amusing way to pass the time for all sorts of different types of people. This kit from Waycom is for someone who is considering picking up the hobby. An established whittler probably has all of these, and maybe just wants some beautiful wood to carve. And if that’s the case, you’re on your own.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Otamatone is probably one of the most unusual electronic instruments out there. You play it by sliding your finger across the neck and squeezing its rubber face. This way, each note sounds like it is coming out of your Otamatone’s mouth. It is fun to play and easy to learn, especially for anyone with piano experience.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether he loves the occult or has a genuine interest in palm reading, this Mummified Palmistry Hand makes for an eye-catching piece of decor. Not only does this resin-cast sculpture accurately detail the names of your hand’s most important lines and intersections but it also accurately recreates the look of a rotting mummy hand. At least as far as I can tell.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Why a globe bar? You, my friend, are asking the wrong questions. A better question would be, why not a globe bar? This is, without a doubt, one of the classiest pieces of furniture you can find. It will turn any dreary man cave into an esteemed study with its sheer concentration of class. It is sized to hold a standard wine bottle or a fifth of liquor.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Yes, I remember what I said about skipping over the generic gifts. But no matter how many high-quality belts he already owns, none will be more unique than the SlideBelt. This belt buckle tightens via a built-in ratchet, which ensures a perfect fit no matter how much your waistline grows or shrinks. This belt is made from full-grain leather, which lasts forever and looks great with a variety of outfits. Give this one a try and you won’t be disappointed.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What if I told you that you could get a full-on flamethrower shipped by Amazon? Well, you can and they make a great gift for anyone who loves lighting things on fire a little too much. But to be clear, this is not a weapon of war and I don’t condone anyone using it as such. Flamethrowers are actually fairly useful tools that can be used to remove weeds, thaw frozen pipes, melt ice, and even remove paint. I also get the feeling this would go over really well at burning man.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Brown paper bag lunches are always a part of life, no matter how old you are and what your social status is. However, once you’ve grown tired of bags breaking and sandwiches getting squished, you’ll be ready to move onto the waxed canvas equivalent. This modest bag captures the plain aesthetic of the sack lunch while providing a long-lasting container with a quality leather tie at the end.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Smoked meats? Delicious. Smoked cheeses? Divine. Smoked cocktails? That sounds pretty good. Smoked taffy? Okay, you’re on your own. Thanks to the Crafthouse Glass Smoking Box, you can smoke just about anything that fits into its glass smoking chamber, whether I think you should or not. The attached smoking gun can also be used to infuse items that don’t fit in the smoker. Just be sure to practice smoke gun safety.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These goofy-looking spectacles are the perfect accessory for someone who stays up reading in bed often enough to suffer from neck pain. These prismatic lenses redirect your vision 90 degrees downward, allowing you to read to watch TV while lying flat on your back. Once you get used to these, you’ll be laying down almost all the time. And isn’t that what we all want?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This gift is for the guy who is always up burning the midnight oil. Whatever he toils over for hours, he’ll have the soft glow of this ornate candle to keep him company and track his progress. One coil candle lasts 80 hours, and it’s surprisingly easy to acquire refills for this rustic display.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Camping enthusiasts and picnickers alike will rejoice at the convenience of the Outsunny Portable Folding Picnic Table. This lightweight tabletop has four foldout seats, despite shrinking down to the size of a large suitcase at its smallest. Complete the gift with picnic plans to match.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you live out in the country, chances are you’ve got some solitary mason bees in your area. These errant pollinators don’t have hives but will gather from all around if given their ideal living conditions. That would be this Mason Bee House, which is basically a series of small bamboo chutes, which are just the right size for the bees. If the person you’re shopping for has even considered raising bees, this is a great way to get them introduced, and help shelter some of your local pollinators.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are shopping for someone who enjoys putting twists on their liquor, consider an Oak Bottle Original Master Infuser. Pour any average wine or spirits into this compact oak vessel and it will be instantly and efficiently infused with that oak barrel flavor synonymous with top-shelf hooch. This infuser can flavor a beverage in only two hours and can store an entire fifth.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The CouchCoaster is a lazy man’s innovation. This handy silicone band bends around your sofa’s armrest to secure glasses in all sorts of sizes. The CouchCoaster can hold hot or cold drinks and is about the only way you can improve upon an already perfect couch-sitting experience.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Weird people tend to fall asleep in weird places. If you know someone who is a frequent public napper, then render them utterly unapproachable by gifting them the Original Ostrich Pillow. This unusual pillow can be worn over the head to turn any place into a nap sanctuary. It has a hole for their mouth so they can breathe easily. It also has two holes for their hands so they can sleep in whatever strange position they can dream up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Any religious history buff knows that the original Christmas gifts, myrrh, gold, are still the best gifts. Okay, so that may not be true in terms of practicality but it certainly is in symbolism. That’s why this is still a pretty neat gift for any history enthusiast to receive, especially for Christmas. It is also useful for someone with a Christlike patience for novelty gifts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The fidget spinner fad may have come and gone, but fidget toys as a whole are still a useful amusement for scatterbrained thinkers. This particular fidget toy can be played with a number of ways. Its base is a high-quality magnet, which can be used to spin, jiggle, or flick the R188 stainless steel ball-bearing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Anyone who thinks they need to go to an expensive spa to enjoy a relaxing sauna visit clearly hasn’t heard of the OppsDecor Portable Steam Sauna. That’s right. Those who are willing to endure the external humiliation of zipping themselves into a giant polyester tent can enjoy air temperatures of up to 149 degrees Fahrenheit. The included steam pot needs less than 10 minutes to warm up too, so it is incredibly easy to setup. I do recommend replacing the flimsy chair that it comes with, though.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Grilling pulled pork can take hours but it is always worth your while. Especially so when you get to shred it up with these Bear Paws Shredder Claws when it is done cooking. This unique BBQ accessory is a great way to make delicious carne asada or relieve stress after a long cookout. They are fun, easy, and dishwasher-safe.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Chia Pets have been an iconic oddity since they came out in the late ’70s. But there is no Chia Pet more bizarre than the Bob Ross Chia Pet. This handmade planter comes with clover seeds that grow to fill out Bob Ross’ iconic afro when given water and sunlight. It is the perfect reminder of how much joy can be brought by nature.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you know someone who marches to the beat of their own drum, they won’t let something inconsequential like inclement weather get in the way of doing their thing. That’s why the Sansheng Umbrella Cap makes a great gift for this type of person. Its 26-inch brim deflects rain when expanded and stores away easily when not in use. Who knows, maybe it even blocks out government mind-reading technology?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Look, I’m not here to tell you or your favorite weirdo what to do with their Full-Body Female Mannequin. I’m just here to show you that this is something you can indeed buy on Amazon and with free shipping to boot. Are there any practical reasons for owning a Full-Body Female Mannequin? Only if you make clothing. But even if they don’t they will probably find something interesting to do with this truly bizarre gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Most people I know prefer to use normal blankets when they cozy up for the evening. However, there are a select few that instead prefer to curl up under the Burrito Blanket. Is it a 60-inch homage to Mexican food? Or is it an early sign of an identity crisis? If you fear it is the latter then keep this away from spreadable toppings such as sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you know a guy whose unusual quirk is that he loves sticking out in crowds, then a pair of Voovix Light Up Shoes is just what the doctor ordered. These adult-sized high-top shoes light up at the sole, which will make you feel like an 8-year-old at a basement rave. They come in a variety of colors but if wow-factor is the goal then you should definitely opt for the gold.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A copy of Wingspan by Stonemaier Games might not sound like the most unusual gift to a boardgame enthusiast considering it has a prestigious spot among BoardGameGeek’s Top 100 Games list. However, those who aren’t up to date on the latest and greatest board games will get a kick out of this super fun and charmingly abstract game. It is of medium complexity so it will take a little effort to learn but the end result is an insanely fun engine-building game with loads of replay value.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Southwest Specialty Book Safe is a great gift for anyone who values their privacy and has an innocuous bookcase. This classic safe uses diversion tactics to keep prying eyes off their most precious artifacts. Normal folks might stash jewelry, extra cash, or important keepsakes. But who knows what a strange person will put in there.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This 50-Inch Chilean Cactus Rain Stick would be right at home in the hands of your favorite drum circle host. It makes a beautiful and mesmerizing sound when turned over, which sounds like rainfall pattering on a rooftop. It makes for a beautiful piece of decor as well as a blissful meditation tool and instrument.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you know someone who has to have freshly made espresso wherever they are, then the Wacaco Minipresso Portable Espresso Machine is a great gift option. This handheld device is manually operated so all you have to have to do is add coffee grounds and hot water, then pump the piston to extract delicious espresso. It is great for camping and travel.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you know a guy who likes serving over-the-top cocktails, then the Final Touch Watermelon Keg Tapping Kit will bring his mixology to the next level. The included coring tool and keg tap are all he needs to turn his favorite melon or squash into the ultimate drink vessel. It works great with watermelons in the summer and pumpkins in the winter, making this tool a year-round delight.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are a number of reasons why you may want to print a custom image on a potato, so I won’t waste your time by listing any of them. What I will do is send you to the experts at Potato Parcel. Their Potato Pal service was originally featured on Shark Tank and now it is a highly popular gag gift. You can add an image to the front of the potato and some text to the back. Just keep in mind that you will be shipped an actual potato and they don’t quite last forever.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you know someone who loves cereal and/or true crime journalism, then this Cereal Killer Spoon is a great addition to their current repertoire of novelty utensils. The engraved design never fades and the spoon comes in a quality package that makes it great for gifting.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Tibetan Singing Bowl Set is a great spiritual companion for those who make a regular habit out of meditation. This handcrafted bowl comes with a wooden mallet that you use to strike or scrape the bowl to make a peaceful ringing sound. The resonant tone provides peaceful vibrations that are easy to focus on as you clear your mind of worldly concerns. It is a delightful eastern tradition that anyone can introduce into their routine to boost their mindfulness.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Though the Selk’bag Lite 6G Wearable Sleeping Bag is clearly meant to be used for camping, you could make an argument that this is a practical outfit to wear all around the house. Not only does it provide an extra thermal layer to go over your clothes but it also has a comfortable kangaroo pocket and adjustable insulated hood.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sir, do you have an open carry permit for that beer? Psyche. That doesn’t exist, which is why you can use this Hide & Drink Cowboy Buzy Beer Holster to show off your brew of choice wherever drinking in public is permitted. This belt holster is handmade from genuine leather cowhide and it fits beers and belts of all sizes. It is the perfect gift for that strange guy who always has a beer in his hand.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you know a guy who can never turn down the chance to jam some electric guitar, then the Marshall MS2 Micro Guitar Amp should be his go-to tool for on-the-go noodling. This 6-inch amplifier is small enough to bring along anywhere and it is battery powered for total freedom. It delivers 1 Watt of output and has full volume and tone controls built into its mini amp head. Just make sure you aren’t accidentally spawning another offbeat street musician.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While it is not uncommon for a man to enjoy scented candles, some of the Man Cave-inspired scents from The Old Factory are bound to turn heads. This set comes with three 4-ounce candles, each of which has a different masculine scent to mix things up. This set has straight razor (smells like shaving cream), leather, and balsam fir. There are plenty of other unique scent combinations you can browse too, though.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ah, the Useless Box. If there was ever a better pointless gift then I haven’t heard of it. This battery-powered device consists of a box with a lone switch. When you go to flip the switch, a finger pops up and turns it off. Not only is it a fun conversation starter but it also holds symbolic weight as the most useless you could possibly give.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Collecting discarded fur is one of the many joys of owning a cat. But the fun doesn’t have to end there. Crafting with Cat Hair by Kaori Tsutaya details some one-of-a-kind crafting projects that are great for pet owners who are looking to give back to their generous cats. DIY projects include finger puppets, tote bags, and even portraits, so as long his cats keep shedding then there will always be more projects to do.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Look. I’ve got nothing against guys who love a booty. That said, it takes a certain type of individual to curl up comfortably between the cheeks of the Buttress Pillow. Yes, it is ergonomically designed for comfort but it is also a big ‘ol butt. And yes, it is also machine washable thanks to its yoga-pant outer cover but it is also a big ‘ol butt. So before you commit to this amazing gift, you had better make sure that the recipient indeed likes big butts and also that they cannot lie.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Warning: this coloring book is not for kids. It is also not for most adults unless they have a twisted fascination with history’s most infamous serial killers. Each of the 38 illustrations has encoded symbolism in each killer’s portrait, giving added context to their atrocious crimes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ant farms originally gained popularity in the 1950s but they still capture the imagination of kids and strange adults to this very day. The Amazing Ant Habitat is a modern take on this myrmecologist tool that replaces gritty sand with nutritionally-rich blue gel. This encourages the ants to dig some amazingly intricate tunnels. Just keep in mind that live ants are not included with this kit. You can, however, buy them online. I love the Internet.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You don’t have to be a smoker to appreciate a gadget this cool. If your recipient’s unusual tastes include fireworks and burning things, this Tesla Coil Arc Lighter will be an awesome new piece in their arsenal. This USB-rechargeable device creates a small electric spark at the click of a button. It can light a cigarette in the wind, or just be used as a very mild taser.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Powerup 2.0 Paper Airplane Conversion Kit is a great way to feel like a kid again. This clip-on motor and Bluetooth module can be added to any existing paper airplane to make it self-propelled and smartphone controllable. To put it another way, you can pretty much make your own paper drones with this kit. It had a crash-resistant design and can fly for up to 10 minutes per charge.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Licki Pet Brush is a great way for a loving cat owner to bond more deeply with their furry friend(s). This tongue-shaped brush can be held between the teeth so you can lick your cat’s fur clean just like their mother would. This might seem totally insane to an outsider but it makes plenty of sense to a cat-lover.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the guy who has to stay sharply dressed 24/7, this 4-Piece Silk Suit Pajama set is an absolute must-have. To the best of my knowledge, these are the only pajamas that meet the dress code of a black-tie event. They include a silk top and bottom, plus a sport coat and tie. They also look just like the legendary Suitjamas from How I Met Your Mother.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Insulated Wine Tumbler Two-Pack is equal parts stemware and sippy cup. It is perfect for the paradoxical type of person who enjoys a fine wine but also can’t handle their alcohol. Alternatively, they are great to bring along camping. This is a pack of two cups and each holds 10 ounces of your favorite beverage.