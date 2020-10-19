101 Best Christmas Gifts for Teens They’ll Actually Love

Teenagers are notoriously hard to find a proper gift for. Ages 13 to 18 mark a transitional period where tastes change and lifetime interests are shaped. This can pressure loved ones to make desperate maneuvers like buying Amazon gift cards or just straight up shouting, “what do you want?!” Instead of going into panic mode, consider checking out our picks for the best gifts for teens:
The Nintendo Switch is one of the most fun and unique gaming consoles to come out in years. It is also the best console ever for local multiplayer because of its built-in screen, battery, and shareable Joy-Con controllers. The whole system is designed for all-ages fun, and with new triple-A titles like Pokemon Sword out now, it is sure to be at the top of many wishlists.
No matter how popular electronic music becomes, the acoustic guitar will always be an iconic induction into the world of songwriting and self-expression. If you are shopping for someone who has an interest in singing or performing music, then the Fender FA-115 Acoustic Guitar Bundle is a great budget option to provide them with everything they need.
This acoustic guitar’s dreadnought body gives it a rich and full tone and its low action makes it easy for beginners to play. It comes with a clip-on tuner, a strap, a gig bag, replacement strings, and some picks. You also get a beginner’s guide DVD that will help them dive into the world of music. And trust me, the sooner they move on from “Smoke on the Water,” the better.
“Only two things in life are certain: death and Texas.” This is one of the more family-friendly combinations of cards you may assemble in the endless hilarity that is Cards Against Humanity. This simple game of filling in the blanks is an endless source of innappropriate entertainment for 4 to 20 players, making it one of the best party games around. This version of the game features new cards and scenarios, and a constant slew of expansions (official and otherwise) means that Cards Against Humanity never gets old.
More and more devices have bid farewell to the 3.5 mm audio port, which in turn has ushered in a new era of wireless sound. At the forefront of this movement is Jaybird, who specializes in sports-oriented earbuds that deliver high-quality wireless audio.
Their Vista True Wireless Earbuds allow you to enjoy a clear and bright sound without fear of snagging your cable and ripping your earbuds out. They are lightweight and IPX7 water-resistant. They come with a selection of eartips to find the best fit and offer custom sound equalization via the Jaybird app. These features allow you to optimize your listening experience. If you are shopping for a teenager who lives an on-the-go lifestyle, then expect this to become their go-to pair of headphones.
Stargazing is a tradition that is older than history. Even though many parts of the world are too polluted with light to enjoy this ponderous pastime, there are still plenty of places where the stars still shine bright. A travel telescope is one the best Christmas gifts for teens who are scientifically curious about the sky.
This 70 mm telescope set includes a lightweight tripod, a travel bag, and two different eye pieces for near and distant observance. If you still aren’t sold on this idea, just check out some of the photos users have taken in the Amazon reviews.
Despite the fact that digital streaming is a far more convenient way to listen to music, the newest generation of music fans still appreciate the intimate and tactile experience of listening to vinyl records. If you don’t have your own vintage turntable to pass on, then you can do no better than the Audio-Technica AT-LP60 for getting someone started on a budget.
This manual turntable can connect to digital or analog soundsystems and has its own built-in preamp. Its body is made of high quality material and has vibration-damping feet, ensuring the user gets all of the mellifluous, warm sound and none of the skipping and scratching that led to vinyl’s decline in the first place.
The House of Marley No Bounds XL is a large and stylish speaker that brings the party wherever it goes. This Bluetooth speaker is IP67-rated for resistance to dust and water, making it the perfect companion to bring along camping or out to the beach. It is responsibly crafted from recycled cork and silicone, which makes it fully buoyant. Consequently, that makes it totally boat-friendly.
Its sound is clear and powerful and it is capable of reaching a high max volume. To top things off, it has a 16-hour battery life which it can offload to another device via a USB charge-out port.
Whether it be from coffee, tea, or energy drinks, we all need a little caffeine before we rise up to tackle the day’s challenges. This beautiful Rosa Vila necklace is an homage to that beloved methylxanthine molecule, which any coffee-lover will be happy to wear. This gift earns you extra bonus points if its recipient is also passionate about chemistry.
The Echo Show 10 is a versatile addition to Amazon’s Alexa-enabled family of products. It offers some creative uses for the cloud-based voice assistant and sports a 10-inch display that makes it the perfect bedside companion.
The ever-expanding Alexa service can be used to pull up your favorite streaming apps or turn on smart home devices. It can perform other basic commands like “Alexa, order a pizza,” or “Alexa, video call Mom.” This version of the Echo Show 10 even rotates on its base so it can automatically track you around the room while you video chat.
A DNA test may not have the same glamour as a new tech gadget but the value of learning a little more about yourself during a time of tumultuous change is immeasurable. The 23andMe DNA Test Kit is a simple way to learn your ancestry composition, thereby connecting you to world populations you never knew you came from.
Simply deposit some saliva into the included sample tube and mail it back to 23andMe in a prepaid envelope. Then within 6 to 8 weeks you will have as comprehensive breakdown of your own DNA. Compare with others who have taken the test and take pride in your diverse heritage.
Digital photos are a great way to share a past experience, but not the best way to catalog memories. This is why people still print out physical copies of their favorite photos. Now you can skip the trip to the corner store as Fujifilm has brought back instant photography with their Instax Mini 9 camera.
This lightweight camera recreates the look and feel of an oldschool instant camera with its manual exposure dial and popout lens. Once you snap a photo, it will instantly print out onto 46 x 62 bmm film which develops right before your very eyes. It is a great way to create tactile, shareable memories of what many consider to be the best years of your life.
If you are shopping for a teenager who is just now finding their personal sense of style, then a pair of Ray-Ban shades ia must-have accessory that complements any look. These high-end glasses have been a fashion staple for the last few generations and look good with any face and any clothing.
Anyone who is passionate about creating electronic music will tell you how paralyzing it can be to have a comprehensive digital audio workstation in front of them. This feeling makes it all too apparent why analog synthesizers are still so popular.
Teenage Electronics’ line of battery-powered pocket operators seeks to revive that classic analog synth experience in a form factor that can go anywhere with you. The Arcade Pocket Operators has 16 different nostalgic 8-bit instruments which you can arrange over a 16-step sequencer with pattern chaining. If you aren’t exactly sure what that means, then just know that this punchy little pocket sequencer is by all means an instrument of its own. It can play from internal speakers or connect to a sound system for live shows.
Boba tea is a fun and tasty treat but it doesn’t have to be a chore to fetch. You can make your own bubble tea at home with the Hanover Bubble Tea Kit. It comes with 16 ounces of Thai tea powder, two 8.8-ounce bags of tapioca balls, and 100 disposable straws. It all comes in a cute giftable box.
The most fun thing about basketball is that you can start a pickup game anywhere, anytime. If you are shopping for a baller who spends late nights on the court, then consider the GlowCity Light-Up Basketball a total game-changer.
This ball is the official size and weight of an NBA-approved ball, except that it has two bright LED lights built in. It turns on once the ball is in motion, then turns off automatically when finished. Its batteries can even be replaced for long-term use.
The Penny Board is the definitive cruiser skateboard for a new rider who just wants to surf the sidewalk and commute around town. Its lightweight and compact design is perfect for taking on adventures and its raised tail allows more advanced users to kick-turn and even perform some tricks. Its safer and more fun than those rentable electric scooters too.
Thanos from Marvel: Avengers Infinity War is one of the most well-received villians in recent movie history for his ruthless demeanor and his relatable character flaws. This collectible figure is great as a one-off decoration for a comic book fan, or as an addition to an existing Funko POP! collection.
As your teen approaches the end of highschool, they will be in need of a durable backpack replacement to last them through the next chapter of their life. The Fjällräven Kånken is a great option for this, as it is durable, stylish, and practical.
Its three zippered compartments make for the ideal balance of bulk storage and organization. The bag has just the right amount of storage space to carry everyday necessities without going overboard in size and bulk. It also comes in dozens of styles, allowing you to find the ideal design for even the pickiest person.
Laying out under the stars in a sleeping bag is awesome. Laying out under the stars in a hammock is awesome-r. This double-wide hammock from Eagle’s Nest is lightweight and easy to set up, so you can take it pretty much anywhere that has two trees to tie together.
When normal slippers just aren’t enough, you can always kick it up a notch and upgrade to heated slippers. If you are shopping for someone who is terminally cold, consider these heated slippers from Smoko. Their USB-powered heat coils will warm your feet while their adorable s’mores design warms your soul.
Just to be clear, these slippers warm up when you connect them to USB, so you can’t use the warming coils while you walk around. But they are plenty comfortable without the warming pads on and once you try them, you won’t even want to go back to non-heated slippers.
Yeah, normal-sized Jenga is alright. But Giant Jenga? That’s on a whole new level. This authentic hardwood Jenga game stacks five feet high, making the stakes that much higher when the tower eventually topples. It even comes with a carrying bag so you can it anywhere.
In a world where cable TV has fully lost its relevance, Amazon’s Fire TV Streaming Stick is the last hope for keeping the living room the cool place to spend your time. If your home doesn’t already have an easy option for streaming digital media, then this handy device is about to transform your entertainment space.
The latest version of the Fire TV Streaming Stick includes an Alexa-enabled remote that you can simply talk into to pull up content from your favorite streaming services like YouTube, Hulu, and Prime Video. This model also supports streaming of 4K content for the sharpest and most immersive picture.
Your teenage years are easily the busiest time of your life. As your responsibility grows, you either learn to adapt or you crash and burn. This is why it is so important to have a day planner, especially while you are still in school. This stylish day planner from Ban.do is a fun way to keep on top of your appointments and deadlines without having to pull out your phone.
Everyone loves pizza. Everyone loves fun socks. It logically follows that everyone loves fun pizza socks. This gift box comes with four kinds of socks, Pepperoni, Capricciosa, Italian, and Hawaiian. It all comes in a miniature pizza box to complete the look. Just a quick warning: these will make you hungry.
Don’t worry, it’s been a long time since self-balancing scooters were blowing up in people’s garages. Instead, they’ve only become more feature-packed and less expensive. The Xpirit Hoverboard is a great example of this. It has multiple rider settings, a long-lasting battery, and a built-in LED accent lights for a value price that makes it a very accessible gift option.
A denim jacket is essential part of any wardrobe, regardless of age or gender. Calvin Klein offers a number of denim styles in a gender-neutral fit that looks good on anyone. My personal favorite is this trucker style jacket, which has an awesome vintage look.
Legos are creative fun for all ages. For builder 16 and older, the Lego Expert sets provide a more unique building experience that defies the norms of traditional Lego sets with off-the-wall inventions. This 1960s Ford Mustang GT set is an incredibly fun build that also makes for a classy mantlepiece decoration once it is complete.
If you are shopping for a burgeoning artist, then you’ve probably already considered a wooden drawing figure as a traditional gift option. If your artist is commited to drawing comics in particular, then this male body figure from Bandai is an essential learning tool that will help them master proportions and realistic figures. This figure can be fully articulated and it has seventeen interchangeable hands to capture the finest details. It also comes with a clear stand.
There is no better way to capture an adrenaline-inducing memory than the GoPro, the undisputed king of portable action cams. The latest GoPro Hero7 is fully waterproof, sports 4K video recording, and supports several hours of recording on battery. It works with GoPro’s massive suite of mounts and acessories, which can help customize the camera for whatever adventures it is most likely to be taken on.
Other features that are new to this version include digital image stabilization, live streaming capabilities, voice controls, and 8x slow motion recording. Suffice to say, this camera is outfitted with enough bells and whistles that it will not need upgrading for a very long time.
Any Beyoncé fan will absolutely love this embroidered hat inspired by the track off of her 2016 album Lemonade. This hat is simple, cute, and it goes with any outfit.
String lights are an inexpensive way to spice up any home hangout, inside or out. This 48-foot rope light from Addlon are a particularly stylish option because of their vintage Edison look. Each bulb has a glowing filament that gives off a warm and cheery light.
Nike’s Benassi Just Do It Sandals are the perfect footwear to go with any casual athletic wear outfit. This are a sought after gift for basketball enthusiasts and hype beasts alike.
Cheap blankets come and go but a quality blanket lasts you a lifetime. In the case of wool blankets, it doesn’t get much better than Pendleton, who sets the bar for American-made wool products. This Twin Camp Blanket comes in a number of gorgeous color palettes and includes a leather carrier strap for picnics or beach trips.
Did you know it’s bad luck to buy your own tarot deck? This is one of many pieces of esoteric knowledge that you can learn by getting your teen interested in oracle decks. This ancient scrying method is used similar to a Magic Eight Ball and can provide hours of fun for the spiritually curious. This particular design has been around since 1971 and has a vintage flair to give it that special charm.
Sushi Go Party! is one of my personal favorite party games, offering fast-paced drafting fun for up to eight people. Behind its cute sushi design lies some fairly complex and psychological gameplay, as you try to pick and pass the best lineup of conveyor belt sushi options. Gamers and Japanophiles alike will absolutely love this game.
If you’re really lost on gift ideas, it never hurts to go the practical route and get them something that anyone could use. A large 40-ounce Thermos is a great option in that case, as they can be used for hot beverages, cold beverages, or even soups. Its large size and hinged handle make it great for hikes, packed lunches, and more.
Shakespeare is known by names including but not limited to The Bard of Avon and the Original Gangsta. This literature-themed mug is the perfect gift for anyone that understands just how gangster Shakespeare can be. This mug is dishwasher and microwave safe but don’t but a Capulet around it.
This dodecahedron terrarium is the perfect base for a mini succulent or cacti garden, making it a great decoration and a D.I.Y. project in one. Its golden brass accents and unique shape draw the eye and make a pleasant complement to the organic curves of a succulent plant.
Real mounted animal heads may be a bit antiquated but you can still evoke that old school charm with a clever decoration from Wall Charmers. They offer a number of colors and styles of faux animal heads. The animal horns of this 14-inch decoration can be used to hang up hats or jewelry as well.
I can tell you from (a lack of) personal experience that learning to cook for yourself before you begin living on your own is the only way to save you from three years of cooking pasta and eating PB&J sandwiches. Thug Kitchen is a hilarious, accessible, and wholesomely inappropriate cookbook that appeals to your rebellious side with off-the wall recipes that focus on healthy, plant-based eating. It presents meat alternatives in a way that actually makes them sound appealing and highlights the badass side of eating your veggies. Plus these recipes are seriously good. Call that a win-win.
RC toys never stop being awesome, especially ones that can perform wild aerial maneuvers and record 720p HD video like the Holy Stone Quadcopter Drone. This budget drone copter is a high-performance model that is designed to show beginners the ropes of flying drones.
It has a simple control scheme with features like one-key return home and altitude hold. Once you get the hang of it, you’ll be doing 360° flips in no time. This drone’s built-in camera doesn’t offer FPV view while flying but can be used to record a bird’s eye view of exotic scenery or awesome parties.
If you need a gift for someone who has expressed an interest in tabletop gaming, then Santorini is a great starting point. This Greek God-inspired game is easy to learn yet hard to master, making it an appropriate pick for any skill level. The core gameplay involves moving workers on a grid map and then building structures in incremental levels. The first player to climb to the third level of a structure wins. The game gets more complicated when you introduce the God cards, which give each player a unique power to turn the tides of a match. This game plays best with 2 players though there are rule modifications to accommodate up to 4 players.
Spirited Away is one of the most celebrated movies from Studio Ghibli and likely to be a favorite for many teens. There are few decorative pieces from the official product line that are cooler than this no-face themed perpetual calendar.
Whether or not they’ll actually update the calendar is up for debate but anyone will be excited to wake up to this artfully crafte decoration at their bedside every morning.
Not only is The Hobbit a gateway book into more hardcore fantasy novels like the Lord of the Rings series but its also an all-time classic in its own right. J.R.R. Tolkien’s world of Middle-earth comes to life in this epic tale and reading it should be considered a cultural touchstone.
A set of colored pencils is an invaluable tool for a burgeoning artist. Colored pencils allow you to create with a full spectrum of color without having to perform the laborious setup for painting. Artists who sketch on the go will appreciate the high-quality roll-up canvas bag.
A full ping pong table might be a bit much but this portable ping pong set is an easy way to play ping pong anywhere at any time. Its clamp-on posts hold up a regulation-size retractable net which can be set up on any sufficiently sized table. The set comes with two paddles and three balls.
Hot sauce enthusiasts tend to use their heat tolerance as a point of pride, but that doesn’t mean that the best hot sauces are the hottest ones. In fact, try any of the four delicious flavors in the Zombie Cajun Gift Box and you will immediately see that is wrong. These Louisiana-style hot sauces have just the right balance of flavors to invoke a little of that voodoo magic.
There is only one fair way to handle an aux cable hog: multi-channel audio mixing. This portable audio mixer allows you to independently control volume from three different audio sources, allowing you to crossfade between tracks to keep the flow going. The device is pocket-sized and powered by a rechargeable battery so you can use it everywhere you go.
This quill and ink set is a great gift for Harry Potter fans and writing enthusiasts alike. But who am I kidding? You can’t be one without the other. This vintage pen writes in a beautiful calligraphy point, though it does take some practice to learn. It is made with a real owl feather and promises to make every hand-written letter that much cooler.
Nothing makes you feel more at home than a comfortable chair to always sit in. This sturdy Papasan chair is 52 inches across and it cradles you like an egg chair. Its polyester cover is fluffy and available in a number of different colors.
Slacklining is a quintessentially misunderstood hobby. What looks challenging and tedious is actually fairly easy and incredibly fun, especially when you take the time to learn it properly. This Flyline Slackline Set is perfect for getting started walking a slackline, as it comes with everything you need to get started. This gift is great for anyone interested in being outdoors or taking on athletic challenges.
The Jadon Boot from Doc Martens is one of the most iconic pieces of footwear in history and certainly belongs in the wardrobe of any burgeoning fashionista. These boots have a 1.5-inch platform that will give the wearer an extra boost in any concert crowd.
Plus, Doc Martens are made with 100% leather so they will basically last an eternity.
Napping is an important habit at all stages of life but adolescence, in particular, is a crucial time to get your beauty rest. The Huzi Infinity Pillow is the ultimate power nap pillow, helping you get to sleep whether its in the window seat on a plane or at your school desk (yikes).
This pillow is shaped like a Mobius strip so you can use it as a neck pillow or wrap it into a ball and sleep on it like a normal pillow with some nice folds for your hands. The possibilities are infinite.
The Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook is a device that brings modern convenience to the time-honored traditions of note-taking, journaling, and doodling. It can be reused over and over thanks to state of the art scanning and filing technology and microwave-to-erase pages.
Once you’ve filled a few pages with notes, you can open up the free Rocketbook app and scan the QR codes at the bottom of a page to preserve and upload all of the writing on the page. Once the notebook is filled up, you literally pop it in the microwave for a few minutes to magically make the pages blank again.
If this isn’t the coolest notebook ever, I don’t know what is.
For better or for worse, the KaraoKing Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone brings all of the fun of a karaoke bar into the living room. You might say it makes it almost too easy to fulfill your rockstar fantasies.
To use this mic, you simply need to clip a smartphone into the bracket mount and sync it to the built-in speaker via Bluetooth. Then you can load up your choice of karaoke apps (or just use YouTube) and start singing. The Karaoking Microphone even has a carrying case and built-in EQ controls.
The KiiPix Smartphone Picture Printer is a new take on the recent instant camera revival. This tool allows you to print any photos off your smartphone screen without needing any batteries or Bluetooth connection. It uses a lightbox-type system to print pictures onto Fujifilm Instax Mini film, which is sold separately.
This device comes with an app to add filters to the photos or edit color values to capture that perfect vintage feel. True, the pictures won’t be as sharp or detailed as a digitally printed photo, but the ability to print them on the fly makes it easy to create lasting memories.
The Watchmen by Alan Moore is widely considered to be the best graphic novel of all time. This DC Modern Classic Edition makes a treasured artifact out of this single-volume text, making it a great introduction into the world of comics as well as a beautiful display piece on any bookshelf.
This full-color version recreates the twisted world of The Watchmen, which depicts an aging and vulnerable generation of vigilantes who face an orchestrated plot to defame all past and present superheroes. Consider this a must-read.
The selfie stick didn’t grow into a cultural phenomenon by sheer happenstance. These helpful tools are popular because they are essential for taking high-quality selfies and the Anker Compact Selfie Stick is a great option for teens.
It is portable enough to fit in an oversized pocket yet it extends to an impressive 29.7 inches. Its handle houses a Bluetooth-compatible remote shutter button that makes taking great selfies a snap. It lasts for up to 20 hours on one charge. This is a must-have for any selfie enthusiast.
The Auxiwa Clip-On Ring Light is the perfect smartphone accessory for the self-proclaimed selfie addict. this rechargeable LED light clips over your phone’s camera to more fully illuminate your subject when you take pictures.
It can be used indoors or outdoors thanks to its adjustable brightness settings and it works with both front and rear-facing cameras on pretty much any phone out there. However its best use is definitely for selfies.
Modern gear requires a modern luggage solution, which is exactly why any tech-savvy teen will appreciate the versatility of The Hustle backpack. This sleek and compact bag has a single top-loading compartment that is equipped with a built-in cable lock to help deter theft.
It also has a USB charge-through port that you can connect to a portable power bank to and charge a smartphone the go. Combine this with a padded laptop compartment and you’ve got a smart backpack that’s ideal for commuter needs.
The Himalayan Salt Lamp is the 21st-century lava lamp. This peaceful light fixture will someday hold the same mantle as the legendary mood lamps before it.
Is there any merit to the claim that salt lamps improve air quality, boost mood and help you sleep? Probably not, but they are very cool to look at, and they certainly feel like they have a certain aura about them.
The Fitbit Inspire Activity Tracker is a must-have wearable for anyone who is trying to track fitness goals or become more active. It can track your steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes, and calories burned. It also has a sleep tracker if you choose to wear it to bed.
It is fully waterproof and has a battery that lasts up to 5 days. It even has a small LED screen that can show you notifications from your phone. It is like a smartwatch that motivates you to do something other than stare at your phone.
The BenQ GV1 represents the latest generation of portable projector technology, making it a great gift for the teen who wants to stream their favorite content wherever they go. This projector can display 480p video for up to 3 hours on one battery charge and can be used as a Bluetooth speaker for even longer.
It is powered by the Android TV OS so it has access to thousands of streaming apps once you connect it to Wi-Fi. It works with Google Cast and AirPlay, or it connects to a phone that is USB-CTM-compatible. Best movie night ever.
The Popco Microwave Popcorn Popper is a godsend for the gourmet who has yet to step into their role. This nifty silicone bowl is designed to make it as easy as possible to ditch those nasty pre-made bags of popcorn for a more natural and customizable option.
With the Popco Popper, you can easily experiment with different seasonings and oils to find your ideal bag of popcorn. And the best part is that your mouth will never be coated with fake butter ever again.
This Cinema Light Box with Letters is a fun and customizable display that can make any room feel more like home. This USB-powered display can be placed on a desk or mounted on a wall. It comes with 192 letters, numbers, symbols, and emojis, encouraging extra creativity when crafting a message.
Some teens might find keeping a journal to be somewhat contrived in this day and age but author Keri Smith utterly dismantles the format with her book, Wreck This Journal.
This book is as much of a deconstruction of media as it is a way to express oneself. Each page has anarchic suggestions of creativity, disguised as artistic prompts that involve wrecking this journal. Above all else, this book is proof that the “experience” of reading is still alive and well.
The Tweexy Wearable Nail Polish Holder is an ingenious tool for the teen who is always painting their nails a new color. This silicone ring slips over two of your fingers so you have a readily accessible place to put a bottle of nail polish. Just don’t mistake it for a ring pop.
It’s always fun to express yourself with buttons but it is infinitely more fun to make your own buttons with the Mophorn Button Maker. This manual contraption is designed to make 1-inch buttons and is surprisingly easy to use.
It comes with 500 buttons to get you started and supports interchangeable molds once you aspire to make buttons of different sizes. It requires a minimal amount of setup and there’s no reason to be intimidated by the giant lever. It only takes a small amount of force to complete the process.
Not everyone loves the funky sweetness of kombucha tea, and yet the Kombucha Shop Brewing Kit is a consistently popular option around holiday times. That’s probably because any kombucha lover already knows how easy it is to make at home.
This kit contains everything one needs to brew their own kombucha, including a living culture of yeast and bacteria called a scoby. It is a fun and fascinating process that leaves you with a delicious probiotic drink when you’re done.
When it comes to finding a practical gift for a teen, a Hydro Flask Water Bottle is always a safe pick. After all, it is important to stay hydrated no matter what stage of life you are in.
This water bottle comes in multiple sizes and colors, all of which are vacuum-insulated behind a layer of double-walled stainless steel. I never leave the house without mine.
Since I review headphones, I should probably start by saying that the Beats Solo3 is far from my favorite pair of headphones. That said, they are one of the most talked-about brands of headphones, and their newest version ups the ante with active noise canceling technology.
So how about the sound? Pretty solid for a pair of Bluetooth headphones, actually. They have the typical bass-heavy sound you can expect from Beats and an impressive 22-hour battery life. They aren’t the best deal in their price range but they are an iconic piece of gear that will be appreciated by most any music lover.
The high-tech visuals and social relevance of current-gen videogames are nice and all but there is a reason that even today’s generation longs for the nostalgia of original console gaming.
The PlayStation Classic Console is strong evidence that the golden era of gaming may have been the late ’90s. This miniature version of the original PlayStation has an all-digital game library built in with twenty classic PS1 games including, Final Fantasy Vll, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3 and Wild Arms.
This console comes with two controllers and a virtual memory card. Man, kids don’t know how good they have it these days.
Game of Thrones might be one of the most mature shows to have ever been aired on television, but that won’t change the fact that it is this generation’s Lord of the Rings. This epic tale is now available in its entirety on Blu-Ray Disc in a gorgeous Collector’s Edition boxset. And now your watch has begun.
Kayaking is a deceptively inexpensive hobby. Who would have guessed that you could get an inflatable kayak like the Intex Explorer K2 for so cheap? This two-seater inflatable kayak comes with paddles and holds up to 400 pounds, making it worthy of use on lakes and mild rivers.
It has supportive and comfortable seats plus a removable skeg for directive stability. This inflatable kayak is a surefire way to put river trips back on the weekend itinerary.
Christmas is the perfect time to supply your favorite teen with a new pair of shoes because even if they have the funds to do so, they will never buy a pair for themselves. That’s because they don’t know the value of a new pair of shoes.
Until then, you can have the fun of picking shoes for them, like these TOMS Men’s Classic Slip Ons. Not only are these shoes comfortable and stylish, but TOMS also donates a pair shoes to a person in need for every pair of shoes purchased. There isn’t a shoe out there that more thoroughly exhibits the gift of giving.
This adorable Owl Succulent Pot Three-Pack is a great way to add some sophistication to any room. Just be aware that this gift is predicated by the condition that the recipient not only procures their own succulents to plant in it but also keeps them alive.
The Tile Pro Key Finder was specifically made for the type of person who would lose their nose if it wasn’t attached to their face. In other words, it is one of the best Christmas gifts for teens.
The Tile is a compact Bluetooth key fob that can be used to track down misplaced items. They are compact and durable, so they can be placed in a wallet or on a keyring with ease. If you lose the tagged item, you can simply use the worldwide Tile network to track it down. If you lose your phone, you can simply press the button on your Tile to make it ring.
This is a two-pack of Tiles but no one will judge you if you need to spring for the four-pack instead.
The Wekapo Inflatable Lounger might look weird in other parts of the house but it is perfectly normal in a teen’s room as it is fun to sit in and easy to redecorate on a whim.
This inflatable lounger is made from durable ripstop polyester and can support up to 500 pounds. It is able to withstand plenty of use and abuse. It seats like an indoor hammock, making it a comfortable place to read a book or do some homework.
Not everyone has a high-end PC that can run an Oculus Rift but that doesn’t mean they have to miss out on all of the great immersive content that is coming out on the Oculus platform. Enter the Oculus Go VR Headset: a full head-tracking VR headset that doesn’t need to connect to a phone or a PC to play content.
It has spatial surround sound and one of the nicest display on any VR headset, standalone or otherwise. It comes with a single touch controller which enables it to play games designed for this platform. Standout choices include RUSH and Overtake: Traffic Racing.
These Galaxy Print Leggings from Gayhay are a cute addition to any wardrobe because of their colorful and print and high-waist design. These leggings actually come in a number of trendy styles so check out a few to what fits your teen’s wardrobe already.
Nothing helps melt away the stresses of adolescence like a soothing bath. This DIY Bath Bomb Making Kit is how you take that relaxation to the next level by adding a customizable aromatherapy element.
This kit comes with all the ingredients you need to make 12 cupcake bath bombs. It also comes with lavender, lemon, eucalyptus, and grapefruit essential oils, which you can mix and match to get your ideal flavor. The best part? Once you learn the recipes, you can add in other essential oils or replace the base ingredients to keep making new bath bombs.
You might be thinking to yourself that a toy as simple as the Kotaro Pro Kendama doesn’t have a place in this fast-paced modern world. Well, obviously you’ve never played with the archetypal ball-and-cup toy.
This game of dexterity is easy to learn and hard to master. With a little practice, it becomes an artful way to express yourself. Soon you’ll be doing amazing tricks like the ones in this video. (Disclaimer: that probably won’t happen overnight — those tricks are very hard).
Some toys never die like the Classic Ouija Board. This board is an oracle tool that has been historically used to communicate with the deceased. Does it work? sometimes. Is it fun? Always.
Fanny packs are a stylish way for guys or girls to carry their supplies for the day, especially when they have a cute vintage design like the Adidas Originals National Waist Pack has. It has two different zip pockets plus it comes in several different colors so you can better match the recipient’s personal style.
If the teen your shopping for loves playing games on their smartphone, then consider getting them the Ipega Android Bluetooth Controller to up their game. The Ipega controller connects to phones running Android 4.0 or later and offers responsive Bluetooth control scheme that emulates an Xbox controller.
The coolest part of this controller is that it has a built-in bracket mount that will hold phones with screens between 3.5 and 6 inches. It has up to 10 hours of battery life, though, so make sure they don’t game themselves into a coma.
Everyu person you know who is addicted to Perrier or LaCroix is simply another person who hasn’t yet discovered the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker. This handy kitchen device allows you to force-carbonate water to make your own flavored sparkling beverages.
The SodaStream Fizzi contains two reusable 1L bottles and two 40 mL bottles of zero-calorie fruit drops. The add-ons aren’t limited to just this, though, as there are a whole collection of flavoring syrups available for the SodaStream.
Cornhole may be a simple game but I struggle to come up with a more ubiquitous activity to pass the time on a nice summer day. In fact, its simplicity may be its biggest draw, as all you need to play is the GoSports Premium Cornhole Set and some friends. No experience is required as all you have to do is sink the beanbag into the hole across from you.
This regulation-sized set comes with two blank boards that can be painted or customized as much as you want. It also comes with eight heavy-duty beanbags that will last through endless hours of tossing.
Gutiarists of all level will love the novelty and convenience of the Pick Punch, which can turn any unwanted credit cards, gift cards, or IDs into a one-of-a-kind pick for guitar or bass. It is a fun and easy way to ensure that you are never without a solid plectrum when you need one.
Flow arts are seeing a big resurgence thanks to festival culture and that means that the hula hoop is once again popular. This late ’50s invention has been revamped in the form of the UltraHoop Collapsible LED Hoop, which has custom light settings for a surreal visual effect. This hoop can be spun around the waist, arm, leg, or head to produce a number of visuals. Plus, it is a lot safer than spinning fire.
This sdfdsf Lit Hat is a cute accessory that brings the hype without flashy colors or a wild design. Black “dad hats” are a current fashion trend that won’t be going away anytime soon, so this is a great pick no matter what style your teen normally rocks. It is simple. It is refined. It is lit.
George Frazier of Esquire magazine once said, “Wanna know if a guy is well dressed? Look down.” The clothes make the man and the shoes make the outfit, so any young stylist should recognize that shoes are a chance to express their creativity.
These Toucan Dress Laces help make any pair of dress shoes pop but they can also be paired with a high-end sneaker or loafer to create a fun new look.
The Cuisinart Pure Indulgence Ice Cream Maker turns ice cream from a sinful late-night snack to a well-earned culinary treat and that’s no easy accomplishment. This device comes with instructions to make ice cream, frozen yogurt, or sorbet, giving you blank slate to build your own custom flavors or experiment with mixed-in toppings. It also makes it more apparent what goes into ice cream and why you shouldn’t eat it every night. But that is a whole different story.
The travel bug can bite you young and at that age, there is nothing to do about it. While you certainly can’t book your teen a week in another country every year, you can certainly get them excited about travel with this Antique Topographical Globe.
Not only are they informative but globes also make a very sophisticated decoration, especially with the classic look of this globe. This globe is up to date as of 2018 so don’t worry about them getting overly excited to visit Newfoundland.
The All-New Kindle is the definitive e-reader for tech-savvy bookworms the world over. Many book readers cling to the page for nostalgia reasons but there are so many reasons to love e-books just as much as classic texts.
The Kindle has enough internal memory to store thousands of books. You can highlight passages, leave bookmarks, and look up word definitions at any time as you read. The e-ink display is easy on the eyes and helps the Kindle’s internal battery to last for weeks rather than days. Once you switch to the Kindle, you may never switch back.
A true pizza lover should never go anywhere without a secret slice, which is why the Original Portable Pizza Pouch is an absolute must-have. This triangular pouch has a ziplock seal and a clear exterior so you can always keep guard over the last slice. Just don’t use it in the oven or microwave.
If you are shopping for a blooming artist, then the first big step towards really feeling legitimate about their work is to invest in the proper gear. This Mont Marte French Box Easel is a beautiful way to always have space for a work in progress.
It folds down for easy transportation, making it great for attempting a plein air style painting as well. The best part is the built-in drawer, which is great for holding your favorite paints or brushes.
If only every young mind liked cooking as much as they like eating. The sooner they learn, the better, which is why Teen Cuisine: New Vegetarian is such a useful starter cookbook. Author Matthew Locricchio mixes a crash course in kitchen basics together with a huge selection of delicious vegetarian recipes to get even the most helpless cook started down the right path. My personal favorite recipe is the Eat Loaf.
Memes have become the basic building blocks upon which information is transferred over the Internet, which is exactly why playing What Do You Meme? feels like speaking a whole new language. This game challenges three or more players to match the best picture to a given caption, creating bizarre implications in the process. This game is branded as a game for adults but if your teen has been on the Internet then they won’t see anything new in this game.
With rentable scooter brands like Bird and Spin taking over metropolitan areas the world over, its no surprise that the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter is becoming such a popular transportation option. After all, this scooter is the exact same model used by those two companies.
This lightweight foldable electric scooter can travel at speeds up to 15.5 MPH for about an hour, making it a fun and eco-friendly way to zip around the neighborhood. It even comes with a built-in bell and LED lights for added safety.
No rec room or clubhouse is complete without a dedicated poker table. The Barrington Folding Poker Table makes it possible to host 10-person poker nights even where there isn’t room for a permanent table.
This table is quite plush despite folding up for easy storage. It has a cushioned arm rest, built-in cup holders, and it provides great card lift. These details are what make it easy to go “all in.”
If your teen insists on getting phones that are larger than their hands, the PopSockets Phone Grip Stand is a godsend. This adhesive accessory attaches to the rear of a phone to give an easier place to grab the phone. The best part is that this means fewer cracked screens and broken devices.