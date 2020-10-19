101 Best Christmas Gifts for Teens They’ll Actually Love

101 Best Christmas Gifts for Teens They’ll Actually Love

Teenagers are notoriously hard to find a proper gift for. Ages 13 to 18 mark a transitional period where tastes change and lifetime interests are shaped. This can pressure loved ones to make desperate maneuvers like buying Amazon gift cards or just straight up shouting, “what do you want?!” Instead of going into panic mode, consider checking out our picks for the best gifts for teens:

What Are the Best Gifts for Teenage Gamers?

Videogames are a huge part of the entertainment landscape for teens. The Center on Media and Child Health identified that 56 percent of teens aged 13 to 17 play video games for an average of 2.5 hours per day. However you chalk that up, it makes videogame gifts a huge hit around Christmas time.

If they don't already have a Nintendo Switch, that is the console with the most widespread appeal because of its portability and fun-first approach. The Quad Stone Copter Drone is a way for kids to do something outside that still involves playing with a controller. The PlayStation Classic console is pre-loaded with 20 classic PS1 games if you want to give the kids these days a taste of some classic content.

What Are the Best Gifts for Teens Who Have Everything?

We all have at least one spoiled teen in our life who already has everything they could possibly want. So what are you supposed to get them? Trust me, there are still plenty of options. It is always fascinating to receive a 23andMe Home DNA Test Kit and learn a bit more about your heritage.

A BenQ GV1 Portable Projector might be even more popular than the TV for them, especially since it can run on battery power for up to 3 hours. Or if they need some new content to watch, then you could consider the Game of Thrones Collector's Edition Blu-Ray Boxset.

If you really want to blow them away, you could surprise them with a Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter. It is a fun and safe way to get around (as long as they wear a helmet).

What Are the Best Cheap Gifts for Teens?

If you are on a tight budget and trying to fit a gift for a teen guy or girl onto your shopping list then we've got a few budget gift ideas to get your gears turning.

If they just got a new phone recently then they may also need a new PopSocket to keep it from falling out of their hands again. The Original Pizza Pocket is another budget gift that has always been a hit for me. Lastly, Cards Against Humanity is one of the funniest party game around and that's a bargain price.

Of course, if you need more budget options, you can always adjust the price slider at the top of our list. It's the easiest way to find a cheap gift for teens this holiday season.

