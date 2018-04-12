Top 10 Best Paraffin Wax Baths for Hands & Feet

My first exposure to a paraffin wax bath was at a spa, where I marveled at how relaxing the wax treatment for hands actually was. Not only did my hands feel smooth, soft and very moisturized, post waxing, they immediately looked ten years younger – a total breakthrough for someone who struggles with cracked skin, especially at the knuckles. What I didn’t realize, until doing a lot more research, is that a paraffin wax bath can have powerful therapeutic effects for those rehabilitating after serious hand and foot injuries, as well as those suffering from osteoarthritis on a long term basis.

In the case of dry, cracked skin, a wax bath helps soothe and soften even the roughest hands and feet, with a combination of moist heat and paraffin, which helps to deliver moisture from your body to the surface of your skin, naturally remoisturizing dry tissues. The biggest benefit of these treatments is that the warm wax can fully coat every square inch of your hand or foot, delivering healing power in a way that a heat pack, combined with lotion, simply cannot. The trick is to dip your dry appendage five or six times, waiting just long enough between dips to let the wax begin to set up. Once well-coated with melted paraffin, you quickly slip your hand into a plastic sleeve, and then slide on a thermal mitt or wrap it in a warm towel to deliver the best results. In 15 minutes, you’ll be amazed at the difference, and with regular treatments, real relief is at hand.

While you can use a slow cooker or regular pan to melt your wax, we’d highly recommend a paraffin wax machine like those on this list, to accomplish that process. Why? Because these devices are specifically created for this use, so you’ll have fewer worries about overheating your wax, and getting burned as a result. And don’t confuse them with the kind of wax warmers and treatments for face and body hair removal, because these are a whole different deal.

It’s not only spas providing paraffin wax therapy these days. You’ll discover many physical therapists are also using paraffin wax baths to enhance circulation and speed recovery from injury. And when it comes to arthritis relief, we’ve long known that warm water and hot showers can help to relieve pain, but they also dry the skin. If you’re looking for therapeutic versus cosmetic treatments (not to discount the discomfort of dry cracked skin) we’d recommend one of the first five paraffin wax baths on this list. They are more robust, with larger metal tanks that can hold more melted wax. That makes them suitable for knees, elbows, and even men’s larger feet. These are geared for professional use, but at the price, they’re not out of reach for your home. Granted, they will take up a bit more counter space, but their deeper tanks make it far easier to provide a soothing wax bath for larger areas, including forearms and ankles.

If you’d like to know what physical therapists really think, check out this video from two guys who claim to be the most famous PTs on the internet. Well, maybe. At least, if you haven’t used a paraffin wax bath, you’ll get a sense of how this therapy works.

You’ll want to be sure to use paraffin wax that’s actually intended for this purpose. Different waxes can have different melting points, and those that require more heat are more likely to burn you. You can also add essential oils to make your paraffin wax bath an aromatherapy treatment too. And if you order a unit that doesn’t come as a kit, be sure to get the plastic liners, thermal mitts, and booties to maximize your results. Also, these paraffin wax machines make great gifts for seniors, so you might want to consider one for an aging parent or grandparent. And if you’re looking for relief for yourself, any one of these Top 10 Best Paraffin Wax Baths for Hands & Feet will leave your skin soft, and decrease your aches and pains.

Best Paraffin Wax Machines for Clinical Use 1. Therabath Professional Thermotherapy Paraffin Bath

The Therabath paraffin wax bath is a wonderful answer to soothe away arthritis aches and pains, with a deep wax well that holds up to nine pounds of wax at a time. This paraffin bath keeps wax at an always safe temperature – designed to maintain the most effective therapeutic temperature range of 126 to 130 degrees Fahrenheit. The anodized aluminum tank is built for deep immersion, to better surround sore hands and feet with therapeutic warmth. Paraffin wax treatments are also the perfect way to manage dry, cracked skin because they draw the body’s own moisture to the skin’s surface, naturally hydrating it. Built with convenient side handles, this paraffin wax machine is easy to carry to any location throughout your home to make your thermotherapy treatments convenient and enjoyable. At roughly 14 inches by 8 inches, this terrific unit is easy to store when not in use. It comes with an easy to understand instruction manual, as well as wax packs so your first treatment is available right after your machine arrives. Its pain relieving effects are reflected in this machine’s extremely high consumer ratings.

Price: $179.99

Pros:

Deep immersion tank provides greater coverage for aching feet and hands

Soothes and moisturizes dry cracked skin

Always safe temperature mode alleviates worries about burns

Easy carry handles make this device portable

Cons:

Bulkier size than some

Super expensive compared to many others

Doesn’t get wax as warm as some

No heat adjustability

2. Top Rated: Parabath Paraffin Wax Bath

You can get warm moist heat right to where it hurts – joints, tissues and skin – with this Parabath paraffin wax bath. Equipped with a deep oversized, stainless steel tank, you can easily immerse your hands, feet, elbows and more. This bath is thermostatically controlled, keeping melted wax at a constant temperature between 126-134 degrees Fahrenheit, to give you the maximum therapeutic benefits. This paraffin wax bath has an insulated housing that acts to keep wax warm. While it comes with unscented paraffin included, you can always add a drop or two of essential oils to make your wax treatment an aromatherapy experience as well. This paraffin wax machine is also great for treating seriously dry skin. At 18 inches by 10.5 inches, this machine is one of the largest available, and is widely used in both home and professional settings.

Price: $190 (45 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Most highly rated of those reviewed

Thermostatically controlled to keep melted wax at the perfect temperature

Large deep tank makes it easy to immerse what hurts

Tank holds up to nine pounds of wax

Cons:

Among the most costly of those reviewed

No adjustable temperature control

May be too large for some

Requires a lot of wax

3. GiGi Digital Paraffin Wax Bath

This paraffin wax bath is a perfect solution for home or professional use with a six pound wax capacity. The GiGi wax warmer features an oversized steel tank that’s large enough for easy immersion of hands and wrists or feet and ankles. With a see through lid that locks in place, you can avoid spills when relocating this paraffin wax machine. A cool feature of this machine is the removable angled foot grate that allows ergonomic dipping of the affected foot, without adding to the pain and discomfort of the issue being treated. This unit also does double duty for salon use, and can be pressed into service for hand softening as well as hair removal. The digital temperature control allows you to set the perfect temperature for you or your clients’ needs, and different wax types. With a slightly narrower profile than many, set up space is more easily accommodated. This paraffin wax bath comes with six pounds of peach scented wax included.

Price: $119.95

Pros:

Digital temperature control

Fast wax melt time

Can be used for arthritis pain as well as hair removal

Ergonomic foot grate included

Cons:

A bit spendy

Some shelf life issues reported

Poor response from manufacturer when problems arise

Shorter warranty than many others in this price range

4. WaxWel Paraffin Wax Bath Kit

At 18 inches long, the WaxWel paraffin wax bath is one of the longest, accommodating a man’s foot up to size 12.5. This paraffin wax machine is made for clinical use, to alleviate arthritis, joint pain and cracked and dry skin. With a six pound capacity tank, that’s also wider than many, it can handle heavy duty use. A major highlight of this paraffin bath is that it comes in a kit. As you’ve read, therapeutic use has the best results when hands are dipped repeatedly, then covered in plastic and a warmth retaining mitt. This allows the warm, moist heat to do its best work, easing aches and pains. This terrific kit includes 100 plastic liners, along with a terry cloth hand mitt and foot bootie, saving you some serious bank on the cost of having to stock up on those items separately. It also includes six pounds of lavender scented wax, the aroma of which aids in calming and relaxation. This paraffin wax bath kit can also be ordered with scent free wax, for about $15 less, but you can also get the kit with peach, citrus, wintergreen or rose blossom scented wax. And if you’re well stocked on wax, but simply need a replacement unit, you can get the warmer by itself for less than $90.

Price: $103.83

Pros:

Great overall size

Durable enough for clinical use

Kit comes with wax, plastic liners and mitts for feet and hands

Auto temperature control keeps wax in the best therapeutic range

Cons:

Somewhat expensive

Can’t regulate temperatures for personal preference

Some complaints of overheating

Poorly designed lid handle makes it easily dropped

5. LCL Beauty Deluxe Digital Paraffin Wax Bath

Our favorite feature of the LCL Beauty paraffin wax bath is the fully adjustable digital temperature control that gives you ultimate flexibility in determining the best and most advantageous wax temperature for your use. With an easy, button controlled thermostat, you have a temperature a range, from 95 degrees to 150 degrees Fahrenheit, it can safely remain in use 24 hours a day – perfect for therapeutic use. The generous metal lined tank has a five pound capacity, or right around four and a half quarts of melted wax, and comes with a safety grill to ensure you or your client’s skin doesn’t come into contact with hot interior parts. It comes with two pounds of scented paraffin wax, enriched with aloe, vitamin E, and mineral oil to provide a soothing, hydrating, and softening treatment for aching muscles and joints. The transparent lid has an easy to use handle, and this unit has a one year warranty. With fast wax melt time, you can press this paraffin wax machine into service almost immediately after it arrives.

Price: $89.88

Pros:

Nice, large capacity tank

Easy lift transparent lid

Super adjustable digital temperature control

Can safely be left on all day

Cons:

Includes far less wax than many others

No product or usage instructions included

Only a one year warranty

Best Affordable Paraffin Wax Baths for Home 6. Amazon #1 New Release: Lavany Paraffin Wax Warmer

While smaller than many of the clinical paraffin wax baths we’ve discussed so far, this affordable Lavany Paraffin wax warmer is perfect for home use. With a 9.96 inch by 7.17 inch internal metal tank, this paraffin wax bath has roughly a four pound wax capacity, and it comes with about 1.5 pounds of rose scented wax included. While it has a fairly fast melting time, thanks to the adjustable thermostat, being in a melt down hurry may mean you’ll have to delay treatment until the wax comes down to a safe and suitable temperature. This paraffin wax machine has a wide range of temperatures, so you can set it from 131 degrees to 158 degrees Fahrenheit, as you prefer, but be careful to test the temp before dunking your hands and feet. An infrared thermometer is a great option for testing temps. In addition to the warmer and wax, this set also includes a cleaning brush, 50 plastic glove liners, two thermal mitts, a heat insulating grid and full instruction manual.

Price: $58.99

Pros:

Very fast melting time

Adjustable temperature controls

Lots of accessories included

Very affordable

Cons:

Smaller size doesn’t accommodate large feet

Wax temperatures can get too high, risking burns

Lid is not transparent and has a poor handle design

Minimal amount of wax included

7. Most Affordable: True Glow by Conair Thermal Paraffin Wax Bath

A super affordable option for wax therapy treatments at home, the True Glow by Conair paraffin wax bath features smaller dimensions, which means set up and storage are simpler. If you’re simply looking for a skin softening treatment, versus therapeutic pain relief (outside of your hands,) this paraffin wax bath makes it simple. This lightweight paraffin wax machine is easy to lift and move around, and despite its diminutive nine inch by 5.6 inch tank size, you can still dip hands, heels, elbows, and smaller feet with ease. With a two hour wax melt time, and a pound of aloe vera infused paraffin included, you’ll be on your way to smooth skin in no time. This paraffin wax bath doesn’t come with a temperature control, so you’ll need to check the melted temp before dipping your hands, to avoid potential burns.

Price: $29.99

Pros:

Very affordable

Small and portable

Doesn’t require as much expensive paraffin wax

Fast melt time

Cons:

Too small for larger hands and feet

Ill fitting lid

Wax can get too hot, causing wait time before using

No bottom grate to keep hands from hot heating area

8. HoMedics ParaSpa Plus Paraffin Wax Bath

A winning attribute of the HoMedics ParaSpa paraffin wax bath is the locking lid, which means spills are no longer a concern. That’s a biggie, if you’ve ever tried to get wax off a wood table or your carpet. The wide open tank makes your treatments especially easy, and this paraffin wax machine comes with a bottom liner, that keeps your feet and hands away from the heating element. While the tank is fairly small, if you’re careful, you can dip your feet in from front to back. The warm wax heats well enough to do therapeutic hand treatments for arthritis and joint pain, and the simple on off switch leaves you free to do other things while your wax is melting. For optimal performance, you’ll need to heat the wax with the cover locked in place. This paraffin wax bath comes with three pounds of unscented hypoallergenic wax, as well as 20 plastic liners.

Price: $39.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Very affordable

Good for both pain and dry skin relief

Comes with wax and plastic liners

Removable grate to keep fingers and feet away from the heating element

Cons:

Long wax melting time

Wax can get too hot

Smaller size isn’t great for larger hands and feet

No temperature control

9. Paraffin Wax Works Quick Heat Therapeutic Paraffin Wax Bath Kit

With a super fast heat up of just 45 minutes, the paraffin wax bath from Paraffin Wax Works is one of the fastest home use units we’ve reviewed, and it offers some temperature adjustability, with both low and high settings. This paraffin wax machine holds up to five pounds of wax, which makes it among the larger devices for personal use. While it’s a bit heavier, it feels somewhat more sturdy than other similarly priced brands. After melting your wax, you simply turn the unit to the low setting and allow the wax bath to cool for about 15 minutes prior to use. You’ll have softer hands and feet, and less joint pain with regular treatments, although the tank won’t accommodate larger feet. It does come with a protective tray for the bottom of the tank to avoid getting sensitive skin too near the heating unit. We love the fact that it has an automatic shutoff feature, which alleviates worries about leaving it on too long. This kit includes three pounds of lavender-infused paraffin, two thermal mitts, 50 mitt liners and a safety tray.

Price: $37.99 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Melts wax super fast

Features more than one heat setting

Larger than many similarly priced units

Automatic shut off feature

Cons:

Poor fitting, flimsy lid

Can’t accommodate larger feet

High setting is too hot for anything but melting

Limited one year warranty

10. Revlon Moisturizing Paraffin Wax Bath

Softer, smoother skin is literally at your fingertips with this paraffin wax bath from Revlon. At less than forty bucks, it’s a great option for home use, and a huge plus is the variable heat setting option which allows you to use the wax treatments at an optimal temperature for you. Crank it to high for melting wax in 60 minutes, then turn it down to medium or warm to dip dry hands and feet. While the wax tank isn’t quite big enough for larger feet, you can always dip in heels and then toes, to soften and soothe. This wax kit comes with three pounds of lightly scented wax, 30 plastic liners, and two thermal mitts to help hold in heat after dipping. This makes wax treatments for your hands and feet something you can do daily, without the time and expense of going to a spa.

Price: $39.59

Pros:

Variable temperatures

Reasonably fast wax melt time

Comes with liners, mitts and wax

Very affordable

Cons:

Wax can be too on the highest setting

Doesn’t melt as quickly as claimed

Lid design is lacking

Some shelf life issues reported

