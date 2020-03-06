9 Best UV Sterilizers to Safely Kill Germs

With Coronavirus on almost everyone’s mind, you can help keep your family safe from harmful germs, bacteria, and viruses with a UV-C light sanitizer. These devices, whether they’re a wand or a box, drench your items with light that eliminates up to 99.9% of the bad stuff on your phones, keys, glasses, toys, and more. And, because sometimes bacteria stinks, they’re also great at eliminating bad smells too.
If you’re looking for a UV sterilizer, you’ll find that many are rechargeable and so portable you can keep them in your car, office, and home to keep all your personal items germ free in a matter of minutes. While you’re focused on killing germs, hand sanitizers and frequent handwashing are also a great way to stay well during a health crisis.
Be sure to read more about why UV-C light is so effective at the end of our reviews.
1. HoMedics UV-Clean Portable SanitizerPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very compact style fits easily into a purse or messenger bag
- Rechargeable via USB with up to 70 cycles per charge
- Four powerful UV-C bulbs surround items with germ stopping light
- Designed for phones and other small items
- Two platforms included to hold various items
- Too small for many sterilizing needs
- USB port is difficult access
- Fabric exterior is difficult to keep clean
If you’re looking for a truly portable solution for sanitizing your phone, keys, wallet, and glasses, the HoMedics UV Sterilizer is an easy option to choose. So small it can fit in your purse, gym bag, or car cubby this small sanitizer, you can take this when you travel and have it at the ready because it’s rechargeable via USB, and can run 70 cycles on a single charge.
This little workhorse kills up to 99.99 percent of germs, viruses, and bacteria in a one-minute sanitation cycle. It comes with two interchangeable platforms to ensure your small items are thoroughly cleaned. One holds your smartphone and the second is a flat base for small things right down to your baby’s pacifier.
Your phone, in particular, is rife with germs according to this article by Ryan Reed for HGTV. The HoMedics sanitizer uses four UV-C Germicidal LED lights to completely surround your items with germ stopping rays. This would be the perfect gift for seniors and other folks likely to be more compromised should they get sick.
Find more HoMedics UV-Clean Portable Sanitizer information and reviews here.
2. 3B Lumin UV-C Light SterilizerPrice: $248.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Quick and easy to use
- Easy to understand control panel
- Large sterilization chamber
- Kills bacteria, viruses and more
- More expensive than many
- Many reports of items smelling bad after cleaning
- Cleans only the exterior of items
So many of our most commonly used items are rife with opportunities for germs to multiply, from viruses and bacteria to fungi and more – none of which you want on your stuff. The Lumin 3B, while originally developed to quickly clean C-PAP accessories, is the perfect way to use UV-C light to clean and sanitize all your devices as well.
With a high powered UV-C light, this UV sterilizer takes just five minutes to leave your items completely clean and safe. This machine is virtually maintenance-free, requiring no filters or replacement parts, and the bulb life is expected to outlast the life of the machine itself. The easy to read control panel is simple to operate, and the sterilization chamber is roomy enough to accommodate everything from toothbrushes and electronics to hearing aids, cell phones, and smaller children’s toys.
To be clear, this machine does not use ozone, which can be harmful and leave both an unpleasant smell as well as residue.
Find more 3B Lumin UV-C Light Sterilizer information and reviews here.
-
3. PurLite UV-C Sanitizer BoxPrice: $189.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for devices, glasses, makeup and more
- Can be used to sterilize face masks and fabric
- Super fast operation takes just 30 seconds
- Bulbs are not as long lasting as some
- Lid feels flimsy for a high priced machine
- Not multi-voltage
If you’re looking for a medical-grade device that can kill 99.99 percent of harmful germs including salmonella, E. Coli and viruses like MRSA, Staph, COVID-19, the PurLite sanitizer device is a must-have in your home, especially right now. This UV sterilizer works at lightning-fast speed. In just 30 seconds you can clean your phone, keys, and glasses and be out the door. Better yet, sanitize those things as soon as you get home from work so they’re ready for the next day.
The size is so compact, it’s easy to keep handy where you’ll be able to use it on your baby’s binky and little toys as well. This machine is also perfect for sterilizing your remotes, toothbrushes and beauty products as well. It virtually eliminates your need to use harsh chemicals like bleach on delicate items that could result in damage to their surfaces.
It can also be used to sanitize N95 masks and items made from fabric, so if you work in a healthcare environment, it will keep your crucial items clean and safe. The internal cartridge dimensions are 10 inches long by 2.75 inches wide by 3.75 inches deep, making it large enough for most game controllers as well.
Find more PurLite UV-C Sanitizer Box information and reviews here.
-
4. LAMPTOP 5W UV Sterilizer BoxPrice: $74.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Attractively designed for discreet use
- Large enough to sanitize your phone and your sex toys at the same time
- Easy to use
- Kills 99.9% of harmful bacteria
- Some charging issues reported
- Longer cycle times than some
- Not as well made as some others
When you’re looking for a UV sterilizer that can accommodate more than your phone, this LAMPTOP sanitizer is an attractive unity that you can keep in your bedroom to sanitize even your most personal items, from cell phones to sex toys (which need sanitizing too.) It kills 99.9 percent of harmful bacteria and viruses in an eight-minute cycle at the push of a button.
At 12.2 inches long by 6.9 inches wide and 5 inches tall, this sterilization box can accommodate quite a few items at a time. The mirrored lid adds even more light reflection to envelop your items in cleansing light. With a 1,000 bulb life, you’ll keep your stuff clean and germ-free for the long term. It charges via USB.
Find more LAMPTOP 5W UV Sterilizer Box information and reviews here.
-
5. Pibbs 491 Large Sanital SanitizerPrice: $179.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Glass door allows you to see that it's working
- Germicidal UV light sterilization
- Large capacity
- Sturdy and suitable for spas and salons
- No information available
- No information available
- No information available
If you’re looking for a professional level sanitizer, whether it’s for beauty, tattoo, or medical tools, the Sanital UV sterilizer gives you lots of space to clean lots of items at once. The germicidal UV lamp and heavy-duty metal cabinet make this a great option for salons and spas. At 13.5inches wide by 7.5 deep and 9.25 inches high, it’s one of the roomiest units available.
Because this unit is new on Amazon, we’ve not been able to test it, nor does it have any consumer reviews, but if you’re looking for options, this could be a good one.
Find more Pibbs 491 Large Sanital Sanitizer information and reviews here.
-
6. uvFreshr Mini UV Light SterilizerPrice: $44.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rechargeable device lasts seven cycles on a single charge
- Easy to use anywhere in your home
- Autosenses and shuts off if humans or pets are near
- Only efficient for small spaces
- Turns off too quickly
- No way to remotely control it
IF you’re looking for a versitile UV sanitizer that can be used all over your home, this mini light can kill up to 99.9% of dangerous germs, viruses and bacterial. It delivers 30 milli joules of light energy from a foot away – which is a lethal light dose for germs. Because it automatically senses when humans or pets are near, it will shut down and avoid exposing their eyes to the light rays – a good safety precaution.
Put this little light in literally any box and toss in your phone, toothbrush, keys, or whatever and be confident knowing they’ll be germ-free in a matter of minutes. Rechargeable via USB, this sanitizer will last up to seven uses before needing to recharge. This UV light does not use ozone in the sanitizing process. This small and lightweight device is great to take on travels to sanitize your hotel pillows and more.
Find more uvFreshr Mini UV Light Sterilizer information and reviews here.
-
7. The Germ Reaper – Ultraviolet Light SanitizerPrice: $66.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Kills 99% of germs, bacteria and viruses
- Reduces bacterial odors
- Sterilizes in seconds
- Convenient to take anywhere
- No timer so it can overheat
- Goes through batteries rapidly
- Small so it takes time to sanitize larger areas
We love light sanitizing wands and the Germ Reaper is one that is so simple to use. This UV sanitizer kills up to 99% of germs and bacteria including viruses from MRSA to Coronavirus and other cold and flu viruses. The handheld wand is easy to take anywhere. UV-C technology kills
those undesirable germs within just a few seconds.
Because it kills bacteria, it also reduces odors caused by mold and bacteria so it’s great to use on pet beds, kids toys and even stinky shoes. Wand over items for several seconds and you’re done. It uses easily replaceable AA batteries, so no worries about constantly recharging.
Find more The Germ Reaper - Ultraviolet Light Sanitizer information and reviews here.
-
8. Munchkin Portable UV SterilizerPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This little device works well for binkies and bottle nippes
- UV-C light kills 99% of germs, bacteria and viruses
- Takes just 59 seconds
- Rechargeable and operates on batteries as well
- Too tiny for a phone
- Charge doesn't last as long as some
- Goes through batteries fast
If you’re a busy mom with a baby, there’s nothing more worrisome than having your little one get sick. This portable UV sanitizer is exactly the right size to kill 99% of germs on the binky they just tossed on the ground, or the nipple on their bottle that rolled off the highchair. This tiny sterilizer is so convenient to take absolutely everywhere. It features a clip so you can hang it from your bag or the arm of a stroller.
Using UV-C light, the little box is ideal for anything small. It comes with a USB cable for convenient charging in the car, portable power bank or at home, but it also runs on three AA batteries, so you’ll always have a backup should the power go out. It’s simple to see when it’s ready for operation, during operation and when complete thanks to a series of different color lights on the exterior. It also automatically shuts off when the contents have been fully sanitized.
Find more Munchkin Portable UV Sterilizer information and reviews here.
-
9. UV Pod Sterilizer BoxPrice: $88.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three minute cycle kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria
- Well sized for phones, glasses and beauty items
- Reflective mirror gives 360 degree sterilization
- Easy to operate with alert signal when sterilization cycle is complete
- Too small for tablets or larger items
- No way to know for sure if things are sterilized
- Can't replace the LEDs
The perfect size to use at home or your salon or office, the UV Pod has room for your phone, glasses, combs and hair cutting accessories, or nail salon supplies. Easy to use with the push of a button, a lighted ring on the lid allows you to see when sterilization is in process, and then an alarm sounds when the cycle is finished so you’ll know when you can safely remove your items.
At 8 inches long by 3 inches deep and 1.5 inches high, it features eight UV-C sterilizing lights in the lid with a 20,000 bulb life. A light reflective mirror on the box bottom means you’ll get 360 degrees of exposure to kill 99.9% of harmful germs and bacteria including viruses. This UV sanitizer charges via USB, and each sterilization cycle lasts three minutes. You can even use it to sterilize your makeup brushes, beauty blenders and cosmetics.
A similar model, the UV Pod S1 features ten UV-C lights, however the box is of similar size. It’s an option just in case our featured item runs low on availability. If you want a sanitizer that does double duty, the UV Pod Ultrasonic can handle both jewelry and act as a dry UV sterilizer too.
Find more UV Pod Sterilizer Box information and reviews here.
There are lots of ways to clean your beauty tools. Bleach and other harsh cleaners will certainly do the job but the smell is overwhelmingly noxious and can be really harsh on skin.
But what if you want serious germ-killing powers for your phones, tablets, and toys without the nose burning smells? A UV sterilizer might be your new best friend. If only there was one we could walk into with our whole body!
Using UV-C light to clean sounds futuristic but it has been used to sanitize surfaces since 1878. The 1903 Nobel Prize in Physiology was awarded for the use of UV light to kill and prevent tuberculosis. It's currently used in medical, food preparation, and water sanitation services, but now the technology has shrunk enough that you can have your own UV sanitizer at home.
How do UV sterilizers work?
We're exposed to ultraviolet light from the sun all the time. Our sunblock protects us from UV-A and UV-B light which can cause sunburns and skin cancer. UV-C light is generally deflected by our ozone layer and never reaches us. UV-C bulbs are not the same as those black light bulbs you find everywhere around Halloween. These are powerful bulbs.
When UV-C light hits microbes, the light disrupts the bonds that hold their DNA together. Without working DNA, bacteria and viruses can't replicate themselves or even perform normal cell functions and say the colony dies off. Which is pretty brutal if you think about it, but also awesome because a light bulb can tell all the bacteria on your bathroom counter.
For more information, this article from Scientific American really spells out things in detail.
How does a UV sanitizing wand work?
First and foremost, follow the instructions that came with the wand because they are all a bit different. If you somehow obtained a wand with no instructions here is what you need to know.
Keep it straight. These wands work best in a flat, horizontal, and downward position. Many have saftey features that shut off the lamp if it's turned upright to protect your eyes. If you need to use it on something like a wall or mirror, it can be used vertically, just be sure to keep it aimed directly at the surface so you don't trigger the safety shut off.
Do not shine it on people, animals, or near anyone's eyes. It won't kill you like it will bacteria but your eyes can be severely damaged according to this article from Prevent Blindness.
These wands are most effective on flat smooth surfaces. They only work where light hits, so this isn't a solution to your blending sponge woes. See our guide to the top best makeup sponges for tips and tricks to clean your blenders. But for counter surfaces, manicure tools, and other smooth objects, these wands can kill over 90 percent of all microbes.
It takes at least 10 seconds to be effective. Think of it like ironing--if you pass it over at lightning speed, it won't work. Go slow, work in sections.
Between a half an inch and an inch is the sweet spot for how high off the surface you want to hold your wand. Any closer and it's going to take you a lot longer to cover the area and any higher and the effectiveness goes down.
UV wands can also be handy to travel with, as you can use them to ensure your hotel linens are clean and sterile.
See Also:
