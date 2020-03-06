9 Best UV Sterilizers to Safely Kill Germs

Be sure to read more about why UV-C light is so effective at the end of our reviews.

If you’re looking for a UV sterilizer, you’ll find that many are rechargeable and so portable you can keep them in your car, office, and home to keep all your personal items germ free in a matter of minutes. While you’re focused on killing germs, hand sanitizers and frequent handwashing are also a great way to stay well during a health crisis.

With Coronavirus on almost everyone’s mind, you can help keep your family safe from harmful germs, bacteria, and viruses with a UV-C light sanitizer. These devices, whether they’re a wand or a box, drench your items with light that eliminates up to 99.9% of the bad stuff on your phones, keys, glasses, toys, and more. And, because sometimes bacteria stinks, they’re also great at eliminating bad smells too.

Our Unbiased Reviews

There are lots of ways to clean your beauty tools. Bleach and other harsh cleaners will certainly do the job but the smell is overwhelmingly noxious and can be really harsh on skin.

But what if you want serious germ-killing powers for your phones, tablets, and toys without the nose burning smells? A UV sterilizer might be your new best friend. If only there was one we could walk into with our whole body!

Using UV-C light to clean sounds futuristic but it has been used to sanitize surfaces since 1878. The 1903 Nobel Prize in Physiology was awarded for the use of UV light to kill and prevent tuberculosis. It's currently used in medical, food preparation, and water sanitation services, but now the technology has shrunk enough that you can have your own UV sanitizer at home.

How do UV sterilizers work?

We're exposed to ultraviolet light from the sun all the time. Our sunblock protects us from UV-A and UV-B light which can cause sunburns and skin cancer. UV-C light is generally deflected by our ozone layer and never reaches us. UV-C bulbs are not the same as those black light bulbs you find everywhere around Halloween. These are powerful bulbs.

When UV-C light hits microbes, the light disrupts the bonds that hold their DNA together. Without working DNA, bacteria and viruses can't replicate themselves or even perform normal cell functions and say the colony dies off. Which is pretty brutal if you think about it, but also awesome because a light bulb can tell all the bacteria on your bathroom counter.

For more information, this article from Scientific American really spells out things in detail.

How does a UV sanitizing wand work?

First and foremost, follow the instructions that came with the wand because they are all a bit different. If you somehow obtained a wand with no instructions here is what you need to know.

Keep it straight. These wands work best in a flat, horizontal, and downward position. Many have saftey features that shut off the lamp if it's turned upright to protect your eyes. If you need to use it on something like a wall or mirror, it can be used vertically, just be sure to keep it aimed directly at the surface so you don't trigger the safety shut off.

Do not shine it on people, animals, or near anyone's eyes. It won't kill you like it will bacteria but your eyes can be severely damaged according to this article from Prevent Blindness.

These wands are most effective on flat smooth surfaces. They only work where light hits, so this isn't a solution to your blending sponge woes. See our guide to the top best makeup sponges for tips and tricks to clean your blenders. But for counter surfaces, manicure tools, and other smooth objects, these wands can kill over 90 percent of all microbes.

It takes at least 10 seconds to be effective. Think of it like ironing--if you pass it over at lightning speed, it won't work. Go slow, work in sections.

Between a half an inch and an inch is the sweet spot for how high off the surface you want to hold your wand. Any closer and it's going to take you a lot longer to cover the area and any higher and the effectiveness goes down.

UV wands can also be handy to travel with, as you can use them to ensure your hotel linens are clean and sterile.

See Also: