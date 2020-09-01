Best Self Care for Men: 25 Items Guys Need

Best Self Care for Men: 25 Items Guys Need

Over the past few decades, men have really started taking better care of themselves. From skincare to exercising more, the average Joe has gained a desire to be more than just “average”. There are 25 self-care items that every guy should add to their repertoire to keep them feeling, acting, and looking younger.

The strides made in the men's self-care world over the past decade have been impressive. From beard oils and balms to exercise equipment to supplements, it is a lot easier for men to take care of themselves than it was in the 80s or 90s. There are a ton of cool and unique products out there that don't cost an arm and a leg that you can purchase and include in your daily routine to make your life better. From getting your mind right to improving your hair, skin, and body, the sky is the limit for men and how they take care of themselves. Whether you are buying for yourself as a man or getting a gift for the men in your life, this list has everything you need to be or make someone else a better man. 

What are the Most Effective Self Care Ideas for Men?

Depending on what you need to care for most there are some terrific ideas for making yourself a better man. Need to lose a few pounds? Maybe you need to find a new scent for a special anniversary? While everyone's reasons are different there are a ton of cool and useful items and ideas out there to up your game from basic to brilliant.

If you are looking to lose a few pounds there are some terrific ways to get the workout that you desire without having to invest in a costly gym membership. Cardio is the best exercise to lose weight and get into better shape. The best cardio is hands down rowing. The right rowing machine is a fun workout and can help you improve your quality of life by a lot. A water resistance rowing machine can work out your entire body in just a half an hour a day.

If you have ever experienced a manscaping injury at the hands of scissors or a razor then you know how hard it can be to tidy up your private areas. Manscaped has a simple yet effective tool that will make manscaping a lot easier for you. The Manscaped Lawnmower 3.0 uses skin safe technology and an LED light to make trimming your pubic hair and body hair a breeze. 

Dealing with thinning hair can be a daunting task for the manliest of men. Most guys will cover up their thinning hair with a hat, while others will just shave their heads and admit defeat. There is a way to stop the thinning of hair and increase volume and thickness while also smelling fantastic. Anti-thinning shampoo can be a lifesaver and all it takes is shampooing your hair once a day with a minimal amount of shampoo. 

Nothing can revitalize a person like getting a massage. But what if you aren't a fan of strangers touching you? Or what if you don't have the time or money to go and get a massage from a professional? You can always get yourself a personal shiatsu massager for your home. With the touch of a button, you can get a deep tissue massage with the heat on your neck and shoulders and feel the stresses of the day melt away.

