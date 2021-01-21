11 Best Phone Sanitizers to Clean Your Cell

Face it, the world is gross. There are bacteria and viruses essentially everywhere. And you traverse through them daily with your cell phone in hand. Did you know that the phone you’re constantly picking up can have up to 18x more bacteria than a public toilet does? Yeah, the world is gross.
Do your family a solid by looking through our list of the best phone sanitizers. On a nightly basis, you can quickly and safely sanitize your phone and other small accessories you frequently pickup within the house. Thus doing your part in keeping your home healthy and clean.
1. PhoneSoap Go Battery-Powered Smartphone Sanitizer & Portable Charger
Cons:
- Serves as a portable charger and cell phone sanitizer.
- Dual-sided UV-C lights ensure you only have to clean your cell once.
- Lifetime bulb guarantee.
- Travel case comes included.
- Limited style options.
- No wireless charging built-in.
- Just 4 phone charges may be a problem if you're away from outlets for a while.
What sets the PhoneSoap Go apart from the competition is its ability to serve as a portable charger in addition to its cleansing capabilities. Just like all the other PhoneSoap options, it touts the ability to destroy 99.99% of harmful materials in just a matter of minutes. But this model allows you to take it on the go with you to serve as a phone charger (up to 4 times), sanitizer (45 times), or both.
The Go comes with a travel case that makes it safe and easy to pack. It comes in indigo and white to give you some style options. Because it uses dual UV-C light bulbs, sanitizes each side of your cell phone at one time. And with its pair of USB ports (one A and one C), you can charge any two devices you need at the same time.
Find more PhoneSoap Go Battery-Powered Smartphone Sanitizer & Portable Charger information and reviews here.
2. PhoneSoap Pro UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger
Cons:
- Cleans both sides of your phone or other items in just 5-minutes.
- Can charge and clean your device at the same time.
- Available in numerous styles.
- No wireless charging functionality.
- Can't charge without being plugged in like the PhoneSoap Go.
- A little more expensive than other PhoneSoap models.
If you’re short on time but don’t want to carry around a grungy phone with you, the PhoneSoap Pro is your best friend. Because it uses twice the UV-C bulbs that the other PhoneSoap models sport, it gets your cell phone sanitizing done in half the time. So instead of 10-minutes of phone cleaning, the Pro gets the job done in just five.
While the cell phone cleaner is working, it can also be charging your device thanks to its USB-A and USB-C ports on the rear. It can kill 99.99% of bacteria, germs, and viruses on anything that can fit in it – not just phones. And with color options of blue, lavender, mint, charcoal, and white, you can get different styles for the different motifs of your rooms.
Find more PhoneSoap Pro UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger information and reviews here.
3. PhoneSoap Wireless UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Qi Charger
Cons:
- Wirelessly charges your phone while cleaning.
- Destroys 99.99% of harmful viruses and bacteria.
- Additoinal USB port in the rear to charge non-Qi compatible devices.
- With dual UV-C lights, you don't have to flip it over.
- Only available in gunmetal grey and white.
- Can't cleanse anything larger than a cell phone.
- No built-in battery.
The PhoneSoap Wireless is largely similar to the fantastic PhoneSoap 3. However, the Wireless features just that – wireless Qi charging capabilities that will provide a ton of convenience over time. Though there is a USB port in the rear of the device if the phone you’re cleaning isn’t Qi-compatible.
Its patented germicidal UV-C lights are clinically proven to destroy 99.99% of bacteria and viruses that could be potentially spreading to your hands. And because there are lights on each side, you won’t have to flip it for a second session. There’s a light atop the PhoneSoap Wireless to let you know when things are finished. And It’s sizable enough to fit even the largest of smartphones. But it’s not exclusive to phones, as it can sanitize whatever small objects you can fit inside it.
Find more PhoneSoap Wireless UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Qi Charger information and reviews here.
4. PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger
Cons:
- Kills 99.99% of harmful viruses and bacteria.
- Charges while cleaning.
- Lifetime warranty on the UV-C light bulb.
- Disinfection indicator light lets you know when it's done.
- Fits any smartphone.
- Most expensive.
- Doesn't double as a wireless charger.
- Needs to be plugged in.
The PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger is without a doubt one of the best cell phone cleaner on the market. Because it utilizes germicidal UV-C light, it’s clinically proven to destroy 99.99% of bacteria and viruses that may be spreading across your devices. And it’s one of few phone sanitizers that will clean your entire phone in one go.
While your phone is being sanitized, the PhoneSoap 3 charges it too with either a USB-A or USB-C port. There’s an indicator on the top to let you know whether the cleaning has finished. The UV-C light bulb is backed by a lifetime warranty. It’s sizable enough to fit even the largest of smartphones. And it’s not exclusive to your phones, as it can sanitize essentially anything that fits inside, such as your jewelry, earbuds, credit cards, and more.
Find more PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger information and reviews here.
5. HoMedics UV-Clean Phone Sanitizer
Cons:
- Sanitizes in about a minute thanks to dual UV-C lights.
- Provides 70 uses on a single charge.
- Portable for cleaning on the go.
- You'll have to flip your phone to complete cleaning.
- Doesn't charge your device, but it only takes about a minute for a complete clean.
- Won't fit the Samsung Note 10+ and devices of similar sizes.
Available in black, purple, and red, the HoMedics UV-Clean Phone Sanitizer is a portable phone sanitizer that cleans your cell quicker than almost anything else out there. It utilizes two UV-C LED lights that will eliminate 99.9% of bacteria and viruses from each side of your cellular device in a mere 30 seconds. The battery within it is impressive too as it will provide 70 cleaning cycles per charge. And, of course, it can be used to sanitize other small items that need cleaning such as keys, cards, pens, and tons of other items we all handle on a frequent basis.
Find more HoMedics UV-Clean Phone Sanitizer information and reviews here.
6. HomeSoap UV Sanitizer
Cons:
- Promises to destroy 99.99% of viruses and bacteria.
- Can cleanse tablets and more with 27-times the space of the original PhoneSoap.
- Can charge your devices while cleaning them.
- Great design.
- Made popular thanks to Shark Tank, Good Morning America, the Discover Channel and more.
- Doesn't sanitize as fast as some other models.
- No built-in battery.
- Not as many style options as the PhoneSoap 3 or PhoneSoap Pro.
PhoneSoap arguably has some of the best portable sanitizers on the market. But the most robust of them all is their HomeSoap UV Sanitizer. This device touts 27 times the sanitizing space of the company’s original PhoneSoap model. Meaning it can handle the cleansing of plenty of things besides your phone, such as tablets, controllers, headphones, and the ever dirty toys your young children may or may not be putting in their mouths. Though you’ll need something a bit bigger to cleanse humans themselves.
Inside the HomeSoap are two UV-C lights with a patented reflection chamber that will destroy 99.99% of all surface bacteria in just 10-minutes. There are USB-A and USB-C ports inside the chamber so your devices can change while being cleansed. The base of the HomeSoap sports suction feet to ensure the safety of your devices. And with the ability to order it in black or white, you can ensure it fits the design of any room you put one in.
Find more HomeSoap UV Sanitizer information and reviews here.
7. Johns Avenue UV Phone Sanitizer and Wireless Charger
Cons:
- Will wireless charge compatible devices while sanitizing.
- Can function in cars that have USB ports.
- One of the least expensive options.
- Can't handle devices over 6.6".
- You'll need to flip your devices and sanitize each side.
- No USB charging capability.
- No built-in battery to take on the go.
The Johns Avenue UV Phone Sanitizer and Wireless Charger is a cell phone cleaner that gets the job done at an affordable price. Johns Avenue promises to rid your phones and other small items of 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, and microbes thanks to its six UV-C bulbs. These are installed on the sides of the phone sanitizer, so you’ll want to flip and clean each side individually.
The cell phone sanitizer offers wireless charging functionality while it cleanses your device. It sports speeding of 10-watts for Android devices and 7-watts for iPhones. And because it utilizes a USB port for power, you can operate it from within your vehicle to rid your items of all that nastiness before you enter your home.
Find more Johns Avenue UV Phone Sanitizer and Wireless Charger information and reviews here.
8. Samsung Qi Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer
Cons:
- Cheaper than the PhoneSoap options.
- Magnetic lid stops UV-C light from accidentally being released.
- Can charge Qi-enabled phones while sanitizing.
- Can't charge devices that don't offer Qi-compatability.
- You have to sanitize each side of your phone separately, unlike PhoneSoap.
- No built-in battery for travel.
- Bulkier than other models.
Samsung has a cell phone cleaner of their own in the Samsung Qi Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer. Samsung states their device kills 99% of harmful bacteria, germs, and viruses with a 10-minute cleaning. Though you’ll have to flip your devices upside down to take care of each side. It sports a great looking design that cleanses your phone, keys, credit cards, earbuds, and anything else you can cram within it. And it’s less expensive than some of the higher-end cell phone sanitizers on our list.
Find more Samsung Qi Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer information and reviews here.
9. Cahot Fast UV Light Sanitizer Box
Cons:
- The 8 UV-C lamps promises a 99% cleanse in just 3-minutes.
- Wireless charging built into the top.
- Magnetic lid will shut off lights when opened for safety.
- Can't fit devices over 6.5-inches.
- You can't wirelessly charge and clean your device at the same time.
- Won't be able to charge devices that aren't Qi-capable.
- No built-in battery for travel.
- No color options other than white.
Cahot’s Fast UV Light Sanitizer Box is fast alright. Thanks to its mirror design and 8 UV-C bulbs, it can clean cell phones and other smaller items in a mere 3-minutes. There’s a Qi wireless charger built into the top of the device. So you can conveniently set your cell phone on top of it to charge. For safety, the magnetic lid will shut down the UV-C lights when opened. Its bulbs have a life expectancy of around 10,000 hours – which should last you quite a while with 3-minute cleanings. And thanks to its deeper design, it should have no problems handling your larger items like jewelry, kid’s items, and other accessories.
Find more Cahot Fast UV Light Sanitizer Box information and reviews here.
10. Homecode Cleaner & Wireless Charger
Cons:
- Fastest 360-degree clean there is.
- Has built-in aromatherapy option if desired.
- Can wirelessly charge when devices are placed on top.
- You can't charge your device and clean it at the same time.
- Armotherapy option is reportedly a bit weak.
- No style options.
The Homecode Cleaner & Wireless Charger offers something that few cell phone sanitizers do, in that it can provide aromatherapy to your cell phone or whatever else you’re cleaning. Just add a drop or two essential oil and your items will smell as great as they are clean.
Homecode’s model also touts the fastest 360-degree clean (you don’t have to flip your phone to cleanse the other side) with just 3-minutes of runtime. And within that time, your device will be rid of 99.9% of bacteria, viruses, and germs.
There’s also a wireless charger built into the top of Homecode’s cell phone clear if you want to drop and go for a quick charge. However, you sadly can’t charge your device and sanitize it at the same time.
Find more Homecode Cleaner & Wireless Charger information and reviews here.
11. Lecone UV Cell Phone Sanitizer and Wireless Charger
Cons:
- Wireless charging functionality included.
- Has aromatherapy built-in.
- Eliminates 99.99% of harmful materials.
- Can clean one cell phone while charging another.
- 8 minute clean time is a little long.
- A bit on the pricier side, but it's loaded with features.
- 6.2-inch capacity will limit some phone options.
The Lecone UV Cell Phone Sanitizer touts the ability to eliminate 99.99% of germs, bacteria, and viruses in just 8 minutes. On top of that, the cell phone cleaner has a built-in wireless charger, so you won’t have to worry about cluttering up your nightstand with a multitude of phone sanitizers and chargers.
It has the ability to diffuse aromatherapy so that your phone emerges as fresh from germs as it is fresh with fragrance. And with a capacity of 6.2 inches, the Lecone UV Cell Phone Sanitizer can handle a wide range of phones, as well as smaller household devices that could be contagion carriers.
Find more Lecone UV Cell Phone Sanitizer and Wireless Charger information and reviews here.
According to a 2017 article from Time magazine, our cell phones are riddled with bacteria. In a study of high school students, their cell phones were found to carry around 17,000 bacterial gene copies. Which, as it turns out, is roughly 10 times higher than what you'd find on a toilet seat. Gross, right?
So it's no wonder that cell phone sanitizers are becoming more and more popular these days. Simply place your phone in the box and let the UV-C bulbs do their magic. That way you won't have to worry about transferring harmful bacteria and viruses from your hand to your phone to your face any longer.
UV Sanitizer Box
UV sanitizer boxes have become more and more popular over the years. These boxes blast your smaller items that are held within with powerful UV-C light rays that are chemical-free. And they're so effective that they are capable of destroying up to 99.99% of the harmful germs, bacteria, and viruses they carry.
The sanitization boxes come in many shapes and sizes. And as you might imagine from our list title, our selection here focuses on boxes that are sized to properly clean your smart devices and items of similar dimensions.
PhoneSoap 3
There's little doubt that the PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger is one of the best cell phone cleaners on the market. The problem is finding it as it's constantly sold out these days.
If you find one available we recommend you hop on it quick. With its transparent quartz plate, reflective interior, dual-charge ports, and lifetime bulb guarantee, it's easy to see why the PhoneSoap 3 flies off the shelves.
Phone Disinfectant
Looking for something to simply spray the germs away? There are numerous options you can pick up as a phone disinfectant. EVEO's Screen Cleaner Spray is popular and pretty inexpensive. With 1,000 sprays per bottle, it should be capable of keeping your cell phone, laptop, TV, tablets, and more for months on end. And it comes with a microfiber cloth too so your devices are handled with care.
Phone Sanitizer Wipes
If you're more into wipes than sprays, there are several great phone sanitizer wipes out there too. MiracleWipes for Electronics is one of the most popular options out there. The 30 wet wipes included are comprised of an anti-static formula that dries quickly to keep your screens free of streaks and smudges.
Or, if you're looking for something more travel friendly, the Care Touch Lens & Screen Cleaning Wipes are great too. For super cheap you get a box of 210 wipes that can keep all your surfaces clean. Whether it's glasses, cameras, cell phones, laptops, TVs, your keyboard and mouse, or anything else, these wipes have got you covered.
