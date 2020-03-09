21 Best Ultrasonic Diffusers for Your Oils

The Young Living Aria Ultrasonic Diffuser is one of the best looking options available. And it’s loaded with fantastic features too.

With a 260ml capacity, the Aria can be set to run at 12-hour intervals. It can handle the average-sized bedroom with a diffuser distance of 430 square feet. And its noise level is quite low at under 44 dB.

The diffuser’s beautiful glass globe can change colors thanks to the LED light. A remote is included to switch up settings. Speakers are built-in so that you can enjoy either the Aria’s preinstalled relaxation music or a soundtrack of your own. And because it’s made by Young Living, you know you’re buying from one of the leaders of the essential oil market.