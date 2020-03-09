21 Best Ultrasonic Diffusers for Your Oils

Essential oil diffusers come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes. So browse through our list of the Best Ultrasonic Diffusers below to find one that matches the style, size, and price range that best fits you and your home.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Young Living Aria Ultrasonic Diffuser is one of the best looking options available. And it’s loaded with fantastic features too.
With a 260ml capacity, the Aria can be set to run at 12-hour intervals. It can handle the average-sized bedroom with a diffuser distance of 430 square feet. And its noise level is quite low at under 44 dB.
The diffuser’s beautiful glass globe can change colors thanks to the LED light. A remote is included to switch up settings. Speakers are built-in so that you can enjoy either the Aria’s preinstalled relaxation music or a soundtrack of your own. And because it’s made by Young Living, you know you’re buying from one of the leaders of the essential oil market.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Comprised of “an exquisite and rare purple clay found only in a small region of China”, the Young Living Rainstone Diffuser is as feature-loaded as it is beautiful. Its ultrasonic diffusion is top of its class with 1.7-million waves per second. And it offers numerous run settings including one, two, three, six, and eight-hour timer settings.
There’s an automatic shutoff feature so that it won’t run dry. A built-in LED light can accent the sleek diffuser with colors of blue, yellow, and purple. A negative ionizer is included inside. A remote control can adjust all of your settings at a distance. And with a reservoir of 200ml and a noise level of under 44 dB, it can diffuse your oils for the majority of the day while barely making a sound.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sparia gives the rest of the competition a run for their money with the Sparia Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser w/ Organic Essential Oil 3-Pack. Its water capacity is huge with a reservoir of 300ml. And it’s loaded with cool features while looking sleek and elegant.
You can set mist settings at 9 hours straight or 18 hours intermittently. LED lights are built-in to provide soft illumination during diffusion, or to just serve as a general nightlight. And those settings can be specifically set too across 1 hour, 3 hour, and 6 hour periods.
In this package, Sparia includes a 3-pack of their essential oils. Included are organic varieties of their peppermint, lavender, and eucalyptus oils. Each of which is 100% USDA Certified Organic with zero additives or carrier oils. Thus making this option from Sparia a fantastic jumping-off point for folks interested in ordering an essential oil diffuser.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Ellia Adore Essential Oil Aromatherapy Ultrasonic Diffuser is one of the more elegant options available on our list. Its 150ml reservoir can be set to run for 7 hours continuously, or 14 hours intermittently. And there’s an automatic shut-off feature built-in to make sure it won’t be hazardous by running dry.
The diffuser’s glass globe and wooden base should pair fantastically in any room of your home. And the globe can even be set to glow numerous different colors too. It comes with a remote control in which you can set your mist level, timers, and even the diffuser’s built-in music. And Ellia even throws in a trio of their essential oils so that you can test out the brand’s aromatherapy options with your purchase.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The design of the Ellia Gather Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Aroma Diffuser is simply fantastic. It’s globe shape and circular ceramic patterns look great together. The concave wooden top brings adds another level of class. And then the LED lighting that emits from the small individual holes throughout gives it character that literally shines.
Its 200ml reservoir can be set to run for 10 hours continuously or intermittently across 20 hours, which is one of the longest durations available on our list. And an auto-shutdown feature is implemented to make sure the ultrasonic diffuser doesn’t run dry.
The diffuser runs super quietly. A speaker with relaxation sounds is built-in to help set a calm sense throughout the room. A remote control comes included to adjust the settings of your mist, lights, and sounds. And Ellia even throws in a 3-pack of their essential oils to serve as a starter pack with your purchase.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Available in black onyx and white stone, the Natural Habits Ceramic Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser should fit well anywhere in your home thanks to its sleek design. It houses a 120ml water tank that provides about 3 hours of continuous mist. And it provides the ability to cover 200 to 400 square feet of space.
It emits little sound as it discreetly humidifies the area with your essential oil of choice. A soft white LED light rests at the device’s base to confirm that it’s active. And should you set it at intermittent diffusing, it can continue populating your location with aromatherapy for up to 6.5 hours.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Stadler Form Jasmine Essential Oil Aromatherapy Dispenser comes in Chili Red, black, titanium, and white. So wherever you plan to place an essential oil diffuser, one of the Jasmine models should serve quite nicely. Its design is compact so that it doesn’t take up much space. However, it’s capable of running for nearly 24-hours so it doesn’t skimp on reservoir space.
Running continuously, the Jasmine will provide aromatherapy for about 8 hours. But when set on its interval mode, it will run in 10 minutes on/20 minutes off cycles which lasts about 21 hours. It’s the perfect oil diffuser for a shelf or bedside table.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It may be pricier than others, but the FAIRYPIE Color Changing Glass Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser is absolutely gorgeous. The built-in LED light can be altered to have your diffuser glow red, yellow, green, blue, purple, and other colors. It’s only 12cm wide by 21 cm tall, so it won’t take up a ton of real estate. So it’s low profile and glowing lights make the essential oil diffuser a fantastic option to serve as a nightlight.
The diffuser has settings that will spray continuously, for two hours, or at 30-second intervals. And an automatic shutdown feature is included to ensure the oil diffuser doesn’t run dry.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Comprised of 100% natural bamboo, TONGSH Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser brings a unique look to our list. At 200ml, its tank doesn’t skimp on size. And it runs quietly so that you’ll hardly notice it’s there outside of its cool aesthetics.
Those aesthetics are complemented by the LED lighting built within. Colors can be set to white, red, yellow, green, cyan, blue, and purple. Mist settings include continuous and intermittent. And an auto-shutdown feature is implemented to ensure the product never runs dry.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Pure Enrichment PureGlow Crystal Essential Oil Ultrasonic Diffuser is unlike anything else on our list as it serves as both an ultrasonic diffuser and a Himalayan salt lamp at the same time or separately. The diffuser tank is 160ml in size, which should have the device emitting aromatherapy mist for hours at a time.
The salt lamp offers 5 adjustable light levels so that you can control brightness. And the Himalayan salt crystals it heats emit negative ions that work to neutralize the harmful positive ions that our electronic devices project.
The package comes with 3 10-watt halogen bulbs for the salt lamp and a measuring cup for your ultrasonic diffuser tank too. And the entire set is certified safe and backed by Pure Enrichment’s 5-year warranty.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a couple of essential oil diffusers for your home? Then this Tenergy Pluvi Ultrasonic Cool Mist Essential Oil Diffuser 2-Pack is certainly a deal to consider. It’s loaded with convenient features such as its detachable cord, 360-degree mist nozzle, and internal grip holder. And its 2.4MHz mist generator ensures the ultrasonic diffuser emits mist that’s smaller and longer-lasting than most of the competition.
With its 250ml tank, the Pluvi can run for a super impressive 8 to 25 hours before requiring a refill. Auto shut-off protection is included to prevent running on a dry tank. And the humidifier is easy to clean thanks to its 3.14-inch wide opening.
It’s whisper-quiet at just 38dB. It sports auto-dimming LED lighting. And because you’re getting the Pluvi as a 2-pack, the listing serves as one of the best overall deals that you’ll find on our list.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Daroma Color Changing Glass Essential Oil Diffuser is fantastic looking with its wooden base and glass dome design. With its 200ml capacity, it can be set to run for 4 hours continuously or 8 hours intermittently. And it has the power to provide aromatherapy to about 215 square feet of your home.
The ultrasonic diffuser has the awesome ability to be set at 7 different colors, including pink, red, green, yellow, and blue. It runs nearly silently. It can double as a nightlight. It’s super easy to clean. And it comes with a 1-year warranty and 6-month money-back guarantee to back your purchase.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Sparia Ceramic Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser is a cheaper white alternative to the black model offered above on our list. And you can likely chalk up the price difference due to this listing not offering a 3-pack of essential oils like its slightly more expensive sibling does.
All the great features of the Sparia Ceramic Diffuser still apply though. It looks great and touts an impressive 300ml water reservoir. Thus making it capable of running for 18 hours intermittently or for 9 hours straight. The LED lights within emit a soft glow that would serve perfectly as a bedside table nightlight. And the diffuser can conveniently be set to run for 1, 3, or 6-hour timeframes. rested in ordering an essential oil diffuser.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Women-owned and family ran since 2009, Edens Garden has climbed the ladder to become the #1 rated non-MLM (multi-level marketing) essential oil company in the world. And they produce a top-notch product in the Edens Garden Ceramic Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser to back that claim.
The pink ceramic cover should blend in well with any feminine themed motif. It’s on the smaller end so it can reside subtly on your nightstand or table. It’s 100% BPA-free. There are adjustable mist modes. LED lights are built-in for ambiance. And there’s an auto-shutoff feature for safety too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Birgus Color Changing Smart Enabled Essential Oil Ultrasonic Diffuser is one of the rare wi-fi enabled options you’ll find. By downloading the Birgus app, you can enable the Birgus Smart Home app for Alexa or Google Home. Once enabled, you can turn the diffuser on and off, set a timer, or put the essential oil diffuser on a schedule.
The brightness of the diffuser can be adjusted in-app as well. And you can modify the built-in LED lights to glow one of over 7 different colors. It runs for roughly 6 to 10 hours depending on settings. Auto-off is built-in when it runs out of water. It’s whisper-quiet at a running volume of just 35dB. And it’s back by a 12-month warranty to ensure you have no issues with the product.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Green Air Nature’s Remedy Lux Marble Essential Oil Ultrasonic Diffuser has an awesomely unique look to it that bears a striking resemblance to the dragon eggs from HBO’s Game of Thrones. The glass covering can glow a variety of colors too thanks to the LED lights found inside.
It features a 170ml water capacity which has the ultrasonic diffuser running for up to 12-hours at a time. It can provide aromatherapy coverage for about 1,000 square feet. And it’s comprised of BPA free materials to ensure it provides only the cleanest of mists.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The TACTOOL Color Changing Floral Essential Oil Ultrasonic Diffuser is one of the more beautiful options we’ve found in ou research. The diffuser’s ceramic covering has gorgeous flowers and butterflies designed into its art. It also features color-changing LED lights too. So you can mix and match the art style to fit your liking.
The diffuser is whisper quiet. It’s run time can last 5 to 10 hours depending on whether you set it to constant or intermittent. It’s BPA free, hand-painted, and comes with a 1-year warranty to back your purchase. The aromatherapy diffuser proves to be fantastic on both a decorative and functional level.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Sharper Image Color Changing 3D Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Diffuser features one of the coolest designs you’ll find. This essential oil diffuser uses ultrasonic silent vibrations to convert water and oil into a superfine mist. And it does so while emitting a fantastic 3D colored lighting effects that are awesome to see.
It features a 100ml capacity and settings that allow for it to run continuously or on 1 and 2-hour timers. Your light settings can be solid or color changing, with options that include green, yellow, blue, purple, and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With 500ml of water capacity, the Porseme Color Changing 3D Glass Essential Oil Ultrasonic Diffuser is robust to say the least. It provides up to 20-hours of mist time. There are intermittent and continuous settings for your mist. There’s also light brightness settings and color options too.
The glass globe is silver plated and sports a 3D cracking effect that looks fantastic when illuminated. Thus making it an awesome nightlight to place on a bedside table. It’s comprised of BPA free material. And it sports an auto shut off feature to ensure the oil diffuser never runs dry.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Porseme Coloring Changing Essential Oil Ultrasonic Diffuser features one of the most stunning light displays of all the options provided. When illuminated, it gives off a spectacular effect that can be set across seven different color options. And it comes with a remote control too so that you can adjust its design from across the room.
Its 280ml reservoir can be dispersed across four different timer settings, allowing for 1 hour, 3 hours, 5 hours, and continuous output. The maximum runtime is about 10 hours. And an auto-shutdown safety feature is built-in so the tank won’t run dry.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The MIU COLOR Night Light Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Diffuser is one of the larger options out there with a capacity to hold 300ml of water. With that water, you can choose numerous mist settings and light settings to match. And there’s an auto shut off feature built-in so that diffuser won’t run dry.
It’s whisper-quiet and provides up to 14 hours of aromatherapy for you while in low mode. Making it perfect to run in your bedroom while you’re sleeping to provide the benefits of essential oils all night long.