21 Best Ultrasonic Diffusers for Your Oils

Essential oil diffusers come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes. So browse through our list of the Best Ultrasonic Diffusers below to find one that matches the style, size, and price range that best fits you and your home.

Ultrasonic Diffuser

There a few different diffuser types on the market, but ultrasonic diffusers are widely considered the best for numerous reasons. Ultrasonic diffusers utilize ultrasonic vibrations to breakdown your essential oils into microparticles. This then allows for your oils to be easily dispersed into the air as they mix with your diffuser's steam. 

Ultrasonic diffusers don't use heat. So they're safer than other options and won't affect the integrity of your essential oils as they're emitted into the air as negative ions. They're also much quiet than other options, often only registering as a minor hum. And they also act as miniature humidifiers too with the moisture they add to the environment while diffusing water/oils. 

Aromatherapy Diffuser

Healthline.com explains that "Aromatherapy is a holistic healing treatment that uses natural plant extracts to promote health and well-being." These aromatherapy options can come in the form of something you've likely heard of - essential oils.

Different types of essential oils are used in order to enhance your mental, spiritual, and bodily health. There are numerous ways to use these oils, including droppers, necklaces, and other accessories. But the most common for these days is in the form of diffusers - ideally ultrasonic for the reasons stated above. 

Essential Oil Diffuser Benefits

The benefits of essential oil diffusers are many. And once again, Healthline does a fantastic job breaking them down in an article they published entitled Essential Oils 101

Some oils are designed to proving cooling relief, while others aim to calm. There are those intended to invigorate, and types that hope to cheer folks up. Some types of oils provide users a boost to their immune system. And some use different types of oils to stay grounded. Regardless of what benefit you're looking for, there's likely an essential oil to help you achieve it.

Best Oil Diffuser

The big question. What is the best oil diffuser amongst our ultrasonic options? Well, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that it's likely the Young Living Essential Oils Aria Ultrasonic Diffuser

Young Living has been a leader in essential oils for some time now. And their diffusers are no different. The Aira Ultrasonic Diffuser looks fantastic and is constructed of actual maple wood. On top of that, it features a built-in speaker that can plug directly into an audio source. A remote control comes in the box. The glass globe can glow numerous different colors thanks to the customizable LED lights that are housed inside. And it has a maximum runtime of 12 hours thanks to its 260ml reservoir. 

 

