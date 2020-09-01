Best Self Care for Men: 25 Items Guys Need

Over the past few decades, men have really started taking better care of themselves. From skincare to exercising more, the average Joe has gained a desire to be more than just “average”. There are 25 self-care items that every guy should add to their repertoire to keep them feeling, acting, and looking younger.
There are a lot of gifts out there that will assist in taking care of yourself if you are a guy. From hair care to facial scrubs the future of self care is now. This gift set basket is a great gift or present to get for the guy that takes pride in the way he looks and feels. The basket comes complete with everything a guy will need to boost his morning routine from ordinary to extraordinary. This 7-piece set is a welcomed gift and whomever you decide to get it for will be eternally grateful that you introduced them to the product.
With the scent of sandalwood this set will leave you feeling fresh and clean in a way you haven’t ever felt before. This set comes complete with shower gel, bubble bath, body lotion, body scrub, bath crystals, and a sisal sponge. Exfoliate your skin, relax in a luxurious bubble bath, and take pride in the way you look and smell. The basket comes in a reusable paper suitcase. If sandalwood isn’t your kind of thing, there is another option, Wild Rose.
Trimming your nether regions is not only an easy way to feel great but it will give you a ton of confidence as well. Get rid of the scissors and razor you typically use to make sure your private parts are looking their best. They are dangerous and can lead to serious injury. Over 80% of men have experienced a manscaping injury in their lives and that can lead to not wanting to attempt the clean up of your “below the belt” area.
I actually have a Lawnmower 3.0 and can say from experience that it is the future of manscaping. The technology allows you to trim and cut fine hair without harming your sensitive skin. The trimmer comes with a bright LED light so you can easily see what you are doing which blew my mind when I first turned it on. I couldn’t believe that more trimmers don’t have this feature. You are going to love using this trimmer and won’t ever use scissors or a razor again.
If you’re a guy that has thinning hair or has thinning or balding in your family then it might bode well for you to lodge an attack on potential hair loss. I have used this shampoo for a few months now and noticed a big difference in the thickness of my hair. While my hair hasn’t started thinning yet I can attest to the fact that this shampoo makes my hair look and feel thicker and smells fantastic. Taking care of your hair is important and can definitely give you a boost in confidence.
This set comes with both shampoo and conditioner. Made from 100% all-natural and vegan-friendly ingredients this shampoo will leave your hair feeling and looking amazing. The biotin formula is designed to stop thinning and increase thickness and fullness in your hair. Each bottle will last you a couple of months when used regularly. The shampoo has a powerful blend of Biotin, Nettle Extract, Pumpkin Seed, & Black Cumin Seed Oil. The shampoo will keep your scalp from getting too dry and also fights dandruff.
When it comes to self-care sometimes all it takes to feel better is to add some fresh clothing to your life and a new pair of boxers can make you feel like a new man. These cool dri boxer briefs from Hanes will not only keep you feeling cool in any situation, but they will give you all the confidence in the world when you slide them on. New undies are a simple purchase that can make a huge difference in your day to day life.
The 100% cotton underwear will allow you to breathe even in the most stressful situations. Designed to be worn in everyday life or while performing your best at the gym or playing any sport these are some of the best-reviewed boxers in the world. They are available in a 5-pack that will give your underwear rotation new life. They come in the featured colors as well as a ton of other colors to choose from.
Want to feel and look your best? Make sure your beard and hair game is on point. Getting your beard tightened up and making sure your ears, nose, and eyebrows are trimmed to perfection is a great way to feel your best. In the name of self-care, get yourself a grooming kit that includes beard, head, and nose trimmers. The nose trimmers are perfect for both ears and nose hairs. If you’re like me you have started to see some random hairs sprouting up on your face and neck the older you get. Put those stray hairs in check with this grooming kit.
This kit is handy enough to take with you anywhere. If you rock a beard because let’s face it, beards are in, you will need a kit to get that beard looking perfect. While some guys will visit the barbershop to get their hair and beard in order, most guys do the job themselves at home. This kit comes with 23 pieces that will assist in making you look and feel your best. on a full charge, you will get 5 hours of run time.
There is more to self-care than keeping your face and body clean. While trimming your nails and beard is a big part of the exterior care, you also need to take care of your stomach to help keep your mood and energy levels high. The good folks at the Hangry Kit store put together one of the best snack packages I have ever seen.
This package is full of all the healthy proteins you will need to keep your mind right, increase your focus, and help you recover after a long day of work or a hard workout. Full of meats, peanuts, and other tasty snacks to keep a man from becoming hangry. Keeping your stomach full will help increase your endorphins and when your energy level is up, you feel better. These snacks are portable and can be taken anywhere. Store some at the office or at work and keep a couple in your gym bag to make sure you never go hangry again.
Looking for a great read on how to keep yourself looking and feeling your best? This book from author Garrett Munce has a ton of information in it on how to get that done. Not only is this book a great and informative read, but it will be by your side at all times once you dive into understanding the importance of self-care. Caring for yourself has become more and more accepted and understood as men. Learn how to treat yourself better and better in this amazing book.
This book includes information on everything from skincare to stress relief. This book is a handy guide on how to take care of yourself as a man. Written by the grooming editor of Esquire and Men’s Health this book is full of fun and useful information to transform your life from basic to extraordinary. Guys like David Beckham, Snoop Dogg, and Adam Levine use this book and its information to keep them looking, feeling, and being great.
Brickell products are the premiere face care products for men. They are made with the best ingredients and are designed to keep you looking great. They revitalize your face, open your pores, and make you feel amazing. I have been using Brickell products for months and can honestly say that I have never had a skincare routine prior to using them. Now I cannot imagine my daily routine without them.
Included in this kit are an activated charcoal facial cleanser, face scrub, face moisturizer lotion. They are all organic and all are scented and smell fantastic. The featured kit will last you months and is designed to make you look and feel younger. Natural & Certified Organic ingredients, including aloe, DMAE, MSM, hyaluronic acid, activated charcoal, pumice, jojoba beads, and green tea. You can also get this kit in an unscented package.
Not every guy has the funds or desire to walk into a nail salon and get his nails straightened up. For those of us that don’t want to do that there is a way to get your hands and nails in check without heading to the salon. Do them yourself in the privacy and comfort of your own home. All it takes is a little time and effort and you can have hands that look fantastic. This 16 piece set gives you all the tools necessary to keep your hands looking great. It comes in a faux leather case so you can bring it with you when you travel. Do yourself a favor and get this set so you can keep your nails looking and feeling great.
Gillette has been one of the premier names in shaving for men since 1904. That is well over 100 years of helping men keep their faces looking amazing. So it makes total sense that they would also promote healthy beards. I mean if you aren’t going to use their razors to shave your beard you might as well use their products to take care of the hair on your face.
I actually bought this very set in January and cannot say enough good things about it. I was gifted the beard and face moisturizer and loved it so I invested in the entire set and am glad I did. For starters, the smell is fantastic. The beard moisturizer the beard oil and the face wash are all top-notch and will leave your skin feeling younger and tighter. The set comes with, 7.3 fl oz beard wash, one 7.3 fl oz beard Conditioner, one 3.3 fl oz moisturizer, and one 1.7 fl oz beard oil. You don’t need to use these items every day to get the full benefit and this set has last me over 8 months with regular use.
After a long hard day at the office, or job site or even after a tough workout a nice massage can take you from feeling beat up to feeling revitalized. This shiatsu massager will provide a deep tissue massage to your neck and back while also applying heat to your most sore areas. 8 kneading massage nodes will loosen those tight muscles and give you new life without having to spend hundreds of dollars on a professional massage. You can receive and enjoy a perfect massage in the privacy and comfort of your own home with this amazing massager.
If you don’t have the time or money to invest in a gym membership, or you have been paying for a gym membership that is going to waste because you just can’t get there then you need a way to work out at home. Weights can be pricey and can take up a ton of space in your home, so why not invest in something that will get you just as ripped without sacrificing your entire house by turning it into a home gym?
I recently bought this exact set and cannot say enough good things about it. As a baseball player, this set has helped to build my shoulders back up into playing shape. You can set this resistance band set up anywhere in your home as long as you have a door that can remain closed during your workout. It comes with bands ranging from 10lbs to 50lbs. It also comes with a ton of workouts that you can perform with the bands with pictures to show you exactly how to get the job done.
Why should a man have a shower full of different ways to clean different parts of his body? Why not have everything he needs all be in one container? With this 2-pack from Dead Sea Collection, you can have your face, hair, and body wash all in one. Formulated with all-natural ingredients this will be the last hair, face and body wash that you ever buy.
The scent is sandalwood which is a musky scent that is both refreshing while also being incredibly masculine. Just add a healthy dose to your hand and you will have enough to clean your entire body from the top of your head to the bottom of your feet. Remove all dirt and impurities while also keeping your skin and hair moisturized. Packaged in recyclable jars this is one earth-friendly set up for men.
One of the most famous fragrances for men in the history of cologne, Drakkar Noir is masculine enough for the toughest guy while being gentle and sweet-smelling enough for women to enjoy as well. The legendary black bottle has been on the dressers and in the medicine cabinets of men across the world. While some guys have gone the way of overbearing sprays for their signature scent, there are a lot of guys that still trust fragrance genius Guy LaRoche for their scent.
Created and produced in France, the romantic capital of the world, there are notes of mandarin oranges in this scent. Just a small spray on your body and clothing and you will smell great all day long. There are a ton of imposter fragrances out there but none are as sweet-smelling and masculine as Drakkar Noir. You can get this fragrance in the featured 6.7 oz or in smaller sizes.
While most self-care can be taken care of in the bathroom with beard oils, trimmers, manscaping, and facial scrubs, there is another part to self-care that comes after the day is done and you are ready to unwind. After a long day of work or working out after a long day it helps to relax and unwind and the right outfit can get the job done nicely.
MAGE MALE put together this shorts and kimono robe set to help you unwind once you finished your shower and nighttime routine. If you want to get comfortable in the right fabric then this satin set is going to treat you right. There is no better feeling than kicking your feet up and watching your favorite shows or sporting events while your body is surrounded by the feel of sweet and smooth satin. This set is available in the featured colors or 7 other designs that will help you settle in for the night.
Maybe you don’t have the time to sit in a tanning booth or sit by the pool or on the beach to work on your tan. Maybe you don’t want the harmful UV rays of tanning in the hot sun to add years to your sensitive skin. Regardless of the reason, there are ways to get that bronzed look without harming your skin. This self-tanning lotion is easy to apply and will give you a golden glow without having to head to the tanning salon.
Made with all-natural and vegan-friendly ingredients this self-tanning lotion will give you the look you desire in a simple and easy application. If you are looking to shake the winter white off of your skin then this is a safe and healthy way to go. It smells great and the added tan will give you all the confidence you need to get through your day. It comes in a bronzing tanner as seen in the featured image and is also available in a Combo pack of body and face self-tanner.
When it comes to your physical health there are plenty of supplements out there to assist in weight gain and muscle growth. Whey protein has been around for years and is proven to work if you are having trouble gaining lean muscle mass. Optimum Nutrition is one of the leaders in muscle mass and healthy weight gaining. Used by bodybuilders and athletes all over the world this is one of the healthiest ways to increase your mass without having to deal with bloating or irritability.
24 grams blended protein consisting of whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, and whey peptides to support lean muscle mass. Banned substance tested – Highest quality control measures so you feel comfortable and safe consuming the product. There are a ton of different flavors and sizes to choose from and it is specifically designed to taste rich and smooth and not chalky or pasty.
Weight training is a great way to get in and stay in shape in the privacy and comfort of your own home. Yeah, you can go to the gym and get the same effect but in my personal experience gyms can be a pain in the butt. There are people to contest with over weights and machines and most of the time you have to wait to get the equipment you want to use. Eliminate the wait for weights by investing in your own weight set for your home.
Dumbell weight training is one of the best ways to stay in shape because of the versatility and difference in the exercises that you can do. This set comes with a pair of 5-pound, 10-pound, 15-pound, 20-pound, and 25-pound rubber hex dumbbells with an A-frame dumbbell rack to store the weights. This set will definitely turn your spare room or even spare space into a home gym worth using and will save you a ton of money over a year of gym memberships.
Mental health is just as important a part of self-care as physical health. If you can keep your head on straight than keeping your body in line is that much easier. There are a lot of benefits that come from writing in a journal every day. Getting your thoughts written out will help with organizing your mind. Writing in a journal can keep you from bottling up negative thoughts and feelings and when you unload those thoughts the weight that is lifted from your mind can actually be felt in your body.
This journal isn’t just filled with blank pages that you can write your thoughts out on, it is also filled with a habit tracker so you can kick those bad habits and promote healthy ones. It is also filled with motivational and inspirational quotes. This journal makes for a great gift for the guys in your life or for yourself. Get your mind right with this amazing journal.
Have you ever gotten home from a long day’s work or a long workout and hardly been able to stand? Have your feet ever hurt so bad that all you can think of throughout the day is taking off your kicks and getting off of your feet? There is a remedy that will help keep your feet feeling great and give you more energy throughout the day. This foot massage roller will not only take the aches and pains out of your feet but will give you the ability to stay on your feet longer, run further, and allow your workouts to be better. It comes with a foot chart to help you better understand the physiology of your feet and learn what makes them hurt and what eases that pain.
Nivea has taken skincare and facial healthy to another level with this dapper duffel gift set for men. Most men don’t take the time to care for their skin. This leads to dry skin, wrinkles, and clogged pores. Just a few minutes every day can lead to better facial health and when you look better you ultimately feel better. This kit includes 5 pieces that will improve your morning or evening routine tenfold.
Included in this handy kit is: NIVEA Men Sensitive Post Shave Balm (3.3 Fl. Oz.), NIVEA Men Sensitive Shaving Gel (7 Oz.), NIVEA Men Sensitive Face Wash (5 Fl. Oz.), NIVEA Men Sensitive Protective Lotion (2.5 Fl. Oz.), NIVEA Men Sensitive Body Wash (16.9 Fl. Oz.) All of these are tools to help improve impurities within your skin and keep your face and body moisturized year-round. It comes in a cool travel bag that will allow you to take this kit with you anywhere.
If you’re a guy that takes a lot of pride in his beard then you need the right kit to take care of that precious facial hair. The perfect beard kit comes with al the right tools to make sure your beard is trimmed, healthy, and smelling great. This kit has 12 items that will help you do your own grooming at home. Protect your beard and the skin that it covers.
This set includes a 100% bamboo boar brush and wooden comb, organic beard oil and beard balm, palm diffuser, mustache comb and scissors. This set comes in a carrying case that is perfect for travel and will allow you to take this kit anywhere with you. Keep your beard and mustache looking and feeling great with this kit. After use, your facial hair will be soft to the touch instead of scruffy and coarse.
Cardio is the best way to keep in shape or to lose weight. Not all of us have the time to get to the gym three times a week or get outside and exercise especially if you live in a part of the country where the weather seems to fight your attempts at every turn. It’s hard to get a full cardio workout in your own home and the best complete cardio workouts are typically found in the pool where you can work every muscle in your body all at once. But what if you don’t have a pool?
There is an alternative and I can tell you from experience that it is just as fulfilling a workout as swimming for a half-hour or weight training for an hour. Rowing uses all of your muscles and with a rowing machine in your home like this one you can get the full cardio workout your body craves in 30 minutes a day. This rowing machine uses water resistance to imitate actually getting out on the water and rowing. Exercise your arms, back, legs, chest, and core all on one machine.
If you haven’t upgraded to an electric toothbrush yet then it is time for you to get out of the dark ages and into the 21st century. The Phillips Sonicare toothbrush is the Cadillac of electric toothbrushes. Removing more plaque than any other toothbrush you won’t regret investing in this device. I actually bought one about 9 months ago and my dental health has improved greatly. My breath is fresher and teeth are whiter and I actually enjoy brushing my teeth every day. Just press the button and the toothbrush will brush for the recommended two minutes. My dentist noticed a big improvement in my last checkup. Add this charcoal toothpaste to your routine and you will watch your teeth get shades whiter in minutes.
For guys that have an issue lasting as long as they’d like in the bedroom there is a spray that will help desensitize you and keep you in the game. A quick spray onto your private parts and you’ll find that you are the champ in the sack that you have always wanted to be. Trying to impress a new partner? Maybe you and your spouse are trying to spice up your love life? Regardless of the reason, you deserve to have the sex life you desire with the discretion that you deserve. The spray is applied 10 minutes before sex. Promescent doesn’t require a prescription. Because the dosage can be adjusted to your penis sensitivity and state of arousal, you are in control.