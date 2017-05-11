Top 10 Best Wood Adirondack Chairs 2018

No backyard is really complete without an adirondack chair. They’re comfy, look classy while still being casual, and are super durable. Whether you want just two for you and your sweetheart or a full set to place around a fire pit, there are plenty of great options that will dress up your outdoor space.

Wood adirondack chairs are the cream of the crop as they are strong, sturdy, and look timeless. While they do require a little more maintenance than plastic adirondack chairs, they are generally less expensive and still have a long lifetime. And while we say maintenance, it’s really not too much. A quick wipe down with a wood oil of your choice at least once a year (maybe more if you live in a more intense weather climate), is all you really need in order to keep your wood adirondack chair looking as good as new. Of course, if your prefer the weathered wood look, you can always just let the elements do their thing and transform your chair into a beautiful greige color. And while wood chairs may seem uncomfortable, adirondack chairs are shaped to provide you plenty of support. You can even add a cute adirondack chair cushion to really amp up the comfort and durability.

Read on for the best wood adirondack chairs, listed in no particular order.

1. Best Foldable Wood Adirondack Chair: Best Choice Products Foldable Wood Adirondack Chair

Made with a natural fir wood, this light colored chair is stylish and will complement any backyard. The wood is made with Chinese fir, which is very durable and has a weight capacity of 350 pounds. If you want to move the chair to a different spot of the yard or put it away for storage, just fold it up and move or tuck it away. The chair is sanded, so if you want to add a protective finish or a fun color of paint, it’s ready to go. At just under $50, this wood adirondack chair is a great deal.

Price: $46.94

Pros:

Inexpensive compared to most adirondack chairs

Chinese fir wood is really durable

Weight capacity is 350 pounds

Folds up for easy moving and storage

Cons:

Assembly is required

May need extra tools to complete assembly

Chair does not come with a protective finish

2. Best Tall Wood Adirondack Chair: Tall Unfinished Fir Wood Adirondack Chair

If you have a tall patio bar or just like to lookout on your backyard from a higher point of view, this tall adirondack chair is a great addition. It still has the high back, deep seat and wide arms that are customary with a standard adirondack chair, but the height of the chair adds a unique touch that sets it apart from other patio furniture. Made with fir wood, the chair will fade into a rustic silvery gray color if left unfinished. If you prefer a different color, just stain or paint the wood to match what you have in mind. With a 250 pound weight limit and fir wood construction, this chair will last a long time.

Price: $79.99

Pros:

Tall seat height is great for patio bars

Fir wood is durable

Unfinished wood can be kept as is or easily painted

Inexpensive compared to other adirondack chairs

Cons:

Assembly required

May be harder to move or store compared to other chairs

No contoured seat

3. Best Painted Wood Adirondack Chair: Songsen Outdoor Wood Adirondack Chair

Accentuate your backyard foliage with this painted wood Songsen adirondack chair. The chair is made from high quality, environmental wood that is hard to decay. Plus, since it’s already painted, you won’t have to worry about applying any special treatment or finish to keep the chair in good condition. It also makes for easy set up, as you only have to assemble the chair and it’s ready for lounging. Extra supports on the back make the chair really sturdy, and it has a weight capacity of 250 pounds.

Price: $52.19

Pros:

Arrives painted so you don’t have to add a treatment to the wood

Extra support in the back makes it sturdy

Easy to assemble

Cons:

Seat is slightly smaller than most adirondack chairs

Assembly required

Weight capacity stops at 250 pounds

4. Best Natural Wood Adirondack Chair: Merax Fashion Elegant Wood Adirondack Chair

Made with natural fir wood, this wood adirondack chair is decay and rot resistant. The sloped seating is super comfortable, and the wide armrests are perfect for relaxing, or setting down a drink of a book. Assembly is pretty easy as all of boards are pre-drilled and hardware is included. The chair is also pretty light, so it’s easy to move around the yard. This chair is also less expensive than most wood adirondack chairs, so it’s a great value.

Price: $96

Pros:

Fir is decay and rot resistant

Easy to paint or stain

Less expensive than other wood adirondack chairs

Light enough to pick up and move

Cons:

Assembly required

Need to paint or stain to ensure longevity

Does not fold

5. Best Cedar Wood Adirondack Chair: Lakeland Mills Cedar Log Chair

If your backyard screams woodsy retreat, this all cedar chair is a must have. White cedar is both weather and insect resistant, so it’s made to last a very long time. The log arms and legs give the chair a fun cabin vibe, so the chair would be ideal in a wooded backyard or circled around a fire pit. The chair has curved seat slats to amp up the comfort, and it’s made in the USA from a renewable byproduct of the log home industry. You can stain the chair to your liking, or leave it as is and watch the wood fade into a light gray over time.

Price: $99.99 (21 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Cedar is insect and weather resistant

Made from a renewable byproduct of the log home industry

Curved seat adds extra comfort

Design goes great with wooded backyards

Cons:

Log arms cannot hold a drink like other adirondack chairs

Assembly required

Need to stain to avoid color fading

6. Best Acacia Wood Adirondack Chair: Chandler Folding Adirondack Chair

Made with acacia wood, this folding adirondack chair is very durable as the wood has a high hardness and a low moisture content, which means the wood won’t warp over time. The chair is available in a natural dark finish and a painted white, so it’s easy to match your backyard decor. The seat is 20 inches deep, so it’s easy to sit back and relax for awhile. The chair also comes almost completely assembled – all you have to do is screw in a couple of pegs and you are set.

Price: $109.95 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Acacia wood is super durable

Almost no assembly required

Folds for easy storage

20-inch deep seat

Cons:

Arm rests aren’t very wide

7. Best Wood Adirondack Chair Set: Bear Chair Tete a Tete Kit – Pine

If you’re looking for a complete wood adirondack set, this combo pack is made up of two adirondack chairs with two connected shelves in the middle that are perfect for holding drinks, snacks, a book and more. The solid pine wood is unfinished so you can stain or paint the set to your liking. With a contoured seat and wide arm rests, the chairs are very comfortable and ideal for visiting with a friend or your sweetheart for the afternoon.

Price: $298.80

Pros:

Set includes two chairs and two chairs

Unfinished wood is great for staining or painting

Contoured seat is really comfortable

Cons:

Assembly is required

Will need to add a protective finish or paint to make the set last

Chairs do not fold

8. Belham Living Shoreline Wooden Adirondack Chair

If you’re looking to bring some coastal flair to your backyard, this wood adirondack chair has a driftwood finish that will have you feeling like you’re at the beach (minus all that pesky sand). Made with eucalyptus wood and a driftwood finish, you won’t have to treat this wood to maintain it’s look. The wood is very durable, so you won’t have to worry about cracking, splitting, or rotting. It’s comfortable enough to sit in all day long, and the grayish colored wood will look beautiful against stone and greenery.

Price: $186.18

Pros:

Design has a coastal beach vibe

Driftwood finish does not need additional oil treatment

Eucalyptus wood is very durable

Seat and back are comfortable

Cons:

Assembly required

Does not fold

Color may not match as well as a natural wood finish

9. Best Wood Adirondack Chair With Ottoman: Outdoor Interiors Eucalyptus Adirondack Chair With Built In Ottoman

Kick up your feet as you settle into this comfy adirondack chair for an afternoon lounge in the sun. The built in ottoman slides easily in and out, so you can use it as a standard adirondack chair or fully extend the footrest to really relax. Two levels are available for the ottoman: straight out or angled down towards the ground. The chair is made from eucalyptus hardwood, which has similar durability to teak. It is easily maintained with hardwood oil, or you can leave it untreated to achieve a weathered gray look on the wood.

Price: $229.99

Pros:

Built in ottoman

Made with durable eucalyptus wood

Chair is deep enough for taller uses

Easy to assemble

Cons:

Need to apply hardwood oil to keep it maintained

Assembly required

Does not fold

10. Best Teak Adirondack Chair: SEI Teak Adirondack Chair

Rain or shine, this teak adirondack chair is made to withstand all the elements. Teak is stain-resistant, durable, and will not crack, chip, or splinter, regardless of the amount of use and time outside. The natural light brown wood looks beautiful in all outdoor settings, and the color is easily maintained with regular application of teak oil. If you prefer a grey wood color, just forego the teak oil and give the chair time to weather. The chair can support up to 250 pounds and the chair itself weighs 29 pounds, so it’s very sturdy.

Price: $215.44

Pros:

Will not crack or splinter

Teak is stain and weather resistant

Natural light brown color looks great in any outdoor space

Arrives mostly assembled

Cons:

Need to regularly apply teak oil to maintain color

Not as high of a weight capacity as other chairs

May need extra tools to complete assembly

More expensive than most adirondack chairs

