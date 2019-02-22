11 Best Wood Adirondack Chairs: Which Is Right for You? (2019)

No backyard is really complete without an adirondack chair. They’re comfy, look classy while still being casual, and are super durable. Whether you want just two for you and your sweetheart or a full set to place around a fire pit, there are plenty of great options that will dress up your outdoor space.
Read on for the best wood adirondack chairs, listed in no particular order.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $227.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $139.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $51.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $150.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $84.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $69.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $113.90 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $189.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $197.28 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $139.08 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $164.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Best Teak Adirondack Chair: SEI Teak Adirondack ChairPrice: $227.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Will not crack or splinter
- Teak is stain and weather resistant
- Natural light brown color looks great in any outdoor space
- Arrives mostly assembled
- Need to regularly apply teak oil to maintain color
- Not as high of a weight capacity as other chairs
- May need extra tools to complete assembly
- More expensive than most adirondack chairs
Rain or shine, this teak adirondack chair is made to withstand all the elements. Teak is stain-resistant, durable, and will not crack, chip, or splinter, regardless of the amount of use and time outside. The natural light brown wood looks beautiful in all outdoor settings, and the color is easily maintained with regular application of teak oil. If you prefer a grey wood color, just forego the teak oil and give the chair time to weather. The chair can support up to 250 pounds and the chair itself weighs 29 pounds, so it’s very sturdy.
Find more Teak Adirondack Chair information and reviews here.
-
2. Best Modern Adirondack Chair: Modern Adirondack Adjustable Back Chair by Teal Island DesignsPrice: $139.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Acacia wood
- Natural oiled finish
- Modern design
- Does not come assembled
- Relatively expensive
- Not as durable as more expensive woods
This chair has all of the comfort and timelessness of traditional Adirondack chairs, but with a moden feel. It measures 37 1/2" high x 31" wide x 33 1/2" deep in the seat and weighs 33 lbs. It has a natural oiled finished over sturdy avacia wood construction. The seat back adjusts to three positions and the notched base makes adjusting your seat easy.
Find more Modern Adirondack Adjustable Back Chair by Teal Island Designs information and reviews here.
-
3. Best Foldable Wood Adirondack Chair: Best Choice Products Foldable Wood Adirondack ChairPrice: $51.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive compared to most adirondack chairs
- Chinese fir wood is really durable
- Weight capacity is 350 pounds
- Folds up for easy moving and storage
- Assembly is required
- May need extra tools to complete assembly
- Chair does not come with a protective finish
Made with a natural fir wood, this light colored chair is stylish and will complement any backyard. The wood is made with Chinese fir, which is very durable and has a weight capacity of 350 pounds. If you want to move the chair to a different spot of the yard or put it away for storage, just fold it up and move or tuck it away. The chair is sanded, so if you want to add a protective finish or a fun color of paint, it’s ready to go. At just under $50, this wood adirondack chair is a great deal.
Find more Best Choice Products Foldable Wood Adirondack Chair information and reviews here.
-
4. Best Painted Wood Adirondack Chair: Songsen Outdoor Wood Adirondack ChairPrice: $150.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Arrives painted so you don’t have to add a treatment to the wood
- Extra support in the back makes it sturdy
- Easy to assemble
- Seat is slightly smaller than most adirondack chairs
- Assembly required
- Weight capacity stops at 250 pounds
Accentuate your backyard foliage with this painted wood Songsen adirondack chair. The chair is made from high quality, environmental wood that is hard to decay. Plus, since it’s already painted, you won’t have to worry about applying any special treatment or finish to keep the chair in good condition. It also makes for easy set up, as you only have to assemble the chair and it’s ready for lounging. Extra supports on the back make the chair really sturdy, and it has a weight capacity of 250 pounds.
Find more Songsen Outdoor Adirondack Chair information and reviews here.
-
5. Best Tall Wood Adirondack Chair: Tall Unfinished Fir Wood Adirondack ChairPrice: $84.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tall seat height is great for patio bars
- Fir wood is durable
- Unfinished wood can be kept as is or easily painted
- Inexpensive compared to other adirondack chairs
- Assembly required
- May be harder to move or store compared to other chairs
- No contoured seat
If you have a tall patio bar or just like to lookout on your backyard from a higher point of view, this tall adirondack chair is a great addition. It still has the high back, deep seat and wide arms that are customary with a standard adirondack chair, but the height of the chair adds a unique touch that sets it apart from other patio furniture. Made with fir wood, the chair will fade into a rustic silvery gray color if left unfinished. If you prefer a different color, just stain or paint the wood to match what you have in mind. With a 250 pound weight limit and fir wood construction, this chair will last a long time.
Find more Tall Unfinished Fir Wood Adirondack Chair information and reviews here.
-
6. Best Natural Wood Adirondack Chair: Merax Fashion Elegant Wood Adirondack ChairPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fir is decay and rot resistant
- Easy to paint or stain
- Less expensive than other wood adirondack chairs
- Light enough to pick up and move
- Assembly required
- Need to paint or stain to ensure longevity
- Does not fold
Made with natural fir wood, this wood adirondack chair is decay and rot resistant. The sloped seating is super comfortable, and the wide armrests are perfect for relaxing, or setting down a drink of a book. Assembly is pretty easy as all of boards are pre-drilled and hardware is included. The chair is also pretty light, so it’s easy to move around the yard. This chair is also less expensive than most wood adirondack chairs, so it’s a great value.
Buy the Merax Fashion Elegant Wood Adirondack Chair here.
Find more Merax Fashion Elegant Wood Adirondack Chair information and reviews here.
-
7. Best Cedar Wood Adirondack Chair: Lakeland Mills Cedar Log ChairPrice: $113.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cedar is insect and weather resistant
- Made from a renewable byproduct of the log home industry
- Curved seat adds extra comfort
- Design goes great with wooded backyards
- Log arms cannot hold a drink like other adirondack chairs
- Assembly required
- Need to stain to avoid color fading
If your backyard screams woodsy retreat, this all cedar chair is a must have. White cedar is both weather and insect resistant, so it’s made to last a very long time. The log arms and legs give the chair a fun cabin vibe, so the chair would be ideal in a wooded backyard or circled around a fire pit. The chair has curved seat slats to amp up the comfort, and it’s made in the USA from a renewable byproduct of the log home industry. You can stain the chair to your liking, or leave it as is and watch the wood fade into a light gray over time.
Buy the Lakeland Mills Cedar Log Chair here.
Find more Lakeland Mills Cedar Log Chair information and reviews here.
-
8. Best Folding Wood Adirondack Chair: Chandler Folding Adirondack ChairPrice: $189.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Acacia wood is super durable
- Almost no assembly required
- Folds for easy storage
- 20-inch deep seat
- Arm rests aren’t very wide
- Not as durable as non-folding chairs
- Smaller seat
Made with acacia wood, this folding adirondack chair is very durable as the wood has a high hardness and a low moisture content, which means the wood won’t warp over time. The chair is available in a natural dark finish and a painted white, so it’s easy to match your backyard decor. The seat is 20 inches deep, so it’s easy to sit back and relax for awhile. The chair also comes almost completely assembled – all you have to do is screw in a couple of pegs and you are set.
Find more Chandler Folding Adirondack Chair information and reviews here.
-
9. Best Wood Adirondack Chair Set: Bear Chair Tete a Tete Kit – PinePrice: $197.28Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Set includes two chairs and two chairs
- Unfinished wood is great for staining or painting
- Contoured seat is really comfortable
- Assembly is required
- Will need to add a protective finish or paint to make the set last
- Chairs do not fold
If you’re looking for a complete wood adirondack set, this combo pack is made up of two adirondack chairs with two connected shelves in the middle that are perfect for holding drinks, snacks, a book and more. The solid pine wood is unfinished so you can stain or paint the set to your liking. With a contoured seat and wide arm rests, the chairs are very comfortable and ideal for visiting with a friend or your sweetheart for the afternoon.
Find more Bear Chair Tete a Tete Kit – Pine information and reviews here.
-
10. Best Painted Wood Adirondack Chair: Belham Living Shoreline Wooden Adirondack ChairPrice: $139.08Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Design has a coastal beach vibe
- Driftwood finish does not need additional oil treatment
- Eucalyptus wood is very durable
- Seat and back are comfortable
- Assembly required
- Does not fold
- Color may not match as well as a natural wood finish
If you’re looking to bring some coastal flair to your backyard, this wood adirondack chair has a driftwood finish that will have you feeling like you’re at the beach (minus all that pesky sand). Made with eucalyptus wood and a driftwood finish, you won’t have to treat this wood to maintain it’s look. The wood is very durable, so you won’t have to worry about cracking, splitting, or rotting. It’s comfortable enough to sit in all day long, and the grayish colored wood will look beautiful against stone and greenery.
Find more Belham Living Shoreline Wooden Adirondack Chair information and reviews here.
-
11. Best Wood Adirondack Chair With Ottoman: Outdoor Interiors Eucalyptus Adirondack Chair With Built In OttomanPrice: $164.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built in ottoman
- Made with durable eucalyptus wood
- Chair is deep enough for taller uses
- Easy to assemble
- Need to apply hardwood oil to keep it maintained
- Assembly required
- Does not fold
Kick up your feet as you settle into this comfy adirondack chair for an afternoon lounge in the sun. The built in ottoman slides easily in and out, so you can use it as a standard adirondack chair or fully extend the footrest to really relax. Two levels are available for the ottoman: straight out or angled down towards the ground. The chair is made from eucalyptus hardwood, which has similar durability to teak. It is easily maintained with hardwood oil, or you can leave it untreated to achieve a weathered gray look on the wood.
Find more Outdoor Interiors Eucalyptus Adirondack Chair With Built In Ottoman information and reviews here.
Wood adirondack chairs are the cream of the crop as they are strong, sturdy, and look timeless. While they do require a little more maintenance than plastic adirondack chairs, they are generally less expensive and still have a long lifetime.
And while we say maintenance, it's really not too much. A quick wipe down with a wood oil of your choice at least once a year (maybe more if you live in a more intense weather climate), is all you really need in order to keep your wood adirondack chair looking as good as new.
Of course, if your prefer the weathered wood look, you can always just let the elements do their thing and transform your chair into a beautiful greige color. And while wood chairs may seem uncomfortable, adirondack chairs are shaped to provide you plenty of support.
You can even add a cute adirondack chair cushion to really amp up the comfort and durability.
- See Also:
- 10 Best Wrought Iron Patio Furniture Sets: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)
- 10 Best Leather Recliners: Which Is Right For You?
- 10 Best Hammock Chairs 2019
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.