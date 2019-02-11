25 Best 70th Birthday Gifts: Your Ultimate List

Our Review

Robot vacuum cleaners are great for people with limited mobility. But the price is often a sticking point: On Amazon, the relatively cheap iRobot Roomba 675 goes for around $270, while the fancier 960 model sells for nearly $550.

The bObsweep model pictured above is a deal because for the price of an inexpensive iRobot, you get three functions - sweeping, vacuuming and mopping! That's the perfect 70th birthday gift idea for someone who deserves to stop worrying about all that nonsense.

And for that affordable price, you’re still getting top-of-the-line features, such as UV sterilization, HEPA air filtration, super quiet operation, and a wireless remote. If you want to check out additional affordable models, you should browse our guide to the best robot vacuums under $200.