25 Best 70th Birthday Gifts: Your Ultimate List

Hitting 70 is a big deal, and a great excuse to throw a big party. As with any milestone birthday, you likely feel pressure to find a gift that’s worthy of someone’s big day. We’ve got some great suggestions for the best 70th birthday gifts for the new septuagenarian in your life.
bObsweep PetHair Plus Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
Our Review
Robot vacuum cleaners are great for people with limited mobility. But the price is often a sticking point: On Amazon, the relatively cheap iRobot Roomba 675 goes for around $270, while the fancier 960 model sells for nearly $550.
The bObsweep model pictured above is a deal because for the price of an inexpensive iRobot, you get three functions - sweeping, vacuuming and mopping! That's the perfect 70th birthday gift idea for someone who deserves to stop worrying about all that nonsense.
And for that affordable price, you’re still getting top-of-the-line features, such as UV sterilization, HEPA air filtration, super quiet operation, and a wireless remote. If you want to check out additional affordable models, you should browse our guide to the best robot vacuums under $200.
Yandel Power Lift Recliner
Our Review
As they get older, the people we care about need more help with everyday tasks. This power recliner is well-reviewed, and features a roomy design that's comfy for everyone. This makes it perfect for any grandma or grandpa who is slowing down, and having a harder time pushing back a traditional recliner, which can take some extra strength.
A wired controller makes it impossible to lose the remote, which is great for forgetful seniors. With the touch of a button, this chair fully or partially reclines as they desire. It also raises in the back to allow them easier standing when they're ready to exit their new favorite chair. The faux leather upholstery looks makes this look like a classic recliner, just with a secret plus.
If they live in a more cramped space, this lift recliner is a wall-hugger, meaning it can be scooted closer without worry of marring paint or sheetrock.
AGS Certified 1/3 Carat Round Diamond Solitaire Pendant in 14K White Gold
Our Review
Diamonds are a wonderful gift for a woman who has reached the age of 70. Turning 70 is a big deal, and she deserves a nice gift to celebrate the occasion. This simple pendant features a diamond that weighs about a third of a carat, set in durable 14k gold. We also like this gift because it boasts a 30 day money back guarantee, plus the use of a complimentary repair service for 60 days. So if a clasp breaks or the diamond is loose in its setting, these issues can be dealt with at no additional cost to you.
Interested in more jewelry gift ideas? You should also check out our posts on the best amber jewelry and the best steampunk jewelry.
Ultraloq UL3 BT Bluetooth Enabled Fingerprint & Touchscreen Smart Lock
Our Review
This smart lock is the perfect gift idea for someone who is older and tends to carry too much to the door and then fumble with their keys trying to get it unlocked. With this lock, it is customized to utilize their fingerprint and unlock the door within five seconds, minimizing the chance that someone could accost them before they get inside. It can also be programmed so they can use the simple touch pad to enter via code versus key.
This smart lock system is dustproof and weather resistant, so it's great for use on the front door, and perfect for the door from the garage into the house. Another smart gift idea for someone in their 70s is the Ring WiFi enabled video doorbell that lets them see who is at the door, allowing them the choice to answer or not.
Keep in mind, you might need to walk them through the set up on both of these smart devices.
Niangua Furniture ‘Live Edge’ Cedar Rustic Coffee Table
Our Review
This great coffee table is perfect for anyone who appreciates handcrafted furniture. The live edges give this piece a rustic look. If someone needs a new coffee table, this elegant and modern piece is a great addition to any house. Some assembly is required, but at 75 pounds, this piece is much more durable and sturdy than the average piece of “assemble yourself” furniture. The same company also makes similar coffee tables from hickory and oak. This would be a great table for family game night, too.
Badgley Mischka Women’s 3/4 Sleeve Blouson Dress
Our Review
Her 70th birthday is worthy of delivering the perfect little black dress, and this elegant designer dress from Badgley Mischka hits the right notes on so many fronts. First, it has 3/4 length sleeves, which older women really appreciate. The blouson top cleverly masks any bit of belly chub, and looks so flowing and pretty. The bateau neckline can be worn high, or slouched down to drape in front. The below the knee length is another key that older women love because most aren't really thrilled about today's shorter styles.
Pair it with a set of opera length pearls, faux or real, and invite your birthday lady out for a special evening she'll never forget.
14K Gold 7-8mm Round Pink Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace & Earrings Set
Our Review
Speaking of pearls, no woman should reach this milestone birthday without having a beautiful set of pearls. This opera length necklace and earrings are lovely 70th birthday gifts, and the fact that they're the perfect shade of pink adds to the allure. The earrings feature 14k gold stud mounts and the necklace clasp is also 14k gold. These beauties measure at 7-8mm, and the necklace is hand knotted to ensure that not a pearl will be lost, even after years of wear.
Think she'd prefer white pearls? No problem, get them right here. You can always up the ante on this special birthday with a genuine White Japanese Akoya Saltwater Cultured Pearl Necklace. While the price may be substantially higher, this is an investment necklace that she'll pass down to future generations of the family.
Blink XT Home Security Camera System
Our Review
As folks get older, we often worry about their security and safety. That's what makes this home security system a great gift idea. It includes three wireless motion sensor cameras that can be placed in key locations outside the home. The beauty of this system is that the control is robust enough to let them expand to as many as ten cameras at once.
This system delivers live HD video to their home computer and can be viewed remotely from their smart phone with the Blink Home Monitor IOS and Android app. The weatherproof cameras can use infrared night vision or the LED illumination from to see what’s happening at night as well.
70 Things to Do When You Turn 70
Our Review
For lots of people, 70 is just the beginning of new and super fulfilling adventures. This cool book is another in the series of inspiring essay collections that challenges conventional wisdom about aging and propels one to seek out and find new opportunities to live life to the fullest. And because 70 seems to be the new 50, Judith Viorst's I'm Too Young To Be Seventy is another inspiring and humorous read about becoming a septuagenarian.
100% Authentic Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp
Our Review
Himalayan salt lamps are great birthday gift ideas for anyone on your list, but we think this one is so untraditional in it's approach that the recipient will be thrilled. The large rectangle salt block is sourced from the Himalayan Mountains, and weighs in at an impressive 11.5 pounds. It sets on a minimalist wooden base that gives it a real Zen look and appeal that would look right in anyone's household, no matter their decor.
This lamp emits negative ions that naturally purify the air, trapping pollutants, allergens and dust. Plus it gives off such a beautiful glow, that it would be the perfect night light to keep in the bedroom. It comes with a built-in dimmer, so they could set it just bright enough to avoid falls in the night, but not so bright that it keeps them awake. If you're buying specifically for a woman's 70th birthday, she might like the beautiful Hand Carved Rose Himalayan Salt Lamp instead.
Don't think either of these is the right design? Browse for hundreds of Himalayan salt lamps here.
Cuisinart ICE-70 Electronic Ice Cream Maker
Our Review
Who doesn’t love ice cream? In a time when “clean eating” is all the rage, being able to make healthy ice cream with real ingredients is a must. Help your favorite 70 year old avoid weird additives like carrageenan and artificial sweeteners by giving them the tool they need to make real ice cream from scratch.
This user-friendly ice cream maker is easy enough for those with limited kitchen experience to operate. The ice cream maker creates two quarts of ice cream, frozen yogurt, gelato or sorbet, and does it in about 20 minutes. With this gift, they’ll have the perfect accompaniment to their birthday cake.
If the price is a little higher than you can afford, you could consider this similar model from Cuisinart, which has a lower price point but the same capacity.
URPOWER Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser
Our Review
Essential oils can help reduce stress, or invigorate someone as they start a new day. This attractive, colorful oil diffuser is ideal for use in the bedroom, bathroom, or living room. The lights can be tuned to one of seven different colors, to set a mood, or to match the decor of a room. A built-in timer turns the diffuser off automatically. We recommend pairing this gift with some essential oils from Pure Jolly.
Ariel AM156JDTSZ Bath Whirlpool Tub
Our Review
This whirlpool tub is a lavish gift, but one that’s suitable for a beloved family member who has reached an advanced age. With 22 whirlpool jets help to soothe aching joints and muscles, it's an awesome 70th birthday gift idea. For an additional fee, you can have this tub professionally installed, saving your giftee (or you) the hassle and stress of DIY.
The Message That Matters Handmade Secret Message Spiral Bracelet
Our Review
This unique spiral bracelet hides a secret message that is hard to read unless you hold the bracelet in your hand. The default message reads: “You’re always on my mind, in my thoughts & in my heart. I love you.” These bracelets are handmade to order, so you can select different leather band colors, or even different message text, to suit the taste of the person you are shopping for.
While this bracelet is designed for women, we think it looks gender neutral, and could also work for an older gentleman (especially if you select a different band color). This spiral is made using 18 gauge pure aluminum which has a brushed finish added to it. If you want something specifically for an elderly lady, get this bracelet with a red leather band.
Snapfon ezTWO Senior Unlocked GSM Cell Phone
Our Review
Not all seniors need a senior-specific cell phone, but this model is ideal for 70 year olds who are inexperienced with smartphones, or seniors who are starting to become a bit forgetful. The large dialing buttons, combined with a special red SOS button, make it easy for any senior to contact the right people in an emergency situation. With a simple, over-sized face and keyboard, this is a great phone option for seniors with vision problems or seniors who are a bit tech-phobic.
Happy 70th Birthday Toast Poem
Our Review
This inexpensive gift is certainly appropriate for any 70th birthday gallery, and we love that it comes framed and ready to hang. The frame measures seven inches wide and nine inches tall, and holds a 4 x 6 inch photo, if your recipient decides they want to put a photo in the frame instead. This is a sweet gift with a heartfelt message. Consider pairing this gift with a 70th birthday coffee mug.
Sterling Silver Seven Decades Necklace
Our Review
This pretty necklace is a wonderful 70th birthday gift for a lady who loves simplicity with meaning. Made from shimmering sterling silver, this necklace features seven interlocking rings, each signifying one of the decades of her life. It hangs beautifully in the nape of the neck, with the rings connected to sterling silver chains on either side. It's cleverly packaged with a sweet sentiment inside, so it's perfectly ready for gift giving. She might also love the single large ring necklace that comes with a sweet birthday message as well.
69 + 1 Funny Tee Shirt
Our Review
For the guy or gal who just doesn't want to talk about turning 70, but who also has a great sense of humor about this milestone, this tee shirt is the perfect hilarious gift to keep them laughing all year long. We love that it comes in both men's and women's styles as well as five different colors. Men might also like the It Took Me 70 Years To Look This Good Tee Shirt, which sadly, doesn't come in women's sizes.
State Cashmere Men’s 100% Pure Cashmere Sweater
Our Review
Men deserve every bit as much luxury as women, so for this milestone birthday, why not indulge your guy with this 100 percent pure cashmere sweater? It's soft, cozy and super warm, in addition to being a great looking fashion piece. This sweater features a polo style mock neck that can be worn as a stand-up collar or folded down and worn with a shirt underneath. It comes in eight colors, and men's sizes from Small to XX-Large.
Think he'd prefer a different style cashmere sweater? Check out this crew neck sweater or this v-neck style instead. In fact, if he's a more casual dude, you can even get him a cashmere zipper hoodie this year.
Tile Pro 4-Pack with Replaceable Battery
Our Review
It really doesn't matter what someone's age is, the fact of the matter is that people misplace their keys and wallets all the time. But you can be the hero for your friend or family member turning 70. This four pack of key finders from Tile are a terrific birthday gift that will make their lives so much easier.
They can simply slip a Tile onto their key ring, or slide it into their wallet and whenever they're searching at the last minute to find their lost item, they can either sound an audible alarm to go searching, or check their smartphone (assuming it's not what's lost) with the Tile app, to locate their missing items.
If you're shopping on a budget, start them out with a Tile two pack, and let them get used to using these cool devices. You can always give them more later.
Dash Express 8 Inch Waffle Maker
Our Review
Waffles are a classic comfort food, and this eight inch waffle maker cooks them perfectly. Bigger than the Dash Mini Waffle Maker, (which is also a cool gift) this creates a bit larger, but still single serve waffle in a matter of minutes. The nonstick surfaces mean waffles release in a snap, plus it's easy to clean and simple to store making it great for smaller kitchens, and those who want to minimize additional appliances.
This waffle maker can also be used to cook other food items, from paninis to eggs. It comes with a recipe book included, so your giftee can maximize the number of ways they can use this cool kitchen tool. Another nifty spin on the waffle, the Dash Waffle Bowl Maker lets them create edible bowls for ice cream, fried chicken and more.
Memory Foam Pain Relieving Seat Cushion
Our Review
Back pain seems almost unavoidable as we age, but this comfy seat cushion can help to relieve aches and pains from sciatica and arthritis by cradling the sacrum and tailbone. Made of memory foam, this cushion's ergonomic design is contoured to the body's pressure points to alleviate pain and discomfort.
It helps to improve posture and provide lumbar support, which is especially important if your birthday person sits a lot. They'll also love that the cushion is removable for cleaning. The ComfiLife Seat Cushion is enhanced with cooling gel to keep their back and bottom out of the hot seat. Both of these seat cushions come with a handle so they're easy to grab and take anywhere.
ESARORA Ice Roller for Face & Eye Puffiness
Our Review
Let's face it, time isn't the kindest to our skin, so by the time we turn 70, we can use all the beauty tools and tricks that are available. If you're looking for an affordable 70 birthday gift for either a man or a woman, this cool ice roller comes in at less than $15. It uses an ice filled roller to massage the face, minimizing puffiness, redness and droopy skin.
The handle is easy to manage, and this handy device comes with both a stainless steel roller to enhance the cooling effect, and a plastic massaging roller. The cool therapy can help relieve stress and tension when used on the temples and forehead, and it's also an effective way to relieve the pain of sunburn. Kept in the freezer, it's a great solution to their morning eye bags.
Cascade Mountain Tech Carbon Fiber Quick Lock Trekking Poles
Our Review
Turning 70 often means more time to travel and pursue outdoor activities that just weren't possible while folks were still working. If you've got an outdoorsy birthday person, these carbon fiber trekking poles are an ideal gift for improving stability on uneven terrain. At just 7.8 ounces, they literally weigh next to nothing. but provide super strong support for more aggressive hikes.
These poles come with tungsten carbide tips and adjustable wrist straps, but they're also flexible for many uses because they include tip accessories like snow baskets, boots, and small rubber feet. Another bonus? They come with a convenient carrying bag too. The quick lock tab makes them height adjustable on the fly, which means your giftee gets a custom fit every time.
Luxury Bamboo Bed Sheet Set
Our Review
Perhaps you've been caught up in the bamboo fabric craze, and perhaps you haven't, but if you know about and love bamboo, you'll instantly know why this sheet set is such a wonderful gift. Sleeping cool is key to getting deep restful sleep, and too often beds get hot and sweaty, causing restlessness and lengthy waking periods in the night. This set of bamboo and microfiber blend sheets are super breathable, meaning perspiration evaporates and sleepers stay cool all night long.
They're made with sustainable bamboo fiber which is made into viscose - a type of rayon. They wash beautifully, resist wrinkles and come in more than a dozen colors. Keep their head extra cool with the Snuggle-Pedic Ultra-Luxury Bamboo Shredded Memory Foam Pillow. The breathable bamboo cover is cooling and hypoallergenic. Cool, right?
