5 Best Drain Cleaning Machines: Your Easy Buying Guide

Once upon a time, I owned a house with old pipes and lots of trees in the yard. Over time, the roots of those trees twisted and grew around my main drain line that transported wastewater and, well, waste to the sewer line out front in the street.
Eventually, those tree roots cracked into that main drain line and clogged it up. I had to call a plumber out every so often to clean out the pipes with a drain cleaning machine. Also called an electric drain cleaner or sewer cleaning machine, these large auger tools feature a rotating bit on the end of a flexible metal shaft.
The bit is sharp and spins quickly like a drill however, the steel shaft can be fed dozens of feet down the pipe to clear blockages, tree roots, and the like. What I learned is that, with a little know-how, drain machines are easy to use and I could have saved a small fortune on service calls. Below, I’ve outlined the best five models of drain cleaning machines available on Amazon.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $891.49 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $545.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $449.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $505.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,849.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Ridgid K-400AF Drain Cleaning MachinePrice: $891.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Professional-grade machine
- Pneumatic foot switch
- Patented Autofeed functionality
- Autofeed may be a little slow for professionals
- Larger bits may be necessary and don't come with the machine
- Heavy but it's meant to be
For the toughest drain cleaning jobs, you’re going to need a machine expressly designed to handle them. The Ridgid K-400AF is that drain cleaning machine. The K-400AF features an integrated cart with a retractable handle along with solid rubber wheels to transport the unit around the jobsite.
The cable control system can easily handle blockages while the tough, kink-resistant solid core cable will stand up to regular rugged use. This machine is professional-grade, meant for drain cleaners, service plumbers, maintenance departments, and property management companies, but that doesn’t mean the average homeowner couldn’t own one if necessary.
A torque limiter prevents the drum from turning when the blade gets lodged in some blockage down the line. Ridgid’s patented Autofeed control pushes the cable into the drain; when reversed back into the drum, the cable travels at roughly 10 feet per minute. A pneumatic foot switch makes it so the operator doesn’t have to bend down so much on the job as well.
Find more Ridgid K-400AF Drain Cleaning Machine information and reviews here.
-
2. Mophorn 100-Foot x 3/8-Inch Drain Cleaner MachinePrice: $545.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Open cage design good for managing cable
- Light and compact
- Cost-effective
- The manual is just about useless but that's what YouTube is for
- Forward and reverse toggle settings may be wired backwards
- Machine is effective but slow
For its size and especially for its price, the Mophorn 100-Foot x 3/8-Inch Drain Cleaner Machine is a great solution to clear blockages at home or even your workplace. It comes with four shapes of cutters to deal with all sorts of jams and debris with an intensified solid spring cable that can wind down a variety of pipe configurations.
Mophorn offers up three different drain cutting machines with different lengths of 3/8-inch cable from 50 feet to this 100-foot model. Any of them are good to handle 3/4-inch to 4-inch diameter pipes and excellent to use with clogged toilets, sinks, floor drains, and more. The cable is housed within a drum that’s open in order to clean the machine easily as well as know how much cable you have left and deal with kinking when it occurs.
The drain cleaning machine offers a one-switch direction change control knob in order to stretch the cable out or shrink it back in by hand. The pneumatic foot switch makes it simple to control the cable progression without having to bend down as much. The handle on the roll cage is foldable so you’ll be able to save space in storage or get the machine in and out of tight spaces.
Find more Mophorn 100-Foot x 3/8-Inch Drain Cleaner Machine information and reviews here.
-
3. Tacklife 75-Foot Electric Drain Cleaner MachinePrice: $449.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Six different cutting heads included
- Automatic cable feed feature
- Great price point
- This beast is heavy
- Forward and reverse autofeed settings may be labeled backwards
- Motor power isn't as high as it should be
I’ve reviewed plenty of Tacklife products but it still continues to surprise me when something like the Tacklife 75-Foot Electric Drain Cleaner Machine comes up in my research. Power tools, check. Yard tools, check. Drain cleaning machines? Get outta here!
The whole point of picking up something like a sewer cleaning machine is so you don’t have to endure expensive service calls or spendy rental costs on a job that needs doing once or twice a year. That leaves the average homeowner with a tough decision: spend a lot for a professional-grade machine that you’ll only use a few times? Or save some money and potentially have to buy another one down the line?
The Tacklife Drain Cleaning Machine is sort of right in the middle. It’s definitely a professional-grade machine, even if judging simply from the weight of this beast. It’s Heavy with a capital ‘H’. That’s okay, though; you don’t want one of these drums bucking around in a tight pantry or basement room while dredging out the drainpipe.
The machine features 75 feet of 1/2-inch premium steel core cable that will resist breakage, tangling, and corrosion. The line, while being a large 1/2-inch in diameter, can travel through multiple complex and crooked pipes easily. The motor is slightly less than six Amps which is to be expected but I wish it would have had a few more Amps for the cause.
An optional Autofeed control feature allows for powered advance or strike of the cable. Like other machines, there’s a pneumatic foot switch here as well. The kit comes with six different shapes of cutters which is a nice plus. The retractable handle provides for better transport to wherever you’re lugging this thing to and from as well.
Find more Tacklife 75-Foot Electric Drain Cleaner Machine information and reviews here.
-
4. Vevor 100 Foot by 3/8-Inch Electric Drain Cleaning MachinePrice: $505.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 100-foot long cable
- Drum quick-change feature for swapping out cable
- Ideal for home use
- What is it about the forward and reverse functions always being mislabeled?
- Consistent issues of shipping damage
- QC at factory is real hit and miss
There’s always at least one foreign-made machine that no one has ever heard of on any of my product lists so I give you the Vevor 100 Foot by 3/8-Inch Electric Drain Cleaning Machine. If you’re renting a large electric snake on any sort of semi-regular basis, and you’re looking to get the job done and save some money, this might be the machine for you. The price point is competitive with other drain cleaners on the list; while this machine is around $50 more than the Tacklife, keep in mind that the Tacklife offers just 75 feet of cable while the Vevor offers up 100.
The motor is strong, the foot-activated power switch is good, and the cable is of decent quality. The Vevor also has a decent fan following on Amazon. The key to enjoy this drain cleaning machine is the management of your expectations. This tool has enough power to get through substantial clogs without issue as long as the operator takes things slowly.
Find more Vevor 100 Foot by 3/8-Inch Electric Drain Cleaning Machine information and reviews here.
-
5. Steel Dragon Tools K1500A Drain Cleaning MachinePrice: $1,849.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Professional-grade by a lot
- 1-1/2-inch cable
- 3/4 HP motor
- Big, heavy, and expensive
- Meant only for main drain lines, not household clogs
- No folding handle for space-saving storage
With the Steel Dragon Tools K1500A Drain Cleaning Machine, you might as well hire yourself out as a local plumbing expert. This thing is about as professional-grade as you can get and the price definitely backs that up. The K1500A is designed for a one-person operation and will aggressively (emphasis on “aggressive”) cut through heavy blockages down your line.
The machine includes 120 feet of 1-1/4-inch all-purpose wound steel cable. Compare that to the other machines on our list that come with a 3/8-inch or, at the most, 1/2-inch line. You can then understand that this drain cleaning machine is miles away from anything else on our list. What that means is that this is a serious drain cleaning machine meant for your main line and not your kitchen sink.
The cable is housed in a wire rack, great for cleaning when you’re done. That rack sets up on its own when you’re ready to work. Although it’s powered by electricity, the motor is rated for 3/4 HP and 710 RPM and good to clean out pipe from two to eight inches in diameter. The set comes with six vicious cutting heads, a rubber guide hose, and a pair of gloves. Because with a machine like this, you will definitely need gloves.
Find more Steel Dragon Tools K1500A Drain Cleaning Machine information and reviews here.
What Do You Use a Drain Cleaning Machine?
If you've always called in a plumber to clear out the blockages from your home's plumbing system, you may not know all the different styles and uses for drain cleaning machines. Luckily for you, I'm here to guide you through the basics of how to get that wastewater flowing again.
Drain cleaning machines are typically large, electrically-powered tools oriented around a large drum of tightly wound steel cable. An electric motor spins the cable which is capped with a cutting bit. The type of blockage will determine which bit to use with the machine.
As you may know, any house or building features a main clean-out access point in which the cable is entered. The cable is fed in slowly until the clog is reached at which time the motor is turned on. The cutting bit rotates and eventually slices through the blockage.
Typically, a snake camera is deployed down the pipe first. This piece of equipment can provide an important visual for the operator as well as measure the length of cable needed to address the problem. Once it's pulled back and the problem understood, the drain cleaning machine can get to work.
Once the blockage is removed and flow is restored, a good plumber may check the length of the pipe again with the camera to make sure everything was addressed. The process is really very simple and any homeowner willing to take the time (and maybe get a little dirty) can take care of the job safely.
What are the Different Types of Drain Cleaning Machines?
Large electric drain cleaners come in two types: drum machines or sectional machines. Both types are effective in cleaning out wastewater pipes but how they do the job differs quite a bit.
Sectional machines are favored by plumbers along the East Coast and Midwest areas of the country. Everyone else seems to prefer drum machines. Location aside, both models have their strong points.
Here's the major difference: sectional machines use shorter lengths of wound steel cable while drum machines store a much longer cable onboard in a drum (hence the name).
Sectional machines are able to travel without the entire length of cable attached so they're lighter. And if you only need 50 feet of cable, an operator won't have to haul in a machine with 100 feet. A 100-foot long bundle of steel cable can weigh 120 pounds or more so this is a real positive for a technician making a service call.
The cable used with sectional machines is more flexible so the sides of the drain will get more of a cleaning. On top of that, the motor turns the cable faster. Sectional machines cut at faster speeds with lower torque. This has one major drawback: danger to the operator. Special work gloves must be used.
Drum machines feature higher torque to get clogs cleared up and they come in a wide variety of sizes, too. The drum used to house the cable keeps it contained which in turn keeps workspaces and vehicles a lot cleaner.
Drum machines also feature automatic feeding of the cable. While auto-feed amenities provide less physical work for the operator, that person will still need to maintain a grip on the cable to receive feedback on what's going on down the line.
What Safety Tips Should I Know Before Using a Drain Cleaning Machine?
Like any power tool with an electric motor, strict safety precautions must be followed. Let me type this out again for emphasis:
STRICT SAFETY PRECAUTIONS MUST BE FOLLOWED.
You're dealing with an electric motor, a rotating steel cable turning at 200 RPM at least, a sharp cutting blade, and water. What could go wrong? Plenty, that's what.
First: wear the proper gear. That means good work boots with rubber soles, safety goggles, maybe even a face shield, and work gloves that are made of thick, tough leather. Cloth or rubber gloves may get caught in the grooves of the cable and trust me, you don't want that.
Your drain cleaning machine should have a ground fault circuit interrupter (GFCI) as part of the power cord. If a GFCI isn't present, don't use that machine. Period. Also, make sure the outlet used for power is grounded.
Nothing electrical that may be attached to the machine should be touching water. NOTHING. Air-activated foot pedals used to stop and start the rotation of the steel cable are designed so that control may be close to the source of the job without electricity.
Drain cleaning machines do not operate quickly and there are very good reasons for that. For one, a steel cable rotating quickly is a good way to get injured if it kinks, buckles, or whips the cutting head around while coming out of the pipe. A buckling cable could ruin your machine and could seriously hurt you.
Allow the machine to do its job. It will get through the clog but it may take a while depending on if you're dealing with paper products or tree roots. Be patient.
Don't rely on voice commands to another person to start and stop the machine or the cable. The same operator feeding the cable should be the one controlling the power switch to the machine. Make sure to keep the drain cleaning machine as close as possible to the drain opening. Again, a whipping cable is not your friend.
At the end of the job, make sure the cable is put away properly after cleaning and lubricating the steel. An open-cage design helps with this process. However, most drain cleaning machines employ a drum housing to contain the cable. It's very easy to put away the steel cable while still wet. Rust isn't your friend, either.
Use your head and, like any serious power tool, you'll be okay. The reason guides like this one over-emphasize safety is because we all know that one person that didn't. And it didn't turn out well. Use common sense, maintain a safe working atmosphere, and live (seriously) to work another day.
See Also:
Best Water Conditioners for Your Home
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.