15 Best Folding Wagons for Your Money

Adding a folding or collapsible wagon to your travel routine is not only an efficient move, but it is a smart decision as well. Whether you have small kids, pets, or just have a lot of gear to tow around, a folding wagon will make light work of bringing everything you need with you. They come in tons of sizes, colors, and price range for every budget. We have compiled a list of the best folding wagons for your money and you can check them all out here.
1. EDITOR'S CHOICE: Mac Sports Folding Utility WagonPrice: $97.99Amazon Customer Reviews
- Multiple colors
- Super durable
- Fully collapsible
- Versatile tires
- Best Seller
- Only one size
- Max 150lbs carry weight
- No extended warranty
The Mac Sports Folding Wagon is one of the best sellers on Amazon because it comes in different options and five different colors. The wagon is designed to be used even in rough terrain outdoors and can handle trekking through the woods, in deep sand on the beach, and even through shallow creeks and streams. You can tote anything from snacks to beverages to coolers and even dogs and all of their toys.
The wagon is made of rubber and metal and features a telescoping handle for easy use. The dimensions of this specific Editor’s Choice collapsible wagon are 35″ L x 20″ W x 23″ H while the interior dimensions are 32.5″ L x 17.5″ W x 10.5″ H. When folded the wagon is just 8 inches thick and easy to stow under car seats and in trunks.
Find more EDITOR'S CHOICE: Mac Sports Folding Utility Wagon information and reviews here.
2. RUNNER UP: BEAU JARDIN Folding Wagon Cart
- Four colors
- 300lb weight capacity
- Durable
- Large interior
- Thick wheels
- Not for carrying people
- Only one size available
- Heavier than other options
Our choice for Runner Up is from Beau Jardin and is available in four different colors including the featured blue. This folding wagon is an Amazon’s Choice which means it has a ton of great reviews and feedback from customers like you! The baseball team that I coach in the summers has this collapsible wagon and it easily carries our cooler filled with ice and water along with our Gatorade cooler and some of our gear.
The wagon has a 300lb maximum weight capacity which makes it one of the most versatile wagons on this list. The wagon’s dimensions are 34.3″ length x 20″ width x 26.4″ height. From the ground to the top of the handle when fully extended measures just over 38 inches. It also features heavy-duty 7″x 4″ thick wide solid wheels that are able to roll through mud and sand without issue. Perfect for travel, gardening, composting, and tons of other adventures.
Find more RUNNER UP: BEAU JARDIN Folding Wagon Cart information and reviews here.
3. Patio Watcher Collapsible Folding Utility WagonPrice: $129.99Amazon Customer Reviews
- Compact design
- Four colors
- Collapsible
- Sturdy
- On and off-road tires
- Max 150lb weight capacity
- One size
- Not safe to carry children
This wagon from Patio Watcher is a popular design that has four colors choices and can handle on and off-road towing. Designed to make life easier and lighten your load, this folding wagon is a fan favorite because of its durability, versatility, and ability to take on all kinds of terrains. If you are an avid adventurer like me you are going to love adding this wagon to your existing gear.
The wagon can handle up to 150lbs of weight and has dimensions of 39.2″L x 21.7″W x 37.4″ H. You could easily tow a couple of your fur babies and their toys and the wagon is actually made out of similar material to this dog stroller so if those materials are safe enough for your pooch it is definitely high enough quality for your gear. The simple design is similar to the original folding wagon design that premiered in the 1930s.
Find more Patio Watcher Collapsible Folding Utility Wagon information and reviews here.
4. Moon Lence Collapsible Outdoor Utility WagonPrice: $114.99Amazon Customer Reviews
- 220lb weight limit
- Durable design
- Can handle all types of terrain
- Easy to store
- 360 degree rotating front wheels
- Only two colors
- No warranty
- Only one size option
When it comes to collapsible outdoor utility wagons this offering from Moon Lence is a versatile choice that you can purchase in two colors, featured black, and blue. The wagon is pretty standard in size and weight capacity with dimensions of 36.6″x22.4″x23.6″(L*W*H) and a weight limit of 220lbs. I have used wagons like this on caping excursions and the help they provide is second to none. Having the ability to carry all of your gear in one trip from the car or truck to the campsite or dock is the peace of mind you need when heading on an adventure. It is no wonder why this awesome wagon is listed as an Amazon’s Choice product. People that purchase this wagon are incredibly happy with its performance and lifespan as it is almost indestructible. This wagon can hold anything from all of your camping or fishing gear to a gazebo for grilling and so much more.
Find more Moon Lence Collapsible Outdoor Utility Wagon information and reviews here.
-
- Three options
- Bounce house included w/ 3rd option
- Trusted name
- Canopy included
- All-terrain version available
- Two colors
- Room for two kids max
- No warranty
What would a list of the best folding wagons be without the most famous name in wagons in the world, Radio Flyer? Not only is this the most trusted brand in wagons since 1917, but the brand has kept up with the times continually staying in the race as the most recognized wagon in the world. There are three versions of this wagon that you can buy right now on Amazon. Depending on what you need and your budget, all three are really cool options. The first is featured, the classic red wagon with an added canopy for those hot summer days. The second is the Radio Flyer “Beast” which is an all-terrain wagon that can be used for camping, sports, fishing and hunting trips and so much more. The third, and this one is really special especially if you have kids, is the canopy wagon with a bounce castle/house included.
Find more Radio Flyer 3-In-1 EZ Folding Wagon information and reviews here.
-
6. VIVOSUN Folding Collapsible Wagon
- 360 degree front wheels
- Steel frame
- Versatile
- Tough to tear fabric
- Folds down to a fraction of normal size
- Only one color
- No accessories included
- 176lb max weight
This awesome blue collapsible utility wagon is the ideal companion for camping, fishing, or boating trips. You can tow anything from your tent and camping gear to grills for your boat or campsite and anything in between. The wagon has a weight limit of around 176lbs or 80kg without any issue. In fact, the sturdy steel frame is built to endure all kinds of rough roads and trails.
The front wheels actually rotate 360 degrees so no matter which direction you want to pull your wagon the wagon will follow. The wheels are utility wheels that can handle gravel, sand, snow, mud, and all kinds of rough terrain. The dimensions of this impressive wagon are 36.22″ x 21.65″ x 14.96″ and when folded are 11.42″ x 9.06″ x 24.41″.
Find more VIVOSUN Folding Collapsible Wagon information and reviews here.
-
7. Mac Sports Heavy Duty Folding WagonPrice: $189.90Amazon Customer Reviews
- Three-wheel design
- Lightweight
- Durability for days
- Two-tone color scheme
- Built to last
- Does not include side table
- Max two cup holders
- No warranty
Mac Sports has done the folding wagon right. They have multiple options that you will see on this list and being that they are at the head of the pack with their builds it is no secret as to why they made the list. The two-tone red and white wagon is not only cool to look at but is the definition of utility. The three-wheel design is something we haven’t seen in the list so far but should be used more frequently in the folding wagon world. This wagon is also one of the lighter options on the list weighing just a mere 20lbs. Easy to fold, easy to store, easy to carry and can handle dirt, pavement, mud, water, and sand with ease.
Find more Mac Sports Heavy Duty Folding Wagon information and reviews here.
-
8. TIMBER RIDGE Collapsible WagonPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer Reviews
- Lightweight
- Collapsible
- Strong frame
- Waterproof
- Easy to move
- Max 150lb weight capacity
- One color choice
- Only comes in one size
We pride ourselves on giving the best advice on the best products for the best price. We do this based on budget and reviews and research. This wagon comes highly recommended as an Amazon’s Choice and one of the more popular and unique folding designs in the game. The wagon actually folds like a canopy from the outsides in towards the middle allowing it to stand up straight and slide into places other wagons wouldn’t be able to be stored in.
Weighing in at just over 21lbs and with the ability to hold up to 150lbs this wagon is a compact version of the others on this list. Just because it is a little smaller doesn’t mean it is any less versatile. This wagon can do all the things that the bigger wagons can do, it is just a tad smaller. You will love the performance as well as the lower price of this wagon especially if you are on a budget.
Find more TIMBER RIDGE Collapsible Wagon information and reviews here.
-
9. 220 lbs Capaticy Folding WagonPrice: $106.99Amazon Customer Reviews
- 220lbs max carry weight
- 5 different colors
- 150L interior
- 360 degree rotating front wheels
- Folds to 10 inches
- One available size
- No canopy included
- No warranty
The 220lbs is the weight that the wagon can support and carry, not how heavy the wagon weighs. Actually, for what it can carry, this wagon is pretty darned lightweight. It weighs just under 24lbs and can fold into a fraction of its unfolded size. This specific wagon, which is available in multiple colors other than the featured green is actually designed for camping.
The material is rip-proof and waterproof and won’t fade or tear over time. The metal frame is so strong it can support almost 200lbs more weight than it weighs. The interior capacity is just over 150L which means it can tow a cooler with beverages, tent, poles, sleeping bags, backpacks, and a whole lot more. If you are an outdoorsy person, this is the ideal folding wagon for your adventures.
Find more 220 lbs Capaticy Folding Wagon information and reviews here.
-
10. Hikenture Collapsible WagonPrice: $148.98Amazon Customer Reviews
- 7 cubic feet of space
- Lightweight
- Giant wheels
- Versatile
- Designed for camping
- One color choice
- Only one size available
- Larger than others when folded
If you are shopping for a collapsible wagon for outdoor adventures then this is the wagon for you. It featured a nearly indestructible frame, water, and weatherproof material, and extra big wheels to tackle any kind of ground you may need to roll over. The bigger wheels are designed specifically to take on sand, creeks and streams, mud, gravel, and anything else mother nature can throw at you.
The dimensions of this wagon can contain 200L or 7 cubic feet. That is more than enough space to hold tents and coolers and food and camping equipment with ease. When folded down to its smallest size the wagon is just 13″ x 8.8″ x 24.4″. One of the greatest features of this wagon is that you can use it right out of the box, there is no assembly required. Just unpack and get back to life.
Find more Hikenture Collapsible Wagon information and reviews here.
-
11. Picnic Time Collapsible Adventure Wagon ElitePrice: $247.15Amazon Customer Reviews
- Lightweight
- Turns into a cooler
- Waterproof
- Alloy steel
- Durable
- Two colors
- Hold only 110lbs
- Not for kids
With a name like the “Adventure Wagon Elite” it is no wonder why this is one of the most popular folding wagons on our list. The reviews are in and they are great. People love this wagon and all that it is capable of. It is lighter than most of the other wagons on this list at just over 15lbs. This wagon is better for smaller trips like picnics or overnight camping as it can hold 110lbs. Designed more for comfort than for utility this is still one hell of a wagon. The wagon itself can be transformed into a functioning cooler complete with a drainage spout. The wagon includes a fitted cover to keep ice cold and beverages colder. Definitely a great pick for parents that are trying to get their kids outside more frequently and for longer durations.
Find more Picnic Time Collapsible Adventure Wagon Elite information and reviews here.
-
12. MacSports Double Decker Outdoor Folding WagonPrice: $145.99Amazon Customer Reviews
- Double-decker
- Two mesh cupholders
- Strong frame
- Lightweight design
- 5 different colors
- Can only hold up to 150lbs
- Regular sized tires
- More for groceries than for camping
Now for something that is completely different than anything you have seen so far on this list. The infamous double-decker wagon from Mac Sports. If there is one thing you take away from checking out the items on this list it should be that Mac Sports makes one hell of a folding wagon. This one is even cooler than the others. It features more space to put the important things that you have to get from point A to point B.
With the added space the wagon is approximately 40″ x 20″ x 28″. That is nearly double the size of other wagons on this list. If you’re packing up gear for two kids you will need double the space. The adjustable contoured handle will allow you to keep your grip even when it is raining. The wagon features two mesh cup holders that are perfect for sippy cups and bottles of water.
Find more MacSports Double Decker Outdoor Folding Wagon information and reviews here.
-
13. AthLike Collapsible Wagon w/Removable CanopyPrice: $142.99Amazon Customer Reviews
- 262L interior space
- Removable canopy
- Versatile
- Multiple colors
- Beefy wheels
- Heavier than other options
- Does not turn into a cooler
- No added accessories
This wagon takes a little from each of the other awesome wagons on this list. It has beefy tires, it has a strong frame, and versatile materials. It features a removable canopy so your kiddies and fur babies can go for a fun ride no matter the weather. This is a great camping wagon and a great wagon for parents looking for a different way to tow their kids around.
Weighing in at 24lbs this wagon is still relatively lightweight when empty. The seven-inch all-terrain wheels can handle sand, water, mud, sticks, pavement, and thick brush in the woods. With the ability to hold 262L worth of stuff this wagon has one of the biggest interiors out of the whole list making it a great investment for folks that want to take their kids on adventures.
Find more AthLike Collapsible Wagon w/Removable Canopy information and reviews here.
-
14. Knowlife Folding Collapsible Wagon
- Silent wheels
- Removable fabric
- Waterproof
- No assembly
- Rugged frame
- Only two colors
- 180 max carry weight
- No warranty
Check out this two-tone wagon that is tough, durable and is available in two color schemes, and even offers a wagon with totally silent wheels. The silent wheels are made with a thick rubber rather than a hard plastic like your typical folding wagon. That is what makes them so much more silent than the others. Definitely, a good investment if you are planning on wagoning across pavement and cobblestone more than sand and mud.
The utility wagon features an interior size of 31.5″ x 18.5″ x 10″ which will hold up to 180lbs with ease. The frame and structure of the wagon weigh just 22lbs so when it is empty it is super easy to move around. The fabric surrounding the wagon can be removed and is very easy to clean. Taking good care of this wagon will ensure that it lasts you years and years.
Find more Knowlife Folding Collapsible Wagon information and reviews here.
-
15. PA Utility Pull Folding WagonPrice: $83.99Amazon Customer Reviews
- 7 inch folded size
- 6 great colors
- 360-degree rotating wheels
- Ultra-lightweight
- Versatile
- One size option
- Less interior space than others
- Comes with only one set of wheels
Sometimes the simplest designs make the most sense and while the design is simple on this folding wagon it is also available in six great colors. Folding this wagon will allow it to fit nearly anywhere. In closest, under car seats, in the back of vans and trunks, and easy to stash at a campsite to keep it out of the way. It is so easy to load up and pull that kids and parents can both use it.
The dimensions are 24″ x 18″ x 11″ and the maximum weight capacity is 150lbs. It features 360-degree rotating wheels that can get you out of any sticky situation. The frame is strong and durable and will last as long as you take good care of it. The wagon folds down to be only 7 inches thick meaning it folds down as small as any other wagon on this list.
Find more PA Utility Pull Folding Wagon information and reviews here.
While the first folding wagon was designed nearly 100 years ago, the build is still pretty similar to the original. Sure the materials have improved over time, as well as the versatility and performance, but the original patent looks strikingly similar to the wagons you will see above in our easy-to-understand list. If you are looking for a little more history on the folding wagon you can find all the information you need right here.
Depending on what you need specifically there are a ton of great choices out there. We have put this list together and taken into consideration a few important things. The utility is at the top of the list as far as traits every wagon needs. Most of the folks using these wagons are using them for hauling kids and/or pets and gear that they need on their next adventure. The wagons have to be waterproof and tear-proof as they are meant to last a long time. Next is size and weight capacity. These are two very important things when deciding on the best wagon for your needs. It has to be able to carry all of your gear and it has to be able to fit all of your gear. That is why you can find dimensions and weight limits in nearly every review on this list. The final concern when you select the right wagon for you and your family's needs is price. These wagons are all very budget-friendly and the expense should be a one-time payment as the wagon should last you for years.
What are the Best Folding Wagons for Kids?
The wagon itself is not for kids to use but rather for kids to sit in and be towed around. There is an age where your kiddos have outgrown a stroller but are still a little too small to tackle the hikes and adventures you, as an adult, will go on. So the folding wagon is one of the best compromises you can make. Once the kiddos are too big for the wagon, they will be able to make the same trek you do and won't have to carry a thing because you brought your trusty wagon. Below are the best folding wagons that can handle your gear and your kids without issue.
A bigger build and a 300lb weight limit make this a no-brainer for the Runner Up on our list of best folding wagons. The wagon can handle towing your kids and fur babies around as well as enough gear to last you a few days in the wilderness. This wagon has a ton of great reviews and is one of the more popular wagons on Amazon right now. Make sure you pick out the right color for your wants and needs and check out the dimensions to make sure that it will fit where you need it to once it is time to fold it up and head back home. The Beau Jardin wagon is strong enough to handle any kind of terrain while also being a gentle enough ride for kids and pets.
The Vivosun collapsible wagon is another popular choice. The wagon can hold up to 176lbs or 80kg of weight so a kid or two in the wagon with some added gear shouldn't be an issue. Perfect for day trips or picnics or even baseball doubleheaders on the weekend. This wagon can do a bit of everything. With waterproof material and a strong metal frame, you are going to get a ton of bang for your buck as this wagon will last long after the kids have moved out. Available in multiple colors, the wagon folds down to about 8 inches thick so it is easy to store in your home, garage, or vehicle.
Keeping your kids safe is your number one priority as a parent. That means keeping them fed, keeping them dry, and keeping them out of the sun for too long. The Radio Flyer wagon with canopy is a great tool for parents to use when their kids can't make the walk anymore and need a nice cool place to enjoy a snack and juice box. This wagon will give kids a comfy ride while their folks pull them through the woods or on the beach. Being that the wagon is made by a trusted name like Radio Flyer should give parents all of the peace of mind they need to bring it along with their children on weekend adventures.
What are the Best Folding Wagons for Camping?
Camping trips typically require a bunch of gear to ensure the safety and comfort of those that are attending. Being able to pack your tent, grill, food, water, and other supplies into one wagon and move everything to the campsite at once makes the folding wagon a valuable commodity. There are wagons on this list that are designed specifically for outdoor pursuits and have been built to handle rocky or muddy terrain as well as sand and water. You are going to want to find a wagon that has a strong frame and thick wheels that can turn 360 degrees so you can maneuver in any direction on the fly. Check the wagons below for the best folding wagons to take on your camping trips.
The wagon on this list that was specifically designed for camping and outdoor adventures is this beauty from Hikenture. With a stronger frame and larger tires, this wagon boasts a 360-degree turning axis. The materials that the wagon is constructed of won't rip, tear or rust over time. In fact, this wagon will perform just as well out of the box as it will years down the road. Take this wagon on hundreds of adventures and rest assured that it will get the job done every single time.
Capacity is a big deal in the wagon game. Campers and hunters are going to want a wagon with a larger capacity so they can carry more gear in fewer trips. That is why this 220lb capacity wagon has made the list. Its durable frame and interior make it ideal for carting heavy loads through woods and uneven terrain. This wagon is tested in camping settings to ensure that even the toughest treks are light work. Get more for your dollar with a wagon that will last years and be able to handle anything you are willing to throw at it.
The PA brand has designed 6 of the coolest-looking wagons that you will ever see. Using bright and vibrant colors they have one of the most desirable wagons out there right now. The price point is budget-friendly and it can handle all of the different and uneven grounds you will encounter on your way to finding the perfect campsite. Complete with 360-degree rotating wheels and an easy-to-maintain interior this folding wagon should be a must-have item on holiday shopping and birthday lists this year. Now that we are getting back to normal these wagons are going to be super popular with families trying to get out of the house and enjoy some nature.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.