15 Best Folding Wagons for Your Money

Adding a folding or collapsible wagon to your travel routine is not only an efficient move, but it is a smart decision as well. Whether you have small kids , pets, or just have a lot of gear to tow around, a folding wagon will make light work of bringing everything you need with you. They come in tons of sizes, colors, and price range for every budget. We have compiled a list of the best folding wagons for your money and you can check them all out here.

Our Unbiased Reviews

While the first folding wagon was designed nearly 100 years ago, the build is still pretty similar to the original. Sure the materials have improved over time, as well as the versatility and performance, but the original patent looks strikingly similar to the wagons you will see above in our easy-to-understand list. If you are looking for a little more history on the folding wagon you can find all the information you need right here.

Depending on what you need specifically there are a ton of great choices out there. We have put this list together and taken into consideration a few important things. The utility is at the top of the list as far as traits every wagon needs. Most of the folks using these wagons are using them for hauling kids and/or pets and gear that they need on their next adventure. The wagons have to be waterproof and tear-proof as they are meant to last a long time. Next is size and weight capacity. These are two very important things when deciding on the best wagon for your needs. It has to be able to carry all of your gear and it has to be able to fit all of your gear. That is why you can find dimensions and weight limits in nearly every review on this list. The final concern when you select the right wagon for you and your family's needs is price. These wagons are all very budget-friendly and the expense should be a one-time payment as the wagon should last you for years.

What are the Best Folding Wagons for Kids?

The wagon itself is not for kids to use but rather for kids to sit in and be towed around. There is an age where your kiddos have outgrown a stroller but are still a little too small to tackle the hikes and adventures you, as an adult, will go on. So the folding wagon is one of the best compromises you can make. Once the kiddos are too big for the wagon, they will be able to make the same trek you do and won't have to carry a thing because you brought your trusty wagon. Below are the best folding wagons that can handle your gear and your kids without issue.

A bigger build and a 300lb weight limit make this a no-brainer for the Runner Up on our list of best folding wagons. The wagon can handle towing your kids and fur babies around as well as enough gear to last you a few days in the wilderness. This wagon has a ton of great reviews and is one of the more popular wagons on Amazon right now. Make sure you pick out the right color for your wants and needs and check out the dimensions to make sure that it will fit where you need it to once it is time to fold it up and head back home. The Beau Jardin wagon is strong enough to handle any kind of terrain while also being a gentle enough ride for kids and pets.

The Vivosun collapsible wagon is another popular choice. The wagon can hold up to 176lbs or 80kg of weight so a kid or two in the wagon with some added gear shouldn't be an issue. Perfect for day trips or picnics or even baseball doubleheaders on the weekend. This wagon can do a bit of everything. With waterproof material and a strong metal frame, you are going to get a ton of bang for your buck as this wagon will last long after the kids have moved out. Available in multiple colors, the wagon folds down to about 8 inches thick so it is easy to store in your home, garage, or vehicle.

Keeping your kids safe is your number one priority as a parent. That means keeping them fed, keeping them dry, and keeping them out of the sun for too long. The Radio Flyer wagon with canopy is a great tool for parents to use when their kids can't make the walk anymore and need a nice cool place to enjoy a snack and juice box. This wagon will give kids a comfy ride while their folks pull them through the woods or on the beach. Being that the wagon is made by a trusted name like Radio Flyer should give parents all of the peace of mind they need to bring it along with their children on weekend adventures.

What are the Best Folding Wagons for Camping?

Camping trips typically require a bunch of gear to ensure the safety and comfort of those that are attending. Being able to pack your tent, grill, food, water, and other supplies into one wagon and move everything to the campsite at once makes the folding wagon a valuable commodity. There are wagons on this list that are designed specifically for outdoor pursuits and have been built to handle rocky or muddy terrain as well as sand and water. You are going to want to find a wagon that has a strong frame and thick wheels that can turn 360 degrees so you can maneuver in any direction on the fly. Check the wagons below for the best folding wagons to take on your camping trips.

The wagon on this list that was specifically designed for camping and outdoor adventures is this beauty from Hikenture. With a stronger frame and larger tires, this wagon boasts a 360-degree turning axis. The materials that the wagon is constructed of won't rip, tear or rust over time. In fact, this wagon will perform just as well out of the box as it will years down the road. Take this wagon on hundreds of adventures and rest assured that it will get the job done every single time.

Capacity is a big deal in the wagon game. Campers and hunters are going to want a wagon with a larger capacity so they can carry more gear in fewer trips. That is why this 220lb capacity wagon has made the list. Its durable frame and interior make it ideal for carting heavy loads through woods and uneven terrain. This wagon is tested in camping settings to ensure that even the toughest treks are light work. Get more for your dollar with a wagon that will last years and be able to handle anything you are willing to throw at it.

The PA brand has designed 6 of the coolest-looking wagons that you will ever see. Using bright and vibrant colors they have one of the most desirable wagons out there right now. The price point is budget-friendly and it can handle all of the different and uneven grounds you will encounter on your way to finding the perfect campsite. Complete with 360-degree rotating wheels and an easy-to-maintain interior this folding wagon should be a must-have item on holiday shopping and birthday lists this year. Now that we are getting back to normal these wagons are going to be super popular with families trying to get out of the house and enjoy some nature.