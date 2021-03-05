7 Best Plumbing Snakes: Your Easy Buying Guide

With a plumbing snake, you won’t have a need for toxic substances. These electric drain augers make it a lot simpler to solve the problem at its source. Plus, after you pull that fist-sized ball of hair out of your pipes, your family will think you’re some sort of DIY hero.

Chemical products have their place but they’re very hard on your plumbing, not to mention on the environment. Get the right tool for the job: a plumbing snake.

I’m blessed to live with three women in my family and all of them have long hair. Over time, that beautiful long hair finds its way into the shower drain. Because I’m an amazing guy, it falls to me to unclog the pipes after it becomes a problem.

If there’s one universal constant, it’s that plumbing is gross. That’s true, but whether you live in a house or an apartment, there are certain skills you have to learn in order to keep things running. Clearing drains, be they a kitchen sink, bathroom sink, shower, or tub, doesn’t seem that important until it is.

How Do You Use a Plumbing Snake?

I always say get the right tool for the job. Well, actually, my dad-in-law says that but I've adopted the phrase since I write these posts and he tells me what to improve on. Still, he's a very wise man.

The right tool to unclog a drain is the tried and true plumbing snake. You might hear it called a drain snake or a pipe snake as well but they're all fairly similar.

A plumbing snake may come in different forms. There are manual pipe snakes that are basically a long cable with a plastic handle. Handheld drum snakes feature a plastic container that houses the cable and makes it easier to twist the assembly.

Electric models may work with a cordless drill or feature a motor of its own to turn the cable. In the case of really big jobs, drain cleaning machines are used by homeowners and professionals to clear out main drain lines.

Although there are a lot of various types of pipe snakes, they all function in the same way. A long, wound steel cable is fed down the pipe that's clogged. There is a cutting bit at the tip of the cable, typically in the form of a diamond-shaped spring, that winds itself into whatever is causing the blockage.

Feeding the cable down the drain is fairly simple. You may have to push and pull a little in order to get the end past any sharp turns or tight curves because of traps or junctions. Continue feeding the snake down until you hit paydirt; you'll know that you're there when you feel a spongy resistance.

Rotate the plumbing snake against the clog until you feel it travel freely again. The auger head on the end of the cable will work itself into whatever is down there. Once the snake bites into the debris and it's loosened, you'll know because water usually begins flowing down the drain.

Gingerly begin pulling the snake back out of the pipe, using a little pressure to work the cable out. Disclaimer: Be careful as the end with all the gunk approaches the drain. It can get pretty gross.

If you're clearing out a drain connected to your bathtub, be sure not to go down the drain. There is a chance that the snake may go the wrong way and cause damage. Use the overflow drain instead.

Can I Snake My Own Drain?

Absolutely, you can snake your own drain. With the right tool, a little know-how, and a lot of patience, anyone be their own plumber. Just remember the plumber's number one golden rule: don't bite your fingernails.

Drain snakes are meant for light jobs with minor obstructions. You know: hair, soap, food, and gunk. These things typically collect in the trap direction below the sink or down the line a little bit.

Remember to be patient as you're feeding the snake down the drain. Your progress is measured in inches, not feet, when it comes to plumbing. Bends are small and clearance is tight. Plus, you can't see what's going on down there unless you have a spare pipe camera laying around.

Also, keep in mind that your time spent on the job will depend on how large the clog is. Big masses of garbage down the line may require you to go through these steps a few times to take care of the issue.

Is It Safe to Snake My Own Drain?

Technically, yes. If you have some common sense and any sort of DIY experience, the process shouldn't take a lot of training. What it takes is a little logic and a whole lot of patience.

There are some issues to keep in mind, however. Because drain augers are essentially a giant wound steel cable, they have the potential to hurt you if used improperly. I highly recommend getting a really good pair of leather work gloves or a specialized glove like the Ridgid Drain Cleaning Mitt. Your fingers will thank you.

Work slowly and take your time. Whipping the cable up in a frenzy will just increase the chance of binding it up. If you slept through physics class, you may not remember that energy can be stored in a kinked cable and released when pulled out of a tight space. Be careful.

The plumbing snakes on this list are meant for smaller jobs that are only a few feet down your kitchen sink or shower drain. For anything serious like tree roots growing through your main sewer line, it would be good to call a plumber unless you're handy with the systems in your house.

If you live in an older house and you have plumbing made up of older galvanized metal, there is a chance (a slight chance, but still a chance) that the sharp end of the pipe snake could scratch it. This could (it's unlikely, but it's possible) result in a rust issue and perhaps a serious issue in the future.

Of course, scary stories like that are typically found on plumbing websites that want your business. What may be worse on your pipes is the use of toxic chemicals to clear blockages. These products are incredibly harmful to your home's systems, not to mention what they do to the environment.

Honestly, you and your home will be a lot better off with a little work and the right tool. Take your time, use your head, and you'll find that clearing your own drain incredibly satisfying, not to mention looking like an absolute hero to the other members of your family.

