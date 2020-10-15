37 Best UV Sterilizers to Safely Kill Germs (Updated!)

You can read more about UV-C light and why it’s so effective for killing germs at the end of our reviews. Also, when you’re looking to safely and quickly sanitize larger spaces around your home including specific surfaces from your keyboard to your mouse, UV lamps are another effective option that’s quite easy to use as long as you’re not going to need to be in the space while the lamp is working.

If you’re looking for a UV sterilizer for your home, office, or any other space small and large, you’ll find many different options that are rechargeable and many are so portable you can easily keep them in your car, office, and at home to get and keep all your personal items germ free in a matter of a few minutes a day. While you’re focused on killing germs, UV air purifiers can kill airborne germs, while UV water purifiers will keep you safe from waterborne pathogens at home and when you’re on the go.

These devices, whether you opt for a wand, box, bag, or cabinet, will drench your items with germicidal light that can eliminate up to 99.9% of the nasty stuff on sheets and bedding, phones, keys, glasses, toys, and other more personal items. And, because bacteria can often stink, these sanitizers are also great for helping to eliminate those offending odors too.

Coronavirus cases nationwide are still racking up pretty big daily numbers, and flu season is right around the corner, so staying safe is almost certainly on almost everyone’s mind. Since you’re probably looking for the best ideas you can use at home or at your kids’ schools to help keep your whole family protected, we’re here to help. The positive news is that you can kill most harmful germs, bacteria, and viruses with a UV-C light sterilizer.

There are lots of ways to clean your beauty tools. Bleach and other harsh cleaners will certainly do the job but the smell is overwhelmingly obnoxious and these options can be really rough on your skin.

But what if you want serious germ-killing powers for your phones, tablets, and toys without the nose burning smells? A UV sterilizer might be your new best friend. If only there was one we could walk into with our whole body!

Using UV-C light to clean sounds futuristic but it has been used to sanitize surfaces since 1878. The 1903 Nobel Prize in Physiology was awarded for the use of UV light to kill and prevent tuberculosis. It's currently used in medical, food preparation, and water sanitation services, but now the technology has shrunk enough that you can have your own UV sanitizer at home.

How do UV sterilizers work?

We're exposed to ultraviolet light from the sun all the time. Our sunblock protects us from UV-A and UV-B light which can cause sunburns and skin cancer. UV-C light is generally deflected by our ozone layer and never reaches us. UV-C bulbs are not the same as those black light bulbs you find everywhere around Halloween. These are powerful bulbs.

When UV-C light hits microbes, the light disrupts the bonds that hold their DNA together. Without working DNA, bacteria and viruses can't replicate themselves or even perform normal cell functions and say the colony dies off. Which is pretty brutal if you think about it, but also awesome because a light bulb can tell all the bacteria on your bathroom counter.

For more information, this article from Scientific American really spells out things in detail.

How does a UV sanitizing wand work?

First and foremost, follow the instructions that came with the wand because they are all a bit different. If you somehow obtained a wand with no instructions here is what you need to know.

Keep it straight. These wands work best in a flat, horizontal, and downward position. Many have saftey features that shut off the lamp if it's turned upright to protect your eyes. If you need to use it on something like a wall or mirror, it can be used vertically, just be sure to keep it aimed directly at the surface so you don't trigger the safety shut off.

Do not shine it on people, animals, or near anyone's eyes. It won't kill you like it will bacteria but your eyes can be severely damaged according to this article from Prevent Blindness.

These wands are most effective on flat smooth surfaces. They only work where light hits, so this isn't a solution to your blending sponge woes. See our guide to the top best makeup sponges for tips and tricks to clean your blenders. But for counter surfaces, manicure tools, and other smooth objects, these wands can kill over 90 percent of all microbes.

It takes at least 10 seconds to be effective. Think of it like ironing--if you pass it over at lightning speed, it won't work. Go slow, work in sections.

Between a half an inch and an inch is the sweet spot for how high off the surface you want to hold your wand. Any closer and it's going to take you a lot longer to cover the area and any higher and the effectiveness goes down.

UV wands can also be handy to travel with, as you can use them to ensure your hotel linens are clean and sterile.

