37 Best UV Sterilizers to Safely Kill Germs (Updated!)

Coronavirus cases nationwide are still racking up pretty big daily numbers, and flu season is right around the corner, so staying safe is almost certainly on almost everyone’s mind. Since you’re probably looking for the best ideas you can use at home or at your kids’ schools to help keep your whole family protected, we’re here to help. The positive news is that you can kill most harmful germs, bacteria, and viruses with a UV-C light sterilizer.
These devices, whether you opt for a wand, box, bag, or cabinet, will drench your items with germicidal light that can eliminate up to 99.9% of the nasty stuff on sheets and bedding, phones, keys, glasses, toys, and other more personal items. And, because bacteria can often stink, these sanitizers are also great for helping to eliminate those offending odors too.
If you’re looking for a UV sterilizer for your home, office, or any other space small and large, you’ll find many different options that are rechargeable and many are so portable you can easily keep them in your car, office, and at home to get and keep all your personal items germ free in a matter of a few minutes a day. While you’re focused on killing germs, UV air purifiers can kill airborne germs, while UV water purifiers will keep you safe from waterborne pathogens at home and when you’re on the go.
You can read more about UV-C light and why it’s so effective for killing germs at the end of our reviews. Also, when you’re looking to safely and quickly sanitize larger spaces around your home including specific surfaces from your keyboard to your mouse, UV lamps are another effective option that’s quite easy to use as long as you’re not going to need to be in the space while the lamp is working.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $135.89 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $89.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $319.90 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $78.89 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $85.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $79.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $269.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $54.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $139.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $76.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $69.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $169.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $229.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $259.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $74.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $79.90 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $102.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $159.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.88 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $239.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $44.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $218.89 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $169.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $27.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $54.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $259.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $45.98 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $68.88 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $33.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $73.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $67.61 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. JJ CARE Professional UV Sterilizer BoxPrice: $135.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Roomy cabinet with eight-liters of storage space
- Stainless steel reflective interior makes for 360 degree sterilization
- Easy to use timer
- Complete cycle runs in just 30 minutes
- No information available
- No information available
- No information available
JJ Care has emerged as one of the professional beauty companies devoted to UV sanitizers for lots of different user needs. This UV Sanitizing Cabinet is ideal for the salon user. This convenient tabletop model features a stout metal cabinet and glass window in the door. It is durable and allows you to see when sterilization is in process. This eight-liter model offers large enough capacity for salon tools as well as spa towels.
This cabinet offers both UV light and heat sterilization options, and it has a roomy slide-out rack that makes organizing your contents simple. The inside is reflective stainless steel making for better 360 degree sterilization. It offers a removable drip tray that’s easy to clean, keeping your machine running in top form.
A complete cycle takes just 30 minutes, however, it offers the option to sterilize and dry for up to 120 minutes. The controls are simple and intuitive to use. Because this machine is new to Amazon, we’ve not yet been able to test it, however, if it operates as reliably as the other UV sanitizers from JJ Care, we’re confident it’s a great option.
Find more JJ CARE Professional UV Sterilizer Box information and reviews here.
-
2. VABSCE LED UV-C Cleaner BoxPrice: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large size box means you can sanitize many items at once
- 360 degree UV-C light disinfection
- Three cycle times allow you to customize based on needs
- No information available
- No information available
- No information available
If you’ve been looking for a UV sanitizer that’s bigger than just a phone case, the VABSCE UV Light Sanitizer Box offers plenty of space for your phone and a lot of other stuff too. This 7.9 by 7.9 inch tub stands 8.7 inches tall, so it’s a great option for sterilizing makeup brushes, toothbrushes, phones, keys, and more.
It features 360 degree UV-C light sterilization and offers three cycles of operation – a five minute quick mode, a 10 minute potent mode, and a 24 hour cycling mode that’s sufficient to kill germs and bacteria even on face masks to make them last longer – an important option for those in the healthcare and first responder jobs.
This sanitizer kills 99% of harmful germs, viruses, and bacteria. While we have not been able to test this unit, based upon the few reviews, it works well.
Find more VABSCE LED UV-C Cleaner Box information and reviews here.
-
3. ROCKUBOT Smart Sterilizing Bed RobotPrice: $119.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rechargeable battery operates up to 3.5 hours on a single charge
- Quiet and discreet
- Rolling or hand-held options
- Sanitizes above and below the unit
- Takes up to 40 minutes to fully sterilize a bed
- Some charging issues reported
- Tends to get stuck in tight places
Are you more than a little concerned about germs, especially if you’re headed to an Air B ‘n B or another vacation rental for a socially distanced getaway? The ROCKUBOT smart bed sterilizing robot can ease your fears about bedbugs, viruses, dust mites, and more with the power of UV-C light sterilization. This rolling robo sterilizer can offer two-sided sanitization of both the mattress and sheets at one time!
With four powerful UV-C lights and 24 AI sensors, this robot can clean all kinds of surfaces on tables, nightstands, floors and more, plus with a versatile handle attachment, you can flood germ-killing light on your personal items as well. This portable purifier has two cleaning modes – automatic which will let the robot roll on your bed without falling off, and manual – so you can clean whatever, wherever.
The ROCKUBOT has an internal 5000 mAh rechargeable Lithium battery which only takes about three hours to fully recharge. It can run for up to 3.5 hours (depending on settings) and operates quietly and discreetly (in case you’re visiting family and don’t want to offend.) It also can be used as a power bank to charge your phone.
Find more ROCKUBOT Smart Sterilizing Bed Robot information and reviews here.
-
4. LIU The UV Eliminator Rolling UV LampPrice: $319.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- UV-C bulb can be positioned to most effectively kill germs
- Rolling stand is simple to maneuver
- Kills germs in spaces up to 330 square feet
- Very expensive
- May be too large for home use
- Bulb can be fragile
If you’re looking for a big, powerful germicidal UV lamp at 254nm wavelength to disinfect your office, restaurant, or factory areas, this 100 watt lamp is ideal. This lamp bulb is adjustable 10 180 degrees and comes on a metal stand with caster wheels so it’s easy to move around in large spaces. It covers up to 330 square feet and can be placed directionally to sanitize specific surfaces.
This lamp has three cycles with a timer that can be set for 15, 30, 60, or 120 minutes and has a convenient remote control that allows you to delay the cycle start which allows you to exit from the room in order to avoid light exposure which can be harmful to your eyes. You’ll also appreciate the handle on the lightbox tower that allows you to position this lamp to do the most effective disinfection.
-
5. 59S UV Light Sanitizer WandPrice: $119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- FDA certified and clinically tested
- Sanitizes with 5-10 swipes over surfaces
- Compact folding design that's rechargeable
- Safety feature to protect eyes
- No way to know if it's actually done the job
- Magnet closure isn't secure
- Some customer service issues reported
59S makes some of the most popular UV sanitizers, and this UV light wand is another one of their awesome creations to fight germs and bacteria including dangerous viruses. It kills 99.9% of germs in seconds – you simply need to swipe the wand back and forth over the desired surface 5-10 times and the job is done.
This wand is FDA certified, and has been clinically tested with proven results, unlike many. Powered by 20 UV-C LED lights, it’s foldable and compact so you can easily take it anywhere. Ir charges via an included USB cable. You’ll appreciate its several safety features. When the lights are turned upwards, they automatically shut off to avoid light damage to your eyes, although it is recommended that you wear protective goggles when using. It also has a child lock to prevent accidental use.
Find more 59S UV Light Sanitizer Wand information and reviews here.
-
6. HoMedics UV-Clean Phone SanitizerPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fast one minute cycle
- Collapsible and compact
- Specifically for smartphones
- Kills 99.9% of germs, bacteria and viruses
- Pretty spendy
- Not big enough for anything but phones
- Must flip your phone mid-cycle to complete cleaning
There’s plenty of evidence out there that your phone is probably as germ-ridden as your toilet seat according to USA Today. Gross, right? That’s why you’ll want to snag this HoMedics phone sanitizer fast. This compact model cleans up to 99.9% of harmful germs, bacteria, and viruses in just one minute using powerful UV-C light. It’s rechargeable via USB and can run 70 cycles on a single charge.
While it only cleans one side of your phone at a time, it’s a simple flip and push of a button to complete the cleaning cycle. It collapses to nearly flat when not in use, so it’s easy to take with you wherever you go.
Find more HoMedics UV-Clean Phone Sanitizer information and reviews here.
-
7. JJ CARE UV Disinfection BoxPrice: $78.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two UV-C bulbs offer 20,000 hour bulb life and are replaceable
- Handsome marbled exterior
- Rechargeable via USB cable
- Quick three minute cycle
- Not large enough for most remote controls
- May cause an odor when working
- Box depth isn't sufficient
Lots of UV sterilizers have small LED UV bulbs, but the JJ Care UV sterilizer box has two powerful UV-C bulbs that operate at 253.7nm wavelength. They are replaceable, but also promise 20,000 hours of bulb life, which means this sanitizer is going to last you for years. Large enough for your smartphone or other small items, the other distinctly different attribute is the classy wooden box.
A simple three-minute cycle does the trick, and the lighted button on top lets you know when the cycle is in process. At 8.85 inches long x 4.52 inches wide and 2.36 inches high, it’s ideal to keep at the office for your small personal items. Rechargeable via USB, this portable sanitizer is also easy to take anywhere you think you’ll want quick sterilization.
Find more JJ CARE UV Disinfection Box information and reviews here.
-
8. UVILIZER Extra UV Light SanitizerPrice: $59.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Kills 99% of germs, bacteria and viruses
- Reduces bacterial odors
- Sterilizes in seconds
- Convenient to take anywhere
- Small so it takes a while to cover large surfaces
- You have to remember to charge it
- May look like a toy to kids
We love light sanitizing wands and this UVILIZER compact sanitizing wand is so simple to use. It destroys up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria including viruses from MRSA to Coronavirus and other cold and flu viruses with a light wavelength of 250-270nm . This handheld wand is easy to take anywhere, especially to sanitize surfaces while you travel. Just swipe over any surface and the UV-C light technology destroys the molecular structure of DNA or RNA in harmful substances and kills those undesirable germs within just a few seconds.
Because it kills bacteria, it also reduces odors caused by mold and bacteria so it’s great to use in bathrooms, on pet beds, kids’ toys, and even stinky shoes. Wand over items for several minutes and you’re done. This wand is easy to recharge via the included USB cable, but can also run on AAA batteries so you can it anywhere. Use it to disinfect your phones, laptop, keyboards, and more. These wands have a 10,000 hour lamp life.
You can also get these wands in a convenient two-pack if you want to keep one at home and one in the car.
Find more The UVILIZER Light Sanitizer information and reviews here.
-
9. LEADLIFE UV Sanitizer WandPrice: $85.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Kills 99.9% of germs on both hard and porous surfaces
- Small size makes it convenient to take anywhere
- Easy to use on phones, devices and work areas
- Fast charging via included USB cable
- Comes with safety goggles
- Some shipping issues reported
- Company's customer service is questionable
- No apparent auto shut-off when turned toward user
This UV sanitizer wand features four programmable timers so it does a yeoman’s job of removing up to 99.9% of bacteria, germs, and viruses on all kinds of surfaces. Take it to ensure your hotel sheets and pillowcases are clear of those pathogens, and use it at home to keep your phones, devices, and keyboard clear as well. And, because UV light can be dangerous for your eyes, you might want to order some safety goggles as well.
Using the power of nine large UV-C lights with a wavelength of 270-280 nm, this wand effectively keeps your space a little safer in minutes, and it keeps odors caused by bacteria at bay too. We like that it works on both porous surfaces as well as hard surfaces, and it’s odorless and leaves no residue. It’s easy to keep in service because it charges fast via the included USB cable, so you can even use it to sterilize your groceries and other items you might not have thought about.
This wand is CE Certified by Products Safety Consultants, Inc. which should give you added confidence.
Find more Green Piece Germ Reaper UV Sanitizer Wand information and reviews here.
-
10. 59S UV Ultraviolet LED Sterilizer BoxPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Disinfects smartphones and more
- Eight UV-C LEDs in the lid
- Less than one minute to disinfect
- Need to run two cycles to disinfect both sides of items
- No other information available
- No other information available
If you’re looking for a UV-C sanitizer box, but you’re frustrated by the long wait times for most orders right now, this model is available now and is similar in design and size to the UV Pod. Eight UV-C lights in the lid provide 99.9% disinfection in just a 59 second cycle. You do, however, need to flip your items and run a second cycle for complete disinfection.
At 3.5 inches deep by 8 inches long and 1.5 inches tall, this box is perfect for sanitizing your smartphone, makeup brushes, nail supplies, and glasses. This box is also a good option for sterilizing your toothbrushes and combs too. As with many of these devices, they are just becoming available so we’ve not been able to test this specific model.
Find more 59S UV Ultraviolet LED Sterilizer Box information and reviews here.
-
11. 3B Lumin UV-C Light SterilizerPrice: $269.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Quick and easy to use
- Easy to understand control panel
- Large sterilization chamber
- Kills bacteria, viruses and more
- More expensive than many
- Many reports of items smelling bad after cleaning
- Cleans only the exterior of items
So many of our most commonly used items are rife with opportunities for germs to multiply, from viruses and bacteria to fungi and more – none of which you want on your stuff. The 3B Lumin, while originally developed to quickly clean C-PAP accessories, is the perfect way to use UV-C light to clean and sanitize all your devices as well.
With a high powered UV-C light, this UV sterilizer takes just five minutes to leave your items completely clean and safe. This machine is virtually maintenance-free, requiring no filters or replacement parts, and the bulb life is expected to outlast the life of the machine itself. The easy to read control panel is simple to operate, and the sterilization chamber is roomy enough to accommodate everything from toothbrushes and electronics to hearing aids, cell phones, and smaller children’s toys.
To be clear, this machine does not use ozone, which can be harmful and leave both an unpleasant smell as well as residue. Since most C-PAP users have oxygenation issues, you might consider purchasing a pulse oximeter to keep tabs on your health during the day and night and to gauge whether your machine is doing what it should.
Find more 3B Lumin UV-C Light Sterilizer information and reviews here.
-
12. Rosa Rugosa UV Sterilizer BoxPros:
Cons:
- Attractively designed for discreet use
- Large enough to sanitize your phone and your sex toys at the same time
- Dual modes for UV-C light and ozone sterilization
- Kills 99.9% of harmful bacteria
- Some charging issues reported
- Longer cycle times than some
- Not as well made as some others
When you’re looking for a UV sterilizer that can accommodate more than your phone, this UV sanitizer is an attractive unit that you can keep in your bedroom to sanitize even your most personal items, from cell phones to sex toys (which need sanitizing too.) It kills 99.9 percent of harmful bacteria and viruses in an eight-minute cycle at the push of a button.
At 12.2 inches long by 6.9 inches wide and 5 inches tall, this sterilization box can accommodate quite a few items at a time. The mirrored lid adds even more light reflection to envelop your items in 360-degree cleansing light. This sanitizer also features dual modes with either ozone or UV light sanitation, making it appropriate for your CPAP equipment as well. It charges via USB.
Find more LAMPTOP 5W UV Sterilizer Box information and reviews here.
-
13. UV Sterilizer CabinetPrice: $139.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for salon use
- Large cabinet accommodates many items at once
- 360 degree sterilization without turning items
- No information available
- No information available
- No information available
With the power of UV-C light and ozone, this sterilizer cabinet is ideal for those who are looking to disinfect a variety of larger items from hair and nail salon equipment to personal devices and more. It features 360 degree all-around sterilization without the need to turn or reposition the items you put inside.
This cabinet is approximately 14.5 × 9.8 × 8.2 inches in size, and features customizable time and light settings to allow you complete sterilization of your items. This item is newly available, so we don’t have complete information on it at this time, but want you to have ample choices for UV sterilization.
Find more LMEIL UV Sterilizer Machine information and reviews here.
-
14. HoMedics UV-Clean Portable SanitizerPrice: $76.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very compact style fits easily into a purse or messenger bag
- Rechargeable via USB with up to 70 cycles per charge
- Four powerful UV-C bulbs surround items with germ stopping light
- Designed for phones and other small items
- Two platforms included to hold various items
- Too small for many sterilizing needs
- USB port is difficult access
- Fabric exterior is difficult to keep clean
If you’re looking for a truly portable solution for sanitizing your phone, keys, wallet, and glasses, the HoMedics UV Sterilizer is an easy option to choose. So small it can fit in your purse, gym bag, or car cubby this small sanitizer, you can take this when you travel and have it at the ready because it’s rechargeable via USB, and can run 70 cycles on a single charge.
This little workhorse kills up to 99.99 percent of germs, viruses, and bacteria in a one-minute sanitation cycle. It comes with two interchangeable platforms to ensure your small items are thoroughly cleaned. One holds your smartphone and the second is a flat base for small things right down to your pulse oximeter and fitness tracker.
Your phone, in particular, is rife with germs according to this article by Ryan Reed for HGTV. The HoMedics sanitizer uses four UV-C Germicidal LED lights to completely surround your items with germ stopping rays. This would be the perfect gift for seniors and other folks likely to be more compromised should they get sick.
Find more HoMedics UV-Clean Portable Sanitizer information and reviews here.
-
15. CrazyCap UV Water PurifierPrice: $69.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Santizies using UV-C rays
- Self-activates for cleaning every four hours
- Keeps beverages cold for 24 hours and hot for 12
- Can't filter heavy metals
- No carrying loop
- Relatively limited 17-ounce capacity
If you’re ready to protect the environment by reducing plastic waste, but you’re unsure about the safety of your tap water, the CrazyCap UV Water Purifier Cap and Insulated Water Bottle will cover both those important considerations. The CrazyCap uses an in-cap UV-C light to kill 99.999% to kill mold, bacteria, and viruses in one to two minutes. Its rays are the same wavelength as the UV used to sanitize operating rooms and water treatment plants. The UV light cap is rechargeable via USB, so you’re reducing battery use too.
Because this comes with a 17 ounce insulated stainless steel water bottle, you can eliminate up to 500,000 plastic water bottles over your lifetime. Amazing. The bottle keeps hot drinks hot for up to 12 hours and cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours. The bottle is self-cleaning because the UV light activates every four hours to stop bacteria and mold from breeding in your water bottle.
If protecting the environment is a deciding factor when you’re spending your hard-earned money, you’ll be pleased to know that this company gives 5% of your purchase to Water.org. This bottle would be a great eco-friendly gift for anyone you love who has the same philosophy.
-
16. 59S UV-C Light Sterilization BagPrice: $169.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two banks of UV bulbs top and bottom, plus reflective mirror for 360 degree sanitization
- Bigger bag allows for disinfection of lots of items
- Three minute cycle time with no ozone
- No need to air out fumes before using sanitized items
- Zippers aren't the highest quality
- No information available
- No information available
If you’re looking for a UV-C light sterilizer bag that’s big enough to manage all sorts of items including your CPAP accessories, this sterilizing bag is a great find. It uses powerful UV-C lights to do the trick. With two light banks, each with 12 UV lights for a total of 24, it has more than twice the number compared to most other bags. It works in just three minutes to kill 99% of the bad stuff. A sapphire mirror adds to the reflective properties inside the bag giving you 360 degree UV sterilization.
This big bag will automatically shut off after the cycle has finished so you don’t need to keep a close eye on it. Because it doesn’t use ozone, it’s safe to use items immediately after the cycle is finished. This bag is sizeable at 9.45 inches wide x 7.68 inches tall x 5.91 inches deep. We don’t, however, have much consumer feedback at this time.
Find more Jumbo UV-C Light Sterilization Bag information and reviews here.
-
17. Tool Klean Anti-Microbial UV Light Oven Pro SanitizerPrice: $229.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Professional level machine for salon or home use
- Reflective interior provides 360 degree sanitation
- Kills 99.9998% of harmful germs and viruses
- Large size accommodates lots of items
- Expensive for home use
- Not as well made as others
- Interior trays are a bit flimsy
If you’re looking for a large capacity UV sanitizer, this UV sterilizer cabinet is a professional option for salons but equally excellent for home use as well. This big box obliterates 99.9998% of harmful germs, bacteria, and viruses from beauty tools, electronics, and even kitchen utensils all in a five to 30 minute cycle.
A reflective interior ensures 360 degree exposure to maximize disinfection efficiency. At 14 x 8 x 9 inches in size, it has two internal racks so you can sterilize more items at a time. The LED panel makes setting the machine simple and you can easily see when the cycle is done.
Find more Tool Klean Anti-Microbial UV Light Oven Pro Sanitizer information and reviews here.
-
18. Wabi UV Sterilizer & DryerPros:
Cons:
- 30 minute sanitization cycle for bottles and nipples
- Option for continuous sterilization every two hours
- Perfect for all your personal devices
- Easy to use touch screen
- Very expensive compared to other options
- Some shelf life issues reported
- Takes up a lot of counter space
The Wabi UV Bottle Sterilizer and Dryer is great for families with babies in the house, but it’s so much more versatile for sanitizing your entire family’s items. This advanced UV sterilizer is designed with a simple touchscreen that lets you sterilize, dry, and store items with a single touch. You can sanitize bottles or your personal devices in just 30 minutes while eliminating germs and harmful bacteria.
The touch panel on top lets you set UV sterilization for one minute up to every two hours, so you once items have been sterilized you can use it as a storage space to keep baby bottles, kitchen wares, or electronics continually and automatically clean and germ-free.
Find more Wabi UV Sterilizer & Dryer information and reviews here.
-
19. UV-C Light Sanitizer BagPrice: $74.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large UV-C bulb kills 99.9% of germs
- Big bag can accommodate a wide range of items
- Three timer settings with automatic shut off
- No information available
- No information available
- No information available
Whether your concern is sanitizing your C-PAP or you want to have a portable option to sterilize your smartphone, tablet, or laptop, this UV sanitizing bag is an easy way to kill germs on all kinds of items. With a five minute cycle, you can easily sanitize almost anything you use in public that might be exposed to germs or viruses.
At 9.8 inches long by 7.8 inches deep and 6.2 inches tall, this bag can accommodate even larger items. It has a seven inch long UV-C light that bathes all items inside with more direct germ-killing light than smaller LEDs. It has a stainless steel rack that sets in the bag’s bottom to ensure items get light from all sides. A 5, 15, and 30 minute timer allows you to choose the cycle which will be most effective for your needs.
While we don’t have a lot of consumer reviews and we can’t get our hands on this bag at the moment, we’ll update as soon as we can, and want to make this option available to you. There’s another bag style UV sanitizer available as well, but it’s also shy on much product information.
Find more UV-C Light Large Cleaner Bag information and reviews here.
-
20. UV Pod Sterilizer BoxPrice: $79.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three minute cycle kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria
- Well sized for phones, glasses and beauty items
- Reflective mirror gives 360 degree sterilization
- Easy to operate with alert signal when sterilization cycle is complete
- Too small for tablets or larger items
- No way to know for sure if things are sterilized
- Can't replace the LEDs
The perfect size to use at home or your salon or office, the UV Pod has room for your phone, glasses, combs, and hair cutting accessories, or nail salon supplies. Easy to use with the push of a button, a lighted ring on the lid allows you to see when sterilization is in process, and then an alarm sounds when the cycle is finished so you’ll know exactly when you can safely remove your items.
At 8 inches long by 3 inches deep and 1.5 inches high, it features ten UV-C sterilizing lights in the lid with a 20,000 bulb life. A light reflective mirror on the box bottom means you’ll get 360 degrees of exposure to kill 99.9% of harmful germs and bacteria including viruses. This UV sanitizer charges via USB, and each sterilization cycle lasts three minutes. You can even use it to sterilize your makeup brushes, beauty blenders, and cosmetics.
Find more UV Pod Sterilizer Box information and reviews here.
-
21. Professional UV Disinfection CabinetPrice: $102.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Glass door allows you to see that it's working
- Germicidal UV light sterilization
- Very easy set-up
- Sturdy and suitable for spas and salons
- Some door alignment issues reported
- Door feels a bit flimsy
- Instructions are lacking
If you’re looking for a professional level sanitizer, whether it’s for beauty, tattoo, or medical tools, this UV disinfection cabinet gives you plenty of space to clean lots of items at once. The germicidal UV lamp and heavy-duty metal cabinet make this a great option for salons and spas. At 13.4 inches wide by 8.7 inches deep and 9.4 inches high, it’s one of the roomiest units available.
Because this unit is new on Amazon, we’ve not been able to test it, nor does it have any consumer reviews, but if you’re looking for options, this could be a good one.
Find more Pibbs 491 Large Sanital Sanitizer information and reviews here.
-
22. GROWNSY UV-C Clean Sterilizer & Bottle DryerPrice: $159.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large interior allows for sterilization of bottles as well as other household items
- Powerful UV-C lights kill 99.9% of germs
- Quick 16 minute cycle
- Multiple options for drying and sanitizing
- No ozone option
- Doesn't kill 100% of germs
- Quite expensive
You could get a traditional bottle sterilizer, but it would be as multifunctional for your whole family as the 4-in-1 UV sterilizer that can do so much more. This sterilizer kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria on all sorts of household items as well as baby bottles. For bottles, you have the option to sterilize and dry, sterilize only, or dry only. It fits up to a dozen baby bottles, plus nipples and rings.
Two powerful UV-C bulbs plus a HEPA filter remove bacteria, particles, and odors from almost anything. The highly reflective stainless steel interior delivers 360 degree purification. You can sterilize and sanitize in a quick 16 minute cycle at the push of a button, or choose longer cycles for sterilizing or drying. This sterilizer also has a child safety switch to turn off UV lights when kids are around.
An interior basket allows you to arrange items to maximize the volume of things to be sanitized during a single cycle.
Find more GROWNSY UV Sterilizer and Dryer information and reviews here.
-
23. The Germ Reaper UV Light Sanitizer WandPrice: $59.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- UV-C light kills 99.9% of germs and viruses
- Can be used on items all over the house
- Eye protection shut-off when tipped upwards
- 12 month warranty
- No information available
- No information available
- No information available
When you’re looking for a UV sterilizer that is mobile and can be used around the house, in the car, or pretty much wherever, the Germ Reaper UV sanitizing wand is a solid solution that allows you to sanitize pillows, shoes, sheets, devices, and more. This wand uses the power of UV-C LED lights that kill 99.99% bacteria, mold, fungus, and viruses in just 10 seconds.
This device operates with four AAA batteries which are not included. It features a light life of 10,000 hours. Because UV-C light can be damaging to the eyes, this device has a protection measure that turns off the light when the wand is turned upwards.
Find more Tecsee Ultravoilet Portable UV Sterilizer Wand information and reviews here.
-
24. Aian UV Sterilizer & DryerPrice: $239.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sterilizes baby's items as well as smartphones and other small items
- UV-C light kills 99.9% of germs and viruses
- Reflective stainless steel interior for 360 degree sterilization
- Requires a decent amount of counter space
- No further information available
- No further information available
When you’re trying to be especially careful about your baby’s health and safety right now, this Aian dual function dryer and sanitizer can help the rest of your family stay healthy too. Using gentle heat and UV-C rays, it can safely sterilize bottles, caps, and nipples, but it’s also a great solution to sanitizing your smaller devices like phones and earbuds, along with keys, glasses and more.
This effective little cabinet features a mirrored stainless steel interior to provide 360 degree disinfection of up to 99.99% of germs and viruses. Two internal racks allow for efficient use of space. It also offers the option to use heat, and negative ions, along with UV-C light to be sure your items are thoroughly disinfected and ready for use at all times. Things will be disinfected in just 10 minutes time and it’s large enough for lots of items, allowing you to customize to your family’s needs.
Find more ZP-Mu Dual Function UV Sterilizer & Dryer information and reviews here.
-
25. uvFreshr Mini UV Light SterilizerPrice: $44.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rechargeable device lasts seven cycles on a single charge
- Easy to use anywhere in your home
- Autosenses and shuts off if humans or pets are near
- Only efficient for small spaces
- Turns off too quickly
- No way to remotely control it
When you’re looking for a versatile UV sanitizer that can be used all over your home, this mini light can kill up to 99.9% of dangerous germs, viruses, and bacterial. It delivers 30 milli joules of light energy from a foot away – which is a lethal light dose for germs. Because it automatically senses when humans or pets are near, it will shut down and avoid exposing their eyes to the light rays – an excellent safety precaution.
Put this little light in literally any box and toss in your phone, toothbrush, keys, or whatever and be confident knowing they’ll be germ-free in a matter of minutes. Rechargeable via USB, this sanitizer will last up to seven uses before needing to recharge. This UV light does not use ozone in the sanitizing process. This small and lightweight device is great to take on travels to sanitize your hotel pillows and more.
Find more uvFreshr Mini UV Light Sterilizer information and reviews here.
-
26. JJ CARE UV Towel Warmer & SterilizerPrice: $218.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two stainless steel racks hold up to 40 face towels at once
- Large enough to sanitize other items
- Heats up in 10 to 20 minutes
- Feels less durable than some
- Doesn't get as hot as many spa professionals prefer
- Finish damages more easily than others
If you’re looking for a UV sterilizer that can do double duty as a towel warmer, the JJ Care cabinet is an ideal find. It heats towels up to 167 degrees in just 10 to 20 minutes, but with two stainless steel racks, you can use the UV sterilizing function for other items like cloth masks or other mask alternatives. This cabinet features a powerful 6 Watt UV lamp inside.
At 14.72 inches wide by 11.61 inches deep and 14.17 inches tall, it can accommodate up to 40 smaller hand towels and other cloth items like scrubs. It features an easy to clean removable drip tray on the bottom. One thing we like is that if you’re using this in a barber shop or spa, the insulated cabinet stays cool on the outside, even if you’re leaving it on all day. This cabinet is also great for keeping neck warmers and massage stones heated and ready to use on-demand.
Find more JJ CARE UV Towel Warmer & Sterilizer information and reviews here.
-
27. Evla’s UV Baby Bottle SanitizerPrice: $169.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large size makes it ideal for bottles as well as small devices and toys
- UV light kills 99.9% of germs, bacteria and viruses
- Fast 11 minute cycle time
- Hospital strength sterilization
- Not as roomy as other traditional bottle sterilizers
- Control panel is difficult to read
- Pretty expensive
Right now, you’re probably especially concerned about keeping your sweet baby safe from germs and viruses, and we don’t blame you. If you’re looking for hospital strength sterilization for their bottles, binkies, and toys, the Evla’s UV bottle sanitizer is an ideal germ-killing choice. This UV sterilizer kills 99.9% of bacteria, germs, and viruses in just 11 minutes.
Large enough to handle a half dozen bottles, caps, rings, and nipples, this sterilizer is also big enough to handle your portable devices, toothbrushes, and lots more household items you may worry carry dangerous germs. While most sterilizers require daily cleaning and descaling, because this uses UV light to do its work, it won’t rust like those other. Plus it’s a low power unit, so it won’t increase your electricity use.
Find more Evla's UV Baby Bottle Sanitizer information and reviews here.
-
28. Smartphone UV SanitizerPrice: $27.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- UV-C light kills 99.9% or harmful germs and bacteria
- Fits smartphones up to 6.5 inches in length
- Good for keys, glasses and makeup brushes
- Phone charging port built in
- No information available
- No information available
- No information available
If you’re looking for the perfect phone UV sanitizer, this clever unit will sterilize your smartphone and it has another attribute you’re going to love. Inside, it has a phone charging port so you can power up while it power cleans away germs, bacteria, and viruses with UV-C light. Large enough for a 6.5 inch phone, it will kill 99.9% of unwanted germs in a simple three-minute cycle.
This sanitizer is brand new, so there aren’t any consumer reviews and we haven’t been able to get our hands on one to try it out yet. We do know the machine will automatically shut off after its cleaning cycle is done. It’s also big enough to sanitize other items like watches, glasses, and smaller makeup brushes. It comes in several color options and might make a great gift idea for those germophobes on your list.
Find more Smartphone UV Sanitizer information and reviews here.
-
29. Portable UV Sanitizer & Wireless ChargerPros:
Cons:
- Fast charging option
- Both Ozone and UV-C light disinfection
- Kills 99.9% of germs and viruses
- Large enough for smartphones and other small items
- No information available
- No information available
- No information available
Another new entry in the UV sterilizer segment is this sanitizing box. At 8.3 by 4.7 inches, it’s large enough to fit most smartphones as well as smaller items like keys, jewelry, and more. With UV and ozone sterilization, it features a three-minute disinfection mode to kill germs like staph, and viruses as well.
When your chosen cycle is finished, it automatically unlocks and shuts down the UV-C lights to protect your eyes. It kills 99.9% of germs and viruses and has an intelligent fast charger on top so you can wirelessly charge your smartphone at any time. Again, this is a newer product so we don’t have consumer reviews to provide you with any negatives.
Find more Lambor Studios Portable UV Sanitizer information and reviews here.
-
30. Addot Portable UV Light SanitizerPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Set it and forget it thanks to automatic shut-off
- Compact size fits in the smallest of spaces
- 8,000 bulb life
- Kills 99.9% of germs in 15 minutes
- Some plug issues reported
- Must vacate the space before using
- Can be harmful to eyes and skin
If you’re looking for a portable and rechargeable UV light sanitizer that can fit in a space as small as your car cup holder, the Addot UV sanitizer lamp is a solution that kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria in as little as 15 minutes. Clean and sanitize the smallest nooks and crannies in your house even if you don’t have an outlet because this powerful UV sterilizer can run from five to eight cycles on a single charge and quickly powers back up via USB cable.
Set it and forget it as the cycle shuts down automatically after it has done its work. With an easy to position stand, you can place it in all sorts of spaces. This device has an 8,000 hour lamp life. It should only be operated while you’re outside the space. Because this item is new to Amazon, we don’t have any significant consumer feedback and have not been able to try it yet.
Find more Addot Portable UV Light Sanitizer information and reviews here.
-
31. NSKI 27L UV Tool Steilization CabinetPros:
Cons:
- This big cabinet can accommodate lots of items
- Perfect for multiple salon users to share
- Window allows you to see when the UV-C light is working
- Digital timer makes it easy to use
- No information available
- No information available
- No information available
If you’re a shop, salon, or spa owner, or even if you’re an independent contractor, you are going to need a UV sterilizer that can handle all the tools you use in a day. The NSKI UV Sterilizer Cabinet is big and it features eight shelves to spread out and sanitize all your most important items. The cycle takes just 15 minutes to kill germs and bacteria, including viruses, and the visible front window allows you to easily see when this unit is at work.
The solid cabinet can easily fit on a countertop and stands about 18 inches tall by 12 inches wide and nine inches deep. Because it works so quickly, it could easily manage sanitizing multiple users’ tools. A digital time at the top is simple to use, making daily sanitization a simple process. This is newly available so we haven’t been able to test it, but like to make the most efficient products available to you as soon as possible.
Find more NSKI 27L UV Tool Steilization Cabinet information and reviews here.
-
32. HomeZens Portable Plug in Air PurifierPrice: $45.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Plug can rotate to fit your outlet configurations
- Small profile doesn't take counter space
- UV-C light kills germs, viruses, and odors
- Purifies up to 110 square feet
- Not a long term solution
- Poor instructions
- Some customer service issues reported
If you’ve been considering the value of a UV air purifier for your bathrooms or closets, but you simply don’t have the counter space, the HomeZens plug-in UV air purifier might be the ideal option to maximize results while taking up a minimum amount of space. At just 7.5 inches tall, this little purifier can tackle odor and remove 99.9% of germs and viruses in rooms up to 110 square feet.
Because this purifier operates on a low speed, it never distracts with noise. It’s ozone free, and combines a 5,000 hour UV-C light along to do its work. Perfect in a nursery, it will never wake your baby. You’ll love that the plug rotates on the back to match your outlet configuration. And you’ll never need to worry about filter changes with this purifier either.
Find more HomeZens Portable Plug in Air Purifier information and reviews here.
-
33. Global UV & Ozone Sterilizer BoxPrice: $68.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- You can see when the machine is working thanks to a transparent cover
- Larger interior accommodates lots of stuff
- Kills germs with UV-C light
- Has to be plugged in
- No automatic cycles
- Some shelf life issues reported
If you’re looking for a large UV sterilizer for salon use or to sanitize multiple items at home, this UV sterilizer is an ideal option for you. Unlike many sanitizers that you close and hope they’re working, this unit features a tinted blue cover that allows you a view of the machine in process. At 12.99 inches by 10.63 inches deep and more than 7 inches tall, this sanitizer box could easily accommodate multiple phones, keys, and wallets at once.
The UV-C light cycle last 15 minutes, but you’ll need to manually turn it on and off. Also, if you’re looking for portability, this machine requires a standard plug-in so it’s better for home or salon use. It comes with two extra bulbs, which is a big plus.
Find more BLUERISE UV Sterilizer Box information and reviews here.
-
34. UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Wireless ChargerPrice: $33.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compact size for smartphones and small items
- USB charging
- Features voice prompts
- Too small for larger items
- Need to sanitize items on each side
- No other information available
If your main concern during the COVID-19 crisis is sanitizing your phone, we don’t blame you a bit. It seems that the glass screen is especially susceptible to carrying the virus for up to several days if it acts similarly to MERSA and SARS. While facts are still limited in terms of Coronavirus, it’s reasonable to assume your phone may be a carrier too.
This phone sanitizer is ideal for smartphones, watches, jewelry, and keys. Its small size makes it convenient to keep on your desk or dresser and the micro-USB makes it easy to charge. This sterilizer requires an 18-30 minute cycle to clean the front, and sterilize the back. Again, we’ve not been able to get our hands on one of these, but want you to have available options. This UV sanitizer features wireless charging for both Android and iOS phones so you can be sterilizing other items while charging at the same time.
-
35. Uniharpa Pacifier Sterilizing BoxPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This little device works well for binkies and bottle nippes
- UV-C light kills 99% of germs, bacteria and viruses
- Takes just 59 seconds
- Rechargeable and operates for a month on a charge
- Too tiny for a phone
- Not FDA approved
- More expensive than other pacifier sanitizers
If you’re a busy mom with a baby, there’s nothing more worrisome than having your precious little one get sick. This portable UV sanitizer is exactly the right size to kill 99% of germs on the binky they just tossed on the ground, or the nipple on their bottle that rolled off the highchair. This tiny sterilizer is so convenient to take absolutely everywhere. It features a clip so you can hang it from your bag or the arm of a stroller.
Using UV-C light at 295nm wavelength, the little box is ideal for anything small. It comes with a USB cable for convenient charging in the car, portable power bank, or at home, and a single charge lasts up to a month, so you’ll be ready for any situation. It’s simple to see when it’s ready for operation, during operation and when complete thanks to the light on the exterior. It also automatically shuts off when the contents have been fully sanitized. It’s also waterproof, so you can feel confident carrying it in your stroller, even when it’s raining.
Find more Munchkin Portable UV Sterilizer information and reviews here.
-
36. Simplix UV Light Phone Sterilizer & Charger BoxPrice: $73.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dual UV lights sterilize phones and other items in five minutes
- Large enough to accommodate items like glasses, small wallets and more
- Wireless charger on top works with iOS and Android devices
- Not as spacious as some
- Too shallow to sanitize larger eyeglasses
- Must be plugged in to use so it's not portable
When you’re looking for a two for one UV phone sterilizer, why not get one that also offers wireless smartphone charging as a side benefit? This UV sterilizer box has both options, and it’s large enough to sanitize more than just your phone. Equipped with dual UV lights, this sanitizer can keep your phone and other small items germ and virus free. The three minute cycle is all it takes, although you can select between four different timer options. The wireless charger on top works with both iOS and Android devices. Seriously handy.
While this looks similar to the UV Pod, we haven’t had the chance to test this one out. Operating on 280nm wavelength, this sanitizer kills 99.9% of germs and viruses to keep you and your items safe.
Find more UV Light Phone Sterilizer & Charger Box information and reviews here.
-
37. PerfectDry LUX Automatic Hearing Aid UV-C Disinfecting & Cleaning SystemPrice: $67.61Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fits in the palm of your hand
- Rechargeable or can run on power
- 30 minute cycle kills 99% of germs and bacteria
- Also features air dry function
- Blue light may disrupt your sleep
- Too tiny for much besides hearing aids
- Some reports of shut off failure
The PerfectDryLux hearing aid sanitizer uses the power of 360 degree UV-C light to clean, disinfect, and sterilize one of your most essential items. This handy cleaning box has a forced air fan drying system so if you’ve used a damp rag to do a preliminary cleaning, you can rest assured knowing your devices will come out dry and germ free.
This portable box can be charged via USB or operates with a power cord from anywhere you can plug in. It’s so small, it can literally fit in the palm of your hand. A 30 minute cycle is all it takes, and done daily, you can rest assured that your hearing aids will always be safe to put in.
There are lots of ways to clean your beauty tools. Bleach and other harsh cleaners will certainly do the job but the smell is overwhelmingly obnoxious and these options can be really rough on your skin.
But what if you want serious germ-killing powers for your phones, tablets, and toys without the nose burning smells? A UV sterilizer might be your new best friend. If only there was one we could walk into with our whole body!
Using UV-C light to clean sounds futuristic but it has been used to sanitize surfaces since 1878. The 1903 Nobel Prize in Physiology was awarded for the use of UV light to kill and prevent tuberculosis. It's currently used in medical, food preparation, and water sanitation services, but now the technology has shrunk enough that you can have your own UV sanitizer at home.
How do UV sterilizers work?
We're exposed to ultraviolet light from the sun all the time. Our sunblock protects us from UV-A and UV-B light which can cause sunburns and skin cancer. UV-C light is generally deflected by our ozone layer and never reaches us. UV-C bulbs are not the same as those black light bulbs you find everywhere around Halloween. These are powerful bulbs.
When UV-C light hits microbes, the light disrupts the bonds that hold their DNA together. Without working DNA, bacteria and viruses can't replicate themselves or even perform normal cell functions and say the colony dies off. Which is pretty brutal if you think about it, but also awesome because a light bulb can tell all the bacteria on your bathroom counter.
For more information, this article from Scientific American really spells out things in detail.
How does a UV sanitizing wand work?
First and foremost, follow the instructions that came with the wand because they are all a bit different. If you somehow obtained a wand with no instructions here is what you need to know.
Keep it straight. These wands work best in a flat, horizontal, and downward position. Many have saftey features that shut off the lamp if it's turned upright to protect your eyes. If you need to use it on something like a wall or mirror, it can be used vertically, just be sure to keep it aimed directly at the surface so you don't trigger the safety shut off.
Do not shine it on people, animals, or near anyone's eyes. It won't kill you like it will bacteria but your eyes can be severely damaged according to this article from Prevent Blindness.
These wands are most effective on flat smooth surfaces. They only work where light hits, so this isn't a solution to your blending sponge woes. See our guide to the top best makeup sponges for tips and tricks to clean your blenders. But for counter surfaces, manicure tools, and other smooth objects, these wands can kill over 90 percent of all microbes.
It takes at least 10 seconds to be effective. Think of it like ironing--if you pass it over at lightning speed, it won't work. Go slow, work in sections.
Between a half an inch and an inch is the sweet spot for how high off the surface you want to hold your wand. Any closer and it's going to take you a lot longer to cover the area and any higher and the effectiveness goes down.
UV wands can also be handy to travel with, as you can use them to ensure your hotel linens are clean and sterile.
See Also:
- Best N95 Masks
- Best Immunity Boosters
- Best Touchless Soap Dispensers
- Best Aloe Vera Gel to Make Hand Sanitizer
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.