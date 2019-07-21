Larissa’s Net Worth on 90 Day Fiancé: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Larissa Dos Santos Lima, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, has a net worth of approximately $150,000, according to The Richest. The reality star has faced several legal and financial hardships throughout her short-lived marriage to Colt Johnson, and the two often argued over money while they were together.

Lima was known for her lavish lifestyle on the show, and often asked Johnson for money for plastic surgery, expensive clothing, makeup and more. Lima wants to become and advocate for immigrants who have been arrested, and often promotes sponsored products on her Instagram account.

Here’s what you need to know about Lima’s net worth, job and income:

1. She Sponsors Several Products on Her Personal Instagram Account

Lima, like several other 90 Day Fiancé stars, promotes several sponsored products on her Instagram page. Some of the products she promotes include Teami tea detoxes, Beauty Kitchen Boutique bath and beauty products, Hottie Hair extensions, and more. She also recently gave a shoutout to the Center for Aesthetic Medicine & Human Performance, where she has gotten lip injections in the past.

Lima usually adds a code to her promotional posts to help fans get discounts on the sponsored products.

2. She is Interested in Becoming an Advocate for Immigrants Who Have Been Arrested

TV Shows Ace reports that Lima is interested in becoming an advocate for immigrants like herself, who have been arrested in the U.S. and are facing deportation, telling the publication that she “wants [her] personal history to help people.”

For those who need a refresher, Lima has been arrested several times since she entered the U.S. She was arrested on three different domestic abuse cases involving ex-husband Colt Johnson; earlier this year, she was arrested for attacking Johnson and leaving him with a swollen lip and bloody gums. Lima had also been arrested twice before for domestic violence against her now ex-husband in 2018 – the first time was in June, just days before their wedding, and again in November, though charges in both cases were dismissed.

3. She Once Told the Cameras That She Wanted One Million Dollars From Colt

Money has always been an issue between Lima and her ex-husband. Johnson has complained in the past that Lima was frequently asking him for money, which he eventually started to deny her. Fans also speculated that Lima was just using Johnson for his money. In the clip above, she tells the cameras she wants “one millions dollars” from Johnson, but she settled for $200 per month in the end.

Larissa has even offered Colt sexual favors in return for money and gifts, including getting lip fillers. She once said she deserves to get lip injections because Colt has a “hungry” sex drive, and told him that she’d be more “motivated” in that aspect if she felt more confident about herself.

4. Lima Started a GoFundMe Account After Her Arrest for Living Expenses and Legal Fees

After things started to fall apart between Lima and Johnson, and the two filed for divorce (which put Larissa at risk of being deported), she even reached out to fans on her social media pages to ask for donations to help with legal fees and living expenses.

A GoFundMe page was also started in January to raise money for an attorney, and has raised $5,178 to date. The description of the fundraiser reads “This Go fund me is to help 90 days Fiance Star Larissa Lima, with her new start. She is getting divorce and she is still not allowed to work in the United States. She did not get paid for the show because she does not have a work permit yet. At this time, she has no financial support. We estimate she is going to need about 5k to stay in the US while she is waiting for for her adjustment of Status. The money will be used for: Immigration and divorce attorneys fees and to cover her basic needs for approximately 02 months.”

5.90 Day Fiancé Stars Make Approximately $15,000 Per Season & an Extra $2,500 to Appear on the Tell-All Special

The stars of 90 Day Fiancé reportedly make a significantly lower amount of money than many other reality stars in 2019, with most of them making as little as $15,000 per season, with an added bonus of $2,500 to appear in the tell-all, according to Cheat Sheet. The paycheck generally goes to the American spouse in the relationship if the immigrant spouse hasn’t received their work permit, so sometimes they don’t get paid at all.

Nikki Cooper, a friend of David Toborowsky who appeared on 90 Day Fiance season 5, revealed the cast members only get paid $1,000 per episode, although that number might vary between the cast members.

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé on TLC.

