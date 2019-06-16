How Much Money Do Colt and Larissa Have on ’90 Day Fiancé’?

Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima, stars of TLC’s hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé have faced several legal and financial hardships throughout their short-lived marriage. The couple, who have had one of the most tumultuous, unstable and highly dramatic relationships of the series have often fought over money, which is something that Larissa always felt she needed more of.

Larissa enjoys a lavish lifestyle, complete with plastic surgery, expensive clothing and plenty of spending money, which definitely appears to be the opposite of Colt, who drives a car without air conditioning and shares a house and rent with his mother Debbie. However, he did buy Larissa a pretty impressive engagement ring, so fans of the reality couple have been curious about how much money the couple actually has.

According to his LinkedIn page, Colt is a software engineer at Konami Gaming, and according to the national average, a software engineer makes upwards of $115,000 annually. The Richest reports that Colt also got $1,000 per episode during his time on 90 Day Fiancé (the standard for each couple on the show), plus an extra $2,500 to do the reunion finale episode at the end of the season. The Richest states that Colt’s net worth is approximately $500,000, although the reality star has neither confirmed nor denied that number.

Money has always been an issue between Colt and Larissa. Colt has complained in the past that Larissa is constantly asking him for money, which he eventually started to deny her. However, he has also noted that when he does tell her “no,” she shows him a “completely different side of her.”

“I can’t just give [her] money,” Colt explains in the promo for tonight’s epiosode. “I’m not made of money.” He mentions that he has bills to pay, that he’s not made of money, and that he is cutting her off. The two initially clash over the cost of Larissa’s hair appointment, after she desperately searches the house for money to pay for it.

Larissa has even offered Colt sexual favors in return for money and gifts, including getting lip fillers. She once said she deserves to get lip injections because Colt has a “hungry” sex drive, and told him that she’d be more “motivated” in that aspect if she felt more confident about herself.

This is far from the first time that the two have clashed over money. Earlier this year, Colt posted a photo on Instagram about how he has done everything he can to make his (now ex) wife happy, but that it never seemed to be enough for her. He talked about everything he had paid for her since the two first got together, including how he gave her one thousand dollars to start her own business, bought her clothes, food and makeup, and provided her with “everything she needed to start a basic life in America.”

After things started to fall apart between Larissa and Colt, and the two filed for divorce (which put Larissa at risk of being deported), she even reached out to fans on her social media pages to ask for donations to help with legal fees (after she was arrested numerous times for domestic violence) and living expenses. She even started a GoFundMe page to raise money for an attorney.

Although the two are no longer together, Larissa appears to have found a way of maintaining her lifestyle through Instagram promotions and sponsored products. Her page is filled with pictures of the reality star promoting tea detoxes and hair, bath and skin products, while Colt appears to still be working at Konami Gaming.

