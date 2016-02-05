GOP Polls for Feb. 5: State of the Race in New Hampshire & South Carolina

With the focus on January 9’s New Hampshire primary, the next four days are critical. While Ted Cruz managed to pull a last-second upset of frontrunner Donald Trump in Iowa, he polled fairly close to Trump in that state, something that’s not true of New Hampshire. According to RealClearPolitics, Trump leads there by an average of more than 22 points, while Cruz’s rivals, including another surprising Iowa finisher in Marco Rubio, are within striking distance of his second-place spot. New polls for the remaining states haven’t yet measured reaction to Monday’s events, but PredictWiseprediction markets and FiveThirtyEight’s porjections have shown movement in favor of Trump’s rivals, especially for Rubio.

Delegate Count (1,237 Needed)

Ted Cruz: 8

Donald Trump: 7

Marco Rubio: 7

Ben Carson: 3

Here’s a look at the state of the race:

New Hampshire

A slew of new polls show the Rubio surge continuing. SUPRC/Boston Globe shows him within 10 points of Trump, 29-19, with Kasich third at 13 and Jeb Bush taking 10. A WBUR/MassINC poll puts him at a 17-point disadvantage, tying with Cruz at 12 percent to Trump’s 29. CNN/WMUR again has him as the runner-up, 17 to Trump’s 30, with NBC News/Wall Street Journal/Marist putting him 13 points in back of Trump, 29-18. The tracking poll from UMass-Lowell/7News, however, shows his momentum slowing a little, as for the first time since the poll began on February 1 he did not gain, remaining at 15. According to RealClearPolitics polling averages, Trump has a 16-point lead with 31.1 percent of the vote, followed by Rubio at 15.1, Cruz at 11.7, and Kasich at 11.1.

New Hampshire Polling Averages (by RealClearPolitics)

Donald Trump: 32.8%

Marco Rubio: 15.1%

Ted Cruz: 11.7%

John Kasich: 11.1%

FiveThirtyEight’s polls-plus forecast, which considers multiple factors beyond the polls, gives Trump a 64 percent chance to win New Hampshire, with Rubio at 19 percent and everyone else in single digits. Their polls-only forecast bumps Trump to 76 percent, with Rubio at 10.

FiveThirtyEight Polls-Plus Forecast

Donald Trump: 64%

Marco Rubio: 19%

In the PredictWise betting averages, Trump rises to 69 percent, with Rubio rising to 22 as well.

