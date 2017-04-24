Scott Norby, Heather Nauert’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Former Fox News Channel host Heather Nauert is on the move to Washington D.C. to be the spokeswoman for the Department of State.

The announcement of her hiring was made in an April 24 statement. It said that Nauert’s experience with media and “long interest in international affairs will be invaluable” in the role of spokesperson.

Toner is out, former Fox News anchor Heather Nauert is in as US @statedept spokesperson pic.twitter.com/mMYJ3IhPqe — Joanne Stocker جوآن (@joanne_stocker) April 24, 2017

There were rumors that Nauert had accepted the job offer March 4, but the decision wasn’t formally announced for almost another two months.

President Donald Trump has previously been very high on Nauert and her co-workers at Fox News on Fox & Friends , calling them “very honorable people at a press conference.

Nauert is married to Scott Norby, an investment banker. The couple have been married for nearly 17 years.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Nauert & Norby Got Married In 2000 & Have 2 Children

It’s unclear how Nauert and Norby met in the first place, but they dated for many years before eventually saying “I do” in 2000. The wedding took place in front of many friends and family members.

Nauert has given birth to two boys, one being born in 2009 named Peter Raymond and the other 13 months behind him in 2010 named Gage William.

Nauert tends to shy away from the public eye with her private life, but her Instagram account is full of photos of the family spending time together on vacations and doing things outdoors.

2. Norby Worked For Goldman Sachs as an Investment Banker

Norby has a deep history rooted in investment banking.

According to his profile on Bloomberg, Norby served as the managing director at UBS Investment Bank at one point and had the same title at North Sea Partners LLC. In addition to that, he was a member of the financial sponsors group at Morgan Stanley.

Most recently, however, he’s served as a managing director at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. His job there included covering financial sponsors in the company’s investment banking division.

3. Norby Graduated From Wisconsin & the University of Chicago

Norby was born near Minnetonka, Minnesota and attended Minnetonka Senior High School.

After high school, he continued his education one state east in Wisconsin. He earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. After that, he continued his education and earned his MBA — with honors — from the University of Chicago’s Graduate School of Business.

Once he finished up his education, Norby moved on to pursue his career in investment banking.

Nauert, on the other hand, attended Pine Manor College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in communications from Mount Vernon College for Women. After that, she received her master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.

4. Norby & Nauert Live In a Large Long Island Home

As reported in the New York Post‘s Page Six Magazine, Nauer and Norby live in a two-story, vine-covered home with a fieldstone facade neat Glen Cove.”

The couple have at least three dogs — German shepherds — at their home to watch over in addition to their children.

The family used to live in Manhattan, but having kids and being the owner of dogs forced them to move to Long Island to get more space.

Nauert’s Twitter bio says she lives in New York City, but is a Midwesterner at heart.

5. Norby Is a Handyman Who Enjoys Woodworking

In a profile of Nauert’s life away from the TV, she revealed the sometimes-hectic life that her and Scott live. She said that she would wake up at 1:30 a.m. to start getting ready for work.

After recording an episode of Fox & Friends, she hustles to her son’s school to drop him off for the day. She said in the profile that the children at the school sing the song “God Bless America” everyday, which would bring “tears to her eyes.”

The couples’ Long Island home has a massive backyard, and Nauert said that her father-in-law built a makeshift playground for their kids to play on. After super storm Sandy hit New York in 2012, a tree in their backyard toppled down. Nauert said that she tasked her husband, who enjoys using a chainsaw, to cut it down and make a few chairs out of it.

Scott said in the 2013 profile that there’s one rule when using the chainsaw that Nauert created: no drinking beer while operating.