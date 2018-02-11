Benjamin Walsh Accused of Stabbing Girlfriend & Parents

A Massachusetts man killed his live-in girlfriend and then went to a restaurant where his parents were having a function to attack them, the Norfolk District Attorney said in a press conference. The horror unfolded on the night of February 10. Cops were called to the Primavera family restaurant in Millis at around 10 p.m. after two patrons had reportedly been stabbed. Both injuries are considered serious. At the eatery, cops took Benjamin Walsh, 24, into custody after he had been subdued by other family members. DA Michael Morrissey, “They had him pretty well tied up.” He is the son of the man and woman who were stabbed. Morrissey said that he didn’t know if Walsh had been invited to the party. The restaurant wrote on their Facebook page on February 11, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the families affected.”

Walsh’s mother’s injuries are considered more serious. Mass Live had earlier reported that his father had been brought to a local hospital to treatment while his mother was taken to a Boston-area medical facility.

That arrest led cops to a home in Needham at 64 Marshall Street where investigators found the dead body of Walsh’s girlfriend, 20. NBC Boston reported that on the morning of February 11, cops were still at the home collecting evidence. Speaking to the Boston Globe, a neighbor, Valerie von Rosenvinge, said, “I just went outside and spoke to one of the officers, and he said it was an active crime scene. Whatever happened, it was terrible.” She added that there a lot of people lived in the building over the years. Morrissey said in his press conference, “We have recovered a knife that is of interest to us and that’s all we’ll say.”

The hit-and-run death of Talia Newfield, 16, in Needham around the same time is not considered to be connected to the Walsh arrest. At the time of writing, nobody has been charged in the death of Newfield. A friend, Adrienne Garrido, who was walking with her was also injured during the crash.