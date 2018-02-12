PHOTOS: Olivia Bergstrom, Ben Walsh’s Girlfriend

Instagram/Olivia Bergstrom

Police in Massachusetts say that a man stabbed his girlfriend to death before going to a family birthday party to attack them. The horror unfolded on the night of February 10 in the towns of Needham, where Olivia Bergstrom, 20, was found dead inside of the apartment she shared with her boyfriend, and inside the Primavera restaurant in Millis, 11 miles south. Ben Walsh, 24, is the prime suspect in the attacks. Walsh’s parents, Mike and Laura, were both stabbed inside the restaurant

Authorities said that Walsh arrested inside of the restaurant after being restrained by other members of his family. It was his younger brother who told cops who responded to the restaurant to check on Bergstrom. The couple had lived in a third floor apartment on Marshall Street in Needham.

Speaking to the Boston Globe, a neighbor, Valerie von Rosenvinge, said, “I just went outside and spoke to one of the officers, and he said it was an active crime scene. Whatever happened, it was terrible.” She added that there a lot of people lived in the building over the years.

On her Instagram page, Bergstrom writes, “Don’t ask what the world needs. Ask what makes you come alive, and go do it. Because what the world needs is people who have come alive.” Bergstrom was a graduate of Holliston High School and at the time of her death was studying interior design at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston. Bergstrom was a supervisor at a Cocobeet store.

In the caption for the above August 2017 photo, Olivia Bergstrom wrote, “Here’s to signing on our new apartment. Can’t wait to spend many more sunsets with you.”

On his Instagram page, Walsh writes in the bio, “Hardcore kid. We are already dead. Waging a war on egotism through the promotion of existential aesthetics and boundless love.” In his about section, Walsh says he lives on Marshall Street, where Bergstrom was found dead.

Walsh attended Massachusetts Bay Community College from 2012 until 2014. In 2014, he began working at the home of Boston Red Sox and Liverpool F.C. owner John Henry’s home in Brookline, Massachusetts. The Boston Globe reported in 2013 that Henry had bought former Dodgers owner Frank McCourt’s estate with the intention of razing it to create an entirely new home.