Joseph Nickell Killed 4 People in Johnson County, Kentucky, Police Say

Authorities in Kentucky say four people are dead after a murder spree struck two small communities in the state on February 10. Cops in Johnson County say that in total, five people killed, including the shooter, Joseph Nickell.

In a statement, the Johnson County Sheriff’s office said that deputies were called to a home in McKenzie Branch, about 120 miles east of Lexington, at 3:33 p.m. on February 10. There, officers found two people dead of gunshot wounds. Both people were found in the kitchen of the home, they have not been named. A witness in McKenzie Branch said that the suspect fled the scene in a black Toyota Camry. The sheriff’s office involved the Paintsville Police Department and the Kentucky State Police in the search. Later, a tip led officers to a home on Mill Street in Paintsville, about 10 miles south of the original murder scene. In that home, cops found three people dead of gunshot wounds, including Joseph Nickell. The other victims have not been named. A source told Heavy.com that the victims in McKenzie Branch are Nickell’s mother and father and the victims in Paintsville are his girlfriend and her mother.

Sheriff Price said in the statement, “This has been a horrific murder spree. The lives of four innocent victims were taken. The perpetrator then took his own life. There are no words to describe the heartbreak in seeing four lives taken due to the actions of one man. I have worked in law enforcement for 34 years. This is one of the most disturbing acts of violence I have ever seen.”

Nickell maintained multiple different Facebook pages. According to one that was last updated on February 1, Nickell lived in Paintsville. Of the little other information that can be taken from that page, it shows that Nickell was a supporter of Israel. His profile image was a graphic of the Israeli flag. On January 18, Nickell liked page titled “IDF Women.” The day before, Nickell wrote on his page, “Live your life too the fullest Keep Christ first!!!” Nickell is shown to be fan of Trump’s presidency and has made Islamophobic Facebook posts.

On a separate page, Nickell identifies himself as a cosmetologist and hair stylist. He also says that he is a representative for Nerium International anti-aging creams, a company that has been accused of being a pyramid scheme. As of September 2017, Nickell said he was working at Intensity Salon in Pikeville, Kentucky. Nickell has a college aged son who attends Morehead State University.

Nickell’s sister, Rebekah, died in August 2017. Online records show that Rebekah had been arrested in May 2017 for possession and public intoxication. According to her Facebook page, Rebekah Nickell had been working as a marriage and family counsellor at the Faith Counseling Center in Betsy Layne, Kentucky. Rebekah attended Lindsey Wilson College and Liberty University. Like her brother, Rebekah was a native of Paintsville. Her death was the subject of a discussion on Topix with one person writing that she had been married multiple times, had drug problems and was arrested at her job in May 2017. Another person wrote, “Ask her brother what happened.” To which another person wrote, “Agree.”