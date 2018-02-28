Kisstal Killough: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

North Las Vegas Police/Clark County Schools

A Nevada woman armed with an ax was arrested Tuesday when she tried to scale a fence outside of a playground at an elementary school while students ate lunch and played, North Las Vegas Police say.

Kisstal Killough, 33, was taken into custody at Tom Williams Elementary School just before noon, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. No students or school staff were injured.

“She was screaming and yelling that she was gonna kill everybody,” North Las Vegas Police spokesman Eric Leavitt told the newspaper. He said the woman appeared to be mentally impaired and possibly under the influence of drugs.

1. There Were 200 Kids on the Playground as the Ax-Wielding Killough Climbed the Fence & Screamed About Murdering Everyone, Police Say

Police were called to Tom Williams Elementary School in North Las Vegas just before noon Tuesday after Kisstal Killough came to the school’s campus, the Review-Journal reports. A patrol officer responded about a minute later and found Killough climbing the chainlink fence, according to police. The officer told her to come down and she did. He then took her into custody without incident, according to the newspaper.

About 200 students were outside the school at the time of the incident, police said.

“The safety of our students is the number one priority at Tom Williams Elementary School. As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community,” Kristie Cole, the school’s principal, wrote in a letter to parents. “We want to let you know that earlier today, an adult, not associated with our school, attempted to climb a fence to trespass on our campus. Staff and students noticed the woman and law enforcement was called.”

Cole added, “Officers from the North Las Vegas Police Department responded immediately and took the woman into custody before she could access the playground area. The woman did not harm anyone or cause any damage to the school.”

The principal thanked the police for their “amazing response time” to the call.

“I would also like to thank our staff and students for being alert and taking the appropriate actions,” Cole wrote. “This incident serves as an important opportunity to remind our parents and students of safe practices and to look out for each other. If you or your child notices something suspicious or a person on campus who does not have a CCSD ID, please notify one of our staff members immediately.”

2. Killough Is Being Held on $23,420 Bail on Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Trespassing & Other Charges

Kisstal Killough was booked into the Las Vegas Detention Center on several charges after her arrest. She remained in custody Tuesday night, online records show.

According to the detention center’s website, Killough was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, a felony charge that carries a potential prison sentence of one to six years, along with misdemeanor charges of trespassing, loitering on school property and maintaining a public nuisance. She is being held on a total of $23,420 bail.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and it is not known why Killough went to the elementary school or if she planned to attack the students. It is not known when she is scheduled to appear in court and an attorney is not listed in records.

3. She Has Previous Arrests for Drug Possession, Domestic Violence, Theft & Violating Her Probation

Killough has been arrested multiple times in Clark County, Nevada, and in Bexar County, Texas, records show. She has lived in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, Nevada, and San Antonio and Floresville, Texas, according to public records.

In 2006, Killough was charged with theft of property valued at between $50 to $500 in Bexar County. She was sentenced to probation and given a fine, records show.

A year later, in 2007, Killough was arrested in Las Vegas and charged with two counts of obtaining/possession a credit card without the cardholder’s consent and two counts of using the identification information of another. She was sentenced to probation.

Killough was then arrested in October 2014 in Nevada and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. She was also charged with possession of a drug which may not be introduced into interstate commerce and possession/use of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. She pleaded guilty in January 2015 to the two misdemeanor counts and received a suspended 90-day jail sentence, community service, drug counseling and was ordered to “stay out of trouble,” court records show. She later faced probation violations for failing to appear for status checks.

In 2016, Killough was charged with first-degree domestic battery. Details of that case and the outcome were not immediately available. Also in 2016, she was convicted of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

4. Killough Has Ranted on Her Facebook Page About Being Stalked by a Woman Who Is With the Father of Her Children

Killough is the mother of two children, according to one of her multiple Facebook pages. She also goes by the names Kissy Shaw and Kisstal Wright.

In June 2017, she wrote on Facebook, “How do you people live like this my God Almighty and Jesus Christ Name Amen but yeah I was Framed I never applied for my driver’s license and I got a piece of mail saying I got my driver’s license suspended like wtf? I can’t believe this I lost my I’d card about ten months ago and I am getting accused of things I Would Never Do on the Holy Spirit and Jesus Christ Name Amen.”

On another Facebook page, she has recently posted several rants, mostly focusing on the father of her children and a woman he is in a relationship with.

“My Name in da streets la Kiloozinautios procede yo approach with sheer Cautios Dem Fake Fabristic Bitches Shittin Lippin is makin me Nautios Cause I Da Top Notch RumpRompiñ HipHoppá YoBitch is trippin I Thinks She be needin as shes bobbin ñweavin den block bleedin for ahell of alot ahead doctors Años Nelly Now Thats a Shocker Den Boom Shaka Laca Im Dodgin dem impostas pord que Im Down Pord me Rasa. …and met a pauser,” she wrote on February 14.

On February 21, she wrote, “Well I’m seriously sick of this Sorry Ass Poder Lifed Lieing Piece A Words Could Never Describe Shit Skank Hoe Family Wrecking Suck Anybody Dick For ACrumbs Crumb Slut Invading. My Life And its been Over two Fucking Years She Holy Bible Vouching Jesus Name Amen She. Has Been Attempting MURDER ON ME GOING AROUND DOIN SORRY SHIT BLAMING ME AME ADDING A WHOLE LOT MORE LIES TO BLAME ME FOR SHE KNOWS MY FEARS FROM STALKING ME AND ATTACKING ME 24/7/365 TIMES TWO YEARS.”

She wrote that same day, “AND SHES SO PATHETIC SHE HAD TO ABUSE MY. AND THE MAINES SON TO TURN DADDY AGAINST MOMMY AND THATS ME IT TOOK SIX MONTHS TRAMP AND SHES DREW THE LINE WAY WAY WAYE TOOOOOO FAR SO. THATS NOT EVEN THE HALF OF IT. SHES TRYING TO KILLL EVERYBODY BECAUSE I KISSTAL KILLOUGH MADE THE STATEMENT ABOUT MY SON LIVING AND IF HE DIES ILL GIVE UP ALL WORLDS YO KEEP NÚM HAS SIESTA ANDD DAD ALIVE AND YES MEANS YES. KILOOZINAUTIOUS OVER N OUT. … I Need to say to my kids dad Im sorry you chose her again and that ILove UAnd She Dont Give AFuck But ICant Take Anymore Chances Of UHurting Me But Lío Always Love UAnd Thanxs For The Love .. But ill always Love Ú.”

5. The School District Recently Sent a Message to Parents About School Safety in the Wake of the Parkland Shooting

In the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 students and school staff members dead, the Clark County school district sent out a letter to parents about school safety.

“I know many of us are feeling distressed after last week’s tragedy in Florida. I hope our CCSD family supports each other at this time. Below is a ParentLink message sent to all CCSD parents and guardians, and is being provided to you as an update on our school safety efforts,” Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky wrote. “The Board of School Trustees and I care deeply about your safety. We appreciate that you act as our eyes and ears in our schools and throughout our community. Please continue to report any school safety concerns you have to CCSD Police or your administrator.”

You can read the letter below: