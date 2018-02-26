Woah Vicky Arrested: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A 17-year-old “Instagram star” was arrested on trespassing and assault on a police officer charges after a disturbance at a North Carolina mall that sparked panic and fears of shots fired by an active shooter, authorities say.

Victoria Waldrip, who goes by Woah Vicky and Icky Vicky social media and is known for posting photos and for videos on the social media platform, and for making controversial claims about her race, was taken into custody Saturday by the Greensboro Police Department at the Four Seasons Town Centre Mall. Waldrip is accused of kicking an officer during the incident, The Blast reports.

Waldrip was the only person arrested, WGHP-TV reports. The incident occurred about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. She was charged with first-degree trespassing and assault on a government official, according to records on the police department’s website. She was later booked into the Guilford Jail.

Police determined no shots were fired, according to WFMY-TV. One person was treated for a panic attack, police told the news station.

Waldrip hasn’t commented about her arrest.

Here’s what you need to know Woah Vicky and her arrest:

1. ‘Woah Vicky,’ Who Has More Than 1.4 Million Instagram Followers, Posted a Video Showing Her Being Pushed to the Ground & Handcuffed During the Incident

Victoria “Woah Vicky” Waldrip posted two videos of the incident at Four Seasons Town Centre Mall on her Instagram page on Sunday. The videos both show her Saturday evening arrest. In the first video, which you can watch below, Waldrip can be seen struggling with two Greensboro Police Department officers, who are trying to handcuff her as someone asks “why are you doing that to her?” and saying “get off of her.” Waldrip is then seen being pushed to the ground by the two officers. They then handcuff her. Others in the crowd can be seen yelling at the officers and telling them to let her go. Someone tells her “Vicky it’s OK,” as the officers get her to her knees and then pull her to her feet

The second video shows Waldrip with her hands cuffed behind her back as one of the officers tells the person filming the incident to leave. That video also shows a male, apparently Waldrip’s boyfriend, being taken down to the ground by police, but there are no records of a second arrest. He posted on Instagram, under the name @virgin.child, that his nose was broken during the incident. “Just went to the hospital and they said my nose was fractured almost broken and they gave me a concussion . Thanks for everything guys it means a lot I’m suing all of them ! They attacked me for no reason man it’s crazy how racist cops are bro , but I’m so glad I’m home , love you guys,” he wrote.

You can watch that video here:

Woah Vicky wrote on Instagram, “We out 💯💯 #f*ck12 , f*ck @cityofgreensboro , f*ck #greensboropolicedepartment f*ck all them they racists asf and dumb asf! They broke my baby @virgin.child nose and gave him a concussion for no reason ! They reason for arresting us is because ‘there were too many kids coming up to us asking for pictures’ But we out now that’s all that matters ❤️🙌🏽 god is good glad to be home with my fam.”

The phrase “F*ck 12” is slang for saying “f*ck the police.”

Waldrip’s boyfriend’s sister wrote on Instagram, “well basically what happened was the police got mad because some fans wanted to take a picture with Vicky . Then they cuffed her , but jj wasn’t there at the time or moment. When he arrived he saw his girlfriend Vicky getting tackled to the ground.. then he was arguing with one cop and the cop kept putting his hands on him then some security guards tackled him to the ground for no reason 😢. He didn’t touch the cop at all as you can see in the video . My family are about to pick both of them up from jail , luv u jj and Vicky it will be fine.”

According to WGHP-TV, Greensboro Police were called to the mall after several small fights involving teenagers broke out. The original call was for a shooting, but police said there was no evidence shots were fired. Police said there were officers in the area and the situation was quickly brought under control, the news station reports.

Police said shots fired rumors started spreading on social media, with some people claiming there was an active shooter and telling others tos tay away, WFMY-TV reports. Police told the news station that things were blown out of proportion and some stores inside the mall decided to put themselves on lockdown as a precaution.

In love with the skreets A post shared by Icky Vicky (@imwoahvicky) on Feb 9, 2018 at 6:15pm PST

The Blast, a celebrity news site, reports that Waldrip was arrested for trespassing after the officers gave her “multiple opportunities to leave” the mall. Police told the news site that Waldrip resisted arrest and kicked an officer and during the brawl, her friend and other teens began shouting and causing chaos that escalated to someone yelling, “Shots fired.”

Police said in a statement to The Blast, “Subsequently several other juveniles inside the mall began running around and screaming. As all that was transpiring an unidentified individual shouted something about shots being fired and panic ensued throughout the mall. GPD received multiples calls of shots fired and/or an active shooter in the mall.”

Greensboro Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Heavy and the incident report was not available.

2. She Has Been Released on Bail, but Faces Up to 210 Days in Jail if Convicted of the Misdemeanor Charges

#freevicky A post shared by Icky Vicky (@imwoahvicky) on Feb 15, 2018 at 7:01pm PST

Waldrip was booked into the Guilford County Jail just after 9 p.m. Saturday. She was later released on bail, according to online records. Just last week, Waldrip posed on her Instagram and Facebook pages wearing an orange jump suit and pretending like she had recently been released from jail.

Waldrip is facing two misdemeanor charges, assault on a government official and first-degree trespassing. According to North Carolina law, is a class A1 misdemeanor, which carries a maximum sentence of 150 days in jail. The trespassing charge is a class 2 misdemeanor that carries a potential sentence of up to 60 days in jail. Both charges also carry potential fines.

Waldrip is set to turn 18 on March 7, according to jail records. It is not clear when she is scheduled to appear in court.

3. Waldrip Generated Controversy by Claiming She Is Black After an Ancestry Test & Then Posting Videos Using the N-Word, Rapping & Twerking

“Woah Vicky” was gaining a following online in 2017 when she entered the spotlight and generated controversy by claiming that she was black after taking an ancestry test that showed she had African heritage. She posted a video on YouTube about it.

“July 19 was the day I’m black,” she says in the video. “My whole entire life my mom kept telling me, ‘you’re white,’ ‘you’re white,’ I never believed her because I knew I was black. July 19 I did some history, I went on Ancestry.com, and I found I’m 25percent black. I knew it, I knew I was a black girl. So I just consider that to be my birthday, because it’s a very exciting holiday for me.

And she later posted a photo of the DNA test results:

Proof that I’m black so stfu butch A post shared by Icky Vicky (@imwoahvicky) on Dec 5, 2017 at 10:17pm PST

Her Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages show her holding guns, cash, saying the N word (which she claims she can say because she’s black), explaining how to twerk and demonstrating stereotypes of black people that has led many to call her racist. She also claims she is from Atlanta’s Zone 6, a neighborhood where rappers like Gucci Mane, Future and 21 Savage grew up, while she actually grew up in the suburbs. Both of her parents are white.

Who thinks I’m gettin thick 😝 A post shared by Icky Vicky (@imwoahvicky) on Feb 11, 2018 at 5:32pm PST

A post shared by Icky Vicky (@imwoahvicky) on Oct 19, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

She has defended her claims she is black, saying in a video, “‘How are you gonna sit here and tell me what race I am? If I say I’m black then I’m black.” She also tweeted, “I can say n*gga if I want to cuz I’m BLACK.” She has also said that while both her parents are white, her father doesn’t know his own father and that is where the black ethnicity could come from.

Smh 🤧 A post shared by Icky Vicky (@imwoahvicky) on Aug 2, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

It’s not clear if Waldrip is trying to create some sort of parody character or truly believes she is black. She has been referred to as a younger version of Rachel Dolezal and her videos and behavior have earned comparisons to Danielle Bregoli, the “Cash Me Outside” girl from “Dr. Phil,” who is trying to launch a rap career as Bhad Barbie. The two have feuded in the past year. Despite the controversy, Woah Vicky’s following has been gaining steam over the past year, with celebrities like Snoop Dogg and Plies sharing her videos. A video titled “Woah Vicky Talks Normally,” about the accent she uses in her videos has more than 6 million views on YouTube.

4. She Also Apologized After Posting a Racist Music Video About Asian Men Titled ‘Ching Chong’

Woah Vicky also created controversy with a racist music video she posted about Asian men titled “Ching Chong.” The video was posted on YouTube, but has since been deleted. The video was a response to a video posted by YouTuber RiceGum, who had critiqued her singing and claims of being black.

In her response music video, Woah Vicky said lines like “ching chong ching chong ching chong b*tch,” and “you have a little d*ck,” according to NextShark.

She later posted an apology video:

“Hey you guys! What’s up? Umm, so I just want to let y’all know if anyone took offense to my RiceGum video…umm, anyone in the Asian community took offense, it was only to RiceGum,” she siad. “He was being racist towards me, so you know what I’m sayin’, the dissin’ was just for fun, it was not supposed to be any offense taken to it. If you took offense, please don’t because it’s only to him, nobody else. So…so if you took offense, I just want to let y’all know please don’t. Please don’t take offense. And…thanks for watching.”

In an Instagram video, she said, “I have an announcement to make. So, if anyone took offense unto my RiceGum diss-track, please don’t take offense ‘cuz it’s only to RiceGum because he was being racist towards me, and it’s only towards him and like actually, just so that y’all know, like when I was younger I used to think I was Asian, but my mom told me I wasn’t because I used to like tell people I was and she was like ‘no, you’re not’, and I actually got really sad, but I actually really love Asians, and I actually really find Asian guys attractive, so…so…so…if you’re like, umm, a Asian guy and you think I’m attractive, please DM me right now. ‘Cuz I’ll probably…yeah. DM me right now. But yeah, please don’t take offense, like it’s only to him and nobody else… umm, and yeah so don’t take offense.”

5. Waldrip, Who Grew Up in Georgia & Got Her Diploma From the Online Penn Foster High School in January, Has Been Making Paid Appearances & Selling Merchandise

Victoria Waldrip is originally from the Marietta, Georgia, area. She has lived in Hiram, Georgia, and attended John McEachern High School in Powder Springs. The Facebook page was uncovered by the website BTNOMB, which wrote that she is a “17-year-old girl based out of Atlanta whose claim to fame will be falsely representing herself as a woman of African-American descent and mocking the slang and lifestyle of black people living in impoverished communities across the United States … Some who have seen Vicky’s Instagram profile may have noticed she seems to be living pretty well. Aside from sporting high end clothing brands and sitting courtside at Atlanta Hawks games, she does quite a bit of travelling. Among the places she’s visited are Turks & Caicos, the Dominican Republic, New York City and most recently Los Angeles.” The site dug into her background and titled the article, “WoahhVicky Exposed: The ‘Melanin Queen’ Is Really a Privileged Culture Vulture.”

She recently left her high school and obtained her diploma online at the for-profit remote high school Penn Foster. She posted photos and videos with the diploma. In the video she can be seen holding up the diploma and saying, “b*tches talking sh*t, I’m 17 and I just got my motherf*cking diploma. B*tch what you doing? All you doing is talking sh*t b*tch. F*ck school though because because school is useless as f*ck. They just trying to take yo money.”

Fuck school 🙃🖕🏿 A post shared by Icky Vicky (@imwoahvicky) on Feb 2, 2018 at 1:38pm PST

She has posted on social media recently about making paid appearances, launching a music career and modelling clothes and luxury items.

Waldrip is the daughter of Steve Waldrip, a Marietta homebuilder. Her mother, Carla Johnson, is also from Marietta. She has an older sister who lives in New York City.

Steve Waldrip runs a successful company called Homes by Steve Waldrip.

Homes By Steve Waldrip, Inc.

Homes By Steve Waldrip, Inc., was founded in 1986 with a goal of producing quality homes that satisfy every need of new home buyers,” his website sites. “Owner Steve Waldrip graduated from the University of Georgia in 1977 with a degree in Business Administration. He spent the next eight years in the corporate world with a Fortune 500 company, working in the software department, and in sales and marketing. Then he followed in his father’s footsteps and is now celebrating his 20th anniversary as owner and president of Homes By Steve Waldrip, Inc.

The website BTNOMB criticized Woah Vicky for her behavior.

“Why is this such a big deal?,” BTNOMB asked. “Because when she’s not getting paid to give advice on ‘how to make your melanin glow,’ or showing black women how to wear their makeup inthe summertime, she’s casually throwing around the n-word and impersonating ‘savages’ on social media. She, like Danielle Bregoli, is building an empire off of black stereotypes in what comes off as Alt-Right satire. They are allowed to make a substantial living off the very things black people are demonized for.”