Christopher Ryan Morton: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

One Clinton, Missouri police officer is dead and two others injured after a gunman opened fire as authorities responded to a 911 call at a home about 75 miles outside of Kansas City.

Clinton Police Officer Christopher Ryan Morton, 30, has been identified as the officer who was killed in the line of duty the evening of March 6.

Two women who could be heard screaming in the background of the 911 call, and officers arrived at the home approximately five minutes after it came through. Authorities were then shot at by the suspect.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old James Waters, was found deceased inside of the residence, according to authorities.

1. Morton Was Killed & 2 Other Officers Injured After Being Shot by the Suspect

At approximately 9:20 p.m. on March 6, the Clinton County 911 call center received a frantic call with two women screaming in the background, Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe told reporters. When Morton and two other officers responded to the call, they were met with gunfire at the residence. Lowe stated the following at a press conference:

At some point in time in that interaction they [police officers] were shot at by the suspect from inside the residence. After doing so the officers engaged with the suspect. They ended up going inside the residence to attempt to apprehend the suspect, and at that point in time the suspect shot and killed one of the Clinton police officers and wounded two other officers. After getting those officers out from the residence, they were transported to the hospital and treated for their injuries.

The two women heard in the 911 call were unharmed, Lowe stated.

2. He Served With the Clinton Police Department From 2015 to January 2017

Morton was shot and killed when he and two other officers responded to a 911 call at a home located 75 miles outside of Kansas City, Missouri State Highway Patrol stated. According authorities, Morton had been with the Clinton Police Department from February 2015 to January 2017.

He continued to serve with the department as a reserve officer and returned to full-time duty after fellow Clinton Police Officer Gary Michael was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop in August.

3.He Was Honored for His Military Service by the Kansas City Royals & Friends Described Him as a Loving, Kind Person

Morton joined the Army in November 2005 and was deployed twice, returning in May 2014 from Afghanistan, where he served as a bridge crew member and radio communications manager, The Kansas City Star reported.

The officer was honored for his military service by the Kansas City Royals in June 2014, as shown in the above photo.

Friends described Morton as an officer and friend who had a big heart, and who was always willing to help others.

“Idk what to say right now,” Justin McCoy posted to Facebook. “I’m heartbroken. I just woke up to news that one of my lifelong friends was shot in the line of duty last night. Christopher Ryan Morton was an amazing person with a huge heart. Always in a great mood and would do anything for anyone. You will truly be missed my friend.”

“I am at a loss for words right now,” Brittany Seabaugh stated. “Christopher Ryan Morton was one of the nicest guys I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. Always could count on him to be there to talk when you needed it. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Suspect Served Multiple Stints in Prison

According to court documents, Waters has had multiple run-ins with police and served several stints in prison.

He was convicted of crimes including robbery in 1999, drug possession in 2009 and the latest charge of resisting arrest in 2013.

In November 2017, Waters was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

5. Clinton Officer Gary Michael Was Shot & Killed During a Traffic Stop Exactly 7 Months Before the Tragedy

JUST IN: Henry County Prosecutor announces he will seek the death penalty for Ian McCarthy. He’s accused of killing Clinton Police Officer Gary Michael in August 2017. More details to come on @kmbc pic.twitter.com/zOywlim4On — Matt Evans (@MattEvansKMBC) February 7, 2018

Lowe stated at a press conference that “seven months to the day” prior to Morton’s killing, another officer was killed in the line of duty.

Officer Gary Michael was killed during a traffic, initiating a manhunt for suspect Ian McCarthy.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against McCarthy.