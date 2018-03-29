Jennifer & Sarah Hart: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

In an unspeakable tragedy, Jennifer and Sarah Hart died, along with three of their six children, after their car plunged off a cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway. Jen Hart, 38, was driving and her wife, Sarah Hart, 38, was in the passenger seat, according to official reports. The horrific crash happened on a cliff overlooking an ocean in Mendocino County, northern California. Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash and what happened to their other three children. Officials have said that the entire family might have been in the car when it drove off a cliff. Searchers have been using boats, aircraft, and drones to scan the ocean and beach in their search for the last three children, but the Mendocino Sheriff’s office has said that the three missing children are presumed dead. Neighbors have alleged abuse by Jennifer and Sarah Hart, but the mothers’ friends are saying that the two were only loving and caring to their six adopted children. Here is what you need to know about Jen Hart and Sarah Hart and their family.

1. Officials Said Jennifer Was Driving When the SUV Plunged Off a Cliff, And They Couldn’t Find Skid Marks

@MendoSheriff says 3 of 6 Hart children still missing and presumed dead w siblings & mothers after SUV plunged into ocean. questions persist, no skid marks at scene & active CPS investigation into adoptive parents. latest 10p #KTVU pic.twitter.com/K5W2aFZDlc — Debora Villalon (@DeboraKTVU) March 29, 2018

Officials haven’t yet determined if the crash in Northern California was intentional or if something caused the car to plunge off the cliff and fall 100 feet, KGW8 reported. But they have said that Jennifer navigated the 2003 GMC Yukon XL onto a dirt turnout, and there are no signs of skid or brake marks at the scene before the car drove off the cliff. The scene is confusing, they said, because it just doesn’t make a lot of sense. CHP Sgt. Christopher Dalin said: “We don’t know if it rolled over the edge or if it launched over the edge.”

The victims of the fatal SUV plunge from #Highway1 have been identified by the #Mendocino County coroner as Jennifer Jean Hart, 38; Sarah Margaret Hart, 38; Markis Hart, 19; Jeremiah Hart, 14 years; and Abigail Hart. 3 other children are missing. https://t.co/KMDzGq1hnT pic.twitter.com/uzN2rbVc1y — KPIX 5 (@CBSSF) March 28, 2018

Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman said the car had to cross a wide expanse of gravel between the road and a dirt berm in order to even reach the cliff, Press Democrat reported. That means the car had to travel 75 feet over a dirt pullout before going off the cliff. The crash was seen by someone passing by Monday at 3:40 p.m., but officials said it’s not known exactly when the crash happened, and some time could have passed between the crash and when the wreckage was seen.

The car landed upside down while Jennifer and her wife, Sarah Hart, were in the front seats, wearing seat belts. Investigators found three of their six children dead at the scene, thrown from the car: Markis Hart (19), Jeremiah Hart (14), and Abigail Hart (14). Officials are conducting a search for the other three children: Sierra Hart (12), Hannah Hart (16), and Devonte Hart (15). Allman said they “have every reason to believe” that all six of the children were in the car.

All six of the children were adopted. According to a friend’s Facebook post, Jen and Sarah had been together for 18 years.

Just a few months ago, Jen Hart posted a photo on Facebook celebrating the ninth anniversary of adopting three of her children. She wrote on Facebook: “I am a better human in every possible way for knowing these children. They have been my greatest teachers. Contrary to the common notion that we can’t choose our family, we absolutely can. We choose by loving – and that’s worth celebrating every damn day.”

2. Neighbors Had Called Child Protective Services, But Friends Said the Harts Were Not Abusive At All

Jennifer Hart is originally from West Linn, Oregon, and Sarah is originally from Alexandria, Minnesota, People reported. The Harts lived with their children in Woodland, Washington, a small town just outside of Portland, Oregon. Their home sat on two acres and had a fenced pasture. They had just moved there last year, Fox 2 reported.

Records & neighbors confirm this home in Woodland, WA is where Sarah & Jennifer Hart lived w/ their 6 adopted kids. Neighbors say Devonte was one of them. 3 kids died in Monday’s crash. 3 missing. No names confirmed yet. No one home. pic.twitter.com/mR3kC5DBEh — Maggie Vespa KGW (@Maggie_Vespa) March 28, 2018

Just a few days before the tragic crash was discovered, neighbors had called CPS about the family, concerned that the children weren’t being fed, KGW8 reported. They said the mothers’ son, Devonte, often sneaked out of the house multiple times a day, asking neighbors for food. He told them that his mothers withheld food as punishment and wouldn’t let the children go outside. Neighbors Bruce and Dana DeKalb told Fox 2 that in May 2017, one of the daughters rang the doorbell of their home around 1:30 a.m. She had a blanket and said she needed protection. Bruce said: “(She) was at our door in a blanket saying we needed to protect her. She said that they were abusing her. It haunted my wife since that day.”

CPS visited the Harts on Friday, and the Harts did not answer the door, Dane DeKalb told KGW8.

Neighbors in Woodland said the Harts rarely allowed their children to go outside. Neighbors from their previous home in West Linn said the same thing, Oregon Live reported. Bill Groener, 67, said they were rarely outside, even in good weather, and he’d only have contact with his neighbors through the mail. He said they were isolated, and still feels guilty that he didn’t call CPS. But he said they had enough positive activities going on to counteract the bad, like camping trips, and he just felt like privacy was important to them.

Friends of the Harts disagree with the neighbors’ descriptions that they were abusive or something was wrong. On Facebook, Niki Ann wrote in response to one story: “This is just disgusting. That neighbor had no compassion for so many hurting people when slinging such crazy allegations. It is so sad.”

Other friends suggested the neighbors didn’t understand homeschooling, and that’s why the felt like the children weren’t outside very often. Mary Schneider wrote on Facebook: “What the hell are they implying? They would never do anything that would intentionally hurt the children!’

After CPS visited, neighbors said they thought the family left and didn’t go back home. It was unusual because they were normally at home all the time except for running errands. Bruce DeKalb told KGW8 that their vehicle was gone Saturday morning. It was still gone Sunday morning. “We figured that they saw the business card (from CPS) and loaded up the kids as quick as they could and took off.”

Clark County attempted to do a welfare check on Monday, but no one was home. Multiple welfare check attempts by CPS also weren’t successful, finding no one home. Clark County attempted a visit again on Tuesday, and no one was home. They entered the house, but found no obvious signs of trouble or violence, and the family’s pets, chickens, and belongings were still at home, WHIG reported. They thought the family had taken a short trip.

3. Sarah Hart Pleaded Guilty to Domestic Assault in 2011

In 2011, Sarah Hart pleaded guilty to domestic assault against one of her daughters, KGW8 reported. A teacher called the police in Minnesota in November 2010 after she saw a six-year-old girl with bruises on her stomach and back. The girl told officials that her mom hit her so hard that she left bruises. A criminal complaint reported that Sarah admitted to a detective that she was spanking one of her daughters and had bent her over a bathroom tub and hit her. She admitted that she “let her anger get out of control.” She was charged with misdemeanor domestic assault and malicious punishment of a child. She pleaded guilty to domestic assault, and the malicious punishment charge was dropped.

Jennifer said that she saw the spanking happen. Sarah avoided 90 days of jail by following the terms of her probation. You can read the original criminal complaint above.

4. Friends Called the Moms ‘Hart Attacks’ Because of How Loving They Said the Moms Were

On social media, friends of the Harts are expressing disbelief and shock over portrayals that the mothers were anything but loving to their children. One close friend, Pte Sapa Win, shared a video publicly on Facebook, expressing her feelings about the tragedy in a heartfelt video. She said raising six children is difficult, especially when the mothers chose to adopt troubled children who had a tough start in their lives. She said the whole thing made no sense and she only had more questions than answers. Win wrote on Facebook that she met the Hart family in 2011 at an Earth Dance.

“Most of the articles are sketchy… and just take it with a grain of salt right now.,” she said in the video. “Unless there is a note or some indication, we don’t know. We may never know. Most of us knew them (really) well. But sometimes people do keep secrets, you see that all the time. So keep that in mind… I really want this to be a sick April Fool’s joke early.”

“I’ve never known anybody as beautiful, inspiring, and loving and tough, tenacious,” she continued. “I’ve never seen any signs or anything that made me even remotely concerned with the care of the kids. I was always highly impressed with how well-mannered they were, how giving, how loving. I’ve never come across anyone like them, and I know I never will again.”

She said she knew Jen well, and Sarah worked a lot. “They didn’t have any more struggles than the rest of us,” she said. “…Take heart in knowing that you were touched by the Harts. Take away everything that you learned from them. Lead by example about the love and caring for Mother Earth and protecting our water. Take care of each other, that’s what they were about. That’s what we saw. So keep that in your heart forever.”

Friends joined on the video to agree with her, sharing that they always thought the family was wonderful and couldn’t believe reports. One person, Tatiana Katara, commented: “Those kids were cared for better than any kids I know. People just cant’ stand the idea of two loving moms adopting a tribe of colourful kids. They will always inspire me.”

Other friends have shared similar sentiments online. Desire Dalrymple wrote on Facebook: “Child abuse? Never came out of their home? No! No! No! This is not even real!!!” A friend guessed this was a misunderstanding of homeschooling. Desire added: “This family is one of the most active, loving and amazing on the planet!”

Michelle Rademacher shared on Facebook, in response to articles alleging the children might have been mistreated: “This isn’t the family I knew and met, ever, on any occasion. Sarah spent Thanksgiving with my family when she moved to Pdx, so sad.”

Alaska Nuevecasa wrote: “The Hart family has always been an inspiration to me and beings that I love and honor. This is so unreal.”

5. The Family Was Involved in Environmental Causes & Politics, and Friends Said Jennifer Was an Inspiring Writer

The Hart family owned animals and chickens, and they had been very involved with a group of friends at Harmony Park in Minnesota. On social media, the Harts’ friends referred to themselves as a “Tribe” and said they loved the Harts very much. The Harts were also Bernie Sanders supporters during his campaign, and can be seen with their children, holding signs and standing behind him during one of his campaign stops. A friend shared an album of photos of the Harts publicly on Facebook, which you can view above. The album includes the photo with Bernie.

One person wrote about the Harts: “They were the actual vibration of LOVE.”

Devonte Hart, pictured here hugging a police officer, is missing. His moms – Sarah and Jennifer – and three of his have been found dead after their car drove off a cliff. pic.twitter.com/A6IlZKGU0M — Broderick Greer (@BroderickGreer) March 29, 2018

In fact, the family got a lot of positive attention in 2014 when their son, Devonte, offered free hugs at protest in Portland in 2014. The protest started after a grand jury decided not to indict a police officer in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson. Devonte held a sign that read “Free Hugs,” and he was photographed hugging a Portland officer.

Here's a new photo of Devonte that he IS happy with: pic.twitter.com/THjVdCzyLS — Melissa Binder (@binderpdx) May 2, 2015

Jennifer wrote on social media about the event: “My son has a heart of gold, compassion beyond anything I’ve ever experienced, yet struggles with living fearlessly when it comes to the police. … He wonders if someday when he no longer wears a `Free Hugs’ sign around his neck, when he’s a full-grown black male, if his life will be in danger for simply being.”

In addition to being politically minded, the family was also very health conscious. Groener, a former neighbor, told Fox 2 that the family didn’t eat sugar, had animals, went on camping trips, and raised their own vegetables.

On social media and among her friends, Jen Hart was known to be an inspiring writer who shared stories about her life and her family. Those stories are no longer publicly available, but we can get an idea of the impact they made from her friends’ posts. Pte Sapa Win said on a live, public Facebook video: “Jen’s ability to write was so remarkable. Reading any post and you felt like you were there, you were a part of it. That’s something I’m gonna miss a great deal. I was brought into their world by her writings.”

Friends agreed. Heather Dahlquist wrote: “Her posts were so inspiring and beautiful!”

One friend shared one of Jen Hart’s posts from about a month ago, when she wrote about the ninth anniversary of adopting three of their children. Her post read:

Yesterday we celebrated the 9th anniversary of the official adoption day of Sierra, Jeremiah, and Devonte. We celebrate all.the.things in this family: The day we met our kids. The day they came home. The official finalization/court date. Birthdays of cats, dogs, chickens. seasons. anniversaries. Tuesdays. Why? Why not? I get this one precious life to live. When you open up your various social media accounts, it’s probably safe to say you are inundated with a lot of challenging thoughts, feelings, realities, and events going on in this world. Many of these ongoing discussions are vital to moving forward as a society and to cultivating a better world. I firmly believe that the greatest impact starts with watering the roots of family. So, while I may march in the streets, voice my thoughts and opinions on controversial topics, stir the proverbial pot and challenge people I love with alternate viewpoints and realities, I also choose to celebrate this life as often as freaking possible. 9 years ago, the adoption of these three humans was finalized. ‘Finalized’ ~ the terminology seems so unfitting for the situation. It was just the beginning. A new beginning of an expansion of my(our) understanding of love. I am a better human in every possible way for knowing these children. They have been my greatest teachers. I’m immensely grateful to the people that have opened their hearts and shared time, talents, and love with this family. I couldn’t be more in awe of all the people that choose to CELEBRATE this life with us. The thousands of people that have shared a hug, a dance, a story, a laugh, a meal, a cry, a word of encouragement, a smile, a song ~thank you for joining us on this shared journey. Thank you for exemplifying the true meaning of family. Contrary to the common notion that we can’t choose our family, we absolutely can. We choose by loving – and that’s worth celebrating every damn day.”

Friends of the Hart family said on Facebook that they planned to keep a sacred fire lit for four days in memory of the family, and then would create an altar in their honor that they would eventually leave at Harmony Park.