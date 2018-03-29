Devonte Hart: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

In 2014, a viral photo made Devonte Hart a familiar face all across the nation. Now, people across the nation are hoping and praying that he will be seen again alive, somehow surviving a horrific crash that killed his two adopted parents, Jennifer and Sarah Hart, and at least three of his siblings. Officials have said that it’s likely Devonte Hart, 15, was also in the car that plunged from a cliff, killing his family. Police believe Devonte and two of his siblings were also in they car, and now they’re searching for them, hoping against hope that they somehow survived. The young man who wears a sign reading “Free Hugs” wherever he goes is now on the hearts and minds of people across the country and the world.

1. One of Devonte’s Adopted Mothers Was Driving When the Car Plunged Off a 100-Foot Cliff

The crash was found by a passerby on Monday afternoon, but officials have no idea how long the car was there. Officials said that Jen Hart was driving, Sara was in the front seat, and three children were found outside the car. All of them were dead at the scene. According to officials, Jen had navigated the 2003 GMC Yukon XL onto a dirt turnout, and there were no signs of skid or brake marks before the car drove off the cliff. CHP Sgt. Christopher Dalin said: “We don’t know if it rolled over the edge or if it launched over the edge.”

Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman said the car had to cross a wide expanse of gravel between the road and a dirt berm (about 75 feet) in order to even reach the cliff, Press Democrat reported. The car landed upside down while Jen and her wife, Sarah Hart, were in the front seats, wearing seat belts. Investigators found three of their six children dead at the scene, thrown from the car: Markis Hart (19), Jeremiah Hart (14), and Abigail Hart (14). Officials are searching for the other three children: Sierra Hart (12), Hannah Hart (16), and Devonte Hart (15). Allman said they “have every reason to believe” that all six of the children were in the car.

According to a friend’s Facebook post, Jen and Sarah had been together for 18 years. Jennifer and Sarah Hart adopted all six of their children, including Devonte. Friends said that all their kids came from troubled backgrounds.

Friend Ian Sperling wrote about the couple on Facebook: “I don’t know how to articulate the hurt that is being felt right now. Jen and Sarah Hart were raising the most remarkable six children that I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing. These six children came from the most outrageously messed up families that you can imagine. These amazing women came and rescued all six of them. Showered them with love and all six kids were turning into the best humans you can ever imagine. Yesterday, their car went off a cliff in Northern California. They are gone. Gone from this earth far too soon. We feel hurt when we are left here on earth, but I know they are frollicking in the afterlife. BUT, this one hurts like nothing I can articulate…” (sic)

2. Family & Friends Said Devonte Was Abused As a Baby, But He Still Loved People With All His Heart

Devonte was born with all odds stacked against him, according to a story in Paper Trail. He was born with drugs in his system, and by the age of four he had smoked, drank, and suffered abuse and neglect. He was behind his peers in school, only knowing a few words, and had violent outbursts. Jen and Sarah Hart adopted Devonte, and felt overwhelmed and heartbroken over what he had been through. He was the the last of the six children they adopted. The article read: “With their unconditional love, nurturing natures, patience and acceptance, Devonte defied all odds and has grown into a young charismatic man with a heart of gold.”

Jennifer said: “People always tell us how lucky he is that we adopted him. I tell you, we most certainly are the lucky ones. Yes indeed he is living proof that our past does not dictate our future.”

A close friend of the family, Jay Lash, shared a story on Facebook about Devonte’s adoption and how his mothers helped him through a difficult time. Lash wrote that Devonte had been born into a severely abusive situation, and Jen and Sarah poured all their hearts into healing him. Here is what he wrote: “Jen told us the story of when they went to pick up Devonte. He was born into a severely abusive situation. He was broken and stunted into a state of wild carelessness. That first night in the hotel he ran away. Jen and Sarah were flooded with doubt. They questioned whether they could help him. The police found him and brought him back. Jen said when she saw this little boy, full of rage standing at the door all alone in this World, love came out of every part of her. A love that was not a choice but a reaction from within the heart an instinct to protect and care. Devonte absorbed all of it along side his brothers and sisters. They went well beyond recovery and thrived. They became a source for this caring and love. One that transformed everyone in their path. They lived fully and did more healing work on themselves then most do in several life times. It may seem short and tragic by many standards

but we all know these shooting stars were angels sent here to shine.”

Devonte never let his background hold him back. His mother Jen Hart said in 2014: “He inspires me every single day. He has proven doctors, psychologists and teachers wrong. His future is most definitely not bleak; he is a shining star in this world. His light shines bright on everyone on his path.”

In fact, Devonte inspired everyone. On Twitter, Jacob Nierenberg wrote that he saw Devonte at a Bernie Sanders rally in 2016, wearing his “Free Hugs” sign. He wishes he could go back in time and give Devonte a hug.

3. A Photo of Devonte Hart Went Viral in 2014, When He Hugged a Police Officer During a Ferguson Protest

In 2014, the nation learned about Devonte Hart, thanks to a touching moment caught on camera in Portland. During a tense rally protesting a decision not to indict police officers in Michael Brown’s death, brave Devonte stood in the crowd wearing a sign that read “Free Hugs.” A police officer responded and the two embraced. The moment was caught on camera and shared with the world.

Portland Police Sgt. Bret Barnum said that he saw Hart standing in the crowd with tears in his eyes, holding the sign. He called Hart over, they talked, and then he asked Hart for a hug.

Jen Hart described what happened on Facebook. She wrote: “We hit the streets (Nov. 25) with the intention of spreading love and kindness, and to remind (ALL) people that they matter in this world. … I noticed Devonte was struggling. Tears. He wouldn’t speak. He was inconsolable. My son has a heart of a gold, compassion beyond anything I’ve ever experienced, yet struggles with living fearlessly when it comes to the police and people that don’t understand the complexity of racism that is prevalent in our society. … It was one of the most emotionally charged experiences I’ve had as a mother. He trembled holding a Free Hugs sign as he bravely stood alone in front of the police barricade. Tears rushing from his eyes and soaking his sweater, he gazed upon them not knowing how they would react. After a while, one of the officers approached him and extended his hand. Their interaction was uncomfortable at first. … There were generic questions about his favorite subject and what he liked to do in the summer, but the one that mattered hit straight to the heart. He asked Devonte why he was crying. His response about his concerns regarding the level of police brutality towards young black kids was met with an unexpected and seemingly authentic (to Devonte), ‘Yes. *sigh* I know. I’m sorry. I’m sorry.’ The officer then asked if he could have one of his hugs.”

But the viral photo also brought unwanted attention to his family, including death threats. This led them to decide to move from West Linn to a more rural area in Washington, friends told Oregon Live. “It put Devonte in the crosshairs of a lot of people, so to speak,” Samantha Sinclair told Oregon Live. “It was such a beautiful photo, but not everyone saw it that way.”

Jennifer Hart wrote on social media: “(Devonte) wonders if someday when he no longer wears a `Free Hugs’ sign around his neck, when he’s a full-grown black male, if his life will be in danger for simply being.”

But the rally wasn’t the only time Devonte wore his “free hugs” sign. He was always trying to make other people happy, friends told Oregon Live. He wore the sign all the time and often got hugs from strangers.

4. Neighbors Said Devonte Asked Them for Food, And a Sister Asked Them for Protection Late One Night

Neighbors had called Child Protective Services on Friday, just a few days before the crash was discovered, because they were concerned that the children were being neglected or abused. This is really hard for friends of Devonte’s parents to believe, because they said that they only saw his moms as warm and loving.

Neighbors in Woodland where he and his family now live, said that Devonte would sneak out of the house multiple times a day, asking for food because he said that his mothers weren’t feeding him, KGW8 reported. He said that his mothers would withhold food as punishment and wouldn’t let the children go outside, the neighbors recalled. Neighbors Bruce and Dana DeKalb told Fox 2 that in May 2017, one of the daughters rang the doorbell of their home around 1:30 a.m., shortly after the family had moved to the area. Bruce said: “(She) was at our door in a blanket saying we needed to protect her. She said that they were abusing her. It haunted my wife since that day.”

CPS visited the Harts on Friday, and the Harts did not answer the door, Dane DeKalb told KGW8. After CPS visited, neighbors said they thought the family left and didn’t return because they didn’t see them around again. It was unusual because they were normally at home all the time except for running errands. Bruce DeKalb told KGW8 that their vehicle was gone Saturday morning. It was still gone Sunday morning. “We figured that they saw the business card (from CPS) and loaded up the kids as quick as they could and took off.”

Sarah Hart had pleaded guilty in 2011 to domestic assault charges connected to spanking one of her daughters. She was given time served, as long as she met her probation rules (which she did.)

Clark County attempted to do a welfare check on Monday, but no one was home. Multiple welfare check attempts by CPS also weren’t successful, finding no one home. Clark County attempted a visit again on Tuesday, and no one was home. They entered the house, but found no obvious signs of trouble or violence, and the family’s pets, chickens, and belongings were still at home, WHIG reported. They thought the family had taken a short trip.

Meanwhile, neighbors from the Harts’ last home reiterated the same type of story about the family, Oregon Live reported. Bill Groener, 67, said they were rarely outside, even in good weather, and he’d only have contact with his neighbors through the mail. He said they were isolated, and still feels guilty that he didn’t call CPS. But he said they had enough positive activities going on to counteract the bad, like camping trips, and in the end he decided that privacy was simply very important to them.

Friends of the Harts disagree with the neighbors’ descriptions that they were abusive or something was wrong. On Facebook, Niki Ann wrote in response to one story: “This is just disgusting. That neighbor had no compassion for so many hurting people when slinging such crazy allegations. It is so sad.”

Friend Pte Sapa Win wrote on Facebook: “I’ve never known anybody as beautiful, inspiring, and loving and tough, tenacious (as the Hart moms). I’ve never seen any signs or anything that made me even remotely concerned with the care of the kids. I was always highly impressed with how well-mannered they were, how giving, how loving. I’ve never come across anyone like them, and I know I never will again.”

5. Devonte Is an Inspiration to Everyone Who Meets Him

Devonte is an inspiration to everyone who knows him, and friends and family are hoping that somehow he will be found OK. Jay Lash shared the photo above on Facebook, which shows Devonte with his “Free Hugs” sign. This sign reads: “Be Bold With Your Love!! Free Hugs.” For his 11th and 12th birthdays, Devonte didn’t ask for gifts for himself. Instead, he wanted to raise money for charity.

On Facebook in 2014, Jen shared another story about Devonte’s loving heart. She said he started talking to an elderly man in line at a grocery store. The man said he’d be a baseball player when he grew up. He told the man and the cashier that he wasn’t really interested in sports. When asked what he wanted to do when he grew up, Devonte said: “I’m here to help people. I’m here to inspire. Now.”

Friends are desperately hoping that somehow, Devonte will be found OK. No matter what happens, they can take some degree of comfort in knowing that his goal for his life has come true, even at the young age of 15. He said he wanted to inspire the world. His amazing ability to love others no matter what difficulties he personally endured has already inspired a nation. He’s built a profound legacy that will inspire others for years and years to come.