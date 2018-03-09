Megan Penney & Paige Johanningmeier: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Megan Penney and Paige Johanningmeier, two nursing assistants from Iowa, are accused of having sexual relationships with patients at an assisted living facility that employed them.

The two certified nursing assistants were working at Prairie View Management Facility in Fayette, Iowa, when the allegations came to light. Penney, 26, and Johanningmeier, 23, are but the latest females in the United States accused of sexual misconduct with vulnerable populations. There have been many stories over the past few years of female teachers ending up in jail over such relationships.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Patients Were Reported Missing

It started out as a missing person’s case. On February 21, 2018, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Prairie View Management Facility “that two court ordered patients had walked away from the facility and were unable to be located,” the office wrote on Facebook in a press release.

According to The Sheriff’s Department, “the two missing patients were entered into the state computer as missing persons. On 2/25/2018 the Sheriff’s Office learned that the two missing patients were seen with two female staff members who were Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA) licensed by the state.”

The department continued to investigate and gather evidence. It allegedly showed that Megan Marie Penney, age 26 of Clermont and Paige Lynn Johanningmeier, age 23 of Elgin “had developed a relationship with the two patients and once they had left the facility it became sexual,” the press release said.

2. Johanningmeier Has Worked as a Bartender & Is a Mother

On her Facebook page, Johanningmeier wrote, “Momma of 2 beautiful souls ❤️.” She filled her page with photos of her two small children.

She wrote on Facebook that her jobs included “bartending at Turkey River Saloon” and “certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) at Prarie View Residential Facility.”

She added on Facebook, “Studied at No Where Yet” and wrote that she went to Carolina Forest High School, lives in Elgin, Iowa, is single, and is from Maple Grove, Minnesota. She did post photos of her with a male partner, however. She posted wedding photos in 2016.

3. Megan Penney Wrote That She Was ‘Rocking This Single Momma Thing’

Judging from her Facebook page, Megan Marie Penney is also a young mother. “(Name) is my main focus! I am rocking this single Momma thing !! 💋❤️” her profile comment reads.

She wrote that she studied at West Delaware High School and went to Starmont High School. Comments on her page indicated she’d been going through tough times even before the arrest. ” U look beautiful. U have had a rough ride lately. Sorry girlie💔” a woman wrote six weeks before Penney’s arrest.

“Thanks love yea life keeps throwing curve balls at me,” Penney responded.

4. Both Women Were Charged With Sexual Exploitation

The charges are serious. On March 6, 2018, both women were arrested and charged with Sexual exploitation by a counselor, therapist or school employee, a class “D” Felony, according to The Sheriff’s Department.

“If convicted both could face 5 years in prison and be required to register on the sex offender registry for 10 years. Both patients were found and one was taken to a hospital in Linn County and the other was returned to Prairie View for treatment. Penney and Johanningmeier each posted a $2,000.00 bond and were released later that day,” the department wrote.

Prairie View’s website says, “Prairie View answered the call with individualized and specialized community based programs geared towards improving each client’s quality of life in a community setting, rather than in a larger facility. Prairie View currently owns or manages ten community-based houses and serves individuals in their own homes or apartments in Fayette and Chickasaw counties.”

