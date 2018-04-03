Devyn Holmes: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A disturbing Facebook Live video shows the tragic moment when police say a man was accidentally shot in the head on Easter Sunday. 26-year-old Devyn Holmes, of Houston, Texas, was in the car with a woman, believed to be 25-year-old Cassandra Nickcole Damper, and another man who were playing with two guns when Holmes was shot at approximately 2:20 a.m, according to authorities.

As of Monday night, Holmes was reportedly fighting for his life and in critical condition on life support.

However, Heavy spoke with a close family friend of Holmes on April 3, who said the victim’s condition was improving.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He Was Shot in the Head While Being Filmed on Facebook Live

According to authorities, Damper was in the car along with Holmes and another man for approximately nine minutes before the alleged accidental shooting took place, ABC 13 reported.

In the video, the man can be seen being shot in the head, and his head slumps to the side as blood is seen spraying from the gunshot wound.

You can watch the footage below, but it is graphic and may not be suitable for all audiences. In the video, the man can be seen being shot in the head, and his head slumps to the side as blood is seen spraying from the gunshot wound. Heavy has blurred the video after the shot is fired, but an uncensored version can be seen here.

“You’re making me nervous,” Holmes could be heard saying in the video, which was captured outside of a Valero gas station on Almeda and Southmore in Houston.

“It ain’t got no clip, bud,” a man seated in the back of the vehicle states in the video. “Hey, where you from again…?”

“You see what we doing to lying a*s hoes, we draw down, we draw down on dem hoes…say something bi*ch!,” Damper says only seconds before she shoots a bullet into Holmes’ head.

“Oh my God,” a voice says before Damper and the other man quickly exit the vehicle.

2. Police Called the Shooting an Accident, Which Has Angered Many

In a chilling Facebook post dated the day before the shooting took place, “Cadillac Coleman,” whose profile posted the Facebook Live shooting, says “I got one for you trick.” Holmes replies, “Fukk u,” to which Coleman says, I’ll smash you boy.”

Police have not identified the man, and also haven’t said if he will face charges.

Holmes and Coleman were listed as friends on Facebook at the time of publishing.

“This sure looks suspicious after what transpired,” Jah King replied to the post after the shooting.

Shooting Investigation: 5200 Almeda. Male shot himself in head. Transported to Ben Taub.#hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 1, 2018

Initially on Twitter, Houston Police tweeted that a “man shot himself in [the] head.” It is not known if the tragedy was reported this way, or if the tweet was merely due to initial confusion of what happened.

However, that status was later updated with the following: “UPDATE: We are aware of the video circulating on social media. The woman in the video has been charged w/ tampering/fabricating evidence. @HarrisCountyDAO will refer the case to a grand jury for determination of other possible charges.”

UPDATE: We are aware of the video circulating on social media. The woman in the video has been charged w/ tampering/fabricating evidence. @HarrisCountyDAO will refer the case to a grand jury for determination of other possible charges. More details here https://t.co/4LhPnRomRS pic.twitter.com/2eu4lG1THw — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 2, 2018

Many are not satisfied with the initial findings by police, and the screenshot showing the conversation between Cadillac Coleman and Holmes is beginning to circulate. Neisha Baddie wrote:

I found out what happened, dude in the back, Cadillac Coleman, set the dude up n the front seat Devyn Holmes He had beef with him the day before and you can see him nod to girl cassandra damper to pull the trigger. He threatened dude on fb the day before….but they tryna say it was an “accident”🤦🏻‍♀️

“The disturbance appears to be kids playing with guns,” HPD Det. John Roberts stated, according to Fox 5.

3. Demper Was Arrested After Police Said She Tried Destroying Evidence by Wiping Gun Residue From Her Hands

Damper and the second man were later questioned by authorities, during which investigators bagged and tested their hands for gunshot residue.

Police say Damper tried to destroy evidence by wiping off any gunshot residue that would have been present. She was subsequently arrested and is facing charges of tampering or fabricating evidence.

A grand jury will determine if the woman will face further charges, police said.

Damper was born on June 2, 1992, as shown in the jail record above. Her Facebook pages, which have since been deleted, showed that she lived in Houston.

In one profile, Damper went by the name “Sandy Dee,” and Holmes was listed among her friends. The exact relationship between the two is not known at this time.

Both Facebook accounts were removed following the tragedy.

Damper does not appear to have any other active social media accounts, however she can be seen in a Youtube video playing music alongside a woman, dated February 24, 2014:

“Margaret taught music where Casandra attended school,” the video is captioned. “It was Parker Elementary in Houston. Margaret knew her in Kindergarten and then started teaching the dulcimer to her in the third grade.”

4. His Father Said His Condition Was Improving, & Family Is Asking for Prayers

Holmes’ family and friends are asking for prayers, a source close to the family told Heavy, adding that the tragedy has brought the area together. The victim was reportedly in critical condition on life support as of Monday evening, but he was reportedly improving as of Tuesday.

“He is improving,” Roxanne Holmes, who identified herself as a close family friend, told Heavy April 3. “This tragic event with Devyn made Galveston County where he’s from come together as one, to unite and be there and pray for our own. All we gotta say is DON’T PLAY WITH GUNS THEY ARE NOT TOYS.”

Asked if she believed the shooting was an accident, Roxanne said she “cannot speculate,” and asked that prayers continue for Holmes.

Holmes’ father said on Facebook that he was alert and responding to commands April 2.

Initial reports said on the evening of April 2, Holmes was being kept alive in critical condition via life support at Ben Taub Hospital in Houston.

“To me, he’s my backbone,” Kendric Holmes, Devyn’s brother told ABC 13. “To his whole family, whenever problems go down, he’ll be right there to pick us all up.”

5. Many Are Taking to Social to Send Prayers & Well Wishes, & He Was Described as a Loving Father

Holmes’ Facebook page depicts a loving father who often took photos alongside his daughter.

“He has one daughter who he loves dearly…she is his world,” Roxanne told Heavy.

Family, friends and strangers have all taken to social media to send well wishes and prayers.

“I don’t know you but hope you pull through dude, shit is crazy and I hope you get to stick around with the rest of us on this ride,” Jay Sully wrote on Holmes’ Facebook page. “Be easy dude, sending good vibes :).”

“Praying for you Devyn,” Alisha Warren stated. “Praying for you and your family. Love from Memphis Tn.”