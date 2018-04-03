WATCH: Facebook Live Video Shows Man Shot in the Head [GRAPHIC]

A disturbing Facebook Live video shows the tragic moment when a man was accidentally shot in the head on Easter Sunday. 26-year-old Devyn Holmes, of Houston, Texas, was in the car with Cassandra Nickcole Damper and another man who were playing with two guns when he was shot at approximately 2 a.m. You can watch the footage below, though please be forewarned that it’s graphic and may not be suitable for all audiences. In the video, the man can be seen being shot in the head, and his head falls to the side as blood can be seen coming from the wound.

“You’re making me nervous,” Holmes can be heard saying in the video, which was captured outside of a Valero gas station on Almeda and Southmore in Houston.

According to authorities, the threesome was in the car for approximately nine minutes before the accidental shooting took place, ABC 13 reported.

“It ain’t got no clip, bud,” a man seated in the back of the vehicle states in the video. “Hey, where you from again…?”

Only seconds later, Damper fires a shot that subsequently hits Holmes in the head.

“Oh my God,” a voice says before the Damper and the other man exit the vehicle.

Holmes is on life support following the shooting, news station KHOU reported.

Damper was later arrested after allegedly attempting to wipe off gun residue from her hands, according to the New York Post. She is facing charges of tampering or fabricating evidence, the media outlet reported, adding that the woman was allegedly unaware that the gun was indeed loaded.