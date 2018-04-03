Cassandra Damper: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A disturbing Facebook Live video shows the tragic moment when a man was allegedly accidentally shot in the head on Easter Sunday. 26-year-old Devyn Holmes, of Houston, Texas, was in the car with a woman, believed to be 25-year-old Cassandra Nickcole Damper, and another man who were playing with two guns when Devyn was shot at approximately 2:20 a.m, according to authorities.

At the time of publishing, Holmes was fighting for his life and in serious condition.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Say She Accidentally Shot Holmes in the Head

According to authorities, Damper was in the car along with Holmes and another man for approximately nine minutes before the alleged accidental shooting took place, ABC 13 reported.

In the video, the man can be seen being shot in the head, and his head slumps to the side as blood is seen spraying from the gunshot wound.

You may watch the video by clicking the link below, but please be forewarned that it shows extremely graphic footage of the man being shot:

“You’re making me nervous,” Holmes could be heard saying in the video, which was captured outside of a Valero gas station on Almeda and Southmore in Houston.

“It ain’t got no clip, bud,” a man seated in the back of the vehicle states in the video. “Hey, where you from again…?”

“You see what we doing to lying a*s hoes, we draw down on dem hoes,” Damper says only seconds before she seemingly shoots a bullet into Holmes’ head.

“Oh my God,” a voice says before Damper and the other man quickly exit the vehicle.

2. Detectives Say She Tried Destroying Evidence by Wiping Her Hands of Any Gunshot Residue

Damper and the second man were later questioned by authorities, during which investigators bagged and tested their hands for gunshot residue.

Police say Damper tried to destroy evidence by wiping off any gunshot residue that would have been present. She was subsequently arrested and is facing charges of tampering or fabricating evidence.

Damper’s two Facebook accounts were removed following the tragedy.

3. Authorities Initially Posted to Social Media That ‘A Man Shot Himself in Head’

Shooting Investigation: 5200 Almeda. Male shot himself in head. Transported to Ben Taub.#hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 1, 2018

Initially on Twitter, Houston Police tweeted that a “man shot himself in head.”

However, that status was later updated with the following: “UPDATE: We are aware of the video circulating on social media. The woman in the video has been charged w/ tampering/fabricating evidence. @HarrisCountyDAO will refer the case to a grand jury for determination of other possible charges.”

4. The Atrocity Has Caused Outrage Via Social Media

The public is outraged at the alleged accidental shooting, and many are taking their frustrations to social media.

“The girl that shot Devyn Holmes on live got arrested for tampering w/ evidence bc she tried to wipe the gun residue off her hands… 😐,” @Kaprieee tweeted:

The girl that shot Devyn Holmes on live got arrested for tampering w/ evidence bc she tried to wipe the gun residue off her hands… 😐 — kp 💓 (@Kaprieee_) April 2, 2018

“I hope that Cassandra Damper bitch goes to prison, that video is the most disturbing and saddest thing I’ve seen,” @brianaalyn wrote. “Idk why bi*ches think they are so hard with guns thinking they are popping and shit like you are dumb af.”

I hope that Cassandra Damper bitch goes to prison, that video is the most disturbing and saddest thing I’ve seen. Idk why bitches think they are so hard with guns thinking they are popping and shit like you are dumb af. — Briana Smith👸🏽🍯 (@brianaalyn) April 2, 2018

5. Holmes Is Currently on Life Support

“Holmes’ family is asking for prayers,” ABC 13 reported.

“To me, he’s my backbone,” said Kendric Holmes, Devyn’s brother told the station. “To his whole family, whenever problems go down, he’ll be right there to pick us all up.”

At the time of publishing, Holmes was being kept alive in serious condition while on life support at Ben Taub Hospital in Houston.

“The disturbance appears to be kids playing with guns,” HPD Det. John Roberts stated, according to Fox 5.