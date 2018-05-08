Christopher Snyder: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A 41-year-old man killed three people inside his neighbor’s house after a domestic dispute with his wife and then fatally shot himself during a standoff with police, authorities say. Christopher Wilson Snyder, of Brookeville, Maryland, was found dead inside his home Monday night, more than six hours after the fatal shootings next door, the Montgomery County Police Department said.

Snyder’s 33-year-old wife told police that she was held hostage by her husband in their home in the 22000 block of Brown Farm Way over the weekend, Montgomery County Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said at a press briefing after the standoff ended. His wife said she was able to escape Monday and fled to her neighbor’s house. Chris Snyder followed her there and opened fire, killing three people. His wife was able to escape along with two others. The victims’ names have not been released.

Here’s what you need to know about Christopher Snyder and the incident:

1. Snyder Killed His Neighbor, His Neighbor’s Guest & a Person Who Was Working at the Home Before Barricading Himself Inside His Own House for Several Hours, Police Say

Christopher Snyder entered his neighbor’s home in pursuit of his wife, Montgomery County Police Chief J. Thomas Manger told reporters. There were six people inside the home and Snyder fatally shot three of them. The other three, including Snyder’s wife, were able to flee to safety. Manger said a person who lived in the home, a guest and a person who was working there were killed in the shooting. Their names have not been released.

Manger said they received multiple 911 calls about 3:45 p.m. reporting a possible domestic situation involving a person with a gun. “Each caller had various pieces of information and the 911 calltakers attempted to gather as many details as we could. The calltakers heard what sounded like gunshots in the background during some of the 911 calls. Officers responded to 22002 Brown Farm Way and located three deceased adults at the home. All three victims had been shot. Officers secured the home and determined the suspect, Christopher Snyder, had fled.”

After the shooting, Snyder went back to his home, located across the street at 22001 Brown Farm Way, and barricaded himself inside. Residents were told to shelter in place and the neighborhood was locked down. Photos and videos from the scene showed police, including tactical units, flocking to the area along with other emergency responders.

The Montgomery County Police Department tweeted at 10:48 p.m., “We can confirm that the suspect of these homicides is in his home on Brown Farm Way. Our negotiators have been speaking with him via phone. He is refusing to come out of the home.”

According to Manger, the negotiations, “went on for several hours.” About 11 p.m., a police tactical team breached the front door, Manger said. Snyder was on the phone with negotiators at the time. He asked the negotiator, “Did they just break down the front door?” and then hung up the phone, according to the police chief. Officers who were outside the home heard a single gunshot at that time. Snyder was found dead in his home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Manger said.

2. Police Say They Knew There Were Numerous Guns Inside the Home & They Were Also Concerend About Possible Explosives

Montgomery County Police Chief J. Thomas Manger told reporters that the department’s tactical team was conducting a “slow, methodical search” of Snyder’s home because during the negotiations there was “some discussion of explosives.”

Manger added, “we also know that there are a number of guns in the home. So we are currently searching the home. Once that search is complete the homicide detectives will take over the investigation.”

Police have not released other details about the shooting and what was found in the home. Manger said Snyder’s motive remains under investigation, “but what we do know, from talking to the suspect’s wife, is that she reports that she had been held by her husband over the weekend, and took an opportunity to run out of the house and went into the neighbor’s house, which I think ultimately caused him to go to that neighbor’s house, where killed three people.”

Manger said, “at this point we are not aware of any prior issues between the suspect and these victims.” He said police believe he only went to that home because his wife fled there.

3. Snyder, an Air Force Veteran, Was Arrested Last Fall on Drug & Weapon Charges & Police Say They ‘Had Contacts’ With Him ‘Over a Number of Different Issues’

UPDATE: Multiple fatalities at Brookeville home. Suspect is known to police. It's unclear where that suspect is currently. Residents in the neighborhood are being told to shelter in place. People returning from work, school, errands, etc… being directed to staging area. pic.twitter.com/UK1WnKH5Dr — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) May 7, 2018

Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said they have had “a number of contacts with this suspect in the past over a number of different issues.” Manger did not release any other information about those incidents, and said further details would be revealed at a later time.

Public records show that Snyder was arrested in Montgomery County, Maryland, on June 8, 2017, and charged with carrying a concealed dangerous weapon, a misdemeanor. A dangerous weapon is defined as a “dirk knife, bowie knife, switchblade knife, star knife, sandclub, metal knuckles, razor, and nunchaku.” He was also charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Further details about that case and its outcome were not immediately available.

Little other information about Snyder has been uncovered. Social media profiles for him and his wife could not be located. Snyder appears to be a native of Wichita Falls, Texas, where his mother still lives. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was once stationed in Alaska, public records show. He also appears to have used the name Christopher Louis Vittek at one point.

4. He Bought the Brookeville Home in 2013 for $800,000 & Registered a Business Called ‘Identity Solutions Inc’ at That Address

Snyder bought the home at 22001 Brown Farm Way in Brookeville for $800,000 in 2013, public records show. He previously lived in Elliott City, in Howard County, and he sold his home there when he bought the Brookeville home.

It is not clear what Snyder did for a living. Records show that he once registered a business at the home, called Identity Solutions Inc., but details about the company could not be found. A website registered by the company, digitalidsolutions.com, is not working.

5. Snyder Filed for Divorce From His Wife in 2017, but It Was Not Finalized

Chris Snyder filed for divorce from his wife, whose name is being withheld by Heavy because she is a victim, in February 2017, Maryland court records show. The divorce was never finalized. The case, filed in Howard County family court, was closed in May 2017. In the records, Snyder is listed as the plaintiff and his wife as the defendant. Snyder hired an attorney, while his wife represented herself.

It is not clear how long Snyder and his wife were married. Public records show that they lived together at the home he previously owned in Elliott City. Snyder’s wife works as a leasing consultant and tax credit specialist.