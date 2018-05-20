Roger Self: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Authorities say two people are dead after a man crashed his vehicle into a restaurant in Bessemer City, North Carolina, located in Gaston County, approximately 30 miles outside of Charlotte.

The suspect, identified by friends to the Gaston Gazette as 62-year-old Roger Self, of Dallas, North Carolina, allegedly rammed his car into the Surf and Turf Lodge on North 14th Street while the restaurant served Sunday brunch.

🔥MAJOR ACCIDENT🔥#BessemerCity

808 N 14th St

Multiple agencies onscene of somebody that crashed their car into the The Surf and Turf Lodge Restaurant bldg, 808 N 14th St, reported at least 1 dead & multiple more injured, info still being gathered, avoid the area & expect delays — Metrolina Alerts (@MetrolinaAlerts) May 20, 2018

According to NBC Charlotte, a source said the man walked into the establishment with his family and sat them down before intentionally driving his vehicle into the restaurant.

A helicopter arrived on scene to take people to local hospitals, and it is reported that four people were injured.

Authorities believe the incident to be domestic related, though an exact motive has not yet been revealed.

Here’s what we know so far:

1.The Suspect, Identified by Friends as Roger Self, of Dallas, Sat His Family Down to Eat Before Leaving the Restaurant, & Crashing His Vehicle Into the Establishment

BREAKING: Two family members just came up and said one of their family members died inside. pic.twitter.com/2tLMhAFl0j — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) May 20, 2018

The suspect was identified as Roger Self, of Dallas, North Carolina, friends say, according to the Gaston Gazette. Self allegedly sat his family down to eat before leaving Surf and Turf Lodge, got into his vehicle, reportedly a white Jeep SUV, and proceeded to intentionally ram it into the front door of the restaurant at about 12:04 p.m.

Authorities say Roger Self was travelling at a high rate of speed when he crashed through the establishment into the area where his family was sitting.

2.Self’s Daughter Is Reportedly a Victim

Roger Self’s daughter, identified by the Gaston Gazette as Katelyn “Kate” Self, a corporal with the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office, was reportedly killed in the incident. Another family member has also died, according to reports, though that person has not yet been identified.

#BREAKING – one of the deceased identified as 4-year veteran of the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office, Katelyn (spelling?) Self; suspect is believed to be her father, Roger Self. Sheriff says a police officer was also injured in the incident @SpecNewsCLT pic.twitter.com/uBGdsB69pj — aleх peтerѕoɴ (@APStyIe) May 20, 2018

The media outlet reports that “several other members of Self’s family are fighting for their lives.”

Katelyn Self’s boyfriend, Alex Burns,an officer with the Gaston Sheriff’s Office, is reportedly one of the injured due to the attack.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Roger Self’s son, Josh Self, is also an officer at the Gaston Sheriff’s Office.

3. Authorities Believe the Incident Is Related to a Domestic Issue

Preliminary information indicates Surf and Turf Lodge incident is domestic related. — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 20, 2018

“Preliminary information indicates Surf and Turf Lodge incident is domestic related,” the Charolotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced on their Twitter page.

4. Self is the Owner President of Southeastern Loss Management, Inc.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Self is the president and owner of Southeastern Loss Management, Inc., located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The profile states:

Roger Self is the owner and President of Southeastern Loss Management Inc. Southeastern Loss Management has been in operation since 1989 and located just outside Charlotte N.C. He is a licensed Private Investigator, specializing in business losses. Roger has conducted thousands of interviews with employees who have admitted to embezzlement. Roger has the unique ability to obtain information from individuals who have committed an assortment fraud and business crimes. Roger has solved thousands of cases including cases involving district, regional and store level managers. Roger has personally recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses that ordinarily would have lost. Specialties: Interrogation of employees, identifying individuals responsible for theft or fraud in the business community.

5. The Restaurant Was Opened in 2006, & Voted ‘Best of Gaston’

According to their website, the Surf and Turf Lodge was opened in 2006, and was voted “Best of Gaston.” The “About Us” section of the site states:

Surf and Turf Lodge of Bessemer City, NC was opened July 2006 by Jack and Janice Hovis, and as of June 2016, we are celebrating our 10th year of successful operation. We seat over 200 people in our building, and can accommodate large parties in our back room that seats 80 comfortably. Our excellent staff strive to make your experience at the Surf & Turf a pleasant and memorable experience. We strive to offer the best food quality and service to our customers! Jack and Janice Hovis built and owned the Surf and Turf Lodge from June 2006 through retirement in August 2016, handing over the reins to their business partner as well as daughter Melissa McMahan. Melissa has been a part of the restaurant for over 7 years.

This post will be updated as information becomes available, please check back or refresh.