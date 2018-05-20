Katelyn Self: A Tribute to the Slain Gaston County Police Officer

Katelyn Self, 26, has been identified as one of two people who died after her father, Roger Self, rammed his vehicle into Surf and Turf Lodge in Bessemer City, North Carolina, located in Gaston County, approximately 30 miles outside of Charlotte.

62-year-old Roger Self, of Dallas, North Carolina, was taken into custody after he allegedly rammed his car into the Surf and Turf Lodge on North 14th Street while the restaurant served Sunday brunch. His daughter, Katelyn Best, a corporal with the Gaston County Sheriff’s Department, is among the dead, according to police.

According to NBC Charlotte, a source said the man walked into the establishment with his family and sat them down before intentionally driving his vehicle into the restaurant.

A helicopter arrived on scene to take people to local hospitals, and it is reported that four people were injured.

Authorities believe the incident to be domestic related, though an exact motive has not yet been revealed.

Authorities say Roger Self was travelling at a high rate of speed when he crashed through the establishment into the area where his family was sitting.

“I heard a loud boom,” said Caleb Martin, the restaurant’s busser, according to WCNC. “I turned the corner and saw the back of a white car in the doorway. I didn’t know what to do.”

Roger Self was a regular customer at Surf and Turf Lodge, Martin said, according to WCNC.

“It’s definitely changed me mentally and emotionally,” he told the news station. “I definitely want to help people more in any way I can.”

She Was Identified by the Police Department She Was an Officer With as a Victim of the Atrocious Act

Roger Self’s daughter, identified by authorities as Katelyn “Kate” Self, an off-duty officer with the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office, was reportedly killed in the incident.

The Gaston County Sheriff’s Department released the following statement regarding Katelyn Self losing her life to the tragedy:

Today we lost one of our own, Deputy Katelyn Self, in a tragic incident that occurred while she was not on duty. Katelyn has served the Sheriff’s Office for four years and was a corporal in the jail. Our hearts are broken and we ask for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time, not only for Katelyn’s family and friends, but also her brothers and sisters in uniform.

The Gaston Gazette reports that “several other members of Self’s family are fighting for their lives.”

Her Boyfriend Is Also an Officer at the Department

Katelyn Self’s boyfriend, Alex Burns, also an officer with the Gaston Sheriff’s Office, is reportedly one of the injured due to the attack.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Roger Self’s son, Josh Self, is also an officer at the Gaston Sheriff’s Office.

Another Family Member Was Reportedly Killed & Police Have Cited a ‘Domestic Issue’ Being Involved

In addition to Katelyn Self’s death, another family member has also died, according to reports, though that person has not yet been identified.

Authorities have said a domestic issue occurred leading up to the act of violence, though an exact motive has not been revealed.

“Preliminary information indicates Surf and Turf Lodge incident is domestic related,” the Charolotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced on their Twitter page.

Her Father Was the Owner & President of Southeastern Loss Management, Inc.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Self is the president and owner of Southeastern Loss Management, Inc., located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The profile states: