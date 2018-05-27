WATCH: NYC Driver Tried to Run Over NYPD Officers in Car Stop Getaway [VIDEO]

BREAKING VIDEO: man caught on video attempting to run over multiple NYPD officers during a traffic stop In Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/Vl0fnCVnCi — New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) May 27, 2018

Twitter account NYCityAlerts posted a video of a man pulled over by New York Police Department officers suddenly drive wildly and erratically nearly striking a number of officers in an attempt to get away, which the driver of the dark-colored minivan or SUV appears to do.

The driver was being questioned by a few officers with an NYPD cruiser blocking it in on a busy corner in a New York City borough. It appears officers reach into the vehicle and then the driver quickly pulls forward, crashes into the police cruiser and then reverses quickly and nearly runs down officers while striking other vehicles.

Passersby are seen watching and some taking video but soon people appear to back up and get out of the way as the driver, who’d already done a numbers of reverse circles at a high rate of speed, jumps the curb to the sidewalk where it drives for a few moments then jumps the curb back to the street to make its getaway, leaving a chunk of the vehicle’s front end dangling.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured. It’s also not known exactly where and when the video was taken, but it was posted at around 2 p.m. Sunday.

