John McNamara, Capital Gazette Writer: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

John McNamara, a reporter at the Capital Gazette newspaper and editor of other local newspapers, was shot by an active shooter in a newsroom shooting that reportedly left multiple casualties, according to one of the newspaper’s interns. However, McNamara’s condition was not yet clear as news of the shooting in Annapolis, Maryland broke.

CBS News is reporting that four people were killed in the attack, although their identities were not yet released. Authorities later confirmed that five people had died. The horrors in the newsroom were captured by several reporters who tweeted as the shooting unfolded.

The shooting at the daily newspaper, which is located in Annapolis, Maryland about a half hour from Washington D.C., comes as tensions are heightened against the news media in America. However, the motive for the shooter was not yet known, and the gunman’s identity had not yet been released although, by one report, the shooter was in custody.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. An Intern at the Newspaper Tweeted That John McNamara Was Among Those Shot

Anthony Messenger, an intern at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, posted a frantic cry for help on Twitter as news of an active shooter broke. He also stated that McNamara was one of those wounded.

“Active shooter 888 Bestgate please help us,” he wrote on Twitter on the afternoon of June 28, 2018. Cautionary sweeps were conducted by police at the Baltimore Sun newspaper – which owns the Capital Gazette – in wake of the shooting reports. Messenger also tweeted at the Baltimore Sun that McNamara was shot, writing on Twitter, “@baltimoresun John macnamara has been shot @AACOPD.”

Phil Davis, a crime and courts reporter for the newspaper, also tweeted a string of frightening reports.

Steve Schuh, Anne Arundel county executive, told reporters some people at the newspaper building were injured in addition to several people being killed in the shooting.

“We have had a terrible shooting incident here this afternoon,” he said. “Those fatalities are so sad and I don’t know what to say except our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families and we take comfort knowing they’re in God’s embrace.”

Authorities had not yet confirmed that John McNamara was among the wounded.

2. John McNamara Is a Veteran Journalist Who Worked in the Local Newspaper Industry for 20 Years

According to his biography on the newspaper’s website, “John McNamara is the editor of the Bowie Blade-News and the Crofton-West County Gazette. He has worked in various capacities for Capital Gazette for more than 20 years.” His LinkedIn page says he is a sports writer for Capital Gazette newspapers, where he worked for more than 23 years.

Although he is generally a sports writer, McNamara has written about other topics, including a 2015 story on the confederate flag. It states, “Most stories have two sides. This one has three. On one side is Bowie resident Linwood Holmes, who raised a Confederate flag in front of his house on Belair Drive just about the time the same flag was coming down from the South Carolina statehouse. On another are some of his neighbors, who don’t like what the flag represents or the message it sends. On the third are city officials who would like to see the flag disappear. They know of no other places in Bowie where the flag is displayed.” The article dates to 2015. It’s headlined, Confederate Flag Causes Stir in Bowie.

He has written about many topics, though, including a story on a local resident who made it big. That story started, “Lana Turner, the famed femme fatal actress of the 1940s and ’50s, gained her entrée to the film industry when she got discovered at a Hollywood malt shop. For Bowie native Daniel Bowie, his big break came at the Apple Store in Westfield Annapolis mall.”

“Beat reporter for University of Maryland athletics and Orioles minor league system. Cover all metro area professional sports. Planning, editing and page design for daily sports section,” McNamara described himself online. “Voter, representing Maryland, in AP College Basketball poll.”

According to the site College Poll Tracker, “John McNamara covers Maryland basketball and football for the Annapolis Capital, where he has worked for the last 19 years. Prior to that, he worked for the Prince George’s Journal and the Hagerstown Morning Herald after graduating with a degree in Journalism from the University of Maryland in 1983.”

McNamara is also the author of several books about Maryland sports, namely Maryland basketball and football. The books are for sale on Amazon.

The Anne Arundel police tweeted early on in the incident, “#update confirming active shooter at 888 Bestgate Road in Annapolis. Building evacuated. Officers continuing to search building. Relocation point is inside Lord and Taylor in the mall.”

3. John McNamara Recently Tweeted About Inauguration Crowds & Retweeted David Hogg But Mostly Focused on Sports

John McNamara was active on Twitter, and his most recent tweet read, “Video evidence confirms it! Mob tonight outside Capital One Arena even bigger than inauguration crowd! #Stanley Cup #Capitals #CapitalPride.” That post dates to June 7, but he mostly tweeted about sports.

He recently retweeted a post from Parkland, Florida student turned gun control activist David Hogg. “Let’s make a deal DO NOT come to Florida for spring break unless gun legislation is passed. These politions won’t listen to us so maybe the’ll listen to the billion dollar tourism industry in FL. #neveragain,” read the tweet that McNamara shared.

McNamara also retweeted a post from another writer who wrote, “This country loves guns more than it loves children. I don’t know how to change that,” followed up by a person’s remark, “You can’t.” However, almost all of his other tweets revolved around sports, not political commentary.

The Capital Gazette, which is located in Anne Arundel County in Maryland, is owned by The Baltimore Sun. The newspaper reports that the ATF is on the scene along with local law enforcement. It’s located about a half hour from Washington D.C.

Anne Arundel Sheriff Ron Bateman told Fox News that there are multiple fatalities at the newspaper, although the victims names were not yet known. WJLA stated that a shotgun was used in the attack, which broke out at 2:30 p.m.

4. McNamara Is a Published Author Interested in Local History

On his LinkedIn page, John McNamara described himself by writing, “Professional expertise: Published author and journalist covering:

* NCAA sports, especially the Atlantic Coast Conference and the University of Maryland.

* Washington, D.C.-Baltimore metro area professional sports, including the Nationals, Orioles, Redskins, Ravens, Wizards, and Caps.

* I also have an interest in local history, specifically as it relates to local high school sports.”

There are reports that a gunman is in custody, although this was unconfirmed. The suspect’s name is not clear, and the motive is not yet known either. “Active Shooter in #Annapolis. PIO is on scene,” the Anne Arundel Police Department confirmed. The Capital Gazette, even while under fire, managed to get a breaking news story on its website reporting the situation. “Phil Davis, a Gazette reporter, said that multiple people had been shot. Police did not immediately respond to requests for further information,” the story reports.

On LinkedIn, McNamara described a career devoted to the craft of local journalism. His career dates back to the 1980s. He described his other experience before Capital Gazette as follows:

Staff writer, Sports editor

Company NameJournal Newspapers (PG)

Dates Employed Dec 1989 – Nov 1994 Employment Duration5 yrs

LocationLanham, Md.

Daily morning paper for Prince George’s County (Maryland)

Annapolis Capital

Copy editor

Company NameAnnapolis Capital

Dates Employed Sep 1987 – Dec 1989 Employment Duration2 yrs 4 mos

LocationAnnapolis, Md.

Daily newspaper for the state capital of Maryland

The Herald-Mail

Sports writer

Company NameThe Herald-Mail

Dates EmployedAug 1983 – Sep 1987 Employment Duration4 yrs 2 mos

LocationHagerstown, Md.

Daily newspaper for the tri-state area, including western Maryland, south-central Pennsylvania and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia

According to the newspaper’s website, the intern who tweeted about McNamara, Anthony Messenger, “is a summer reporting intern at The Capital. He is a rising senior at Salisbury University, majoring in media production with a minor in athletic coaching. Messenger has been co-editor of Rubbing the Rock, a website covering Clemson University athletics, for the past two years.”

Most recently, Messenger was covering early voting issues, based on his tweets.

5. McNamara Was a College Newspaper Editor Who Also Worked for His High School Newspaper in D.C.

McNamara got his start in journalism in high school. According to his LinkedIn page, he attended the University of Maryland College Park, where he received a journalism degree, in 1983.

Activities and Societies while there included the Diamondback Newspaper. He was president of the University of Maryland Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists and a staff writer for The Diamondback, which is a student newspaper.

He attended St. John’s College High School in Washington D.C., class of 1979. He was editor in chief of the high school newspaper and a member of the Sabre Newspaper National Honor Society.

The Daily Beast and others reported that at least four people were shot at the daily newspaper on June 28, 2018, and that the sheriff was confirming that there were multiple fatalities. However, as with many active shooter situations, the specific details are confusing and not immediately clear.

“A shooting has occurred at the Capital Gazette in Anne Arundel County, a paper that is owned by The Baltimore Sun, according to reports from Gazette staff,” the lead on the newspaper’s story said in the midst of the active shooter reports.

