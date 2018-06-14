Richard Ives: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Richard Ives, a camp director and fine arts teacher at Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School in Ladue, Missouri, is accused of having sexual relations with an underage boy.

Rich Ives is but the latest teacher in the United States to be accused of a sexual misconduct crime with an underage person. As with many of these cases, Ives is accused of using a social media app to help facilitate the alleged crime. The boy in the Ives case is only 14-years-old, according to KMOV-TV.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Ives Is Accused of Using the Grindr App to Meet Up With a Boy

Court documents allege that Richard Ives was accused of using the social media app called Grindr “to meet up with a boy under the age of 15,” according to Fox 2 Now St. Louis.

The situation came to the attention of authorities when Ives was pulled over for a traffic stop on June 13, 2018. Inside the car, the deputy noticed a boy between the ages of 12 and 16-years-old. The deputy saw “evidence of a sexual act and that Ives admitted there was sexual activity between himself and the young boy,” Fox 2 reports that court documents allege.

The documents reveal that Ives was pulled over for a traffic stop just after midnight June 13, 2018 in St. Genevieve County. The 48-year-old teacher had run a stop sign, KMOV reported. According to KMOV-TV, court documents allege that Ives “told the deputy he took the juvenile to a commuter lot and began kissing him. While they were kissing other sexual contact was made.” Ives is accused of giving the juvenile $200, and the teen’s mother was called.

The charges against Ives are enticement of a child, patronizing prostitution 14 years of age and younger, sexual misconduct of a child under 14, and second-degree statutory sodomy.

2. Ives Was the Curriculum Coordinator at the MICDS

Pic of MICDS this morning in Ladue. A teacher/camp director at the prestigious private school is charged with having sexual relations with an underage boy. The charges against 48 year old Richard Ives include enticement of a child, patronizing prostitution, sexual…(1) pic.twitter.com/kkNjj2pBXK — Chris Regnier (@chrisregniertv) June 14, 2018

Richard Joseph Schwartz Ives was affiliated with MICDS for years. According to his LinkedIn page, he worked for the school since 1995. That’s 23 years. The page says he was curriculum coordinator at MICDS.

MICDS is a private day school serving kindergarten age students through high school. “At MICDS, we strive each day to uplift our bold Mission as we prepare the whole person with the intellectual, social/emotional and leadership skills they need to be successful and positive contributors to a diverse, global and rapidly changing society. Below are the ways we—together as school administrators, faculty, staff, parents and students—live into that Mission,” its about us statement says.

3. Ives Worked as the Director of a Local Camp

Good morning from Ladue. Beautiful morning with mild temps and low humidity. Enjoy it now because big heat is coming this weekend. Happy Thursday! pic.twitter.com/pgw6KRO6BI — Chris Regnier (@chrisregniertv) June 14, 2018

According to his LinkedIn page, Richard Ives worked at a local camp called Camp Pegasus. “Pegasus has earned a strong reputation in the St. Louis area as for its innovative offerings, organization, and outstanding staff (roughly 80 employees annually). We serve approximately 750 families each summer, and deliver exciting opportunities for children ages 4-14 to learn, grow, and express themselves in the arts, sciences, sports, technology, and more,” the page reads.

It says he held that position for 17 years in the greater St. Louis area, serving as the camp’s director.

In a statement posted on its Twitter page, MICDS wrote, “By now, some of you will have heard that Rich Ives, Lower School Theater and Art Teacher and Director of Camp Pegasus, was arrested on Wednesday, June 13, in St. Genevieve County and reportedly has been charged with sexual misconduct with a minor. The young person involved is not a student or camper at our school.”

4. Ives Has Degrees in Education & Innovation

Ives attended college at Webster University, according to his LinkedIn page. While there, he studied education and innovation as well as elementary curricular leadership and literature and language. He has a master’s degree, his LinkedIn page states.

The MICDS statement says that Ives won’t be allowed back on the school’s campus. “Ives has been placed on leave from his job as Camp Director and as Art Teacher; he will not be allowed back on campus during the pendency of any charges and until an investigation has been completed. We are in communication with law enforcement and continue to gather facts. Tim Storey will serve as interim Camp Director,” says the statement.

“The safety, health and well-being of all children is our first priority. We conduct thorough, periodic background screenings on all employees, provide training regarding child safety, and respond immediately and appropriately to all reports of misconduct. I am deeply saddened to have to share this news. Should you have questions, please feel free to reach out to me or to Becky Young, our Associate Head of School.”

5. Multiple Teachers in the United States Have Ended Up in Trouble With the Law

It’s not only male teachers who have been accused of sexual misconduct crimes, although there are plenty of those. Female teachers or educational professionals ending up in mugshots has become a too common phenomenon over the past few years too. Haley Reed, a high school choir director, was accused in the rape of a student. Miranda Pauley, a former biology teacher, was accused of taking indecent liberties with a minor.

Cassandra White, an English teacher in Oklahoma, was even accused of taking out a marriage license with a teenage boy. Hunter Day, an Oklahoma teacher, was accused of sending nude photos to a student. Among other recent cases: Loryn Barclay, a former substitute teacher at a Missouri High School, was accused of having sexual contact multiple times with a 17-year-old boy. Shawnetta Reece, a gym teacher from Georgia, was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old boy.

Tracy Miller, a West Virginia teacher, was accused of sending nude photos to students. Nataly Lopez, a 27-year-old former substitute teacher at a middle school in New Jersey, was accused of having sexual contact with a student. Lindsey Jarvis, a 27-year-old middle school teacher’s aide, was accused of the rape and sodomy of a student who was under the age of 16. Jarvis was arrested in Fayette County, Kentucky, on June 16. Then there’s Laura Ramos. She is a 31-year-old Connecticut high school teacher who is accused of having sex with a special education student. And there’s Tiffany Geliga.