Amber Neal: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Amber Neal is accused by authorities of being among a trio of kidnappers allegedly involved in a bizarre kidnapping plot involving Halloween: Resurrection actress Daisy McCrackin.

The caper unfolded in Los Angeles in May 2017. However, it came to light after a string of indictments that followed a citizen’s viral video showing the arrest of Neal, identified by authorities as one of the suspects. Until the context was known, the video sparked intense criticism of police by some online, who were wondering why so many officers were needed to arrest an unarmed woman. The video was taken July 2, 2018 near La Cienega Boulevard and Centinela Avenue and racked up 2 million views.

Authorities then announced the indictments to explain the reason for the arrest. They allege the suspects held actor Joseph Capone for ransom until McCrackin agreed to give them money. The other suspects are Keith Andre Stewart and Johntae Jones, according to The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Amber Neal is 26-years-old, according to jail booking records.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Neal’s Arrest Was Captured in a Citizen Video That Went Viral

So this happened today in Inglewood. The police stopped this woman and drew guns out at her even though (clear as day) she had nothing in her hands. pic.twitter.com/yUAdimc2hC — ricky🚧 (@x__ricardo) July 2, 2018

Neal’s arrest in broad daylight on a city street was captured by citizen video and went viral before people had a chance to learn the context. “So this happened today in Inglewood. The police stopped this woman and drew guns out at her even though (clear as day) she had nothing in her hands,” a man posted on Twitter along with the video, which showed multiple police officers approaching a woman authorities later identified as Neal. You can watch the video above.

The LAPD responded on Twitter, “We are aware this video has raised concerns from the community. Although we are limited in what info we can release, we can confirm this individual was arrested on a felony kidnapping warrant & taken into custody without a use-of-force. She is being held on 1 million dollars bail.”

The man who posted the video wrote in the comment thread, “This happened around 7AM, they eventually moved her into the Starbucks parking lot where they had her arrested and her car was being searched by the police. I have yet to know of the ‘reason’ for the stop, I’ll keep ya’ll updated as soon as I have more info.”

He also wrote, “Let me just say this. Im looking at this situation through the lens of colonialism. Black people (Africans), as a collective are colonized and are subjected to the most humiliating and life threatning interactions with the police bc the police/state serve as an occupying force in the Black community. With that being said it does not matter what this woman did before this stop that would somehow justify the emotional trauma, humiliation, and the carelessness of life the police department showcased.”

Others disagreed in the thread, however, with one man writing, “Are you serious? Yes it matters. Yes it’s relevant. And yes she deserved to be drawn down on like that. It’s not a race thing. It’s a safety and legal thing.” Another man wrote, “Felony stops aren’t careless, they’re tactically the safest way to remove an unknown (or high risk) threat from a vehicle. Multiple officers isn’t excessive, it’s also safer than fewer. One officer could floor her causing injury. 10 can do so causing none.”

2. Authorities Say the Suspects Put Black Hoods Over the Heads of McCrackin & Capone

The bizarre kidnapping plot reads like the script for a B movie, but authorities say what happened was very real.

According to the indictment, “the defendants allegedly went to the South Los Angeles home of Daisy McCrackin on May 3, where Stewart pistol whipped Joseph Capone before the defendants placed black hoods over the victims’ heads and purportedly drove them to Jones’ home in Compton.”

A news release sheds more details on the allegations. “Once there, the defendants allegedly stripped Capone naked and held him without food in a bathtub for 30 hours,” it says.

“Meanwhile, Jones and Neal are accused of taking McCrackin’s vehicle, a 2011 red Lexus, and driving her to multiple bank locations while demanding she provide at least $10,000 to them for Capone’s release. McCrackin allegedly was forced to write a check for $10,000 to Neal, who deposited it into her account, according to the indictment.”

3. Three People Are Facing Multiple Felony Counts

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office says three people “have been charged with kidnapping an actress and an actor and holding the male victim for ransom.”

In a grand jury indictment that was unsealed July 3, 2018 in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Keith Andre Stewart, Johntae Jones and Amber Neal “were collectively charged with 17 felony counts, including kidnapping, assault with a firearm, grand theft, mayhem, conspiracy and possession for sale of a controlled substance, methamphetamine,” the news release alleges.

“The charges in case BA464512 include firearm allegations for Jones and Stewart and allegations that Stewart inflicted great bodily injury on the male victim.”

4. McCrackin Was Able to Escape From the Suspects

Later on May 4, according to police, “the defendants took McCrackin back to her South Los Angeles home, where she was able to escape and alert police. Officers located and arrested the defendants.”

“Stewart and Jones face a maximum possible sentence of life in state prison without the possibility of parole if convicted as charged. Neal faces up to life in prison. Bail for Jones and Neal was set at $1 million, and Stewart’s bail was $2.08 million. The defendants are expected to appear in court July 23 for a pretrial hearing in Department 116 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.”

5. McCrackin Has Appeared in Horror Movies & Is a Songwriter

Three People Arrested After Allegedly Kidnapping Halloween: Resurrection Actress Daisy McCrackin https://t.co/r4xTnrLSAU pic.twitter.com/1uBmolhlJo — ViralDome (@DomeViral) July 4, 2018

According to IMDB, Daisy McCrackin, who was born in San Francisco, is “an actress and writer, known for Halloween: Resurrection (2002), 3000 Miles to Graceland (2001) and She Rises (2016).” She is also a singer-songwriter.

A review of McCrackin’s album, God Willing, said it “plays out in a compelling mélange of part gothic fairy-tale, part heartbreaking autobiography. Her silky smooth vocals are accompanied beautifully with classic folk elements à la harmonicas and tambourines, producing an effortless calming and soothing effect as she serenades her way through each song.”

It’s not clear why the suspects allegedly targeted McCrackin and Capone.