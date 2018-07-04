Daisy McCrackin is an actress and singer. She has appeared in TV shows like Cold Case and Angel; she also played a part in Halloween: Resurrection. But right now, McCrackin is best known for playing the starring role in a true-life horror story: her own kidnapping.

Earlier this year, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office, three people — identified by the LAPD as Amber Neal, Keith Andre Stewart and Johntae Jones — entered McCrackin’s home in Los Angeles. They “pistol whipped” McCrackin’s friend, the actor Joseph Capone, and then stuffed black hoods over McCrackin and Capone’s head. From there, one of the kidnappers took Capone to a house in Compton, stripped off his clothes, and put him in bathtub. They held Capone without food for about 30 hours.

Meanwhile, the other two kidnappers put McCrackin in a car and drove her around town, apparently going from one bank to another, until she agreed to write a check for $10,000 dollars. They then took McCrackin back home, and she managed to escape and called the police.

All three kidnappers were arrested and indicted. But in a bizarre twist, unexplained by the LAPD, Amber Neal was released and then re-arrested today. A video of her arrest went viral, and many people saw it as an example of police brutality, since it shows police officers aiming guns at an unarmed African American woman.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. McCrackin Played “Donna Chang” in Halloween: Resurrection

McCrackin played Donna Chang, the cerebral but sultry student in Halloween: Resurrection. Donna was fascinated by Michael Myers and, like a true intellectual, liked to talk about how Myers “embodies the politics of violence embedded in pop mythology”. Eventually, Donna’s curiosity got the better of her. After a scene investigating some fake skeletons, she met Michael Myers in the sewer and ended up dead, impaled on a metal spike. Donna’s last words were “stay away from me.” She was Myers’ 77th victim.

2. McCrackin’s Music Has Been Described as “Gothic Fairytale”

McCrackin’s latest album, God Willing, is on sale through Amazon for just $3.65. “Actually” magazine gave the album a glowing review, comparing it to a “gothic fairytale.” The reviewer writes, “McCrackin’s new album, God Willing, plays out in a compelling mélange of part gothic fairy-tale, part heartbreaking autobiography.” The review particularly praises the single ‘I Think I’m a Ghost’.

“Actually” magazine concludes that McCrackin sounds a little like Joni Mitchell, and a little like Florence and the Machine on Ambien.

3. McCrackin was born in Marin County, California

McCrackin was born on November 12, 1979, in Marin County. She grew up in San Francisco and moved to Los Angeles to become an actress. While in Los Angeles, she taught herself to play guitar and practiced her music in between auditions.

4. McCrackin Spent Two Years Living in The Rodeo Grounds, an Artists’ Colony

For two years, McCrackin lived in an isolated artists’ colony known as the Rodeo Grounds, in Topanga Canyon, California.

The “hippie chic” village of Topanga is surrounded by unspoiled wilderness and can only be reached by a single road. Artists, actors, and directors have often used Topanga as a way to get away from the pressure of their competitive lives.

“When you turn off PCH and head up into the canyon, all you can see are those beautiful cliffs and trees,” the filmmaker Alexander Payne told W Magazine. “You roll down the windows, smell the smells, and I think your blood pressure lowers about five points.”

Topanga has a relaxed, rustic atmosphere — but it also offers yoga classes and the company of other artists.

5. McCrackin Seems to be Single

McCrackin is a very private person, and there is little information about the details of her life. There are no signs that she is dating anybody, even casually — no pictures of her having intimate dinners with anybody; no rumors ciruclating in the tabloids. The gossipy celebrity website “Whosdatedwho” says that it has no records of McCrackin dating anybody.