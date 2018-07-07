Brett Kavanaugh’s Children: Does He Have Kids?

Judge Brett Kavanaugh, a finalist for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nomination to replace Anthony Kennedy, has two children with his wife, Ashley Estes Kavanaugh.

Specifically, the Kavanaugh kids are two daughters. Kavanaugh, the former staff secretary to George W. Bush, also played a role in drafting the Ken Starr report into the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton. Trump has announced that he will reveal his pick for Supreme Court on July 9, 2018. Kavanaugh is one of three rumored finalists, with Judges Amy Coney Barrett and Raymond Kethledge also among them.

Here’s what you need to know about Brett M. Kavanaugh’s children:

Kavanaugh’s Two Daughters Are Both in Their Teens

Brett M. Kavanaugh’s daughters with his wife, Ashley Estes Kavanaugh, are named Margaret and Liza. The parents were married in 2004, and the eldest daughter was born 13 months later.

According to The Washington Examiner, “In 2004, Kavanaugh married presidential assistant Ashley Estes, who gave birth to their daughter, Margaret, 13 months later. The family lives in Chevy Chase, directly across the street from White House Counsel Dan Bartlett.”

Brett Kavanaugh is a judge serving on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit Court. He is a graduate of Yale Law School who also spent time in private practice.

At his confirmation hearing in May 2006, Kavanaugh spoke of his family, saying, “And I thank my family for being here. Since I last appeared before the Committee, there have been two major changes in my record, and they’re both sitting behind me. My wife, Ashley Estes Kavanaugh, and my 8-month-old daughter, Margaret Murphy Kavanaugh. She’s watched a little C-SPAN in her day. This is her first live Senate hearing, however. I’m not sure–as you’ve probably already noticed, Mr. Chairman, I’m not sure she’s going to make it very long, but she wanted to be here for the start.”

George W. Bush Once Said Margaret Kavanaugh Got Her Mother’s ‘Good Looks’

Bush nominated Brett Kavanaugh to the Court of Appeals, and he spoke at the swearing-in ceremony in 2006. According to a story posted by the White House, Bush mentioned Kavanaugh’s daughter Margaret at the event.

“Welcome the star of Brett’s most recent televised hearing, Margaret Murphy Kavanaugh,” Bush said to laughter from the crowd. “Margaret has his mother’s — has her mother’s good looks, and her dad’s preference for hearings that do not last too long.”

At the same hearing, Brett Kavanaugh called Margaret, his only child at the time, a “daily inspiration.”

“Ashley and our little girl Margaret are a daily inspiration. Ashley, as the President noted, is from Abilene, Texas. For those of you who don’t know much about Texas geography, it’s about halfway between Dallas and Midland,” he said. “Ashley’s parents are here, and I thank them for coming. Ashley likes to remind me that true love, true love is a Texas girl who is willing to marry a guy with a lifetime appointment in Washington, D.C.”

Kavanaugh’s Wife Has Deep Ties to the Bush Administration

Ashley Estes Kavanaugh, the spouse of Brett Kavanaugh, has deep ties to the administration of George W. Bush, as does her husband. That has some observers thinking the Bush family ties could potentially reduce Brett Kavanaugh’s chances to be a Trump nominee because there is no love lost between Trump and the Bushes.

According to her LinkedIn page, Ashley Estes Kavanaugh worked as media relations coordinator for the George W. Bush Presidential Center from 2009-2010; worked as Director of Special Projects for the George W. Bush presidential Foundation from 2005 to 2009; was President George W. Bush’s personal secretary from 2001 to 2005; was an assistant in the White House from 2001 to 2005; and worked on the Bush-Cheney 2000 campaign from 1996 to 2000.

Her time with Bush dates to his work in Texas as governor there. She was assistant to George W. Bush from 1996 to 1999. She attended the University of Texas at Austin from 1994 to 1997.

Her LinkedIn page says she is Town Manager, Section 5 of the Village of Chevy Chase, Maryland. A newsletter for the town reports, “She has lived in Section 5 on Underwood Street for the last ten years along with her husband, Brett,

and their two daughters, Margaret and Liza.”

A bio for Brett Kavanaugh also sketches out his Bush ties, saying, “From July 2003 until his appointment to the court in 2006, he was Assistant to the President and Staff Secretary to President Bush.”