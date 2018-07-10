Schumer: Kavanaugh Is a ‘Salt Shaker’ in the Wound of Partisan Politics

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has been opposing Judge Brett Kavanaugh for more than a decade. That opposition has only intensified now that Kavanaugh is President Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court.

In 2003, Senator Schumer strongly opposed putting Kavanaugh on the D.C. Circuit Court. It took three years before the Senate let him through to the bench. During a confirmation hearing in 2004, Schumer remarked that Kavanaugh’s nomination to the appeals court was “not just a drop of salt in the partisan wounds, it is the whole shaker.”

I will oppose Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination with everything I have, and I hope a bipartisan majority will do the same. The stakes are simply too high for anything less.

Read my full statement on #WhatsAtStake: https://t.co/BYtcB3LWWB #StopKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/5f2Bomxltb — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 10, 2018

The senator is repeating those assertions now. He put out a statement on Twitter that reads in part, “I will oppose Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination with everything I have, and I hope a bipartisan majority will do the same. The stakes are simple too high for anything else.”

For his part, Judge Kavanaugh has always denied the notion that his personal views impact his judicial decisions. In 2004, he responded to Senator Schumer by saying, “I firmly disagree with the notion that there are Republican judges and [Democratic] judges. There is one kind of judge. There is an independent judge under our Constitution.”

After President Trump announced him as the Supreme Court nominee, Kavanaugh stressed if confirmed he would uphold the Constitution and be politically impartial when making decisions. “A judge must be independent and must interpret the law, not make the law… I will tell each senator that I revere the Constitution. I believe that an independent judiciary is the crown jewel of our constitutional republic. If confirmed by the Senate, I will keep an open mind in every case and I will always strive to preserve the Constitution of the United States and the American rule of law.”

