Darwin Brazier: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A 43-year-old man is being sought by police after his ex-wife and two others were shot dead at a home in Ardmore, Alabama, police say. Darwin Brazier is the suspected gunman, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday on Twitter.

“Three bodies were found this afternoon at a residence in the 27000 block of Pinedale Road,” the sheriff’s office said about 4 p.m. “All three victims are deceased of apparent gunshot wounds.”

Brazier was identified as the ex-husband of one of the victims. It is not known how or if he was related to the other two people were killed. Police did not immediately release their ages, identities and other information about them.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Brazier’s Truck Was Found, but He Is Still At-Large

@LimestoneCoSO Investigators are looking for a red-over-silver 1997 Ford F-250 occupies by suspect Darwin Brazier, believed to be possibly in Madison County. Latest on @waff48 pic.twitter.com/KM3ac99SPe — Lauren Scharf WAFF (@LaurenScharfTV) July 1, 2018

Darwin Brazier was believed to be driving a red-over-silver 1997 Ford F-250 pickup truck, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter. The sheriff said the truck was later found on Macedonia Road in Madison County, but Brazier was not located and “is still at large,” the sheriff’s office said about 5 p.m. Sunday.

Brazier was last seen in the northern part of Madison County, but no other details about the sighting or where he could possibly be have been released by police.

2. Police Were Called to the Home About 3 p.m., but It Is Not Clear When the Victims Were Killed

BREAKING: @LimestoneCoSO is looking for a red-over-silver 1997 Ford F-250 with a suspect Darwin Brazier. This is in connection to three bodies found in a home off the 27000 block of Pinedale Rd. @waff48 will have the latest with a live report at 5 pm with @Chris_D_Joseph pic.twitter.com/0JHs2wAnc6 — Lauren Scharf WAFF (@LaurenScharfTV) July 1, 2018

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 27000 block of Pinedale Road in Ardmore about 3 p.m. on Sunday, according to a statement posted to Twitter. Police said three people were found dead inside the home of apparent gunshot wounds, and one of the victims was Brazier’s ex-wife.

It is not clear when the victims were shot or how police determined Brazier is a suspect in the shootings. Police have not named any of the victims and a motive for the shootings has also not been released.

Investigators from the sheriff’s office and the local coroner were still at the scene Sunday afternoon while police searched for Brazier in the surrounding area.

3. Brazier Is the Father of 2 Young Daughters, His Facebook Page Shows

Darwin Brazier is the father of two young daughters, according to his Facebook page, which features several photos of them with him. Police have not said if the two girls are safe.

On his Facebook page, Brazier says he lives in Ardmore, Alabama, where the shootings occurred. He wrote in his intro section of the profile, “believe everything you have heard.”

4. He Has Worked as a Sales Manager at a Brake Repair Store & as a Cashier at a Fast Food Restaurant

Darwin Brazier says on his Facebook page that he works as a cashier at a Hardee’s fast food restaurant in Harvest, Alabama, which is about 10 miles away from Ardmore. He says he has worked there since 1995. On Linkedin, Brazier says he has worked as a sales manager at Budget Brakes, a brake service and repair shop that is also near Ardmore.

Brazier was featured in a June 2012 story by WHNT-TV about a dispute with his neighbor on Pinedale Road in Ardmore over old tires that had become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. He created a border to separate his property from the tire eyesore.

“This stuff started encroaching on my property, so I dragged these telephone poles out here,” said Brazier during the 2012 interview. He said he was more concerned about his children’s health than his property values. “The number one thing is I have a small child who can’t even come outside to play without being eaten by mosquitoes every day.”

5. Brazier Is Possibly Armed & Dangerous, the Sheriff’s Office Says

Darwin Brazier is possibly armed and dangerous, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office also said that Brazier could be a threat to himself as well as others.

Shooting suspect Darwin Brazier, 43, is possibly armed and likely dangerous. Use caution and do not approach if you see him. Call LCSO at 256-232-0111. pic.twitter.com/pONnB53GFc — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) July 1, 2018

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 256-232-0111. Police warned to use caution and not approach Brazier if he is spotted and instead immediately call authorities.