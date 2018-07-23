Mollie Tibbetts Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A 20-year-old University of Iowa student has been missing for several days and her family, friends and police are desperately searching for her. Mollie Tibbetts, a college student from Brooklyn, Iowa, was last seen on Wednesday, July 18, while going for a run in her hometown. Tibbetts messaged her boyfriend later that night, but has not been seen or heard from since.

“Everything’s on the table, unfortunately,” Poweshiek County Sheriff Thomas Kriegel told KCCI-TV on July 21. “We’re hoping that she’s somewhere with a friend and she’ll show up Monday or Tuesday and everything will get back to normal.”

But her family said she would never go off the grid and run away. “No, absolutely not. Mollie would never run off. I last spoke with her at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night about what was for dinner. I told her brats. She said, ‘ok,'” her mother, Laura Calderwood, told KWWL-TV. Her aunt, Kim Calderwood, told the Des Moines Register, “It’s frustrating; it’s powerless. We’re racking our brains, thinking what can we think of to tell the investigators. It’s the worst thing … to want to fix something you can’t fix.”

Brooklyn is a city of about 1,400 people in eastern Iowa, located midway between Des Moines and Cedar Rapids. The community has rallied around Tibbetts’ family as the search continued into the weekend, posting signs and handing out flyers throughout the area. “A daughter to anybody in this community is a daughter to everybody. We all hope the same effort would be made toward our own children,” town resident Joy Vanlandschoot, who has helped with the efforts, told the Register.

Tibbetts is 5’3″ tall and weighs 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was possibly wearing running clothes, like gym shorts, running shoes and a sports bra or high school athletic T-shirt, or could be in her work clothes, denim shorts and a red T-shirt. Anyone with information is asked to call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office, at 641-623-5679.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Mollie Tibbetts Was Dog-Sitting at Her Boyfriend’s Brother’s House & Sent Her Boyfriend, Who Was Out of Town, a Snapchat About 10 p.m. on July 18 to Say Goodnight, Her Family Says

Mollie Cecelia Tibbetts was at her boyfriend’s brother’s house in Brooklyn, Iowa, when she went missing, according to posts from family members on a Facebook page set up to help in the search, “Finding Mollie Tibbetts.” Her boyfriend of more than two years, Dalton Jack, her boyfriend’s brother and her boyfriend’s brother’s fiancee were out of town in Dubuque, Iowa, for work, and Tibbetts was dog-sitting their two dogs, her family says. Dalton Jack, her boyfriend, told ABC News that Tibbetts sent him a routine Snapchat photo to say good night about 10 p.m. on July 18.

Tibbetts had last been seen by a neighbor earlier that evening while running in Brooklyn. While many media reports have called her a missing jogger or runner, and have said she disappeared on the run, the circumstances surrounding her disappearance are not clear. While Tibbetts was not seen after the run, she did talk to her mother and her boyfriend in the hours after it. Police do not know when she vanished, or if she went for a pre-work run in the morning on July 19.

“She might have a FitBit on and she might have her cellphone, but obviously we’ve tried just calling her but it’s either off or dead so it would go straight to voicemail,” Jack told ABC News.

Loving you has been the most wonderful adventure, I can’t wait to see where it goes from here💕 pic.twitter.com/9imvSRMGrC — Mollie Tibbetts (@Motibbs) October 15, 2017

Her cousin, Emily Heaston, said police searched the home where Tibbetts had been staying. “Everything is right where she left it. Wallet, laptop, everything else was all right where she last placed it,” Heaston told KWQC-TV.

Heaston said Tibbetts had been looking forward to her second year of college and has a trip planned for next week. “Mollie had just been asking me this week for furniture for her apartment at school for the upcoming academic year. She had a trip planned to the Dominican Republic for next week,” Heaston, who said she is “like a sister” to Tibbetts, told the news station. She added, “I’m trying not to imagine the worst, but I’m so scared that someone took her.”

Heaston told the Des Moines Register, “We’re worried sick and desperate to get Mollie home.” On Facebook, Heaston wrote that any tip could be helpful.

“There is no such thing as a silly tip or lead,” Heaston wrote. “We do not want any information or offers of help to slip through the cracks. We cannot share Mollie’s image or story too much. Thank you to all of the volunteers and the Brooklyn community for your endless love and support.”

Tibbetts’ mother told KWWL-TV that her daughter has never gone missing in the past and wasn’t acting strange in the days leading up to her disappearance.

2. Her Family Reported Her Missing After She Didn’t Go to Work at a Day Camp on the Morning of July 19 & Stopped Responding to Messages

Mollie Tibbetts’ family reported her missing on Thursday, July 19, after she didn’t show up for work and was not responding to calls and messages. Her phone was going straight to voicemail, he family said. Tibbetts works as a day camp intern at Grinnell Regional Medical Center, according to her Facebook page. While her family originally thought she went missing Wednesday night, they now think she might have disappeared Thursday.

“Possibly she went missing the next morning. She works for the day care and they were going to the fair Thursday and were all supposed to wear red shirts,” her mother, Laura Calderwood, told KWWL-TV. “And we can’t find that red shirt Mollie was supposed to wear that morning anywhere.”

Tibbets’ car is at her mother’s house, according to her family.

Her co-worker and friend, Emily Fenner, told CrimeOnline, “She’s an incredibly responsible, intelligent person. When she didn’t come to work on Thursday & didn’t call in I proceeded to get ahold of her boyfriend, who was in Dubuque for work & hadn’t heard from her either. That’s when we got the ball rolling & called authorities.”

Fenner added, “She’s an avid runner and usually goes in the evening once it cools off. At first we thought maybe something happened to her while on a run, but because the day camp shirt she was supposed to wear on Thursday is missing, now they’re thinking maybe something happened Thursday morning. So basically she’s probably either in running tights & sports bra or a red short & denim shorts.”

3. A Ground Search Was Called Off After the Area Where She Was Last Seen Was Searched Extensively & Police Have Been Trying to Access Her Electronic Devices

Police and community members scoured the neighborhood around her boyfriend’s brother’s house in Brooklyn and the surrounding area, along with running routes she has taken, in the days after she went missing. A ground search has been called off since Friday night as other angles are investigated. Poweshiek County Sheriff Tom Kriegel told Tibbetts’ family they are “confident that every home in Brooklyn has been visited. Every farm building, barn and shed in the area has been searched.”

Emily Heaston, Tibbetts’ cousin, wrote on Facebook that one of the reasons the ground search was halted was because the entire community was taking part, making it hard for police to talk to possible witnesses. “Law enforcement will also be repeating the neighborhood canvas near Mollie’s home, jogging, and work routes. The entire community was taking part in the ground search over the last two days, so many neighbors were not at their homes at the time of the first neighborhood canvas,” she wrote on Facebook. “The important part of ceasing the ground search is that those residents are home and available to speak with law enforcement.”

Heaston said police are also looking through her electronic, social media and online footprint, a process she called “slow and frustrating,” but the most likely hope of finding Tibbetts.

“Investigators are hoping to expedite the imaging of Mollie’s laptop today, and get warrants out to Google and her social media accounts. The University of Iowa is extremely cooperative in those efforts as well. Any K-12 accounts or any old or unused log-ins will also be thoroughly searched. If you know of any such accounts, please notify the Poweshiek County Sheriff, Tom Kriegel, as your first point of contact. Law enforcement cannot risk compromising or being locked out of any of Mollie’s accounts that might have her electronic footprint,” Heaston wrote on Facebook on Saturday. “County, state and federal bureaus are using every resource and working together around the clock to bring Mollie home. We have to trust their expertise. Local agencies had just completed search training and a federal audit of local search efforts describe the investigation as rock solid.”

She added, “Sheriff Kriegel is confident that every home in Brooklyn has been visited. Every farm building, barn and shed in the area has been searched. FLIR did not detect any heat signatures in the area. Helicopter and drone searches do not indicate that any fields in the area have been disturbed or damaged.”

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is “ongoing and active.” Authorities have not said if foul play is suspected.

4. Tibbetts, Described by Family as a ‘Fighter’ Who Is ‘Very Responsible & Conscientious,’ Just Completed Her Freshman Year at the University of Iowa, Where She Is Studying Psychology

Mollie Tibbetts’ aunt, Kim Calderwood, told the Des Moines Register that she remains hopeful because she knows her niece. “She’s strong and sassy and a fighter and stubborn and she is not a quitter,” Calderwood told the newspaper.

She added she is a “a “beautiful, positive girl.” Tibbetts graduated from Brooklyn, Guernsey, and Malcom High School in 2017, according to her Facebook page. Her aunt told the Register that Tibbetts was on the debate team, ran track and was involved in her local Catholic church, St. Bridget Church.

Calderwood told WOI-TV, “This is not like her at all. She’s a very responsible and conscientious young woman.”

Tibbetts recently finished her freshman year at the University of Iowa, where she is studying psychology. Her Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages are filled with smiling photos with friends and her boyfriend, Dalton Jack, who she has been dating for more than two years.

Tibbetts’ mother, Laura Calderwood, lives in Iowa, while her father, Robert Tibbetts, lives in Oakland, California. A family member posted on Facebook that Mollie had recently returned home from a visit with her family in California. She has two brothers, Jake and Scott.

5. Missing Posters, Photos & Information About Tibbetts Have Been Shared Thousands of Times on Social Media & Tibbetts’ Family Said in a Message to Her, ‘We’re Looking for You & We Will Never Stop’

‼️good morning friends ‼️ please continue to keep your eyes open for Mollie Tibbetts! She has been missing from Brooklyn, Iowa since between 10 PM on 7/18 and the morning of 7/19. If you have seen or heard anything about her please contact the Poweshiek County authorities 🚨 pic.twitter.com/acTndYjHxD — Alyssa King (@AlyssaDKing) July 21, 2018

Family, friends, community members, strangers online and police have been working to share information about Mollie Tibbetts. Along with flyers posted in the Brooklyn, Iowa, area, the missing posters have been shared thousands of times online.

“On behalf of all of us who are Mollie’s family, I want to thank you all for your help, sharing, ideas and prayers. Your love and energy have been nothing short of miraculous to see,” Sandi Tibbetts Murphy wrote on on the “Finding Mollie Tibbetts” Facebook page. “As you know, we have several investigators helping us try to find our girl. These folks are experts at their jobs and we have faith in all their efforts and decisions. As we get updates from the investigation team, please know that we will share what we can. I know it can be frustrating not to have new information – we feel that too. But we need to balance the needs and integrity of the investigation against the public nature of this group. We ask for your understanding and patience.”

The University of Iowa said in a statement, “Our thoughts are with Mollie Tibbetts’ family and friends. The University of Iowa is monitoring the situation and will offer support as needed.”

Mollie Tibbetts’ aunt, Kim Calderwood, had a message for her niece, telling WOI-TV, “We miss you, we’re looking for you and we will never stop.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office, at 641-623-5679.