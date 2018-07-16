TreasonSummit & #TrumpTraitor Memes

Before he landed in Finland, the Twitter hashtag #TreasonSummit was conceived and was fully birthed Monday as Pres. Donald Trump’s and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s first official summit got underway in Helsinki.

Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse thanks to many years of U.S. foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2018

Indeed, the first comment on Trump’s tweet was a meme that described the POTUS as a “traitor.”

And following a tortuous and many say treasonous press conference, the hashtag ticked up on Twitter.

The press conference was described as alarming and shocking but a clear sign that Trump does not, as Nate Silver tweeted, have “America’s back.”

“I don’t know if it will affect his approval ratings… but the Helsinki press conference *really* cuts against the idea that Trump is strong and tough and has America’s back, attributes which poll well for him and seem fundamental to his appeal.”

By early afternoon, some GOP members began to make comments on social or at least provide statement to be published on social media calling out Trump for what many see as him being a traitor to, or selling out, America and Americans at worst and as Lindsay Graham said, missing an opportunity to hold Russia to task for its election hacking, at best.

“Missed opportunity by President Trump to firmly hold Russia accountable for 2016 meddling and deliver a strong warning regarding future elections. This answer by President Trump will be seen by Russia as a sign of weakness and create far more problems than it solves. It is imperative that Congress hold hearings on the extent and scope of any cooperation with Russia in Syria regarding Iran’s presence. Finally, if it were me, I’d check the soccer ball for listening devices and never allow it in the White House,” Graham said in a three-tweet thread.

And this from Speaker Paul Ryan (via Zeke Miller of the Associated Press):

“There is no question that Russia interfered in our election and continues attempts to undermine democracy here and around the world…The president must appreciate that Russia is not our ally. There is no moral equivalence between the United States and Russia…”

.@SpeakerRyan:

Abby Huntsman, daughter of Jon Huntsman, US Ambassador to Russia, saw troubling behavior by Trump.

“No negotiation is worth throwing your own people and country under the bus.”

Besides tweets from high profile, verified accounts, and politicians and officials, many Democratic but there have been plenty of conservatives and former and current GOP speaking out as well, the memes that include the accompanying hashtag are coming in at a clip.

I don’t have anything quippy to tweet. I’m horrified – and have never been more proud of the fact that Putin hates my father so much he personally sanctioned him on Russia’s enemies list. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 16, 2018

Folks also made sure to encourage others not to use the hashtag or retweet it.

“Please do not tweet the #TreasonSummit hashtag as it might become a top trending topic and embarrass our president while he is engaging in treason at the summit, which is a #TreasonSummit. #TreasonSummit

And some are suggesting that what occurred in Helsinki will go down as one of America’s darkest days.

American's, show the world we stand united AGAINST president trump, treason & the .@GOP's complicit silence. Today is one of the darkest day's in American History. Change your profile picture to the attached to show that we're UNITED with the world! #helsinki #TreasonSummit #MAGA pic.twitter.com/WWaO3MQxF4 — stantampa (@stantampa) July 16, 2018

Here’s a few at once funny and frightening #TreasonSummit memes to get you started:

The #TreasonSummit proves this Found On Twitter Meme…Out in the open for the whole world to see. Trump has made his choice…he chooses Russia and Putin over The United States. pic.twitter.com/tCLG1T0iCC — ZenWizard #FBR #Basta (@CivilitySux) July 16, 2018

LIVE from the talent portion of the #TreasonSummit: pic.twitter.com/KVwbYv7sBB — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 16, 2018

Maybe too late to heed this warning #TreasonSummit pic.twitter.com/vOYqMOtM4X — Michelle Herunter (@MichelleHerunt5) July 16, 2018