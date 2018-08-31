Chelsea Ambriz Accused of Fracturing Erica Bivens’ Skull

Chelsea Ambriz is a meteorologist at WSAZ in West Virginia. She’s accused of breaking the skull of news anchor Erica Bivens in a fight over Bivens’ husband. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Ambriz was arrested at a bar in the city on August 26. The Mail report says that Bivens suffered a skull fracture and a ruptured eardrum after being pushed by Ambriz. The pair work together for WSAZ’s 4 p.m. news show.

FTV Live reports that the incident began when Bivens confronted Ambriz. The news anchor believed the meteorologist had been hitting on her husband. The documents obtained by FTVLive says that Bivens and her husband had been out a celebration and went to a bar on Broadway after the party. There, they ran into Ambriz. The documents says that Bivens has had problems with Ambriz in the past. Bivens had thought that Ambriz was aggressive with her. The complaint reads, “Erica said that her husband didn’t think anything of it until later in the evening Chelsea began to hit on Donald. Donald told Chelsea that he was not interested in her and went back over and stood with Erica. Donald mentioned to Erica about what had just happened with Chelsea and so Erica went and confronted Chelsea about it. Erica said that Chelsea became irate and began to shove Erica causing both of them to fall over in the bar area.”

Ambriz is due to appear in court on September 21. The Mail report adds that Ambriz could face a year in prison and/or a $500 fine. On her Instagram page, Ambriz refers to herself as “Meteorologist. Cat lady. Purdue University Alumna.”

As news of the assault spread, Bivens posted on her Facebook page saying, “Just wanted to update you all, I am at home recovering from a fractured skull and ruptured eardrum. I’m waiting on the doctors to clear me so I can get back to work. Thank you so much for the kind words and support.” FTVLive reports that authorities have advised Bivens to get a restraining order against Ambriz.