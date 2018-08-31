Erica Bivens: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Erica Bivens is the news anchor in West Virginia who suffered a fractured skull during an argument with a coworker. She and meteorologist Chelsea Ambriz reportedly got into an argument at a bar on August 26, 2018.

According to FTVLive, which cited a police report, Bivens confronted Ambriz because she thought Ambriz was flirting with her husband. Ambriz was then accused of shoving Bivens to the ground. Ambriz has been charged with misdemeanor battery. You can read more about the confrontation here.

Just wanted to update you all, I am at home recovering from a fractured skull and ruptured eardrum. I'm waiting on the doctors to clear me so I can get back to work. Thank you so much for the kind words and support ❤ — ericabivens (@ericabivens) August 31, 2018

Bivens shared on social media on August 31 that she was recovering. She did not mention her co-worker. The post read, “Just wanted to update you all, I am at home recovering from a fractured skull and ruptured eardrum. I’m waiting on the doctors to clear me so I can get back to work. Thank you so much for the kind words and support ❤.”

1. Bivens and Ambriz Have Been Colleagues Since April 2017 and Appeared to be Friends Outside of Work as Well

Erica Bivens has been working at WSAZ-TV in Huntington, West Virginia since April 2017. The station is an afiliate of both NBC and the CW. Bevins anchors the late afternoon broadcast at 4 p.m. and the 10 p.m. broadcast on the CW.

Bivens and Ambriz work the same shift together. Abriz is the evening meteorologist for the TV station. The two women are featured in WSAZ’s promos together, along with fellow evening news anchor Tim Irr. Bivens has a photo of the three of them as her background photo on Twitter.

The two women appeared to be friends outside of work as well. Bivens shared the photo above on Facebook in May of 2017, when they went to dinner together.

2. Bivens Worked in the U.S. Virgin Islands and in Louisiana Before Relocating to West Virginia

Bivens is a Michigan native. But she has spent the majority of her journalism career much further south. She worked on the island of St. Thomas in the Caribbean for nearly four years, from October 2009 until June 2013. She worked first as a reporter for WTJX-TV, the Public Television System in the Virgin Islands. It was in that job that she had to cover hurricanes for the first time, and did live reports on the Weather Channel. She moved on from there to work for CBS-TV2 on the island.

Prior to joining WSAZ-TV in Huntington, Bivens spent nearly four years in Louisiana. She worked as a weekend reporter and anchor at KPLC 7 News in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Bivens’ work experience also includes doing announcer work for the Lansing Lugnuts, an affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.

3. Erica Bivens’ Husband Is a Member of the Coast Guard and They Have Two Children

Erica Bivens has been married to Joe Draper since 2013. He is a member of the U.S. Coast Guard. In July, he was made First Class BM1 (Boatswain’s Mate).

Based on their Facebook photos, the couple loves to explore and take adventurous vacations. They celebrated Draper’s birthday in early August at out west. They made stops at Jenny Lake Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming and Glacier National Park in Montana.

Bivens and Draper have two children, two dogs and a cat.

4. Erica Bivens Is a Mentor in the ‘Big Brothers Big Sisters’ Program

Erica Bivens joined the “Big Brothers Big Sisters” program in December of 2015, according to her LinkedIn page. She was working as a reporter in southwest Louisiana at the time. She wrote that she spent quality time with her “Little” at least once a week.

Bivens has continued that mentoring work in West Virginia. Her bio page on the WSAZ-TV website states that she remains active in the program. She encourages people to introduce themselves if they see her out in the neighborhood with her Little. “If you see Erica on the street, don’t be shy, go say hi!”

5. Bevins Majored in Journalism and Specialized in Women’s Studies at Michigan State University

Erica Bevins graduated from Michigan State University in 2007 with a degree in broadcast journalism. She also earned a speculation in Women, Gender and Social Justice. She was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority.

According to her WSAZ-TV bio, Bevins has enjoyed doing Taekwondo for most of her life. She even joined the Michigan State Taekwondo team.

Bevins enjoys running and reading when she gets a moment to relax, which she says does not happen often. According to her Facebook page, she also is a big fan of Baskin-Robbins ice cream cake.