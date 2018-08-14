‘Active Shooter’ Reported at Walmart in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania

Police and other first responders were at the scene of an “active shooter” situation at a Walmart store in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, Tuesday evening. According to WPVI-TV, police responded to a report of shots fired at the store in a strip mall on Cheltenham Avenue near Easton Road about 6 p.m.
According to Fox29, at least one person was injured in the shooting. It is not known if the shooter or shooters are in custody.
An arrest appears to have been made near the scene of the shooting.
Photos from the scene showed a massive police response.
SWAT teams were at the scene and were searching the building. Cheltenham is a township of about 37,000 residents located in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, about 15 miles outside of Philadelphia. Police departments from several nearby municipalities responded to the Walmart after the shots fired report.
This is a breaking story, check back for updates.
