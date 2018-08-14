‘Active Shooter’ Reported at Walmart in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania

Police and other first responders were at the scene of an “active shooter” situation at a Walmart store in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, Tuesday evening. According to WPVI-TV, police responded to a report of shots fired at the store in a strip mall on Cheltenham Avenue near Easton Road about 6 p.m.

According to Fox29, at least one person was injured in the shooting. It is not known if the shooter or shooters are in custody.

One person shot at a Cheltenham Township, PA Walmart. Police are on the scene & now at a second location with Skyfox overhead. @FOX29philly crews are on the ground. More ahead at 10. pic.twitter.com/Aaja8kOX36 — Lucy Noland (@LucyNolandFOX29) August 14, 2018

An arrest appears to have been made near the scene of the shooting.

Arrest made near scene of apparent shooting in Cheltenham Twp., Pa. Still working to confirm connection to Walmart pic.twitter.com/ykNuyvklEo — Matt Simansky (@ActionNewsMatt) August 14, 2018

Police vehicle struck near Walmart / Cheltenham Twp. scene pic.twitter.com/N1vTfROR7w — Matt Simansky (@ActionNewsMatt) August 14, 2018

Photos from the scene showed a massive police response.

SWAT teams were at the scene and were searching the building. Cheltenham is a township of about 37,000 residents located in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, about 15 miles outside of Philadelphia. Police departments from several nearby municipalities responded to the Walmart after the shots fired report.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.