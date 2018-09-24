Deborah Ramirez: Second Woman Accuses Brett Kavanaugh of Sexual Misconduct

A second woman has come forward with a sexual misconduct accusation against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, just days before the first accuser is set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Deborah Ramirez, a 53-year-old Yale classmate of Kavanaugh, told The New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party and forced her to touch his penis without her consent.

Ramirez told The New Yorker the incident occurred during the 1983-84 school year while Kavanaugh was a Yale freshman. Ramirez was contacted by The New Yorker after learning of her possible involvement in an incident involving Kavanaugh, Farrow and Mayer write:

The allegation was also conveyed to Democratic senators by a civil-rights lawyer. For Ramirez, the sudden attention has been unwelcome, and prompted difficult choices. She was at first hesitant to speak publicly, partly because her memories contained gaps because she had been drinking at the time of the alleged incident. In her initial conversations with The New Yorker, she was reluctant to characterize Kavanaugh’s role in the alleged incident with certainty. After six days of carefully assessing her memories and consulting with her attorney, Ramirez said that she felt confident enough of her recollections to say that she remembers Kavanaugh had exposed himself at a drunken dormitory party, thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away. Ramirez is now calling for the F.B.I. to investigate Kavanaugh’s role in the incident. ‘I would think an F.B.I. investigation would be warranted,’ she said.

Kavanaugh denied the accusation, telling The New Yorker, “This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen. The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so. This is a smear, plain and simple. I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name–and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building–against these last-minute allegations.”

The White House also issued a statement denying the accusation, saying, “This 35-year-old, uncorroborated claim is the latest in a coordinated smear campaign by the Democrats designed to tear down a good man. This claim is denied by all who were said to be present and is wholly inconsistent with what many women and men who knew Judge Kavanaugh at the time in college say. The White House stands firmly behind Judge Kavanaugh.”

Ramirez Says Kavanaugh ‘Put His Penis’ in Her Face, Leaving Her ‘Mortified

Senate Democrats are investigating a new allegation of sexual misconduct against Brett Kavanaugh. The claim dates to the 1983-84 academic school year, when Kavanaugh was a freshman at Yale University. The woman at the center of the story, Deborah Ramirez, pic.twitter.com/w77mxAGwl0 — NANO (@CeciliaNano) September 24, 2018

Ramirez told The New Yorker that the incident happened in a suite in Lawrence Hall in Yale’s Old Campus at a party she was invited to by a friend on the college’s women’s soccer team. Ramirez said they were playing a drinking game and she became “inebriated.” Ramirez told The New Yorker at one point a male student pointed a “gag plastic penis,” in her direction when another male exposed himself to her. She says that person was Kavanaugh.

Others taunted her to “kiss it.” Ramirez told The New Yorker she remembers Kavanaugh pulling up his pants and laughing after the incident. She said, “I can still see his face, and his hips coming forward, like when you pull up your pants,” and then she heard other male students yelling about what happened. “Somebody yelled down the hall, ‘Brett Kavanaugh just put his penis in Debbie’s face,’ ” she told The New Yorker. “It was his full name. I don’t think it was just ‘Brett.’ And I remember hearing and being mortified that this was out there.”

Ramirez said there are gaps in her memory, but “I’m confident about the pants coming up, and I’m confident about Brett being there. It was kind of a joke. … And now it’s clear to me it wasn’t a joke.”

Deborah Ramirez, a Yale classmate of Brett Kavanaugh’s, has described a dormitory party gone awry and a drunken incident that she wants the F.B.I. to investigate. pic.twitter.com/szVY3YEFtI — David Schoen (@SENSUALPHOTOG) September 24, 2018

Other classmates have corroborated that Kavanaugh was at the party and many of the details Ramirez recalled, The New Yorker says. A classmate said Kavanaugh often drank to excess. He said he was “relatively shy” until drinking, when he became “aggressive and even belligerent.” Others have said they do not recall the incident or were never told about it by Ramirez despite being close friends at the time.

According to The New Yorker, Ramirez, a Connecticut native, is a registered Democrat who “works toward human rights, social justice, and social change.” But she told The New Yorker she wasn’t motivated by politics. She said she was nervous about coming forward. “I’m afraid how this will all come back on me,” she told The New Yorker.

Attorney Michael Avenatti Says He Represents a Third Woman With ‘Credible Information’ About Kavanaugh

Meanwhile, attorney Michael Avenatti, who is representing adult film star Stormy Daniels in her legal matters surrounding her alleged affair with President Donald Trump, has said he is representing a client who is not Ramirez. He wrote on Twitter, “I represent a woman with credible information regarding Judge Kavanaugh and Mark Judge. We will be demanding the opportunity to present testimony to the committee and will likewise be demanding that Judge and others be subpoenaed to testify. The nomination must be withdrawn.”

Judge is a high school friend of Kavanaugh’s who Christine Blasey Ford says was present at a high school party where she says Kavanuagh attempted to sexually assault her. Ford, a professor in Palo Alto, California, who attended an all-girls school in Maryland near Georgetown Prep, where Kavanuagh went to high school, spoke out publicly for the first time about her accusation last week. You can read more about her and her accusation here. She is scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

You can read the full report from The New Yorker here.